89
  1. waltzingmatildas
    • 14 Years
    37 mins ago

    Pretty happy with my team so I'm considering about a GK move.
    Sels Fabianski
    TAA Gabriel Hall Myko Greaves
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Dango Rogers
    Isak Cunha Wood
    2.2itb, 2fts

    A) Sels to Pickford
    B) Fabianski to Flekken
    C) Rogers to Bowen

    1. bialk
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      C

    2. Shearer & Sutton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  2. tbos83
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Would you do Diaz > Bowen now, or hold in the hope he'll start next game (and against Sou in gw28)?

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Sell diaz terrible

      1. Shearer & Sutton
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        +1

  3. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    Rogers and Gakpo to Bowen and Cunha for free?

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yup

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes although who will you bench?

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Oh. Errrm, Isak and Nwaneri maybe
        Solid question that.
        Could keep Roger’s and do Bednarek to Munoz.

        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Can you get through 29 with Munoz?
          I would not bench Isak, 24 returns in 23 starts I think.

  4. thepancakeman123
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    1FT, 1.1m in the bank. Sell Konsa or just roll?

    Alisson
    Trent, Colwill, Konsa
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Semenyo
    Isak, Cunha, Wissa

    Fabianski, Rogers, Davis, Mykolenko

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Who would you sell him for?

      1. thepancakeman123
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Torn between Ait Nouri and Munoz. Ait Nouri plays GW29 but Munoz has beautiful fixtures either side of 29 and I have three defenders already who play in GW29, although one is Colwill away to Arsenal...

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Sell

  5. WVA
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    A. Rogers to Bowen LEI
    B. Gakpo to Cunha FUL

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      A and sell Gakpo to Cunha in 29

      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks

    2. Bada Bing
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Have you seen Leicester lately? I would back myself to score against them and I haven't played footy in 30 years.

      1. Salarrivederci
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        So Cucurella will score in both GW27 and GW28?

        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          just now

          No he’s better than Cucurella, most people are tbf

  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    2 points from the safety score, 4% red arrow.

    Ended up doing Rogers (2) to Nwaneri (2) and sticking with Slot over moving to Glasner.

    Expected a better performance from Fulham which is why I started Robinson over Munoz (1st bench) and kept Slot. Maybe should have "covered" Glasner by starting Munoz.

    No info pre-deadline on Welbeck's injury so Pedro was alway going to be 2nd sub

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27082987

  7. No Kane No Gain
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Did TAA get subbed off with an injury or am I getting paranoid

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      He got skinned alive

      1. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        He did but he still played 90+.

        1. Zalk
          • 13 Years
          just now

          ...and City didn't score so, not as bad as people make it out to be.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      No injury, just taking up some ET time with late subs

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Slot taking up some ET with late subs*

      2. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        The rolled down socks at the end and the Gakpo like walk off (like when he had his injury against Everton) got me paranoid

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I don't think so, just knackered after being dribbled past 11 times!

          Trent Alexander-Arnold has today become the first player to be dribbled past more than 10 times in one Premier League match since 2015/16.

          https://x.com/SofascoreINT/status/1893732572787515565?t=RpyCMOmUE-mBQdRJgEJD_w&s=19

  8. wulfrunian
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Sarr owners,keep or sell?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Sell with extreme prejudice.

  9. bluenose11
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    I'd really like to get Bruno in for Rogers, but need to find 1.3m. Struggling for ideas. Where could I save it sensibly?

    Flekken - Henderson*
    TAA* - Gabriel - Robinson - Hujsen - Hall*
    Salah* - Palmer - Mbeumo - Kluivert - Rogers*
    Isak* - Cunha - JPedro

    Planning WC30, no FH29.
    * = not playing in 29. Want to keep Salah, Isak and probably Hall given the value rises I've gained

    Trent > Ait-Nouri is one idea, but I worry about Southampton 28

  10. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Best Amad replacement until I WC in GW31

    A - Bowen
    B - Mbeumo

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Bowen

  11. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Benching Trent was the wrong call. CTY are truly crap

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I had trench benched. Swapped him in for Munoz 😐

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah same. Did Slot to Arteta too. It’s time to look & plan ahead.

  12. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    A. Would you do Rogers to Bowen and play ahead of Isak, Wood or Kluivert? Probably not.

    B. Probably got 4FT before GW29 and 2 players to remove to get 11, would you upgrade Fabianski to be able to bench Sels Vs Arsenal and City?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      I would rather have the spare FTs for flexibility (injuries) than make a GK transfer

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah I know. 5 blankers, 4 FT but probably not selling Munoz, Salah or Isak. Rogers and Trent to go plus 2 contingencies so figuring I could use one already....

    2. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Prefer A

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        But would you start Bowen over any of those three? Because I certainly wouldn't ahead of Wissa, Mbeumo, Salah and Palmer as my other four forwards

        1. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yes. Ahead of Isak who plays at anfield. If he(isak) does well at least I know it looked good on paper, let luck do the rest.

    3. One for All
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      A ,why wouldn't you start Bowen against Leicester? More likely to score than Kluivert Vs Brighton I reckon.

  13. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Really not sure what to do with cap. Was always planning to cap Palmer this week, but Salah is so damn good.

  14. Questions for Zøphar’s GW27 Article
    zøphar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    26 mins ago

    Taking questions for the Gameweek 27 Q&A, answers will be posted in a separate article!

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Opinions on Bowen in the short term until WC30?

    2. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      Gakpo to Cunha

    3. ITS AMAD WORLD
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Who to get between Cunha and Bowen this gameweek?

      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        just now

        This

    4. Bod
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Is it worth giving Palmer two more gameweeks?

    5. Les Bleus
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Better pick until WC30: Bowen or Mbuemo?

  15. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thoughts on keeping Gakpo?

    Should play vs Newcastle shouldn't he? Or just get Cunha for him?

    1. how now brown cow
      • 10 Years
      just now

      If I'd held this long I'd keep till 29 now

  16. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    G2G Lads?

    Got 1 FT, but plan to dead-end into GW29 and possibly WC 30/31

    Pickford
    Trent Robinson Gab
    Salah Mbuemo Palmer Kliuvert
    Wood Isak Cunha

    Fab Sarr Aina Lewis

  17. ITS AMAD WORLD
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Dango to Bowen

    Or

    Ndiaye to Cunha

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Priorities selling the injured player

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Most are saying Bowen and I tend to agree, should be an easy 10 points plus

    3. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Tough one that, Cunha just

    4. how now brown cow
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Cunha, surely

  18. WVA
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Is 9 players with no hits (8 if VdB doesn’t make it) enough for BGW29?

    Sels
    Kerkez VdB
    Palmer Mbeumo Bowen Kluivert
    Wood Cunha
    Fab Isak Salah TAA Munoz Hall

    1. how now brown cow
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'd probably sell TAA if I was in your shoes (but not before 29)

      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        I’m happy to sell him but is there a defender that’s worth a hit in 29?

        1. how now brown cow
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Possibly not as a standalone. Wolves play saints, so ait nouri is interesting given good fixtures before.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Barely

  19. The Mandalorian
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    LIV didn't look that good with the ball and relied on the City high line to create chances.

    City wingers had no space to attack or create chances against a low block.

    Cities two best recent games came against CHE and NEW when they played forwards into space through quick transitions from deep positions.

    Pep is still trying to play a high line with a team that isn't pressing the opposition enough or keeping possession so they become exposed to the counter attack.

    Their old players can't run anymore (KDB, Gundo, BSilva) and no longer contribute Gs ans As.

    No consistency in Peps tactics makes long-term investment in their forwards difficult.

    Marmoush needs space to run into which he only got against NEW. Citycalso move the ball about very slowly and take too many touches.

    Haaland has LEI in GW 30 not seen enough yet to consider spending two transfers on him.

    1. how now brown cow
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Marmoush will have that space v Spurs

    2. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Marmoush looks good.. was unlucky not to get on score sheet today.. looks direct. I’m punting on him

  20. Captain Mal
      12 mins ago

      I used to bench Hall's hauls.
      So I sold him and have no such worries anymore.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Lol I still have him and benched him but seriout no regrets. I thought double arsenal defence this GW was the way

    • how now brown cow
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Spurs have the joint 3rd best goal difference now (+15, same as city).

      Bonkers really.

      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Porro essential

    • Karan14
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bench one

      A) Dango (bha)
      B) Semenyo (bha)
      C) Wood (ARS)

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Monitor press conference newsflow on Evanilson for A

      2. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        B

    • WVA
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Munoz with a goal and clean sheet but outbapped by Lacroix lol

    • Legohair
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ndiaye to
      A. Cunha
      B. Wissa(own Mbeumo)
      C. Larsen
      D. Someone else,who?budget is 7.0

    • SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Mo Salah, the only player to be ever present in my team this season.

      Who have you got who has never left your team this season?

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        No one. I sold him for a few gws when I did my wc gw6 I think.

    • Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Help please

      I have taa Gabriel timber hall and Myko so not great fixtures this gw for most and I need to start saving cash for am chip. Does timber to AWB make sense?

      1. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah good transfer

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Cheers .

    • have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Who’s brave enough to cap Palmer then? Or maybe some of you like Bowen instead?

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Sure they can do all well but I am going Salah

    • Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Going to be a huge decision for what they price him at next season:

      Salah 285 points

      Next highest Palmer 177
      Wood 168
      Isak 167
      Mbeumo 166

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Salah 14 mill. Haaland 12.5. My guess

    • The Mighty Whites
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      1FT, 1.3 ITB, thoughts?

      Pickford - Valdimarsson
      TAA - Gabriel - Colwill - N. Williams - Bednarek
      Salah - Palmer - Mbuemo - Rogers - Dango
      Isak - Wood - Cunha

      A: Rogers ➡️ Semenyo / Kluivert / Kudus / Mitoma / Kulusevski
      B: Roll and play two of Rogers / Isak / Wood

    • camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Rival gained 13 on me ,I benched 22.

      I think it's easier to chance that is be chanced

