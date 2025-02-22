With the day’s Gameweek 26 action over, our Scoreboard rounds up all the attacking returns, bonus points and key stats.

Included in this article are Saturday’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG).

This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and projected bonus points are from LiveFPL. A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections and therefore could be revised over the next 24 hours.

SATURDAY IN BRIEF

Saturday was a superb day for away teams, with five winning and another drawing. Only a late fumble from Chelsea’s Filip Jørgensen (£4.2m) spoiled the unbeaten record for the visitors.

And it was a red-letter day for some bonus-chasers with the Assistant Manager chip. Oliver Glasner (£0.8m), Vitor Pereira (£0.8m) and Graham Potter (£0.5m) banked 20, 19 and 19 points respectively.

READ MORE: Who were the top Assistant Managers of FPL Gameweek 26?

Messrs Potter and Pereira were helped by their opponents going down to 10 men but both West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers were a threat even before they were handed a numerical advantage.

The goals came from familiar sources. Matheus Cunha (£6.9m) netted for the third straight Gameweek, while Jarrod Bowen (£7.3m) scored for the third successive away match. Both talismans have scored or assisted 50%+ of the goals their team has plundered when they’ve been on the pitch this season.

Bournemouth can chalk this defeat up to misfortune; they had Ilia Zabarnyi (£4.4m) dismissed after half an hour. Arsenal, though, were 11v11 until the 73rd minute, a lack of creativity a worry yet again.

Meanwhile, at Craven Cottage, Crystal Palace’s excellent away form continued. It’s now nine games unbeaten on the road for the Eagles.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.4m) avoided a blank for the sixth Gameweek in seven, assisting Palace’s second strike. Daniel Munoz (£4.8m) is now the joint-third highest-scoring defender in FPL after his third goal of 2024/25.

Ipswich Town and Southampton inched a step closer to an instant Championship return, each losing at home and conceding four goals in the process.

Ipswich were at least a threat and should have been ahead before Spurs broke the deadlock. No one had more shots than Liam Delap (£5.6m) on Saturday (five).

The fit-again Brennan Johnson (£6.2m) marked his first start since January 4 with a brace.

Southampton, however, were thoroughly outclassed again: an xG score of 0.13-4.01 showing that the result didn’t flatter Brighton and Hove Albion.

Kaoru Mitoma (£6.4m) scored for the fourth Gameweek in six, while Joao Pedro (£5.4m) – the beneficiary of a Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) injury – returned to the starting XI to deliver his first double-digit haul since Gameweek 12.

Beto (£5.0m) continued his own red-hot form with a fifth goal in three Gameweeks. Everton blew a two-goal lead, however, with Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m), not for the first time, dragging his dismal team out of the mire with a free-kick that sparked a comeback.

Cole Palmer‘s (£11.2m) run without a goal now extends to five league matches, his longest since joining Chelsea. This chance here ought to have ended that barren run – but at least it’s Southampton and Leicester City next…

GAMEWEEK 26: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 26: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS

GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.