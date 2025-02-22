212
  1. Gommy
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Did anyone catch the severity of RAN's knock today which him off towards the end?

    Looking at bringing him off my bench this week - No yellow flag yet is a positive sign I think?

    Does anyone have any insight?

    Cheers,

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I didn't even know he went off with a knock :/

  2. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Which week are we going to have the future blanks / doubles (33+34 etc) confirmed please?

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      Looking like 32, 33 & 36 doubles and 34 will be the big blank

    2. decisions
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      GW30/31

  3. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Anyone this week didnt captain salah and now gonna hide behind a couch?
    Me

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      who did you captain?

      1. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Kluivert

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Yeah, captained Mbuemo but still see Salah outscoring him

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        that was brave with early ko, well done 🙂

    3. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      I went Mbeumo cap. I'm not expecting a Salah blank, but it would be nice. Hopefully Mbeumo outscores him, I'll be happy with that.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Nce he was the only one i was considering.

        I considered Cunha two weeks in a row for a -4 hit for Gapko, but don't and still need two without a FH29 team with getting Palmer out for Foden, for example. Bottled it both times.

  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    anyone triggering the am chip this gw and on who? I originally had planned it to have am active during gw29 and make up for the blank. amorin has ipswich and leicester, should hopfully win, and maybe bonus v arsenal??

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      No, using it in 31-33

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        on howe I assume?

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          27 mins ago

          wc30??

          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            No WC but 31-33 could be 5games similar to 24-26

        2. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Glansner punt 🙂

          Brighton to go on a run 5 places above Palace.. Man City Newcastle, then Bournemouth and Arsenal (3 aways games).

          What could go possibly wrong 🙂

          It could be huge lol

          1. decisions
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            I saw this and not seen many talking about it. Is it cos the 2nd DGW could be unlikely for Palace?

  5. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    I need to replace Rogers, who to bring in?

    A. Mbeumo (EVE, AVL, bou) - I own Wissa
    B. Bowen (LEI, NEW, eve)
    C. Other (own Salah, Palmer, Kluivert, Dango)

    The plan is to WC30

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      bowen

  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    So, first three weeks of the Assistant Manager chip. What are your honest opinions about the implementation?

    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      52 mins ago

      awful chip in my opinion

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        And that’s with actually gaining good points from it I even say that.
        Plus it’s backing the team, NOT the manager.
        Also managers should be penalised the same as players, like Slot getting sent off.
        If not gonna make it congruent and follow the same effects as players, then if it’s the “manager”, what’s the point hehe.

        I vote to scrap it lol

    2. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      49 mins ago

      Dont mind it, requires a decent amount of thought and strategy though

    3. Els365
      • 3 Years
      48 mins ago

      Got 55 points with hits there and there. Moyes to Emery to Pereira. Guess hits don't count as they are player based. But a rubbish chip all the same

    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      I'll go first:

      It's very powerful and swingy (maybe too much so?)

      Rubs me the wrong way that you are punished (FT or hit) to take a punt on a manager. Most table bonus is risk enough. God forbid you get an injury during the 3 weeks you have it.

      Partly get the cost of a hit to nerf it a bit. Even if it feels far less fun. Good argument that you can save up FTs ahead of it - but the announcement of the 2nd DGW 1 day before deadline made that quite hard. Maybe had people had more notice, this would be less of a criticism from me?

      I think red/yellow cards against the manager should definitely count. Also becuase it is so powerful anyway.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Drat, not even first 😆

    5. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      I like it. as in it roughens up the template.

      Its been difficult, because of the late rescheduling.

      It should be simplied and it would be fine. 5 league places if fine too IMO. Just x points for a win y for a draw, plus z if it is alower league manager.

      Could be great , even twice a season, to time a good run for a lowly team. Like Palace recently or Spurs in the furture when they get there players back.

      To complicated as it is, but like WC could be done twice a year. Just simplify it. It does stop the coping. the game is simple, so it does increase its poularity. I prefer the Yahoo game, as it was a little more complex at the time, but less popular.

      But people had different teams!!!!!

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        But i havent played it. i was just begging slot owners win, on bth the second gains and Trent gets an early substiture.

        Salah TC still one first DGW week

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        *stops the copying, the game is simple and keeps the so it does increase its popularity.

        As a couple of cans go down to try and feel sympathy for Gary Linekar for putting Palace last for the 24th time theis season after another Leicester defeat.

    6. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      I had fun tbh. It gave us something to think about. I have done well with it so I will be pleased. But I understand why others may be annoyed or disappointed.

      The chip is very powerful and will likely decide the outcome of some mini leagues, but we all had a fair playing field didn't we, so is that really a valid point? Some people just do better with it than others, like any other chip.

      They should have really announced it at the start of the season. I don't think we will see this chip again, not next season anyway. Next season it will be back to the standard chips because many people will have complained about it.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        40 mins ago

        Also, it needs renaming, we aren't picking a manager really are we. We are either picking a manager or a team, if its the manager, then deduct points for red cards etc.

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          This!

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        Announcing it earlier would be better sure - but I reckon if they had it wouldn't have made that much of a difference when people would have played it.

        Someone made a good point that it would be stupid to have it be available to use early in the season becuase GW1 the team order is alphabetical & for a few weeks thereafter, they'll be some odd league placements due to fixture schedule.

        But that's I suppose another bad thing, becuase it forces you to use the chip across multiple GWs, often spanning a double - and the fact is spans results in more limited chip plans across the board?

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          34 mins ago

          Yea. Unlocking the chip later is the right idea for the bonus etc. Not sure why It needs to be GW24 though.

          I don't mind when they announced it tbh, but many are peeved about that. It gave us something extra to think about for the last 3. I will probably miss it a bit now its over.

        2. Gubby-Allen
          • 3 Years
          18 mins ago

          I think playing it earlier would.make it better. The table is so tight now that 3rd to 10th could be 4 pts tomorrow. Then another batch from 11-16th.

          Having it from week 2-4 would require more skill, if keeping the 5 place bonus, predicting any big teams who might start slowly or smaller teams that would pick up a few wins early.

    7. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      All chips are awful, but this is the least awful one.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Better than Wildcard and Free Hit? Surely not?!

    8. Captain Beefheart
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      44pts, no hits so think that's decent but trapped me as couldn't tc Salah for his doubles, won't know if it's a good score until I use tc and add the scores.

    9. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      I don't like it at all. It hampers you for three weeks, but would work much better in the first ten weeks of a season.

      It is all over the place in working out what you want from it. You have it on a manager who wins a match and gets Yiu points but then moves them up the table and they lose a possible bonus from having been a successful pick. Maybe hold the places from when you play it.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        I think they need to rethink the bonus thing.

        Forget the 5 places rule. Instead, you get a point for every extra place in front that team is. So 2 places 2 points, 10 places ahead 10.

        1. Gubby-Allen
          • 3 Years
          20 mins ago

          That would be better.

        2. Sergio Giorgini
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          17 mins ago

          Could work

    10. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      I got 35 points off Moyes, so can't hate it too much, but yeah, the lack of cards is somewhat puzzling.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, I had Moyes + Emery so hardly did 'bad' myself either.

        Annoyingly didn't like the hit for Glasner so missed that opportunity (and doubled down on going against it, Munoz bench!) - but forms part of my opinion.

        The Tarkowski last minute goal was fun I'll be honest, but it felt weird chanting for Moyes.

        Thibking about the card thing, I wonder what would have happened with what happened to Slot. Got a red - but want actually suspended for the next few fixtures because they 'charged' him later. No doubt would be negative points in the game he got a red, but what would happen in the matches after?

    11. Sergio Giorgini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      Think I'm the only one that likes it. Probably helps that I got 48pts from it, but anyway. One thing we can surely all agree on is that it helps with the ridiculous scenario of ghost teams being higher than engaged managers, which makes a mockery of the game

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        I got 44 (not hits) so we're in a similar boat, but different perspectives.

        Didn't think about ghost teams once during the time I played it. Very rarely do though! I assume they aren't using any chips...

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        That's an interesting point. I never thought about the impact on dead teams. I think I did once for 3 seconds, but that was it.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          I always get knocked out of cups by ghost teams it seems, it is a joke.

    12. Pomodoro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Personally, I like it. I had fun with it.
      It's very powerful if played right.
      The 5 places rule is great.
      It leans in to more maverick players.
      It breaks the trugid template.
      It gives hope to those 75+ points behind at this point in the season. Probably why I don't mind it's activation only coming later in the season.
      I wasn't sure at first due to it seeming overly complicated but once I got my head around it I could see it's potential with different strategies.
      It'd like it to stay, but with tweaks (Slot red card for instance)

      I've played mine.
      56 points
      Moyes-Emery-Glasner

    13. TallestJohn
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      The actual implementation felt rushed, but it was probably good for the game that it happened to come before the two most obvious Triple Captain opportunities of the season and shake up the template strategy.

      I've been playing Fantasy EFL so have been used to getting points for team results for the last few months.

      Managers getting negative points for bookings would've been carnage for that Slot red card, but I think the best thing about the chip is that it gives you, the player, quite a lot of control. Beyond games getting snowed off, it can't be directly spoiled by injuries or suspensions. I've had at least two TCs and one BB ruined by injury. Free Hit is a little too driven by blank GWs (yes, I played it in that disastrous blank last season) and has the potential to instantly lose you a lot of points if you use it at the wrong time.

      It is convoluted and I don't think it's going to be particularly effective in getting unengaged managers more involved in the second half of the season.

      I did Moyes-Emery-Emery for 44pts. I do prefer the simplicity of Triple Captain, Two Captains, double points for all strikers/defenders in the games that have those chips. I don't think I've ever had a truly impressive score from Bench Boost and I'm not really looking forward to playing it this season.

    14. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Meh as far as I'm concerned.

      I like the table bonus idea, but it should reflect actual difference (ie 1pt per position difference)
      I don't like the 3GW aspect, even though it won't impact any of my other chips. Either make it a one week chip or 3 weeks with the same manager.

      Personally I'd like the option to pick a manager for the whole season from within budget (1m-4m say) and you get the actual points as in real life (3,1 & 0)

      Its too powerful in relation to other chips, and too complicated, in that the in-game swings can be massive. Oh, and cards & touchline bans should be relevant.

  7. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Dango to Bowen for sure. Would you take a punt at AWB, seems attacking threat.

    1. Els365
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Is it influenced by the return of Evanilson?

  8. DagheMunegu
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    Here I am with 1 ft 1.6 itb

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Huijsen
    Salah Palmer Gordon Semenyo Mbeumo
    Isak Wissa

    Fab Hall Greaves Ndiaye

    A Ndiaye to Cunho and bench Gordon
    B Gordon to Bruno

  9. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    49 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (253 teams)

    Current safety score = 22
    Top score = Amol Varhadé with 71

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

  10. Ruinenlust
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Hope everyone listened to me.

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/02/21/fpl-gameweek-26-scout-picks-three-double-ups?hc_page=4&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27085237

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/02/21/fpl-gameweek-26-scout-picks-three-double-ups?hc_page=4&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27085297

    1. Ruinenlust
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Palace winning 2-0 away is the most obvious thing ever but people will still act surprised every time it happens lol

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Listen as a fan who watches them most weekend, I can tell you we are so much better away,as we are so much more organised. At home, we seem to switch off all the time.

        We have only lost 3 at]]away, and won 2 at home. First win in 13 hw's was spurs at home, since then its only been southampton. We as=re pacy upfront, so better at counter attacking but seem to keep our shape better away.

        But we have played only 3 of the top6 away. Brighton 3-1 winners. 0-0 Bournemouth and Chelsea 1-1 when both were playing well.

        The only reason why i would have gone for it, is that Fulham seem to expect to win against teams below them at home, and lose to the smaller teams, like Man Utd and drew with Southampton and West Ham recently.

        When they are re up for it. Fulham will beat everyone too.

        Same with Palace , we seem more up for it away from home. I don't know why it is

    2. Els365
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      You nailed it straight. 20 points for Glasner and 8 for Emery exactly

    3. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      Looks like you're 50/50 like most on here...judging by your comments:
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/02/22/fpl-notes-mbeumo-haul-magician-damsgaard-awful-leicester?hc_page=1#hc_comment_27087458

    4. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Was on him (mentally) all week and chickened out and went Iraola last minute. I can't tell you how annoyed I am with myself.

      1. Sergio Giorgini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Man that's gotta be gutting. I was on Frank all week and changed to Glasner last min. Imagine how annoyed I was after last night with Frank's 12pts. Thankfully it paid off though

  11. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Has there been any statement released by fpl about the deadline delay yesterday?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      What do you mean? People made changes after the deadline? If so, that's fcked.

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        35 mins ago

        Yes, it didn't close until 18:53

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          33 mins ago

          strange, never saw that before.

          I think they have been hacked a few times this season. But haven't told anyone.

          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 8 Years
            30 mins ago

            General consensus was it being due to the first manager activations coming off

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              29 mins ago

              Yea maybe. They have been hacked at least once though, I saw it.

              1. SAUCY SALAH
                • 8 Years
                26 mins ago

                Interesting, wonder what the hackers are trying to gain

                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 5 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Just to mess with it, like any hacker would. Just because they can.

    2. Els365
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      Some of us still waiting anxiously for the Wissa assist to be awarded lol

  12. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Who people bringing in for Palmer?
    Thinking of going Haaland with 2 moves

    1. Els365
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Go Haaland definitely. Bruno might be the best reolacement as he will face Leicester blank gameweek 29 and he is on set pieces. I see everything going through him if United are to get some points

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Like the Bruno tip cheers

        1. Eastman
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Got to keep Palmer for a couple now surely

    2. Sergio Giorgini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Keep Palmer for SOU and LEI

  13. Els365
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Praying for an Aina, Hall, Gakpo and Wood blanks to have a short at mini league monthly prize. Opponent owning Mbeumo levelled it up plus took an 8 point hit. Guess it will go down the wire midweek and hope for the best

  14. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    Would you? Rogers + Murphy >> Mbeumo + Nwaneri for a -4?

  15. TitusShambles
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    PAIN PAIN PAIN

    Anybody else bench Pedro and Munoz.................... :\

    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      What was your starting XI?

    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No. Just Bruno

  16. Sergio Giorgini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Am i the only person in the world FHitting29? In any case, what do ppl think of my team "Penalty FC":
    Pickford
    Guardiol. Kerkez. Milenkovic
    Bruno. Mbuemo. Kluivert. Són
    Haaland. Cunha. Wood

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Need Ait-Nouri I think.

      Son is a wild pick, but ok.

      Who will u cap?

      1. Sergio Giorgini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        Thanks. Son played well today, and has penalities like I say. RAN is another possibility I guess. Not sure on cap at min, who would u suggest?

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Your hands are kind of forced to play Haaland cap by free hitting IMO. Otherwise, you lose the biggest advantage of the chip (having a differential cap).

          Cunha for me though I think as I wont have Haaland. Maybe Wood.

          1. Sergio Giorgini
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            10 mins ago

            I've heard that before, not sure I buy into it. For me always just choose the person u think will get most points

            1. Sergio Giorgini
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              9 mins ago

              *poss Cunha for me too

            2. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              You could do that, and maybe that's the smartest play. But I think you are devaluing the chip.

              I think my Cunha or Wood cap might outscore you if you do go Haaland. There's a real chance.

              1. Sergio Giorgini
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                5 mins ago

                That's why I'll prob go Cunha. But Haaland is there for points same as everyone else. Think 29 is a good week for Free Hit, pleasantly surprised that no-one else is doing it

                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 5 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  I think a lot of people will FH29 with triple city.

                  1. Sergio Giorgini
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Not sure I could pick out 3 City I'd want at min. Guardiol and Haaland is plenty for me

            3. Bennerman
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              You are right.

              The logic above does not make sense.

  17. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Optimum chip strategy with them all remaining bar TC?

    I’m thinking WC30 AM32 for Howe possible 5 games BB36 and FH38. Alternatively use AM in 31 and BB34 and FH36

    1. Sergio Giorgini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Having just got table bonus for Glasner, I'd be tempted by his double where both have table bonus. Chance of truly massive pts there.

      1. Sergio Giorgini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        That's 32 btw, should have said

  18. theshazly
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Bench one:

    1 ) Nwaneri
    2 ) Kluivert

