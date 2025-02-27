Gameweek 27 comes to a close this evening at the London Stadium.
West Ham United v Leicester City gets underway at 20:00 GMT.
After beating Arsenal at the weekend, Graham Potter unsurprisingly sticks with an unchanged West Ham side for tonight’s clash.
Evan Ferguson has to be content with a place among the hosts’ substitutes again, then.
So too does the 15.5%-owned Lukasz Fabianski, benched for the fifth straight league match.
It looks like a front two of Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen once more for the Hammers.
Bowen was bought by over 500,000 managers in the run-up to Gameweek 27, making him the most-purchased midfielder of the round.
Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy responds to the defeat to Brentford by recalling the fit-again James Justin, Jannik Vestergaard and Facundo Buonanotte.
Jordan Ayew and Caleb Okoli drop to the bench, while Woyo Coulibaly is absent.
The Foxes haven’t had much to cheer in 2024/25 but they do have fond recent memories of facing the Hammers, beating them 3-1 in the reverse fixture.
A win tonight for West Ham takes them a whopping 16 points clear of Leicester and the drop zone – even though Potter’s side will still only be 15th.
LINE-UPS
West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell, Scarles, Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Kudus.
Subs: Fabianski, Emerson, Mavropanos, Rodríguez, Irving, Soler, Luis Guilherme, Ings, Ferguson.
Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Vestergaard, Kristiansen, Ndidi, Soumare, De Cordova-Reid, El Khannouss, Buonanotte, Vardy.
Subs: Stolarczyk, Coady, Okoli, Thomas, Winks, Mavididi, Ayew, Daka, Skipp.
