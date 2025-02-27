267
  1. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    championship promotions need to be reduced to 2 teams until one actually avoids relegation. the last 6 teams can't even get to 30 points

    then these teams try passing out of the back its infuriating

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Chelsea when they were great would bomb the ball upfield.

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      So many s**T coaches in the game now imitating what they perceive to be the correct way to coach a team but they just look ridiculous and are not equipped to play the game in such a fashion.

  2. Differentiator
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    It was always my understanding that if a ball is shot off target, then it deflects off player A onto target, then it deflects off player B and goes in, that the OG is attributed to player B, not player A

    Have I always been wrong?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      I think they are saying that the power of Bowens shot was so great, that it was basically a canon ball, and when it hit other players, it made them do things they didn't want to do.

      1. Differentiator
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Pinball Wizard

    2. ButterB
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Does it matter that much? 3 points man

      1. Differentiator
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        If I can't discuss this stuff on an FPL forum, what's the point 🙁

      2. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Exactly this

        1. Differentiator
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          ??? this is what the forum is for?

          1. ButterB
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            Of course you can. From what I saw it was deflected on target by the defender. Only way that's a keeper OG is if it hits a post and comes back out and hits the keeper and goes in.

            1. Utopsis
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              It's not what he wants to hear so he'll just ignore you

    3. Egg noodle
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Regardless of who gets the OG, I wouldn't expect Bowen to lose the assist.

      But yeah, I always assumed last player to touch the ball gets the goal

  3. potatoace
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    BT sports commentator just now banging about Bowen scoring a goal , literally as the team banner was scrolling across saying it was a vestergaard OG.

  4. BazingtoN
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Why has FPL marked the Bowen goal down as a assist but flashscore has it as a goal for Bowen !?!?

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        I love it when people just post during some live games and don't even consider looking at a comment or two above

        1. BazingtoN
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Too busy watching the game 😉

            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Can't be that busy if you didn't notice them credit it as an own goal 😉

      2. nanxun
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        As a Bowen non-owner, grateful to the fpl gods. But still 40-ish min to go.

      3. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Remember when Cresswell was in everyones squad and was a point producer. 3.9 M and hes yours

        1. Slot it in
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          On 3 bonus rn come on

      4. AzzaroMax99
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Come on Jarrod! Score that goal my son!

      5. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Hopefully Bowen bangs one in…

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Or 3! 🙂

          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            This

      6. nanxun
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Disappointed to see that TAA's 2 baps from yesterday have been taken off after the match ended. Although, weirdly enough, the FPL site shows TAA with 26 bps, with Szlobo (44), L. Diaz (30), and VvD (28) all higher. Yet in the "Bonus" section, it shows TAA with 1 bonus point.

        1. Thomas Docherty
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          There is an article on the website explaining this….

          1. RealSocialDads
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Can you link? My FPL says 8 for gabriel and 7 for TAA but livefpl says differently

            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/02/27/why-do-the-gameweek-27-bonus-points-for-trent-gabriel-not-tally-up

              1. nanxun
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Thx for sharing.

                The new policy seems more skewed than just having bonus pts locked in 1-hour post-match.

                If they need more time to sort things out, they could've just changed the rule to 2- or 3- or 4-hours post-match.

                Idk, maybe they're just short of staff?

                1. Biggsy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  To be fair, I believe the BPS did change pretty quickly after the bonus was added - it just seems the bonus wasn't changed yet

          2. Bobcarolgees1981
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            I'd argue that it doesn't really explain anything, it simply says that they can change.

            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Opta recalibrates the stats which changes the BPS score. The new BPS is showing but someone hasn't pulled the trigger on changing the bonus assignments. Should happen when they add the bonus from tonight's game

              1. FPL Blow-In
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                Woohoo point for VVd

      7. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Cresswell decent fodder option at 3.9m
        Seems to have locked down a place

        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Too many higher upside transfers to do at the moment. Will be on the shopping list come wildcard, but I doubt he'll be 3.9 by then.

      8. Egg noodle
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Wow all of these fancy captaincy choices, 6 points is all that they all got

      9. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Come on Bowen, get your goal.

      10. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Kudus subbed

      11. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Seems they’re just happy keeping a 2-0 lead, zero intent on attacking, so boring..

        1. Utopsis
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Can't really blame them, why take risks when Leicester are so toothless

          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            To enjoy the game and want to score more? It’s Leicester…..so why not. Cannot stand teams who resign to just pass ball back and forth like half an hour out from finishing the game, it’s pathetic.

            1. Philosopher's Stones
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Mate, just say you own Bowen and move on 😛

              1. RICICLE
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 2 mins ago

                I do own Bowen lol! The point still stands, to not even want to score for a whole second half is shambolic

        2. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Ferguson will probably score.

          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            Likely will haha! That’s if he takes the ball on his own, because sure he ain’t gonna get any attacking support haha!

            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Just got given one on a plate

              1. RICICLE
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 3 mins ago

                I saw, absolutely ridiculous attempt

          2. djman102
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            Just blew another Bowen A

            1. RICICLE
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              Pathetic

      12. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Im 319 points off 50k, the highest Ive been since the end of the Covid season. Ive got Bowen. Cant get my last 2 GWs assist points back but anything at all that could shoot me up 200 places would be appreciated.

        1. BUZZBOMB ♡
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Oh fecl off Fergie

        2. BUZZBOMB ♡
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          319 places. 😆

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            I was going to say, 319 points off 50k is not the most obvious way to brag....

            1. BUZZBOMB ♡
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              I stay humble mate lol 😆 Nah, serious brain fog.

          2. MarcusAurelius
            • 9 Years
            2 hours ago

            Haha I was gonna say +5mil rank is your second best it’s time to give up lol

            1. BUZZBOMB ♡
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              😆

              1. MarcusAurelius
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                50k mark is good though congrats 🙂

                1. BUZZBOMB ♡
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  Went down to 50292 and now 50423 and all I did was miss nothing whilst putting the kettle on lol. ML still competitive though. Thats the main objective but a good rank is a bit of a confidence boosting weight loss when your tshirts fit better.

                  1. MarcusAurelius
                    • 9 Years
                    59 mins ago

                    Haha I agree. I’m second in my ML by 22 points. Always keep an eye on overall rank though it adds another layer. Covid season was my best too by far finished 2967 overall. After that it’s 44797

                    1. MarcusAurelius
                      • 9 Years
                      58 mins ago

                      I won’t mention the other seasons haha

                      1. BUZZBOMB ♡
                        • 10 Years
                        52 mins ago

                        I had 3 top 10ks, the best was which 1600 something, but Ive also had 400k+ at least 3 times in 12 years or so. Part of me thinks its luck yet part of me wonders why its the same guys that beat me. I think ultimately its luck but 6-12 wrong choices or strategy over a season that lasts 38 weeks with injuries, suspensions, postponements and other curveballs kills it.

                        1. BUZZBOMB ♡
                          • 10 Years
                          51 mins ago

                          The wrong FH29 for example last season. 1 decision.

                          1. MarcusAurelius
                            • 9 Years
                            48 mins ago

                            Yeah a lot of the chips and captain choices come down to luck. You pick it and hop for the best sometimes it pays off sometimes it doesn’t. Like Glasner last two weeks for me paid off but it could quite easily of been a fail

                          2. Silecro
                            • 7 Years
                            43 mins ago

                            I agree. Playing the chips right also plays a big role. I for example failed previous years with dubious triple captains and failed free hits, but this year finally stars aligned and hitted jackpot with TC24, AM Emer 25 and AM Glasner 26&27. Those two chips alone netted me 83 points

                          3. BUZZBOMB ♡
                            • 10 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Youre AM play was awesome. Well done. Might be a leading/chasing thing, but I didnt have the balls (or a FT with GW29 in mind). Stuck on Slot and left it. Well done though.

          3. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            40 mins ago

            I read this earlier and was like, so you are what 9.9 million in the world? xD

      13. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Bowen assist wasted.

      14. Kodap
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Blown a Bowen Assist there

      15. Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Ferguson should score there

        1. Utopsis
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Should definitely shoot, goodness

      16. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        A Thousand blows, I highly recommend!!

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          I love blows, so a thousand of them will probably be excellent.

      17. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Evan Ferguson not only ate you an extremely overrated footballer but you've just cost me 6 points

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Why does this sound like Ty off AFTV

      18. Bada Bing
        • 8 Years
        2 hours ago

        Couple of seasons ago I thought Ferguson was going to be the next Shearer. I don't know what's happened to him but his play has really fallen off a cliff.

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          I'm sure he was being talked for £100m moves following his breakout season. Maybe I'm exaggerating, but it wasn't small numbers

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            That’s what Brighton priced him at yeah

      19. Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Talk about jam I got Konate coming on for Robinson.

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Errrr.... Bad news there mate

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            I think your Jam is more "Traffic" flavour...

        2. F4L
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          dont be silly, only mids/attackers can autosub in from the bench

      20. F4L
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        even with 2 goals that match felt like a worse watch than fulham v southampton

      21. Glasner Turtleneck FC
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Phew, quiet game from Bowen.

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          People got immensely lucky this GW

          1. BUZZBOMB ♡
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            And unlucky

            1. RICICLE
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              Indeed, suppose I can’t moan with 66 pts this GW, 538k > 450k

          2. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Pretty much. I got away with my -8 kind of, only 7 behind safety. Team looks ridiculous for next week so I think those 7 points come back quite quick.

            1. RICICLE
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              Yeah you should easily make up those hits bud.

          3. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Isak definitely my MVP of the week...

      22. MarcusAurelius
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Bench one

        A) Kluivert - tot
        B) Wood - MCI
        C) Rogers - bre
        D) Wissa - AVL (have Mbuemo also)

        1. F4L
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          c, sandwiched between cl matches

        2. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Rogers, easy.

          I think have won once after their 8 CL games

          1. MarcusAurelius
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Thanks everyone. Currently on Rogers so will leave it at that

        3. Silecro
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          C

        4. MikeS
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          C

      23. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        I've been thinking about the assistant manager chip. I think it should be incorporated into the game for the full 38 game weeks . Especially with the possibility of having up to 5 transfers , it would be another option each week to score points.

      24. MikeS
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Would have loved to have seen wood pound that arse end yesterday, shame

