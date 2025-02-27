FPL price change predictions: Who will rise + fall on February 28?

We’ve a brand spanking new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site, our friend Ragabolly, has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

And here is who is close to doing so at 01.30 GMT on Friday 28 February…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: FEBRUARY 28

Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Muñoz CRY 4.9m 106.6% Very Likely Pickford EVE 5.1m 99.3% Likely Mateta CRY 7.4m 82.8% Maybe M.Asensio AVL 6.0m 96.1% Maybe Szoboszlai LIV 6.3m 86.5% Unlikely Henderson CRY 4.5m 91.6% Unlikely Guéhi CRY 4.6m 92.3% Unlikely Schade BRE 5.1m 90.2% Unlikely Minteh BHA 5.0m 84.1% Unlikely Kerkez BOU 5.0m 81.8% Unlikely Konaté LIV 5.2m 79.5% Unlikely Mbeumo BRE 8.0m 77.3% Unlikely Neto CHE 6.2m 76.3% Unlikely Wan-Bissaka WHU 4.4m 74.8% Unlikely Mykolenko EVE 4.4m 73.0% Unlikely Cucurella CHE 5.1m 70.7% Unlikely Collins BRE 4.5m 66.3% Unlikely Verbruggen BHA 4.5m 64.6% Unlikely Semenyo BOU 5.7m 61.6% Unlikely Delap IPS 5.6m 60.2% Unlikely Gabriel ARS 6.3m 58.4% Unlikely A.Becker LIV 5.5m 54.0% Unlikely Bowen WHU 7.4m 53.7% Unlikely Flekken BRE 4.4m 49.5% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.4m 48.4% Unlikely Thomas LEI 3.9m 48.8% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 4.5m 47.8% Unlikely Castagne FUL 4.2m 47.8% Unlikely Enzo CHE 4.7m 45.0% Unlikely Nkunku CHE 5.7m 42.6% Unlikely James CHE 4.8m 43.7% Unlikely José Sá WOL 4.3m 41.5% Unlikely Aït-Nouri WOL 4.7m 40.7% Unlikely João Pedro BHA 5.4m 38.1% Unlikely Branthwaite EVE 4.8m 39.3% Unlikely Beto EVE 5.0m 35.8% Unlikely Sels NFO 5.0m 36.3% Unlikely Jørgensen CHE 4.2m 35.8% Unlikely Merino ARS 6.0m 36.4% Unlikely Maddison TOT 7.4m 36.1% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Player Team Price Progress Tonight Sánchez CHE 4.6m 103.3% Very Likely Trossard ARS 6.9m 102.3% Very Likely Aina NFO 5.4m 100.4% Very Likely Dibling SOU 4.5m 100.0% Likely Haaland MCI 14.7m 101.7% Very Likely B.Soumaré LEI 4.4m 99.7% Likely Kelleher LIV 4.0m 99.8% Likely Dawson WOL 4.3m 99.6% Likely Vardy LEI 5.4m 99.2% Likely Madueke CHE 6.1m 99.4% Likely Martinelli ARS 6.6m 99.4% Likely Lewis MCI 4.4m 99.4% Likely Jaros LIV 4.0m 100.1% Very Likely Martinez MUN 4.4m 99.6% Likely Grealish MCI 6.4m 99.0% Maybe McAteer LEI 4.7m 99.8% Maybe J.Murphy NEW 5.1m 98.9% Maybe Murillo NFO 4.7m 98.6% Maybe Havertz ARS 7.8m 98.4% Maybe Calvert-Lewin EVE 5.4m 98.3% Maybe Schär NEW 5.4m 98.5% Maybe Lavia CHE 4.5m 97.4% Maybe C.Doucouré CRY 4.9m 97.0% Maybe Ndiaye EVE 5.4m 93.4% Maybe Woolfenden IPS 4.0m 92.5% Unlikely McNeil EVE 5.1m 91.7% Unlikely O'Shea IPS 4.0m 91.2% Unlikely Isak NEW 9.5m 79.6% Unlikely P.M.Sarr TOT 4.8m 89.6% Unlikely Odysseas NEW 4.3m 89.6% Unlikely Broja EVE 5.4m 89.0% Unlikely Luis Díaz LIV 7.5m 90.6% Unlikely De Ligt MUN 4.9m 88.2% Unlikely Veltman BHA 4.4m 86.1% Unlikely Muniz FUL 5.5m 88.8% Unlikely Iwobi FUL 5.7m 81.9% Unlikely Ward CRY 4.3m 84.5% Unlikely Emerson WHU 4.4m 84.3% Unlikely King FUL 4.5m 82.8% Unlikely Chalobah CHE 4.4m 79.9% Unlikely 1 2 3 4

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day, responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

All the confirmed changes can be found here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see the predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.



