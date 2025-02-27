FPL price change predictions: Who will rise + fall on February 28?

We’ve a brand spanking new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.
These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.
Since then, the brains behind the site, our friend Ragabolly, has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.
Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.
But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.
And here is who is close to doing so at 01.30 GMT on Friday 28 February…
PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: FEBRUARY 28
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Progress
|Tonight
|Muñoz
|CRY
|4.9m
106.6%
|Very Likely
|Pickford
|EVE
|5.1m
99.3%
|Likely
|Mateta
|CRY
|7.4m
82.8%
|Maybe
|M.Asensio
|AVL
|6.0m
96.1%
|Maybe
|Szoboszlai
|LIV
|6.3m
86.5%
|Unlikely
|Henderson
|CRY
|4.5m
91.6%
|Unlikely
|Guéhi
|CRY
|4.6m
92.3%
|Unlikely
|Schade
|BRE
|5.1m
90.2%
|Unlikely
|Minteh
|BHA
|5.0m
84.1%
|Unlikely
|Kerkez
|BOU
|5.0m
81.8%
|Unlikely
|Konaté
|LIV
|5.2m
79.5%
|Unlikely
|Mbeumo
|BRE
|8.0m
77.3%
|Unlikely
|Neto
|CHE
|6.2m
76.3%
|Unlikely
|Wan-Bissaka
|WHU
|4.4m
74.8%
|Unlikely
|Mykolenko
|EVE
|4.4m
73.0%
|Unlikely
|Cucurella
|CHE
|5.1m
70.7%
|Unlikely
|Collins
|BRE
|4.5m
66.3%
|Unlikely
|Verbruggen
|BHA
|4.5m
64.6%
|Unlikely
|Semenyo
|BOU
|5.7m
61.6%
|Unlikely
|Delap
|IPS
|5.6m
60.2%
|Unlikely
|Gabriel
|ARS
|6.3m
58.4%
|Unlikely
|A.Becker
|LIV
|5.5m
54.0%
|Unlikely
|Bowen
|WHU
|7.4m
53.7%
|Unlikely
|Flekken
|BRE
|4.4m
49.5%
|Unlikely
|Spence
|TOT
|4.4m
48.4%
|Unlikely
|Thomas
|LEI
|3.9m
48.8%
|Unlikely
|Lacroix
|CRY
|4.5m
47.8%
|Unlikely
|Castagne
|FUL
|4.2m
47.8%
|Unlikely
|Enzo
|CHE
|4.7m
45.0%
|Unlikely
|Nkunku
|CHE
|5.7m
42.6%
|Unlikely
|James
|CHE
|4.8m
43.7%
|Unlikely
|José Sá
|WOL
|4.3m
41.5%
|Unlikely
|Aït-Nouri
|WOL
|4.7m
40.7%
|Unlikely
|João Pedro
|BHA
|5.4m
38.1%
|Unlikely
|Branthwaite
|EVE
|4.8m
39.3%
|Unlikely
|Beto
|EVE
|5.0m
35.8%
|Unlikely
|Sels
|NFO
|5.0m
36.3%
|Unlikely
|Jørgensen
|CHE
|4.2m
35.8%
|Unlikely
|Merino
|ARS
|6.0m
36.4%
|Unlikely
|Maddison
|TOT
|7.4m
36.1%
|Unlikely
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Progress
|Tonight
|Sánchez
|CHE
|4.6m
103.3%
|Very Likely
|Trossard
|ARS
|6.9m
102.3%
|Very Likely
|Aina
|NFO
|5.4m
100.4%
|Very Likely
|Dibling
|SOU
|4.5m
100.0%
|Likely
|Haaland
|MCI
|14.7m
101.7%
|Very Likely
|B.Soumaré
|LEI
|4.4m
99.7%
|Likely
|Kelleher
|LIV
|4.0m
99.8%
|Likely
|Dawson
|WOL
|4.3m
99.6%
|Likely
|Vardy
|LEI
|5.4m
99.2%
|Likely
|Madueke
|CHE
|6.1m
99.4%
|Likely
|Martinelli
|ARS
|6.6m
99.4%
|Likely
|Lewis
|MCI
|4.4m
99.4%
|Likely
|Jaros
|LIV
|4.0m
100.1%
|Very Likely
|Martinez
|MUN
|4.4m
99.6%
|Likely
|Grealish
|MCI
|6.4m
99.0%
|Maybe
|McAteer
|LEI
|4.7m
99.8%
|Maybe
|J.Murphy
|NEW
|5.1m
98.9%
|Maybe
|Murillo
|NFO
|4.7m
98.6%
|Maybe
|Havertz
|ARS
|7.8m
98.4%
|Maybe
|Calvert-Lewin
|EVE
|5.4m
98.3%
|Maybe
|Schär
|NEW
|5.4m
98.5%
|Maybe
|Lavia
|CHE
|4.5m
97.4%
|Maybe
|C.Doucouré
|CRY
|4.9m
97.0%
|Maybe
|Ndiaye
|EVE
|5.4m
93.4%
|Maybe
|Woolfenden
|IPS
|4.0m
92.5%
|Unlikely
|McNeil
|EVE
|5.1m
91.7%
|Unlikely
|O'Shea
|IPS
|4.0m
91.2%
|Unlikely
|Isak
|NEW
|9.5m
79.6%
|Unlikely
|P.M.Sarr
|TOT
|4.8m
89.6%
|Unlikely
|Odysseas
|NEW
|4.3m
89.6%
|Unlikely
|Broja
|EVE
|5.4m
89.0%
|Unlikely
|Luis Díaz
|LIV
|7.5m
90.6%
|Unlikely
|De Ligt
|MUN
|4.9m
88.2%
|Unlikely
|Veltman
|BHA
|4.4m
86.1%
|Unlikely
|Muniz
|FUL
|5.5m
88.8%
|Unlikely
|Iwobi
|FUL
|5.7m
81.9%
|Unlikely
|Ward
|CRY
|4.3m
84.5%
|Unlikely
|Emerson
|WHU
|4.4m
84.3%
|Unlikely
|King
|FUL
|4.5m
82.8%
|Unlikely
|Chalobah
|CHE
|4.4m
79.9%
|Unlikely
These numbers will keep changing throughout the day, responding to transfer market activity on FPL.
All the confirmed changes can be found here.
HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS
You can see the predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.
Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.
This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.
Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.
You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.