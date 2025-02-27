Why do the Gameweek 27 bonus points for Trent + Gabriel not tally up?

If you’ve taken a cursory look at the bonus points for Gameweek 27, they may look a little strange for two players: Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.3m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m).

At the close of play on Wednesday, both players were in the bonus points mix. Gabriel had two, Alexander-Arnold was on one.

However, since then, the Bonus Points System scores have changed – but the actual bonus points have not.

Here’s how they now look:

Don’t think you’ve got away with, though, Trent and Gabriel owners…

WHY THE BONUS POINTS CAN STILL CHANGE

FPL managers have grown accustomed to seeing their player points locked in an hour after the final match on any given calendar day. But this season, that is no longer the case.

Now, all points are only finalised approximately one hour after the last match of the Gameweek. In the case of Gameweek 27, it will be West Ham United v Leicester City on Thursday.

That means all Fantasy points, even from games on Tuesday and Wednesday, are subject to change until this point.

The Bonus Points System scores (provided by Opta) have been tweaked already – so expect FPL’s actual bonus points to follow suit by late Thursday evening.

Gabriel should drop to one bonus point, with Alexander-Arnold missing out altogether.



