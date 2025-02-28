Fantasy EFL: Double Gameweek 30 Scout Picks

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 30 kicked off last night in Cumbria, as Carlisle United earned a huge three points against rivals Barrow (A). We have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best players and clubs for this Gameweek.

It’s one where all 48 League One and League Two sides will double.

With huge prizes up for grabs, there’s never been a better time to start playing Fantasy EFL. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Fantasy game.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 30 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

Owen Goodman (G) of AFC Wimbledon earns our starting goalkeeper spot. He has been in exceptional recent form and has perfect fixtures to capitalise. Before Gameweek 29, he’d recorded five consecutive clean sheets, contributing to his season total of 163 points.

He’s at home to 10th-placed Bromley and visits 23rd-placed Morecambe. The former have only scored nine goals in their last 10, while the Shrimps have only managed 29 goals in 33. Therefore, the collection of two clean sheets has a strong chance, as the Dons push towards promotion.

Defenders

Sticking with them, Ryan Johnson (D) is our first pick in defence – a machine for clean sheets and defensive contributions. He’s averaging 6.5 points per game, with incredible numbers across the board. 13 clean sheets in 29 appearances, bolstered by 41 tackles (+20), 16 blocks (+8) and 205 clearances (+68). He’s not blanked since Gameweek 14 and has two great fixtures, making him a top differential at 1.9%.

Partnering him is Max Cleworth (D). The Wrexham man has dominated Fantasy EFL and has reached 201 points. An 11-point haul came in Gameweek 29 via a goal (+7), four clearances (+1) and three tackles (+1). He has 12 clean sheets and seven goals in 28 outings, demonstrating his elite versatility.

Wrexham face Bolton Wanderers (H) and Huddersfield Town (A) in Gameweek 30, two fairly tough match-ups. Nevertheless, there is a strong chance for at least one clean sheet and a Cleworth attacking return.

Midfielders

Out-of-position Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) has 12 goals (+72) and three assists in 32 Barnsley games, alongside ten interceptions (+20) to total 156 points. He’s featuring up front for Darrell Clarke’s side and is about to face 13th-placed Lincoln City (H) and seventh-placed Charlton Athletic (A). These are a challenge but he scored against Charlton in their last meeting and has three goal contributions from his last two appearances, which is a positive.

Sam Gale (M) has been in incredible form for Gillingham and averages a huge 7.5 points per game. He dominates in interceptions, notching 21 across his last eight appearances. The centre-back faces Morecambe (H) and Newport County (A) this Gameweek, two solid opportunities for more of them. This secures him a place in our Gameweek 30 side, as a third successive double-digit haul is expected.

Bradford City’s Antoni Sarcevic (M) comes off a huge 20-point haul in Gameweek 29, earning his spot in this squad. He has been a hugely impressive versatile force this season, registering 11 goal contributions and 17 interceptions in 18 appearances. This has resulted in a huge average of 6.6 points per game. The 32-year-old next faces Salford City (A) and Cheltenham Town (H), two unimpressive defensive sides. The Robins have conceded 45 goals in 32 games, providing the perfect opportunity for Sarcevic to dominate.

Forward

Notts County’s Alassana Jatta (F) is our sole striker due to the incredible campaign he’s having. The 26-year-old has registered 20 goal contributions in 27 appearances, resulting in 154 Fantasy points. He now sits on 3.3% ownership. The Magpies face Fleetwood Town (A) and Barrow (H) this Gameweek, sides who have each conceded 39 goals. Although they’ve looked less impressive without strike partner David McGoldrick (F), we’re confident of returns.

Club Picks

As the standout option, AFC Wimbledon are our first pick – two wins are expected this Gameweek. Their game against Morecambe, in particular, should be straightforward. There’s a strong chance of multiple goals and a clean sheet against the strugglers.

Furthermore, although their players aren’t mentioned above, Walsall are the second team who we expect to win twice. They’re averaging 6.2 Fantasy points per game, selected by 7.8% of managers. Matches against 15th-placed Swindon Town (H) and 24th-placed Carlisle United (A) look extremely favourable, sides who they’ve already beaten in reverse matches. The last-placed League Two side have just six wins in 32 games, only two of which have come at home.

Maximum returns will see these two combine for 40 points.