UCL Fantasy Matchday 11: FPL Reactions’ team reveal

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 11 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Ahead of the deadline, we’ve got a team reveal from Louis (FPL Reactions), our resident European football expert who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast.

It’s a week for unlimited transfers, so basically a Wildcard. When I first saw this round of 16 draw, I thought there were some very clear favourites. But a lot has changed since then and the situation seems less obvious. With that in mind, my current team is significantly different from its first draft.

GOALKEEPERS

A lot of people forget that Dortmund made it all the way to last season’s final and a lot of that was due to their fantastic defence. Recently we’ve seen flickers of that resoluteness and it’s sensible to back them against Lille. Because of that, I have decided to go with Gregor Kobel (€5.0m).

Picking a Wednesday goalkeeper was difficult but I think Alisson Becker (€6.0m) stands out. Budget feels irrelevant at this point, so backing a premium stopper isn’t an issue. It wouldn’t surprise me if Liverpool kept a sheet against Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian would benefit.

DEFENDERS

Back to Dortmund, one of the first names in my defence is Nico Schlotterbeck (€5.0m). In a backline that has kept two clean sheets on the bounce, he is their standout, especially when considering his elite ball recovery rate. It feels like covering them only once isn’t enough.

Aston Villa possess plenty of differentials. Rather than liking Lucas Digne (€4.6m) specifically, I’m backing at least one clean sheet in their next two games. The Frenchman has impressed me in terms of distribution and could also offer assist potential.

It’s similar for attacking wing-back Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.8m), who has two assists from his previous three games. Although he’s up against Bayern Munich, the Bavarians have been far from offensively convincing this season. They also drew 0-0 in a recent league meeting.

Inter’s record of conceding just once in their eight Champions League matches is quite frankly ridiculous. It also makes at least doubling up on them an easy decision against Feyenoord. To do this, the safest options in terms of minutes are Alessandro Bastoni (€5.4m) and Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m).

MIDFIELDERS