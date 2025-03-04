50
Champions League March 4

UCL Fantasy Matchday 11: FPL Reactions’ team reveal

50 Comments
The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 11 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Ahead of the deadline, we’ve got a team reveal from Louis (FPL Reactions), our resident European football expert who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast.

It’s a week for unlimited transfers, so basically a Wildcard. When I first saw this round of 16 draw, I thought there were some very clear favourites. But a lot has changed since then and the situation seems less obvious. With that in mind, my current team is significantly different from its first draft.

GOALKEEPERS

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Scout Picks Matchday 11 1

A lot of people forget that Dortmund made it all the way to last season’s final and a lot of that was due to their fantastic defence. Recently we’ve seen flickers of that resoluteness and it’s sensible to back them against Lille. Because of that, I have decided to go with Gregor Kobel (€5.0m).

Picking a Wednesday goalkeeper was difficult but I think Alisson Becker (€6.0m) stands out. Budget feels irrelevant at this point, so backing a premium stopper isn’t an issue. It wouldn’t surprise me if Liverpool kept a sheet against Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian would benefit.

DEFENDERS

UCL Fantasy Matchday 11: FPL Reactions’ team reveal 1

Back to Dortmund, one of the first names in my defence is Nico Schlotterbeck (€5.0m). In a backline that has kept two clean sheets on the bounce, he is their standout, especially when considering his elite ball recovery rate. It feels like covering them only once isn’t enough.

Aston Villa possess plenty of differentials. Rather than liking Lucas Digne (€4.6m) specifically, I’m backing at least one clean sheet in their next two games. The Frenchman has impressed me in terms of distribution and could also offer assist potential.

It’s similar for attacking wing-back Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.8m), who has two assists from his previous three games. Although he’s up against Bayern Munich, the Bavarians have been far from offensively convincing this season. They also drew 0-0 in a recent league meeting.

Inter’s record of conceding just once in their eight Champions League matches is quite frankly ridiculous. It also makes at least doubling up on them an easy decision against Feyenoord. To do this, the safest options in terms of minutes are Alessandro Bastoni (€5.4m) and Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m).

MIDFIELDERS

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

50 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    play
    a. Dango vs Tot
    b. Wood vs MCI

    *also got Kluivert

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      Hmm depends on whether you think / predicted lineups have Dango on the wing. Would expect Evanilson CF. If confident enough that he starts then I'd play him over Wood

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        thx Menta

        Open Controls
    2. Bess75
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      With Evanilson back, it'll probably be wiser to play Wood. No doubt Dango will get minutes but Wood should play the whole game, especially after coming on late last night and appearing unscathed. I know Wood will be against Man C but at least they are playing at home and Wood seems to score a goal a game. I know in reality that isn't quite true, but it seems like it when my biggest competition in our league has him and I don't!

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        yes inclined to play Wood atm thx

        Open Controls
  2. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    What one to bring in this week?

    A) Kluivert (TOT A)
    B) Wood (MCI H)

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Bess75
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      Bournemouth have a pretty nice run, and Nott Forests isn't that appealing. So 'A' for me.

      Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Would you still sell Mateta if you can bench him this week and using FH in 29?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      I would keep

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      48 mins ago

      Hmm would need to see further updates but I don't think so, as long as Palace are still aiming to have him back for the QF. Presumably you'd want to buy back anyway

      Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      keeper

      Open Controls
    4. Bess75
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      Keep until further news. CP have Southampton the game that follows blank gw29.

      Open Controls
    5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      keep

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    I’m hoping Villas woes following European midweek clashes continues this weekend as a Mbuemo and Wissa owner!

    Open Controls
  5. Holmes
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Bastoni is safer than De Vrij?

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'm going with my fm pick. Benjamin Pavard! 🙂

      Open Controls
  6. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Nice team. I think PSV will score tonight! Should be exciting when that happens. No Madrid could hurt you though.

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Arsenal have conceded 3 goals in ucl so far. Clean sheet highly likely

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        38 mins ago

        Different Arsenal side. Trust oily Lego head at your peril.

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          37 mins ago

          First choice keeper Def and mid. Arsenals only issue is scoring goals

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 5 Years
            36 mins ago

            If anything it means arsenal are even more cautious at the back. Least goals conceded in the premier in 2025 too

            Open Controls
            1. PartyTime
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              That’s a biased opinion. You failed to mention PSV’s consecutive games of scoring goals.

              Open Controls
          2. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            35 mins ago

            Hope my 1k rank doesn't get affected if you're right but that's a big IF.

            Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      I'm skipping Madrid vs Madrid as well.

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Good luck! 🙂

        Open Controls
  7. NotsoSpursy
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Cunha -> Marmoush ? 1FT

    Joining Isak and Wood

    Open Controls
    1. Bess75
      • 3 Years
      just now

      My view is that its still a bit risky getting Marmoush in. I am after players that are as close to being definite starters as possible. Having said that, he has being starting and looking good, so up to you if you think the risk is worth it.

      Open Controls
  8. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Thoughts what to do here with 2FTs (rather not FH29)?
    Sell Cunha but for who?

    Pick/Fab
    TAA/Gab/Munoz/Hall/Greaves
    Salah/Palmer/Mbeumo/Kluivert/Dango
    Isak/Wood/Cunha

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Beto, and look to upgrade Isak to Haaland with the expense of TAA

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Damn dont like losing TAA, and Isak will have the doubles

        Open Controls
  9. MetallicaJack93
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    Got 1ft and 2.3itb

    Attack is

    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert
    Isak Wood Cunha

    Thinking Cunha/Palmer to Haaland/?

    Got 5.3 to spend on the Palmer slot, thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Loosing Palmer before LEI would be my concern. Have you got a playable 8th attacker, or 4th defender that could allow you to delay a GW and save the hit.

      Open Controls
      1. MetallicaJack93
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Enzo or myko if I do that

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I'd play Enzo, Myko not a bad option either against a Cunha less Wolves.

          Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        On current form losing Palmer is a good move.Southampton are worse than Leicester and he didn't show up against them. Looks lethargic, like carrying the weight of his mortal Chelsea teammates is affecting him.

        Open Controls
    2. Bess75
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Really not to many appealing mids for 5.3 or less, but I'm guessing they will be mostly used from the bench.

      Elanga, Minteh, Schade, Murphpy, Damsgaard are some of the more interesting picks at that price.

      Going without Palmer is scary but can totally see why.

      Maybe get Haarland via Isak. At least Isak blanks in gw29.

      Open Controls
    3. MC Hammer
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Haaland > Palmer

      Open Controls
    4. MC Hammer
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Going without Palmer is not really that scary considering his and Chelsea’s recent form;

      Open Controls
      1. Bess75
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        No, I can see why people want to move him on. The fact that he has pretty much 60% ownership is the scary part. He will obviously haul again at some point, and that could well be at Leicester.

        Isak has a blank in gw29 and a big final for him to get through. With recent niggles too, I would personally rather lose Isak than Palmer.

        Open Controls
        1. MC Hammer
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Isak has a double in 32 so that could mean selling and buying him back in 2 transfers which is something to consider

          Open Controls
        2. MC Hammer
          • 12 Years
          just now

          and lei in 31

          Open Controls
  10. MetallicaJack93
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Mchammer, who would you get in as a mid if I get Haaland in? With 5.3 in the bank, and needs to play 28/29

    Open Controls
    1. MC Hammer
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Elanga, Schade or Minteh.... not too many exciting options i see in that bracket but you might get lucky with one of these

      Open Controls
  11. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Worth a hit in 29?

    Will be WC in 31

    Isak, Watkins, TAA -> Haaland (c), Beto, O'Brien

    Open Controls
  12. One for All
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Pickford
    Hall, Van Dijk, Aina
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Bowen, Kluivert
    Isak, Wood

    Vald, Hall. Greaves, Cunha

    1FT 0.2 ITB

    Gtg?

    Still have Tc, Bb, Fh

    GW 29:

    Van Dijk> Nouri, Cunha> Marmoush?

    Open Controls
  13. Kier Eagan
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Next season is where it's at. Who cares about this season anymore really :mrgreen:

    Open Controls
  14. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Neto or Nkunku?

    Open Controls
  15. Kier Eagan
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Any Burnley fans on here? I'm curious to know exactly how good James Trafford is.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.