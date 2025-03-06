In his latest article, Pras – who has finished inside the top 40k of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in each of the last seven seasons and now ranks 14th in our Live Hall of Fame – offers some chip strategy tips.

As you may have noticed by now, my creative writing juices only started flowing once we had another round of FA Cup results completed, thus making the picture for future Gameweeks much clearer. It was quite an eventful one too, with injuries and red cards to numerous key players. Even the quarter-final draw hasn’t been too kind, with three of the four ties very hard to call.

Neale has already excellently covered the implications of the cup results, so I will talk here about how to navigate this period, with my own team in mind.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

As before, I will state what the key assumptions are. In the article referred to above, it is clear that Gameweek 34 will be a blank – especially when a rearranged match has one team still in European competition. The following could therefore be moved into Double Gameweek 33:

Manchester City v Aston Villa [should Villa overcome Club Brugge in the Champions League]

[should Villa overcome Club Brugge in the Champions League] Arsenal v Crystal Palace [should Palace beat Fulham in the FA Cup and Arsenal overcome PSV in the Champions League]

[should Palace beat Fulham in the FA Cup and Arsenal overcome PSV in the Champions League] Bournemouth v Manchester United [should Bournemouth beat Man City in the FA Cup and Man United overcome Real Sociedad in the Europa League]

Apart from that, it’s guesswork about whether Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham United, Nottingham Forest v Brentford or Southampton v Fulham stay in Gameweek 34, move to Gameweek 33 or maybe even get placed into Gameweeks 35 or 36.

Here is a percentage probability of fixtures falling in certain weeks, from the excellent Jonny Currie.

Taking all this into account, here is the current thought process for my lot. The bus team below has two free transfers and £1.7m in the bank.

NAVIGATING BLANK GAMEWEEK 29