Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Manchester United and Arsenal.
The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 9 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
MAN UNITED
ARSENAL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Arsenal
|27
|54
|+28
|WWWLD
|14th
|Man United
|27
|33
|-6
|WLLDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):