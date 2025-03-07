Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Manchester United and Arsenal.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 9 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN UNITED

ARSENAL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Arsenal 27 54 +28 WWWLD 14th Man United 27 33 -6 WLLDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



