  1. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    After this week?

    Cunha Palmer Hall
    to
    Haaland Nwaneri Semedo/Williams

    Allows keeping Isak and TAA, downside is Dango/Nwaneri in mid for the last attacking spot.

    1. Bad Kompany
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Sounds good. Hard to say without seeing your full team

  2. ididnt
    • 13 Years
    44 mins ago

    A. Cunha > Wissa
    B. Cunha > Beto
    C. Cunha > Marmoush
    D. Hall > RAN
    E. Roll and reassess with 2FT

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      Leaning towards getting C myself but not sure.

      See below

    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      A

    3. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      If no Haaland, I could try with Wissa

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Who starts if you roll and have Cunha and Hall on the bench?

      1. ididnt
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Castagne and Elanga.

    5. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      E if you have a solid bench option

    6. Bad Kompany
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      A or C if you can still get Haaland the following gw

  3. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Best option please

    A. Play Gakpo
    B. Bench and play Quattara
    C. Sell for Marmoush
    D. Sell for Wissa

    Cheers

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Sell Gakpo

    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Honestly I think he is a sell

    3. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      D

    4. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Sell

    5. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I just did A to D

  4. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    All GTG?

    Sels
    VVD Mykolenko Robinson
    Salah(C) Palmer Kluivert Mbuemo
    Wissa Isak Wood

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah

  5. WVA
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Best move?

    A. Hall to RAN (bench Kerkez)
    B. Gakpo to Marmoush (bench Wood)

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  6. XX SMICER XX
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Who scores more over GW28 & 29:

    A. RAN
    B. Gvardiol
    C. Semenyo

    1. Bad Kompany
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      B or C

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C

  7. Bad Kompany
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Putting fpl aside, what are your thoughts on what Arsenal's back 4 will look like for the rest of the season? How do you see the minutes being shared between Calafiori/MLS and Timber/White? Do you think one will emerge as slightly preferred option or do you think it will all depend on the opponent

  8. Black Knights
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Guys I’m losing my mind on this one. Need your help.

    I’m currently on 3FTs but about to bring in Munoz, taking me down to 2 pre-deadline.

    When tomorrow reloads I’ll be up to 3FTs post-deadline but I’m going to FH.

    So after the FH, will I be on 2 or 3?

    1. Black Knights
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      ‘Please note that when playing either a Wildcard or your Free Hit chip, any saved free transfers are maintained for the following Gameweek. If you had 2 saved free transfers, you will still have 2 saved free transfers the Gameweek after playing the chip.’

      Do I have 2 saved transfers or 3 though?!

    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      3 I think. And if you FH in 29, you are still on 3 at the start of GW30.
      I think..

      1. Black Knights
        • 13 Years
        18 mins ago

        Yes I also thought 3 but the more I think about it, the more I’m doubting myself.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      2FTs in 30 after FH29 - Using FH essentially uses the FT you would have been given in 29

      1. KneejerkJoe
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        No, should be 3 as you will be given a ft in gw30 aswell

        1. Black Knights
          • 13 Years
          12 mins ago

          My mind just keeps going back and forth between these two scenarios.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            Yup scratch that - 3FTs in 30

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/10/03/do-i-keep-my-free-transfers-when-i-use-an-fpl-wildcard/

            1. Black Knights
              • 13 Years
              7 mins ago

              Ok right I’m back to where I started then! 3 it is for 30. WC31. 4 for 32.

    4. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      3.

      You just won't get a 4 FT because you are playing your free hit.

      1. Black Knights
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yeah completely appreciate 4 cannot be the answer as the FH is basically a void week.

    5. Black Knights
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Thanks all. All aboard the Munoz train.

  9. Fred the Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Have the assistant manager, wildcard, free hit and bench boost chips left.

    Was originally planning on using the AM chip for Newcastle between GW30-33 but looks like those might be the best weeks for use WC and BB.

    Any suggestions on chip deployment strategy?

    1. Bad Kompany
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Could do wc 30, AM 31-33, and BB any week your bench is strong
      Or wc 31, BB 32, FH 33, AM 36-38 (should be a double in 36)

      Are probably more strategies as well. Will be easier to decide once have a clearer picture on the blanks and doubles

      1. Fred the Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Will look into these options, cheers!

  10. Bobby_Baggio
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Evening - cant really see what to do, maybe Cunha out. 2.1m ITB and 4 FTs. All Chips available apart from TC. CHeers

    Pickford
    Kerkez - TAA - Colwill
    Palmer - Salah(C) - Kluivert - Bowen - Rogers
    Wissa - Isak

    (Turner) - Cunha - Robinson - Castagne

    1. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Could save or get Wood for back up & preparation for GW29

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      just now

      roll

  11. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Going for the monthly, Bench Boost Engaged! G2G?

    Raya
    TAA, VVD, Munoz
    (S)alah, Enzo, Eze, Palmer
    Nketiah, Beto, Wisa
    Bench Boost: Pickford, Bowen, AWB, Cucurella

    TIA

  12. Josh_J
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Neto or Nkunku??
    I’m torn

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Neto

    2. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Neto

    3. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Netku

  13. JoeSoap
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Best way fund Isak/Cunha>Haaland/Wood GW29 & possibly GW30

    A. Hall/Palmer>Williams/Bowen 4-4-2
    B. Hall/Palmer>Gvardiol/Semenyo (other 6m) 4-4-2
    C. Rodgers/Palmer>Semenyo/Gibbs-White (12.3 to spend) 3-4-3

    Sels
    Gabriel, TAA, RAN
    Palmer, Salah, Mbeumo, Rodgers, Kluivert
    Isak, Pedro
    Vald, Huijsen, Hall, Cunha

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Probably B from the list. Don't love the Isak sale, mind.

      The other option is of course selling Salah instead.

    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Don’t like selling Isak and 442 but maybe B if any

    3. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Thanks, will get Isak on WC straight after for an extra 0.3. Other option is Cunha/Palmer/TAA/Rodgers>Haaland/Semenyo/Gvardiol/Elanga (or up to 6.1)

  14. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Evening folks.

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Munoz
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert Dango
    Isak Wood
    Fabianski / Greaves Cunha* Hall*

    XI is okay this week, but a random benching will shaft me given the Cunha & Hall set-backs.

    For GW29 Plan A is something like:
    Cunha > Wissa
    Trent > Gvardiol
    Hall > Aina

    That's for a -4. (Damn you Cunha.)

    Is there anyone I should be looking at this week, or instead next week?

    Could technically move on Wissa/Gvardiol to catch price changes tonight, but it's probably risky and shouldn't.

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Christ mate how come you have 1:1 my team

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        You skipping on Haaland?

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Well that's the question. If I get Haaland - it would need to be via selling one of Palmer/Salah.

          If Salah it's just a -4, but don't live the midfield options. Bruno (LEI)? Bowen (EVE) or MGW (IPS) aren't blow your head off great.

          If Palmer, it's an additional -4 to field XI.

          Can I cover it with just Wissa/Marmoush this week? Probably. LEI in GW30 is tricker.

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cos we're all template losers working to get the same players in for 29 😆

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Let’s party! 😀

    2. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Similar position to me in that I have little cover if there is rotation & have to think ahead to GW29 as well. If you want Haaland you need to figure out what transfers you can do.
      Wissa probably best this week but depends on your plans.

  15. FC Hakkebøf
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Who will score more points this week?

    A) Palmer and Elanga
    B) Haaland and Bowen -4

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Could gamble on B

  16. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    From GW29, would you rather have Forrest or Wolves def?

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Could be for bench mostly with TAA/Gab/Munoz being the “mains”

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        If that's the case, Agbadou at 4.0m

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Need to make most of GW29 from that pick, is that guy gonna start starting?

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Back in training, guaranteed starter

            1. Atimis
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Interesting! Would allow 5.1mid instead of Nwaneri

    2. The Overthinker
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Forrest

    3. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      I'd rather have a player from the team in the top 4 over a team in the bottom 4 if they were both nailed and the same price.

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Damn Forest are still third!

        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Mad isn't it

    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Forest. They have some great fixtures till season end tbh.

      I know most will WC soon so a moot point, but one is in for UCL, one trying to avoid relegation.

      How will they perform with their main creative outlet not there to take some pressure away? Etc.

    5. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Probably Forest

  17. The Overthinker
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Timber or dango?
    Who would you start and why

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Dango as can't see arsenal cleansheet

    2. boroie
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Timber

  18. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Thoughts? 1ft
    Cunha to

    A wood
    B marmoush
    C bench, play elanga roll transfer have two in gw29

    Cheers

    1. The Overthinker
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  19. RogueBlood
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    4ft 1.7itb what you doing here? I currently have no bench with red card and injuries

    Raya
    Gabriel, Konate, Mykolenko
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Kluivert, Rogers
    Wood, Isak

    Fab, Cunha, Hall, Zabarnyi

    1. The Overthinker
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Lend me a ft? 😀

  20. Big W
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Play
    A) Dango (might not start)
    B) Kerkez (4 at the back)

    1. boroie
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

  21. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Hall out for...
    A) Gvardiol and next week 5.3 for a midfield spot
    B) Ait Nouri and next week 6.5 midfielder
    3 weeks before WC

    1. boroie
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

  22. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Pickford
    Gabriel, TAA, Robinson
    Salah (C), Palmer, Mbeumo, Dango, Kluivert
    Isak, Pedro

    Fabianski, Cunha, Van Den Berg, Greaves

    2ft 1.9 itb

    A Cunha to Wood (Bench Dango)
    B Roll and play Dango

  23. boroie
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Really want to save the FT to have more flexibility for BGW29 but is it risky going with no bench cover when I have TAA, Salah & Isak?

    Verbruggen
    TAA Gabriel Castagne
    Salah(C) Palmer(VC) Mbeumo Kluivert Rogers
    Isak Wood

    Sa; Cunha* Hall* THB

  24. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Glad to see Zophar getting tbe Q&A out well before the deadline

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Who is most likely to get a YC this GW?

  25. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hey fam! GTG?

    Pickford
    Gvardiol Konate Munoz
    Salah(C) Palmer Mbeumo Dango Sarr
    Isak Gakpo

    Fab Neco Maz Mateta

    1. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      just now

      FH29 for context

