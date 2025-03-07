On the surface, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face a relatively straightforward armband decision. Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) is an overwhelming captaincy favourite ahead of Gameweek 28, with Liverpool hosting Southampton.

However, an overloaded schedule for Arne Slot’s side raises the possibility of reduced minutes for the Egyptian. That opens the door to various differential and alternative options from different sides, such as Chelsea and Crystal Palace, which have favourable fixtures and many more.

As usual, Captain Sensible highlights which assets have the best chance of delivering a big haul.

First, we will assess the fallout of the on-site captain poll. Then, an analysis of the best statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Salah brought a staggering 42nd attacking return of the season in Liverpool’s 2-0 stroll against Newcastle United. However, he failed to find the net for just the seventh time this season, limiting the damage on those who backed against Liverpool’s in-form talisman for the armband.

Statistically speaking, he was slightly subdued. Against the Magpies, three shots – all inside the box – resulted in a single shot on target.

He was more about creativity, with four key passes and two big chances, securing over two-thirds of this captain poll vote.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer (£11.1m) disappointed in Chelsea’s comprehensive 4-0 win over a sorry Southampton side that has lost 14 of its last 17 league matches.

But it could have been so different, as he topped the division for shots (seven) and efforts in the box (four).

Palmer is a very distant second in the Captain’s Poll, backed by slightly nearly 9% ahead of Leicester City’s visit.

Erling Haaland (£14.7m) is third place with 4.7%, closely followed by Chris Wood (£7.2m) and Beto (£5.1m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES