  1. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Does RaN have the best 2 gw28 & 29?.although will they keep a cleansheet?

    Open Controls
    1. Snoopydog
        1 min ago

        I'm thinking possible WC GW31 and need a 5m or below defender for GW29. Have been thinking RAN or Kerkez. RAN has the better GW28 and 29.

        Open Controls
    2. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Merino 6m anyone??

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        It’s a no from me

        Open Controls
    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Alvarez wow!

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        He is in my ucl team

        Open Controls
        1. jacob1989
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Reply to above. Lol. Merino i meant

          Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      what a half from arsenal

      Open Controls
    5. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      PSV are absolutely shocking

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I only need them to score ffs

        Open Controls
    6. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      What a goal by alvarez!

      Open Controls
    7. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Dont think Alvarez has ever hit one that well

      Open Controls
    8. Sergio Giorgini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      For FH29:
      A) Sels (ips) and Tarko (WHU)
      B) Pickford (WHU) and N. Williams (ips)
      Thks

      Open Controls
    9. F4L
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      hopefully Nwaneri has a few more goals in him in the league this season. at least if Arsenal win 3+ here, cant imagine Arteta will be too worried about minutes/rotation vs United at the weekend

      Open Controls

