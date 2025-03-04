Those Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers fortunate enough to still have a Triple Captain chip burning a hole in their pocket will be mulling over whether to use it on Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) in Gameweek 28.

Here, we take a look at the pros and cons of placing the special armband on Liverpool’s irrepressible Egyptian.

CARPE DIEM

There might never be a better time to go all-in on Salah. He’s in the form of his life – the form of anyone’s life, for that matter. FPL has never seen numbers like this from anyone at this stage of a season.

Salah has amassed 291 points – 111 more than the next highest scorer – and is already only 12 shy of the all-time record, set by himself in 2017/18. That occurred across 34 matches, while Salah version 2024/25 has so far only played 28.

He is averaging 10.4 points per match, has blanked only twice in the last 21 Gameweeks and has rattled off four double-digit returns in the last six Gameweeks. Quite simply, he’s showing no sign of slowing down – many were disappointed to see him ‘only’ assist in Gameweek 27.

Moreover, his next opponent is arguably the closest thing to a gimme that you could wish for: Southampton at home.

While Salah is on course to break all sorts of seasonal records, the Saints are trying to dodge one themselves. They want to avoid the label of the worst-ever Premier League team. Mustering only nine points so far, it’s currently two short of those accrued by Derby County in 2007/08.

SHOCKING SAINTS

Furthermore, Ivan Juric’s side lost nine out of their last 10 matches and, since Gameweek 20, have conceded 3.4 goals per game. Their latest two outings have been 4-0 defeats, so the prospect of facing Salah must be giving their defenders sleepless nights.

The 32-year-old has scored in every match against this season’s promoted sides, including a brace and 13 points in the reverse fixture at St Mary’s Stadium. He will be licking his lips at the thought of some more low-hanging fruit on Saturday.

And anyone that’s holding onto the Triple Captain chip in the hope that Salah may get another Double Gameweek should think again. That prospect looks very unlikely. Striking while the iron is hot looks like a solid play here.

SLOT ROULETTE?

Except for one thing: Liverpool must know that the Premier League title is 99.99% in the bag – 13 points ahead at the top, with second-placed Arsenal held back by injuries.

Therefore, the focus can turn towards the Champions League and their high-quality round of 16 opponent Paris Saint-Germain. These two legs fall on either side of Southampton, which means that Arne Slot could decide to shuffle his pack for the middle match.

Liverpool visit the French capital tomorrow before hosting Luis Enrique’s side at Anfield next Tuesday, three days after the Saints. So there’s a possibility that Salah could be rested or have his minutes managed, scuppering all Triple Captain plans.

IF NOT NOW, WHEN?

While Salah is unlikely to play another Double Gameweek, the same cannot be said of Alexander Isak (£9.4m) or Erling Haaland (£14.7m). Newcastle have Double Gameweek 32 taking place at St James’ Park, against out-of-sorts Manchester United and a more in-form Crystal Palace.

Manchester City will probably double up the following week, with their Gameweek 34 meeting with Aston Villa brought forward from FA Cup semi-final weekend. If the upcoming announcement is as predicted, it’d fit in the same Gameweek as the champions’ trip to Everton.

Gameweek 28: Mohamed Salah v Southampton (h)

Mohamed Salah v Southampton (h) Gameweek 32: Alexander Isak v Man Utd (h) + Crystal Palace (h)

Alexander Isak v Man Utd (h) + Crystal Palace (h) Gameweek 33: Erling Haaland v Everton (a) + Aston Villa (h)

Both of Isak’s Gameweek 32 fixtures may be at home but managers might have concerns over the Swede’s recent fitness. After missing last week’s encounter with Liverpool through injury, he had to come off during their FA Cup defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion. Manager Eddie Howe cites “fatigue” and “tightness” so his situation needs close monitoring. Should those issues clear up, Isak will be an excellent option.

Meanwhile, seven goals and two assists in eight appearances have Haaland back on song. A number of managers will be planning to reintegrate the Norwegian goal machine into their teams by playing their second Wildcard after Blank Gameweek 29, ahead of their likely double.

By moving Cole Palmer (£11.1m) out, funds can be freed up elsewhere to find room for Haaland and place the Triple Captain armband on him.

Of course, Liverpool have yet to play Leicester City for a second time. Managers could wait until Salah visits the King Power Stadium in Gameweek 33. But the Reds could still be competing in the Champions League quarter-final second leg just days before. Plenty of time to get injured, suspended or, as unlikely as it sounds, lose form.

Equally, Man City visit Southampton in Gameweek 36. With no European commitments left, Haaland could have a field day, especially if it turns out to be a ‘double’ for Pep Guardiola’s side. Yet, similarly, we also don’t know what his form or fitness will look like by then. Acting sooner rather than later has to be recommended.