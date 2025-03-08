There are only three Premier League matches kicking off at 3pm GMT today – but among them is a big one for Fantasy managers: it’s 1st v 20th as Liverpool entertain Southampton.

There were fears of widespread rotation from Arne Slot following his comments in Friday’s pre-match press conference.

But in the end, the Liverpool boss has kept the changes down to a modest level: just three in all from the midweek win at Paris Saint-Germain.

They’re predictable ones, too, with Darwin Nunez, Kostas Tsimikas and Curtis Jones replacing the benched Andrew Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota.

There’s no Cody Gakpo, however. He misses out again with an ankle injury.

Mohamed Salah starts and can break the all-time FPL points record for a single season with a 13-point haul or more.

Southampton, meanwhile, make six alterations from their 4-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Joe Aribo, Yukinari Sugawara, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Paul Onuachu drop to the bench, while James Bree and Flynn Downes both miss out.

In come Lesley Ugochukwu, Ryan Manning, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jan Bednarek, Tyler Dibling and Albert Gronbaek.

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler makes two changes from his Gameweek 27 line-up.

Jack Hinshelwood and Yasin Ayari are in for the banned Tariq Lamptey and the benched Diego Gomez.

After resting some big names in Fulham’s last league outing, Marco Silva goes back to his regulars.

He is, however, without the suspended Sasa Lukic and the injured Adama Traore.

Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Emile Smith Rowe and Raul Jimenez come in as Rodrigo Muniz, Ryan Sessegnon and Jorge Cuenca move to the bench.

At Palace, there are the expected two changes for the hosts.

Eddie Nketiah comes in for the injured Jean-Philippe Mateta, while Jefferson Lerma deputises for the suspended Will Hughes.

Ipswich welcome Julio Enciso and Kalvin Phillips back from injury. Luke Woolfenden gets a recall, too, and is the third change from the Gameweek 27 XI.

Out go Omari Hutchinson, Sam Morsy and the injured Axel Tuanzebe. Hutchinson, an injury doubt for this game, is at least fit enough to be a substitute.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Hinshelwood, Webster, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma, Pedro.

Subs: Rushworth, March, Adingra, Cashin, Welbeck, Gomez, Wieffer, Slater, Knight.

Fulham XI: Leno, Diop, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne, Berge, Iwobi, Robinson, Smith Rowe, Pereira, Jimenez.

Subs: Benda, Reed, Muniz, Cairney, Cuenca, Willian, King, Sessegnon, Godo.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Wharton, Lerma, Eze, Sarr, Nketiah.

Subs: Turner, Franca, Clyne, Kamada, Esse, Chilwell, Rodney, Devenny, Kporha.

Ipswich Town XI: Palmer, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis, Cajuste, Phillips, Clarke, Enciso, Philogene, Delap.

Subs: Walton, Morsy, Taylor, Burgess, Johnson, Hutchinson, Townsend, Hirst, Broadhead.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Elliott, Jota, Robertson, McConnell, Quansah.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning, Ugochukwu, Smallbone, Fernandes, Gronbaek, Dibling, Sulemana.

Subs: McCarthy, Stephens, Aribo, Lallana, Sugawara, Archer, Onuachu, Welington, Bella-Kotchap.



