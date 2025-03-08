500
500 Comments Post a Comment
  1. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    How were Liverpool allowed to make 6 substitutions? Nobody had concussion.

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Darwin Nunez plays with permanent one.

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      That's a good question.

      Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      17 mins ago

      Concussion protocol due to opponent replacement (Bednarek) allows an extra.

      Open Controls
  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Are we going to be able to predict the bgw and dgw between gw29 and 30? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      23 mins ago

      You mean guess?

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      29.25, 29.75?

      Open Controls
    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I think my brain has caught up with what I think you're asking..

      We'll know the GW34 blankets before GW30 deadline.

      We'll likely know the GW33 doublers, before GW31 deadline.

      Don't quote me. That's what I saw on FPLRaptor's YouTube vid.

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Blankets = Blankers 😛

        Open Controls
  3. Zalk
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    306

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      304

      Open Controls
  4. LarryDuff
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Always love seeing angry little boys crying on here

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      The cope is real

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.