Premier League players don’t have too long left before the threat of a two-match ban for yellow card accumulation is lifted.

For some individuals, however, that cut-off point can’t come soon enough.

Meanwhile, there are six players serving suspensions ahead of Gameweek 29.

We cover everything you need to know about those banned or on the cusp of a suspension in this article.

We’ll update this piece after Monday’s clash between West Ham United and Newcastle United.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

Any Premier League player still on four bookings is no longer at risk of a suspension, should they now pick up a fifth.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

Barring more unexpected postponements/rearrangements, all 20 clubs will contest their 32nd league fixture in Gameweek 32. In the case of Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, they’ll reach that mark in the second fixture of their Double Gameweek 32.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHICH PLAYERS SERVE SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 29?

The first two players who reached 10 bookings in 2024/25, Sasa Lukic (£4.8m) and Will Hughes (£4.9m), remain suspended. Lukic will return in Gameweek 30, Hughes in Gameweek 31.

Patrick Dorgu (£4.5m) still has one match to go of his suspension, too, after being sent off in Gameweek 27.

Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) – who like Hughes blanks this weekend – and Matheus Cunha (£7.0m) are scheduled to return from their three-match bans in Gameweek 31.

Cunha, however, may face further punishment after being charged by the Football Association (FA) with misconduct.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.1m) remains provisionally banned by the FA after returning a positive drugs test.

WHO WILL RETURN FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 29?

Illia Zabarnyi (£4.4m) is back in Gameweek 29 after a three-match ban for serious foul play.

Tariq Lamptey (£4.4m) returns, too. The right-back had to serve a one-game suspension in Gameweek 28 after being sent off for two bookable offences in the FA Cup fifth round a week earlier.

WHO IS CLOSE TO A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 29?

Five players are on the cusp of a ban, four of them central midfielders who aren’t particularly popular FPL picks.

Liam Delap (£5.6m), selected by 3.5% of managers, is a bit more widely owned, however.

Morgan Rogers (£5.5m) remains, as he has done since Gameweek 24, two cautions away from a suspension. He’s fulfilled 29 fixtures now (and blanks in Gameweek 29), so he only has to avoid two further bookings in his next three league fixtures to be in the clear.

Another popular budget midfielder, Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m), joined the eight-caution club on Sunday. Bournemouth still have four league fixtures to go before he can say he’s swerved the threat of a two-match ban.

Again, five central midfielders make up the rest of the contingent on eight yellow cards.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget (which can be found on the sidebar of the home page) over the coming weeks and months. We'll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.




