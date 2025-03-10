58
  1. Craigsimpson
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      How did Haaland look against forest? Not sure he's worth a - 4 but want to get rid of Palmer and Cunha ASAP.

      1. Assisting the assister
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Worth -4 if you are capping

      2. Black Knights
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Pretty anonymous sadly. I'm FHing so i plan on him being my captain. 28 was an audition and he didnt even have a shot on target. No good.

    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Old articled

      Best Isak replacement?

      A: Evanilson (have Kluivert)
      B: Marmoush

      *Isak comes back in WC31

      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        A

    • bruuuno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Cunha Palmer TAA Murphy > Haaland Gibbs-White Williams Bergvall for free?

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Would you have to play Bergvall? I'm not sure Haaland is worth it when you can get Marmoush for half the price and then a midfielder like Bruno, Bowen or Foden?

    • x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Can get 11 out next week with a hit - wondering whether it's worth another hit to swap Greaves for someone capable of scoring more than 1 point (Kerkez, Mazraoui, Milenkovic for double Forest?)

      Rest of the backline is Gvardiol, Aina, Robinson.

      1. FPL_Devil
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        No not worth a one week hit on a defender.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          But I hate him

      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Probably not worth it. A CS would probably only gain you a point so you would need BAPs or attacking points as well to make any serious gains.

      3. Captain Mal
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Will you WC in 30 or 31?
          If 30, it would be a one week punt on a defender for a - 4. I don't like it.
          If 31, it looks better. For example, Kerkez has Brentford and Ipswich, both at home.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            I'm on WC31 as it stands, but I'd have to bench one of the new DEFs (Aina or Greaves replacement) in GW30, so it'd still only be a 1-week punt for somebody, unless I play 4 at the back and bench Palmer or something.

            1. Captain Mal
                1 hour, 41 mins ago

                Hmm, if you were to go with Kerkez, Ipswich at home in 30 is better than M. United at home or Arsenal away, but there's not much in it. Clean sheets are so random anyway. Close call, I'd probably save.

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  Sorry - I mean I'd have to bench someone like Palmer or Mbeumo in GW30:

                  Pickford - Fabianski
                  Gvardiol - Munoz - Aina - Robinson - Greaves (Kerkez / Milenkovic / Mazraoui?)
                  Salah - Palmer - Mbeumo - Bowen - Kluivert
                  Isak - Wood - Wissa

        • AD105
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Was planning to hold onto my FH and WC in 31 but now starting to think I need to FH in 29? Dango losing his place and Cunha being suspended has kind of screwed me

          I still plan to WC in 31 anyway to set myself up as I also need to use an AM and BB still

          Current squad with 1.5 ITB and 2 FT

          What do you think?

          Pickford
          Gabriel Kerkez Robinson Greaves
          Palmer Mbeumo Dango
          Wood

          4.0 Salah Isak TAA Cunha* Rogers

          1. FPL_Devil
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Team is fine for this weekend. Sell Cunha and Rogers and save the FH.

          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            You will still have the same issues with Dango/Cunha in 30 if you FH29

        • sirmorbach
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Rogers to CHO, Faes to Neco for free? I would then field 11 and keep Isak

          1. FPL_Devil
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            I like it.

        • One for All
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Hows this WC GW 30 Draft?

          Areola
          Munoz, Konate, Kerkez
          Bowen, Salah, Eze, Kluivert
          Haaland, Wood, Isak

          Flekken, Gordon, Burn, Creswell

          1. CONNERS
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Munoz & Kerkez aside, I don't love the GKs or defence, but the rest is ok.

            I suppose you've had to make compromises with Haaland in the squad.

            1. One for All
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Yeah not much I can do, have no money in the bank, still have TC, FH, BB.

              1. CONNERS
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                You could perhaps get someone like Neco Williams over Konate which would give some change to upgrade Cresswell.

                Just a suggestion, but GL

                1. One for All
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  Good suggestion, thank you.

          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            I quite like the defence but will Cresswell make it through to say a BB33?

            Anything could change but if West Ham stick to 3 at the back I think it's okay.

            Needs must anyhow on the budget with Haaland in.

            1. One for All
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              No Idea if Cresswell will make it to GW 33 lol

          3. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 6 Years
            42 mins ago

            No Mateta for DGW32 ?

            1. One for All
              • 6 Years
              9 mins ago

              Good call will wait for news on his injury.

              1. Make FPL Casual Again
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                he's supposed to be back next gw

                1. One for All
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Nice

            2. Men in green tights
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              Thought he was going to be back for this one even thought he was going to be ok for gwk 30

        • Stimps
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Worth a -4?

          Will be WC in 31

          TAA, Watkins, Dango -> Bruno, Evanilson, Gvardiol (-4)

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Absolutely

        • ShaunGoater123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Afternoon all,
          Which do you prefer:
          A) Palmer & Gakpo > Dibling & Haaland - 4 (means playing Cucurella vs Arsenal)
          B) Palmer, Gakpo & TAA > CHO / elanga, Haaland & Gvardiol - 8

          Both options leave enough money in the bank to get Isak the following week for Wood, for free

        • Buck The Trent
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Bought Isak at 8.6, current price 9.4. Would you sell him for Haaland and then get him back on WC ?

          1. CONNERS
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Probably not. I think it's fine to go with 4-4-2 this week as many are.

          2. The Hunt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Wood's the only striker you need this weekend.

        • KeanosMagic
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          How many combined points for these duds in 29?

          Greaves
          Nwaneri
          Dango

          5 max?

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            If you're lucky aye

        • Hint
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Worth doing Mateta to Evanilson for free? Would give me Xl for Gw29, but probably wouldn't have Mateta then for Saints GW30 or the forthcoming DGW32. Tbf Evanilson has Ips H himself GW30.

          1. Nightcrawler
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            I wouldn't be surprised if evanilson is benched after the fa cup or have his minutes managed. Who are the other strikers?

            1. Hint
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              Wood and Isak

              1. Nightcrawler
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Hmm. So u can't bench Mateta. I'd probably still keep if u have no WC in 31

                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  I see him outscoring evanilson over the next 4 GWs it's just wether u can get him back

        • DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Who would you prefer to bring in from the below?

          A. Minteh
          B. Elanga

          Thanks

        • Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Never been this indecisive. Usually wouldn't care in FPL but have a decent opportunity at winning something so giving more thoughts

          Can't decide b/w using WC, FH or just a -4 for 10 players (using 4 transfers) and WC the following week

          Current team:
          Allison*
          Mazourai Milenkovic Munoz* TAA* Hall*

          Palmer Mitoma Kluivert Salah* Rogers*

          Wissa Mateta* Isak*

          The -4 would be:
          Mateta/Isak/Salah/Hall > Haaland/wood/Bruno/ Def (not losing value on Salah)

          WC/FH get me 3 FTs next week too tho

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            -4 for 10 next week is probably fine, but is Mateta not back for GW30?

            1. Nightcrawler
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              If I go the hit route I'm WCing next week anyway. Already used BB and have AM for 31-33. Maybe better to use WC this week then and keep the FTs?

              1. x.jim.x
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Yeah you're probably right - finding it weird to get used to the FTs carrying over thing

                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  Yeah would be straight forward -4 otherwise. Thanks

          2. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            I'd save WC and FH. Take a hit. I'm not sure Haaland is worth selling Salah and Isak. What about selling Trent, Hall, Rogers, and Mateta? Bring in Wood and whoever else.

            1. Nightcrawler
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              I'd get Salah back on WC the following week. Not losing value as I sold him at the turn of the year earlier too

            2. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              WC in 31 is the way to go.

              1. Nightcrawler
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                Well I have AM 31-33. bB already used so not worried about loading up on 14-15 DGWers. Too much confusion for me lol

        • potatoace
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          35 mins ago

          Ive got a bad case of reverse FOMO?

          I wanna get rid of Palmer this gw but just know he'll bang a brace prob vs Ars and I'll end up losing h2h against a stupid dead team.

          1. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            This is the way the game works

          2. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Sell him and stick a fiver on him to score twice - win / win

