Champions League March 11

UCL Fantasy Matchday 12: Ed's team reveal

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 12 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, Ed, another one of our resident European football doyens and a co-host of the official UCL Fantasy podcast, drops by to give us his team reveal.

You can get his weekly thoughts in more detail via a weekly UCL Fantasy newsletter.

Another small red arrow came for me in Matchday 11, even though I pulled off a quadruple Inter clean sheet. But I once again didn’t get captaincy right and that has been the difference between this thoroughly average season and what would have been deemed a good one. Still, six Matchdays are remaining and there’s lots of rank to gain.

CURRENT TEAM

 

  1. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    If you could field 11 and keep Salah and Palmer, are these transfers worth a -8?

    Isak > Haaland
    Cunha > Beto
    Rogers > Elanga
    TAA > Greaves

    Cheers.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Just get rid of Cunha and Rogers... No hit needed

    2. GE
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Good moves, but if you Wildcard GW30/31 I would say no

  2. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Pickford
    Kerkez Gabriel Robinson
    Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert CHO
    Marmoush Wood(c)

    Stolar Salah Isak TAA Munoz

    0.3m itb, 0ft

    Anything worth a hit or GTG?

  3. GE
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Not playing FH, have 3FT, all transfers needed below to field 11 players.
    Which moves would you do? 🙂

    1) Gakpo, Palmer and TAA -> Haaland, Kluivert and Kerkez/Ait-Nouri
    2) Gakpo, Palmer, TAA and Dango -> Haaland, Bruno, Nwaneri and Creswell (-4)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      just now

      1

  4. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    My first FH29 Draft

    Sels
    Gvardiol RAN Maz
    Bruno(C) Son MGW Kluivert
    Haaland Marmoush Wood

    Sa Mbeumo Kerkez Tarko

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Strong

