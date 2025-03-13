31
  1. Legohair
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Best defender 4.7 or under? already have 3 forest player so thats not an option

    1. b91jh
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      Awb!

      1. Legohair
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Naah,away to Everton, not good fixture

    2. Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Huijsen surely

      1. Legohair
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        I do have mbeumo though

        1. Saka White Rice
          • 10 Years
          just now

          So? When it comes to defenders in that price bracket you just need to consider clean sheet odds over the next few gameweeks (and minutes of course). So Huijsen is your answer

  2. b91jh
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    Best two week punt out of these?

    A) Savinho (BHA,LEI)
    B) Munetsi (sou, WHU)
    C) Hudson-Odoi (ips, MUN)

    1. Joelinton Travel Tavern
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Probably C, not massively keen on any though. You have 2 Bou mids already?

      1. b91jh
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah but one of them is Dango though (non-fh)

  3. Joelinton Travel Tavern
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    Dead ending into GW30, then WC31. Focusing on Bournemouth - if I do Dango, Cunha to Kluivert, Evan it gives me:

    Sels

    Kerkez Gabriel Myko Greaves

    Kluivert Mbeumo Palmer Nwaneri

    Wood Evan


    So 11 players (albeit Nwaneri and Greaves are minutes risks) with no hits.

    Right moves? Do I take a hit for Mbeumo > Bruno and/or Greaves > Gvardiol?

    I like Bruno for this week but less so for gw30. Reverse for Gvardiol. So less keen to take hits for only 1 goof fixture...

  4. Kabayan
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    A. Gvardiol + CHO
    Or
    B. Milenkovic + MGW

  5. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    A: Play two of Colwill, Bednarek & Dango
    B: Play one of Colwill / Bednarek & Dango to CHO (-4).

  6. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Pick one:

    VVD + Winks ->

    A. Gvardiol + Bowen
    B. Kerkez + Bruno

    1. Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      B easily

    2. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

  7. Yozzer
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Trying to decide what's best.
    A Bruno and Neco
    B Bowen and Kerkez

    Two away games for Bowen and that's where he seems to score goals. Bruno probably the better in isolation but don't like the Forest game or him Vs my double forest Vs

  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Cramp rather than hammy injury for Semenyo.

    Semenyo training photos from 11 March:

    https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/news-photo/antoine-semenyo-of-bournemouth-during-a-training-session-at-news-photo/2204879858

    https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/news-photo/antoine-semenyo-of-bournemouth-during-a-training-session-at-news-photo/2204879801

    1. Yozzer
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Disaster. Was hoping Dango would play

    2. Boz
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Dango out

  9. HD7
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Mates, what are the arguments to waint until 30 or 31 GW to WC?

    More or less we will have the same team if we WC in 29 or 31 and we wont need to use hits for 29 etc.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      FAC QF results will dictate doubles/blanks and PL need to rearrange fixtures

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Tony will we know these bu gw30?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          We will know the QF results as it's before 30 deadline. We may not know when the rearranged fixtures by 30 deadline, Tues night deadline

          1. Stranger Mings
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Oh ok thanks not sure if I cam hold out until wc31

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          We may not know the rearranged*

  10. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Not going with FH. 1FT 0.2 ITB what to do here?

    Pickford
    TAA* Robinson Mykolenko Mazaroui VDB*
    Palmer Bowen Mbuemo Kluivert
    Wood (C)

    Fab Mateta* Salah* Isak*

    A) TAA to Gvardiol (play with 10)
    B) TAA + VDB to Gvardiol and Kerkez -4pts
    C) TAA + VDB to Gvardiol and N Williams -4pts
    D) TAA, Palmer and Isak to Gvardiol, Elanga/Gibbs White and Haaland -8pts

  11. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Better option here? WC gw31. Thanks

    A. Taa Sarr > milenkovic Bruno
    B. Taa palmer isak > milenkovic Bruno Haaland -4

    pickford
    gabriel myko huijsen greaves
    palmer mbeumo kluivert
    wood wissa

    valsi salah taa isak sarr

  12. HD7
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Any feedback on this WC team would be much appreciated, mates

    Sels
    Gvardiol RAN Kerkez Cresswell
    Bruno Kluivert MGW
    Haaland(C) Wood Evanilson

    Sa Salah Munoz Sarr

    In the next weeks Isak and Gordon/Mateta go in the team for their doubles.

    Have FH BB and AM all available. Not sure when to use the latter. It was Newcastle or Palace around 30-32 but maybe wait for 36-38 to use AM?

  13. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Best option if I want to WC31?

    Raya
    Gabriel Robinson NWilliams TAA* Pau*
    Palmer Kluivert Dango Salah* Gordon*
    Wissa Beto Isak*

    A)Isak+TAA>Haaland+Huijsen. Start Dango but no hit
    B)Isak+TAA+Gordon>Haaland+Gvardiol+Semenyo . Bench Dango but -4 hit
    C)Isak+TAA+Gordon>Haaland+Kerkez+Gibbs. Bench Dango but -4 hit

  14. yanky
    • 15 Years
    12 mins ago

    which transfer is better for free??

    a) Cunha, Palmer, TAA > Haaland (c), Kluivert, Kerkez (starting Dango)

    b) Cunha, Dango, TAA > Wood, Kluivert, Gvardiol (starting Palmer). In this option i’d captain either bruno or wood.

  15. YoungPretender
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hall, TAA & Dango > RAN, Gvardiol & Kluivert (-4)?

  16. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who scores more in next 4?
    A) Milenkovic (ips, MUN, avl, EVE)
    B) Kerkez (BRE, IPS, whu, FUL)

