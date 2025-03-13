The Gameweek 29 press conferences are off to a low-key start, with only three taking place on Thursday.

The headline team news from these pressers is in the article below.

For the early injury situation at the other 13 Premier League clubs in Gameweek 29 action, read this piece here.

A reminder that Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Newcastle United all ‘blank’ this week.

We’ll be back on Friday with a much busier day of injury updates from around the country.

GAMEWEEK 29 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S INJURY UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 29 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Thursday's FPL Press Conferences! 🌳 1.30pm – Nuno (NFO)

⚒️ 1.30pm – Potter (WHU)

🐝 3pm – Frank (BRE) pic.twitter.com/fh685Ezdcr — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) March 13, 2025

BRENTFORD

Sepp van den Berg (knee) has trained this week and has a “good chance” of being involved against Bournemouth.

Rico Henry (hamstring) is back in full training, too, while Gustavo Nunes (back) has also joined his teammates on the grass.

They follow in the footsteps of Aaron Hickey (hamstring), who made his comeback after a year out with an appearance for the under-21s two weeks ago.

None of them are expected to feature this weekend, however.

Elsewhere, Igor Thiago (joint infection) and Josh Dasilva (knee) remain out.

And there were two further blows in the wake of Gameweek 28.

Fabio Carvalho has had shoulder surgery and may miss the rest of the season, while Michael Kayode (knee) is unlikely to recover in time to face Bournemouth.

“Sepp trained the whole week, so there’s a good chance he will be involved. [Kayode] is just a little bit after Sepp, so he is unlikely to be involved. I expect him to be available for Newcastle. “[Carvalho] is a longer one. A quick and good recovery could keep the return to play time down, so he could be back just before the end of the season, but it would need to be a top return to play time.” – Thomas Frank, via the Brentford website

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Back-up goalkeeper Carlos Miguel (hamstring) is the only player we’re aware of who is on the Forest injury list.

He was, indeed, the only player absent from training on Wednesday, according to Sky’s on-site reporter Danyal Khan.

Nuno Espirito Santo suggested in Thursday’s presser that nothing much had changed on that front.

“It’s very good, it’s very good. It gives us options, solutions, and having everybody available. It’s just nice to see no one in the doctors.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on having a near fully fit squad

WEST HAM UNITED

Graham Potter said that the Hammers are “pretty much” as they were from Gameweek 28.

Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) and Michail Antonio (leg) remain out, while Niclas Füllkrug (hamstring) is likelier to feature after the international break.

“We’re pretty much as we were. No problems from the [Newcastle] game. “So, in terms of the injured players, Füllkrug’s been training with the group but still not ready – certainly to start. We’ll assess over the next 24 hours, I guess, whether he’s available, but I think it’s more after the international break for him, just to get some training in him. But it’s nice to have him with the group. “Summerville is still obviously at the other side of the international break. “I think it’s fair for the individual to treat their diagnosis and the treatment privately. That’s always the case but [Summerville] certainly won’t be back this side of the international break. “I think it’s too early to say [in terms of timeline for a return for Antonio]. I wouldn’t want to put that type of deadline or pressure on him. It’s great that he’s here, it’s great that he’s making the progress that he is”. – Graham Potter

There was no mention of Vladimir Coufal (hamstring), who returned to training ahead of the Newcastle United game but didn’t feature.

Potter was also asked about Evan Ferguson, who is still awaiting his first Hammers start.

“We’ve happy with him, and he’s where we expected him to be. He came as a young player who has had time out with injuries. He came here to help us in the squad and that’s exactly what he’s done. “He’s building himself up, week by week, day by day, so I’m happy with him.” – Graham Potter on Evan Ferguson



