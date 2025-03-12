135
  1. ZimZalabim
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    the cheats always go through

    1. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Just stop playing champions league and give the trophy to real Madrid each year. The perennial cheats always with refs and var in pockets.. yeah just rule out a penalty by alvarez for no reason

  2. F4L
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    do arsenal get the second leg at home ?

  3. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Atléti just can’t get past Madrid in the CL.

    Absolutely horrible penalty from Rudiger and Oblak should have stopped it.

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yeah should have saved it

  4. BUZZBOMB ♡
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Lets see that replay from every angle. I hate Athletico, but I hate corruption more.

    1. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      There was no double touch. Cheaters thru as usual

      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I didn’t see a double touch either. Certainly nothing in “clear and obvious error” territory. Bizarre

      2. Isco Disco
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Commentatoes agreed it was the right call as we all just saw the replay from zoomed in angle and Alavarez did touch the ball with his left foot before hitting the kick. Perfect call by VAR.

  5. F4L
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Madrid vs psg, then Madrid vs Barca kinda better for the neutral though i feel. even if its always them and abit boring

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      *Villa

    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Madrid in the CL are absolute box office

  6. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    Why was Alvarez penalty disallowed?

    1. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      Obviously uefa earns more money real progressing.

      1. Isco Disco
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        UEFA hates Madrid and trying their best to eliminate Real in every round by giving us the toughest possible teams to play since last 3 seasons. But the elite UCL champions keep winning through their skills, mentality, hard work and passion to win every trophy.

        1. jacob1989
          • 3 Years
          26 mins ago

          They are one of the crappiest top teams.. just rely on refs and now var. Their actual cl wins should be like 8 instead of 15 without ref assistance. Shameful var

    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Slipped and kicked the ball twice

      1. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        Slipped but right now you didnt see him even touch the ball twice. I stand to be corrected but neither angle even suggested it. At the moment, you are believing Pravda.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          27 mins ago

          https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/s/GeWvYyXxl6

          You can see the slight touch here and the fact that Alvarez didn’t complain is an even bigger giveaway

          1. BUZZBOMB ♡
            • 10 Years
            24 mins ago

            100% honest Jim. I cant see it. Thats inconclusive. Im not particularly fussed at the outcome but I just cant see it even now.

            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              22 mins ago

              It’s very subtle, but they’re going off the SAO cams rather than a video on their phones

          2. jacob1989
            • 3 Years
            24 mins ago

            Whatever. This crap team play worse football than Brentford. What did they create today? Just rely on counter attacks. But at end refs will favor them so they don't have to play well

            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              21 mins ago

              I hate Madrid but this meltdown of yours is hilarious (this is where the kids would say cry / cope / seethe)

          3. Tazah
            • 7 Years
            22 mins ago

            This literally shows nothing, even the comments are saying this

            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              19 mins ago

              I see the ball move and so do plenty of others in the comments if that’s your “evidence”

              1. BUZZBOMB ♡
                • 10 Years
                15 mins ago

                I think "plenty of others" is an exaggeration Jim. I know you like a wind up but exponentionally more dont see it if any actually do other than "it must have given the flight of the ball", there is no subtle movement and on field it is not a clear and obvious error.

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 10 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  I’m starting to doubt whether you can see at all if you can’t see the multiple comments agreeing with the call.

                  I never said it was clear or obvious - I actually used the word “subtle” (assuming you’re able to see that of course)

                  1. Tazah
                    • 7 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    here let me help you out....

                    https://www.tiktok.com/@pinkwinter25/video/7481060224149785886?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7456208192823117334

                    side note, i thought VAR only came in for clear and obvious errors???????????????

                    1. x.jim.x
                      • 10 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Scoring a double touch pen is a pretty obvious error, and it’s definitely clearer with the multiple angles they’ll get from the SAO cameras.

                  2. BUZZBOMB ♡
                    • 10 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    I see you and referenced your "subtle" above. If you saw something, then knock yourself out. Always at odds with the general normalist view. Like I said, I couldnt really care less about it, but dont stress a point you cant prove. I gave a view, that the majority also did, that has not been disproved by any evidence. Yet. Which I also admitted. I stand to be corrected .

            2. BUZZBOMB ♡
              • 10 Years
              19 mins ago

              If anything, it proves he didnt double touch it to me. I ddidnt see it. With me own eyes. Its zoomed in. But thats all it is.

    3. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Thank you for the answers.

  7. Isco Disco
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Hala Madrid!!!
    Just saw the replay from zoomed in angle and Alavarez did touch the ball with his left foot before hitting the kick. Perfect call by VAR.
    Onto the quarters we go. A Por La 16

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yeah, it doesn’t look conclusive from what I saw but if it wasn’t the case you would imagine Alvarez would have complained but he didn’t make a peep

    2. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Bull.. a joke of var decision

    3. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Well you are watching from an angle no one else is privy to right now. Oh wait. That angle...

  8. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    So sick of Real Madrid

  9. jacob1989
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    They even done away the away goals rule to favor eternal cheaters real Madrid..

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      How do you figure?

    2. how now brown cow
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      That showed some foresight

  10. Chrisitis
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Oblak was in the air with both feet. Rudiger would have a second chance anyway

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      At the time the kick was taken?

      1. Chrisitis
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes. He jumped just before the penalty was taken

  11. RossoneriHammer
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Transfer in Milenkovoc, Murillo or Nico Williams?

    1. how now brown cow
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Milenkovic

  12. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Which two would you go with?

    A) Bruno
    B) Elanga

    1) Gvardiol
    2) Milenkovic

    Cheers.

    1. how now brown cow
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      A1

  13. how now brown cow
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    2ft in hand and 10 starters...

    Pickford
    Mykolenko Gabriel Huijsen
    Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert Elanga
    Wissa Wood

    (Henderson* TAA* Hall* Salah* Isak*)

    A - hall -> williams,
    B - TAA -> gvardiol
    C - Palmer -> Bruno
    D - any 2 of the above

    1. Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

  14. Viper
    • 15 Years
    7 mins ago

    Would lose 0.5m on Isak if I sell.

    Would you go

    A. Elanga & Greaves (keeping Isak)

    B. Bruno & Evanilson -4 (Selling Isak)

  15. Eightball
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Raya
    Robinson Kerkz Gabriel Greaves
    Elanga Dango Kluivert Boomo
    Wood Haaland

    0.9m ITB

    Reckon Greaves to Ait Nourior a Forest defender is worth a -4?

