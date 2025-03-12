With four teams blanking in Gameweek 29, this week’s team news will be more keenly awaited than ever.

For those not using their Free Hit in the upcoming Gameweek, every appearance will likely matter. Not many non-Free Hitters will have the luxury of a playing bench, with 11 starters (if that) the main goal.

The pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday will, of course, tell us a lot more on the injury front. Our usual round-ups are to come on both of those days.

Until then, here’s an overview of all 16 Premier League clubs who are in Gameweek 29 action.

ARSENAL

Arsenal’s injury situation is, so far, unchanged from Gameweek 28.

Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring) made his comeback as a substitute in the draw with Manchester United, also appearing on the bench for Wednesday’s clash with PSV.

“Everybody finished the game against Man United with no issues, so I expect the same players to be available and Gabby for sure will be available as well.” – Mikel Arteta, speaking on Tuesday

Gabriel Jesus (knee), Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Kai Havertz (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) remain out, with Jesus, Havertz and Tomiyasu sidelined for the season.

It doesn’t sound like Saka will be back before the international break.

The Gunners won’t be able to count on loanee Raheem Sterling this weekend as he can’t face his parent club.

BOURNEMOUTH

Illia Zabarnyi returns after serving the final match of his three-match ban last week.

The Cherries will almost certainly be without Marcos Senesi (quad) but the centre-half could be back in Gameweek 30, as he’s been undergoing the final checks and tests before returning to training.

Julian Araujo (hamstring) was declared “available” by Andoni Iraola ahead of the FA Cup fifth round but then took a step back in training, with the Bournemouth boss saying he was not “100 per cent” in last Friday’s presser.

Adam Smith (hamstring/calf) and Enes Unal (knee) remain out.

BRENTFORD

Sepp van den Berg (knee) was scheduled to return to training this week and indeed the Brentford social media team posted an image of the defender on the grass on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if the Bournemouth game comes too early for him.

Aaron Hickey (hamstring) made his comeback after a year out with an appearance for the under-21s two weeks ago, while Rico Henry (hamstring) is back in full training. In both cases, it looks like we won’t see them in action until after the international break.

Igor Thiago (joint infection), Josh Dasilva (knee) and Gustavo Nunes (back) are back running but remain some way off a playing return.

Thomas Frank told us of a further blow after Gameweek 28, saying that Fabio Carvalho has had shoulder surgery.

Michael Kayode also missed out against Aston Villa with a “minor injury” but should recover for the trip to the south coast.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Tariq Lamptey returns from a one-match ban this weekend.

The latest updates are awaited on Lewis Dunk (ribs), Joel Veltman (foot) and Matt O’Riley (knee). Dunk was said to be “closer” last Friday, while O’Riley was revealed to have a niggling knee issue.

James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Igor Julio (hamstring) and Jason Steele (shoulder) are on the longer-term injury list.

CHELSEA

Malo Gusto, who missed out against Leicester City despite Enzo Maresca saying he would “probably” be available, is still sidelined ahead of Chelsea’s clash with FC Copenhagen on Thursday.

Marc Guiu (hamstring), Nicolas Jackson (hamstring) and Noni Madueke (hamstring) also remain on the injury list, while Mykhailo Mudryk is still provisionally banned by the Football Association.

“The only one that is still injured is Malo Gusto, the only new one. Noni [Madueke], Nicolas [Jackson] and Marc Guiu are still out, but the rest they can play.” – Enzo Maresca, speaking on Wednesday

“He could be back, probably after the international break. Him and Noni also. This is good news. Before the international break, we have two games tomorrow and Sunday and then we have the international break, we can recover energy, recover players and then go for the last [bit of the season].” – Enzo Maresca on Nicolas Jackson, speaking on Wednesday

There was some relatively good news to report.

Cole Palmer and Reece James seem to be over the illnesses that afflicted them in Gameweek 28. James missed out altogether, while Palmer battled through “fever” and, er, diarrhoea to start.

Both they and Christopher Nkunku sat out training in the early part of the week but returned on Wednesday.

“Cole, Reece [James] and Christo [Nkunku] today has been the first session. Yesterday they were not here and two days ago they had a rest. The reason why is because all of them had some problems but today, they were all back and they were all better. “Today they trained with us and we will see tomorrow if we are going to use some of them.” – Enzo Maresca, speaking on Wednesday

Forgotten man Omari Kellyman made his comeback from a long-term hamstring injury with the youth team last Friday.

EVERTON

We’re not expecting much to change with the Everton injury situation.

The only one who has a chance of returning is Armando Broja (ankle) but David Moyes said last Friday that “after the international break would probably be the right time.”

Iliman Ndiaye (knee), Dwight McNeil (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) and Orel Mangala (knee) remain sidelined.

FULHAM

Sasa Lukic serves the second game of a two-match ban for collecting 10 bookings this season.

Reiss Nelson (hamstring), Kenny Tete (knee) and Harry Wilson (foot) also remain on the Fulham injury list.

Adama Traore sat out Gameweek 28 after twisting his ankle in the cup win over Manchester United. Marco Silva said last Friday that Traore was working individually (and was pictured in training), so the winger should be closer to a return this weekend.

IPSWICH TOWN

Wes Burns (knee), Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles) and Sammie Szmodics (ankle) are all on the medium-to-long-term injury list.

Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring/thumb) and Ari Muric (shoulder) are also expected to remain out based on what Kieran McKenna said last week.

Conor Chaplin (knee) was working “individually” ahead of the defeat to Crystal Palace, failing to feature in that game.

LEICESTER CITY

As of last weekend, there was only one injured player remaining in the Foxes’ squad.

That’s winger Abdul Fatawu, who is out for the remainder of the season following an ACL tear.

MANCHESTER CITY

Nathan Ake (foot), Manuel Akanji (groin) and John Stones (adductor) are on the medium-term injury list. None of them are expected back until close to the season’s end.

Rodri (knee) has been back in individual training but City are looking more towards the end of the season for a playing return.

Oscar Bobb (leg/ankle) should be back sooner following his own return to the grass.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Patrick Dorgu completes a domestic suspension after his straight red card in Gameweek 27. This is match three of a three-game ban.

The injury situation hasn’t improved much ahead of Thursday’s Europa League tie against Real Sociedad.

Manuel Ugarte (knock) is back after missing the last two matches in league and cup but that return is offset by the loss of Leny Yoro (foot).

There is some positive news elsewhere, however. Mason Mount (hamstring) is back in training, while Harry Maguire (knock) could return in Gameweek 29.

“Mason Mount is too soon. Leny [Yoro] is out. Harry Maguire cannot play this one. I hope to have him for Sunday. Manu [Ugarte] is in the squad and I think there is no-one returning. “[Yoro’s absence] is not long term. Leny cannot play this game and the other game [Leicester].” – Ruben Amorim, speaking on Wednesday

Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Jonny Evans (back), Luke Shaw (hamstring), Altay Bayindir (unknown) and Tom Heaton (unknown) are still out.

Amad Diallo (ankle) and Lisandro Martinez (knee) are sidelined for the longer term.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Back-up goalkeeper Carlos Miguel (hamstring) is the only player we’re aware of who is on the Forest injury list.

SOUTHAMPTON

Jan Bednarek came off with a head injury last weekend, with Ivan Juric saying that he was confident – despite Bednarek suffering a concussion – that he would be fit for Gameweek 29. The revised protocol would however make that unlikely.

James Bree (hamstring) and Ryan Fraser (calf) were the only Saints players we know of who were injured going into the defeat to Liverpool.

Long-term absentees Juan Larios (unknown) and Ross Stewart (hamstring) recently made their comebacks for the under-21s.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Just when Spurs get Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero back, they lose another centre-half to injury.

Kevin Danso is set for a spell out with a hamstring issue he suffered during the draw with Bournemouth.

Ben Davies is however back from a brief lay-off.

“Kevin got a hamstring injury in the last game so he is out. Ben [Davies] is back in, so that’s the only change from the weekend. Everyone else got through the game no problems.” – Ange Postecoglou, speaking on Wednesday

Radu Dragusin (knee) is out for the season, while Richarlison (calf) and Dejan Kulusevski (foot) remain on the injury list until after the international break.

“Probably post the international break he should be there or thereabouts depending on his progress It was good to see him back out on the grass. He is working hard to get back in. Hopefully post international break he will be available.” – Ange Postecoglou on Richarlison, speaking on Wednesday

WEST HAM UNITED

Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) and Michail Antonio (leg) remain out this weekend.

Vladimir Coufal (hamstring) could be back, however, having returned to training ahead of the Newcastle United game. He didn’t feature then.

Niclas Füllkrug (hamstring) was also back on the grass ahead of Gameweek 28 but Graham Potter said Monday’s game came too soon for the German striker.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Matheus Cunha is into game two of his three-match ban for violent conduct – and his punishment may be more severe than that after the Football Association charged the Wolves forward with misconduct last Wednesday.

Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Enso Gonzalez (knee) are on the longer-term injury list.

The one known concern from Gameweek 28 is goalscorer Marshall Munetsi. Vitor Pereira said the midfielder “felt something” in the first half of the draw with Everton and wasn’t risked after the interval.

He has however been named in the Zimbabwe squad for the forthcoming internationals, which may be a good sign.



