181
181 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    Best way to fund Haaland? 3FT, 1.3 ITB:

    *Pickford - Vadimarsson
    TAA - *Gabriel - *Colwill - *N. Williams - *Bednarek
    Salah - *Palmer - *Mbuemo - Rogers - *Dango
    Isak - *Wood - Cunha

    A: TAA, Isak & Cunha ➡️ Semedo, Haaland & Beto / Strand Larsen (4-4-2 with Dango / 5-3-2 with Bednarek)
    B: Palmer, Rogers & Cunha ➡️ Minteh, Nwaneri & Haaland (4-4-2 with Bednarek and Dango)
    C: TAA, Salah & Cunha ➡️ Khusanov, Bruno & Haaland (4-4-2 with Dango / 5-3-2 with Bednarek)
    D: Other / don’t get Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      A from the first set of options, but I would also consider D and sort out Dango etc instead.

      Open Controls
    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'd probably just focus on using all three transfers to sort it out for 29, go without Haaland in 29, but leave enough ITB to get Haaland using one FT, and wait till 30 to bring him in.

      Open Controls
  2. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Sorry for the shameless humble brag

    27 points
    9.7m GW rank

    We move.

    Disappointed I didn't break into double figures.

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Chin up 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Still a game to go so you could make it.

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      just now

      7jrngs, quickly! Join other mediocre managers for mutual support!

      Open Controls
  3. Slot it in
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Pickford
    RAN Robinson Cresswell
    Bruno(c) Palmer Bowen Mbeumo
    Wood Evanilson Wissa
    (TAA, Salah, Konate)

    Thoughts?
    Considering -4 Konate -> a better defender than Cresswell but don’t think it’s worth it

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      GTG.

      Open Controls
  4. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    By selling Isak I can get to team B and I don't have to play Greaves and Dango but will lose 0.5 so I'm a bit reluctant to do so.
    Do you think it's worth keeping Isak here?

    A:
    Pickford
    Gabriel Mykolenko Kerkez Greaves*
    Kluivert Bruno* Mbeumo Dango*
    Haaland J.Pedro

    Fab Munoz Salah Isak

    B:
    Pickford
    Gabriel Mykolenko Ait Nouri*
    Kluivert Palmer* Mbeumo Semenyo*
    Haaland J.Pedro

    Fab Greaves Munoz Salah

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      B looks better.

      Open Controls
  5. WVA
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Who would you captain in 30?

    A. Salah EVE
    B. Haaland LEI

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B could be big

      Open Controls
  6. focaccia
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Thoughts on chip strategy with this team? Still have Free Hit, Assistant Manager, Bench Boost, Wildcard. Also have 3FTs and £2.1 in the bank…

    Pickford / Valdi

    Myko / Gabriel / TAA / Greaves / Dunk

    Salah / Palmer / Mbuemo / Kluivert / Roger’s

    Wissa / Isak / Beto

    Open Controls
  7. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    I realized my options basically come down to the decision on the premiums along Salah until WC31:

    Haaland
    vs
    Palmer and Bruno

    ?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Haaland and Bruno would be possible but with further -4 so not sure it is worth

      Open Controls
  8. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    My free hit first draft

    Sa
    Aina Kerkez Williams
    Mbeumo Son Fernandes Kluivert
    Haaland Wood Marmoush

    A little bit differential, any thoughts??

    Open Controls
    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Team looks good but i wouldn't have Marmoush in there, maybe get someone else for Mbeumo as well, Trossard maybe?
      If I was on FH I would have Gvardiol in there as well I think.

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Will Martinelli start??

        Open Controls
      2. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Gvardiol is in my squad so I may just play 4-4-2

        Open Controls
  9. Steavn8k
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Best one week punts in midfield and attack? Considering Bruno and Strand Larsen right now.

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Strand Larsen is terrible

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        This

        Open Controls
        1. Steavn8k
          • 1 Year
          just now

          True, but the question is whether Southampton is more terrible

          Open Controls
    2. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      I’m actually tempted by Son on free hit, need to take the odd punt I think, otherwise it’s a bit boring

      Open Controls
      1. Steavn8k
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Like that punt as well. Can't fund him though and not on free hit.

        Open Controls
        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          I have a feeling about Mitoma away to Man City this week as well..

          Open Controls
          1. Steavn8k
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Also a good punt. Not the highest ceiling though.

            Open Controls
  10. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Pickford
    Gabriel Timber Greaves Dunk*
    Palmer Mbuemo Semenyo Dango
    Isak Cunha*

    (Fab TAA Salah Isak)
    2FT & 0.5m

    A) Cunha & Dunk > Evanilson & Aina
    B) Cunha, Dango & Dunk > Beto, Kluivert & Aina/Kerkez -4
    C) Cunha, Dango & Dunk > Evanilson, Kluivert & Milenkovic -4
    D) Anything else?

    Appreciate your thoughts!

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I would go C, Kluivert even (c) material and I still don't rate Beto

      Open Controls
  11. BrockLanders
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Morning folks!!

    Watkins & Palmer to Haaland & CHO -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  12. Viper
    • 15 Years
    13 mins ago

    TAA, Palmer, Isak & Gakpo -> Gvardiol, Bruno, Evanilson & Haaland (-8)?

    Yay/Nay? WC31

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      I wouldn't, -8 is a bit much

      Open Controls
    2. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Does it get you to 11 players? Wouldn't bother getting rid of Plamer, at least he plays this week.

      Open Controls
  13. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Wc30/31
    A) diaz to kluivert (play bednarek)
    B) diaz & isak to kluivert & marmoush (

    Open Controls
  14. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Wc30/31 please help
    A) diaz to kluivert (play bednarek)
    B) diaz & isak to kluivert & marmoush -4?

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers guess as not worth losing isak

        Open Controls
  15. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best Sarr replacement under 6.3m?

    salah palmer mbeumo kluivert sarr
    isak wood wissa

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Forest winger Odoi or Elanga

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Agree

        Open Controls
      2. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Was debating between semenyo, iwobi and cho.

        Open Controls
  16. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 mins ago

    Got 11 players for GW29 with a spare FT, no bench except keeper, so plan still:

    GW30 2FT's (Palmer>Saka, Dango>?)
    AM31 to 33 - dead ending here
    FH34
    WC35 - to maximise BB36
    BB36

    Open Controls
  17. kanuforpresident
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Gakpo to

    A) Wood
    B) Evanilson

    Palmer to

    1. Bruno
    2. Kluivert

    Have 1 FT. Likely to WC next week.

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A 2

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.