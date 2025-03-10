117
117 Comments
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    To Dango owners that are doing FH in 29.

    Bournemouth play thrice in 6 days after the international break.

    30/03 - City(H) in FA Cup
    02/04 - IPS(H) in PL
    05/04 - WHU(A) in PL

    There will be rotation and it's very likely that Dango plays the Ipswich game as it's their easiest fixture for that week.

    1. Men in green tights
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Not sure on this as I have Dango was looking at transferring him out this gwk to ensure 11 starters . But not sure who to go for at similar value.
      Waiting on their team news on Friday.

  2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Who should I transfer Watkins to for this GameWeek (already have Wissa and Haaland):

    A: Evanilson (BRE)
    B: Marmoush (BRI)
    C: Wood (ips)
    D: someone else?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      C from those options.

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      A.

    3. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      C

  3. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Raya
    Kerkez-Timber-Mykolenko
    Semenyo-Palmer-Dango-Mbeumo
    Wodd-Wissa-Isak

    Jorgensen-Salah-Munoz-TAA

    Best move for this team out of these option's?

    A: TAA, Dango -> Gabriel, Elanga
    B: TAA, Dango -> Gvardiol, Kluivert/Gibbs-White
    C: Palmer, Isak -> Enzo, Haaland
    D: Munoz -> RAN

  4. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Best Isak replacement?

    A: Evanilson (have Kluivert)
    B: Marmoush

    *Isak comes back in WC31

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

  5. Dutchy FPL
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Is anyone considering Solanke now he is back? Played 90 minutes and some decent fixtures coming up. The forward options are limited

  6. Sergio Giorgini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Who is the best NFO midfielder from an FPL perspective for FH29 against (ips)?
    A) Hudson-Odoi
    B) Gibbs White
    C) Elanga
    Thks

  7. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Palmer to Hudson-Odoi, Isak to Haaland for free?

