GAMEWEEK 29: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

EFL CUP FINAL: KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 29: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

There is no change to the Brighton injury situation.

Lewis Dunk (ribs), Joel Veltman (foot) and Matt O’Riley (knee) are all still out, with Fabian Hurzeler hopeful that the upcoming international break will be of benefit to their recoveries.

“He’s getting closer but he’s still not an option. So, hopefully he can use the international break so that he will be back for the game against Nottingham.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Lewis Dunk

“No, nothing new, so it stays the same. “Matt O’Riley still has a little bit of a problem with his knee, so he won’t be an option for tomorrow, but also he can use the international break quite good to be an option for Nottingham.” – Fabian Hurzeler

James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Igor Julio (hamstring) and Jason Steele (shoulder) are on the longer-term injury list.

Tariq Lamptey does at least return from a one-match ban this weekend.

LEICESTER CITY

Ruud van Nistelrooy confirmed on Friday that Leicester have no fresh injury concerns heading into Gameweek 29.

The Foxes have a fully fit squad apart from Abdul Fatawu (knee), who is out for the season.

LIVERPOOL

We didn’t get an exact timeline on Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) following his midweek injury but Arne Slot’s comments on Friday didn’t sound very positive, with the Liverpool boss talking in terms of the “end of the season”.

“Trent is indeed not available. He will not be there at the final. He’s still to be assessed for how long it’s going to take but we do expect him back in the end of the season.” – Arne Slot on Trent Alexander-Arnold

Ibrahima Konate also hobbled out of Tuesday’s loss to Paris Saint-Germain but Slot said at the time that he thought the Frenchman was more fatigued.

The Liverpool boss expects Konate to train on Friday.

“What about Ibou Konate? We didn’t train yesterday, we were a day off, and the day before was recovery. I expect him to train with us today but let’s see how he is.” – Arne Slot on Ibrahima Konate

Joe Gomez (hamstring), Tyler Morton (shoulder) and Conor Bradley (muscle) are still out but Cody Gakpo (ankle) returned in midweek.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Lewis Hall (foot), Sven Botman (knee) and Jamaal Lascelles (knee) are all on the longer-term injury list.

Anthony Gordon is also still serving a three-match ban following his dismissal for violent conduct in the FA Cup fifth round. He’ll be back in Gameweek 31.

Other than those four, though, Eddie Howe hopes to have everyone fit for Sunday’s clash at Wembley.

“Of course, the long term are the long term now. So, Lewis Hall is recovering after his operation. Sven is recovering after his operation. Jamaal, still making progress to come back. Anthony, suspended. Apart from that, we hope to have a full squad.” – Eddie Howe

It wasn’t just Howe facing the media but Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, too.

The Swedish striker gave a little update on his own fitness after recent scares.

“I feel good. It’s probably been put out a bit more dramatic than it’s been. I haven’t been injured, I’ve just had a little bit of tightness, which can be normal when you play a lot of games. But yeah, I feel good and really excited for the game.” – Alexander Isak



