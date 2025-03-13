104
  1. Sergio Giorgini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    My slightly differential FH team:

    Onana (lei)
    Gvardiol (BHA) RAN (sou) Milenkovic (ips)
    Bruno(lei) Kluivert (BOU) Gibbs White (ips) Munetsi(sou)
    Haaland (BHA) Wood (ips) Evanilson (BOU)

    Targetting promoted teams wherever possible - thoughts?

    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Interesting wolves Mdf, and I wouldn’t go Onana. Interesting team though!

      1. Sergio Giorgini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Only went Onana cos I don't have any NFO spaces left. And Leicester's lack of goals

  2. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Current free hit

    Raya
    Ait Nouri Gvardiol Aina (Kerkez Myko)
    Gibbs-White Fernandes Kluivert Son (Mitoma)
    Wood Haaland (c) Larsen

    Gamble on Son or maybe Odegaard?

    Thoughts?

  3. b91jh
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Best two week punt?

    A) Savinho (BHA,LEI)
    B) Munetsi (sou, WHU)
    C) Hudson-Odoi (ips, MUN)

  4. jeffa79
    • 11 Years
    55 mins ago

    Presently have:

    Pickford (Fab)
    Aina Gabriel Zabarnyi Gvardiol (Keane)
    Dango Palmer Mbueno Salah* (Rogers*)
    Wood Isak* (Gakpo*)

    2 FTs, £1.3m ITB, so am looking at Isak and Salah to Haaland and Bruno (playing my WC in GW30).

    With Dango no longer a guaranteed starter, would changing Gakpo (and benching Dango) to any of Beto, Evanilson or Strand Larson be worth a -4? If so, which?

  5. Black Knights
    • 13 Years
    52 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/03/13/fpl-gameweek-29-team-news-thursdays-injury-updates

  6. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    A: Play two of Colwill, Bednarek & Dango
    B: Play one of Colwill / Bednarek & Dango to CHO (-4)

