This weekend’s EFL Cup final leaves us with a smaller pool of players to choose from in Gameweek 29, with Liverpool, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace blanking.

Nottingham Forest help solve our selection dilemma with three players in the Scout Picks, whilst a certain premium forward returns to our frontline for the first time since October.

We deliberated over the Scout Squad submissions made by Marc, Sam, Tom and Neale before coming up with our final team.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 29 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

We opt for Jordan Pickford (£5.1m) between the posts as Everton prepare for the visit of West Ham United.

The Hammers have lacked conviction in attack under Graham Potter, scoring fewer goals than any other side except Leicester City since Gameweek 22 (five).

A clean sheet could well be on the cards for Everton, then, who are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games under David Moyes.

Furthermore, the Toffees rank fifth for minutes-per-expected goal conceded (xGC) in that timeframe, only behind Liverpool, Palace, Arsenal and Fulham.

DEFENDERS





The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here



