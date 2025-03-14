163
163 Comments
  1. The Red Devil
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Is Agbadou the best budget defender for 29-30? Upto 4.1 mn

    1. Nolberto Solano
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes

      1. The Red Devil
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Which combo for 29-30?
        Palmer + Agbadou
        Or
        Mbeumo+ Gvardiol

  2. Elijah's Wood
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Percentage chance at starting:

    A) Dango
    B) Nwaneri

    Worth taking a hit to replace either?

    1. Nolberto Solano
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      A) 10%
      B) 70%

      Imo Nwaneri was rested in champs league to start this game. After GW29, I doubt he gets many starts

      Worth a hit to take out Dango, if it’s for Bruno/Kluivert

      1. Elijah's Wood
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks, thinking Dango to CHO

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Artetas comments made it seem like martinelli will be benched

      Also nwaneri rested so he'll start imo

  3. Il Capitano
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    2FT 2.5m ITB

    Pickford
    Gabriel Robinson Huijsen Greaves
    Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert Dango
    Wood Wissa

    Fab - Salah Isak TAA

    TAA + Dango > Gvardiol/Forest Def + Bruno?

    1. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yes I've done similar

    2. Cheeky Onion
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Reasonable moves however it depends how much you need those FTs in the coming weeks as you already have a playing 11

      1. Il Capitano
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        WC in the back pocket

  4. Cheeky Onion
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    2.3m ITB & 5 FTs

    Sels
    Gabriel - RAN - Kerkez - TAA*
    Palmer - Mbuemo - Semenyo
    Isak* - Wood - Beto

    Fab - Salah* - Keane - Winks

    TAA + Palmer + Isak > Gvardiol + Bowen + Haaland (leaves 1.4m ITB)

    Still have all chips other than TC

    Thoughts?

  5. Steve McCroskey
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Gents, advice appreciated:

    A. Palmer, Isak > Elanga, Haaland (-4)

    B. Trent, Dango > Kerkez, MGW (-4)

    C. Do nothing and start Greaves and Dango

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      B as wouldn’t want to sell Palmer or Isak

    2. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      A if wildcard still left

  6. _Ninja_
    • 14 Years
    30 mins ago

    G2G here? no hits, Temped by Bruno C for no other reason than its the final game of the week.

    Sels
    RAN Gabreil Myko Kerkez
    Bruno Palmer Mbueno Kluivert
    Wood Wissa

    Muric Salah Isak Hall

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Nice to see someone else without Haaland! G2G!

    2. Il Capitano
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yep

    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      GTG

    4. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      That looks good

    5. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cheers good luck all!

    6. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Mucho Mbueno

  7. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Don’t need to FH or WC….

    Best GW sequence for FH WC BB and AM please?

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      I'm leaning
      WC30
      AM 31-33
      FH34
      BB36

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Sounds reasonable - I suppose you’re waiting to see what the DGWs look like. What is your provisional wild card for next week?

        1. _Ninja_
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Yeah waiting to see if fixtures come out before the dealine but there wont be a lot of time. Havent even made a draft yet.

    2. Pomp and Circumstance
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      AM is for 3 weeks, and can only play one chip at a time, so probably need to first figure out when you will play that and then plan around that for the others--only so many GWs left! those all together would cover 6 GWs

      FH this week is quite possibly a good choice--how many players with fixture do you have?; as others will also probably note, WC and BB are often good to play in conjunction (one before the other) and for targeting whatever the biggest DGW will be--which we don't know yet, and which probably won't be as big as in recent years

      good to have the options; as you describe, important to think how to optimize them and make use of the most recent info on fixture scheduling in upcoming GWs

      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Cheers, AM chip really threw me off this year. I have 12 players for this GW, so I suppose I really should hold off and find out more info. Thank you for the detailed reply. I’m 70 points behind in my ML so need to do this right to have any chance!

  8. Hanz0
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Who would you rather start?

    A.) Dango (Bre H)
    B.) Greaves (Nfo H)

  9. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Remember, hits only cost 2pts this week

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Oooo I didn’t realise that! Salah out it is

    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      How come it says please confirm -4 points for my 2nd transfer this week?!

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        You might wanna get that seen to

      2. C0YS
        • 9 Years
        just now

        *Checks years on FFS*

        Not today, sir

    3. C0YS
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Exactly, BGW limited time offer to get rid of deadwood.

  10. C0YS
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Currently have 9 players for the BGW, which transfer would you rather make to bring that up to 10 for a -4 hit?

    A. TAA -> NFO/TOT defender (who?)
    B. Cunha -> JP

    On the one hand a defender transfer has a low ceiling, on the other Cunha is back soon and will be playing ips. Plan to navigate DGW 32 & 33 with FT's and WC in GW35 fwiw.

    Any feedback appreciated!

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      A. With Williams maybe

      1. C0YS
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Nice, great shout thanks. Hadn't even considered him tbh. Is he nailed?

  11. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Which one:

    A) Wood (C) + Palmer
    B) Haaland (C) + Hudson Odoi -4 pts

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

    3. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

  12. Skout
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    A) Hall and Cunha to Milenkovic/Gvardiol and Marmoush + ~2.5itb -4
    B) TAA and Isak to Maz and Haaland -4

    Not sure it’s worth dissecting my team to Haaland but let me know what you think!

    Henderson*
    Saliba Harwood O’Shea Hall*
    Palmer Bowen Kluivert Enzo
    Wood Cunha*

    Cahill Isak Salah TAA 1 FT, 2.9itb

    1. C0YS
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Would lean towards the A transfer variety, but not sure about Marmoush. Isn't he a big minutes risk, not to mention the team's really blowing hot & cold in general?

      If B, can you afford Williams instead of Maz?

  13. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    A. Palmer, Wood (c)
    B. Bruno (c), Wood -4

    1. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A

  14. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Does this need a WC? Struggling to decide what to do this week.

    Pickford
    Munoz Timber Greaves
    Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert Dango
    Wood Isak Beto

    Fabianski Salah TAA Hall 1 FT 3.1 ITB

    1. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Can you do Isak TAA and Hall to Haaland, N williams and someone?

      1. basilfawlty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yes, -8 tho.

  15. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Defender, Gvardiol or Forest leaning Forest Aina/Milenkovic?

    Raya,
    Nouri, Myko, Huijsen, ???
    Kluivert, Mbeumo, Palmer, Bruno
    Wood, Evanilson

    Fabs #Isak, #Salah, #Munoz,

    9.5

  16. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    What to do?

    Pickford
    Gvardiol Robinson Mykolenko Mazaroui VDB*
    Palmer Bowen Mbuemo Kluivert
    Wood (C)

    Fab Mateta* Salah* Isak*

    A) VDB to Kerkez/N Williams -4pts
    B) Palmer and Isak to Semenyo and Haaland (C) -8pts
    C) Play with 10 men likely with no VDB - no hit

    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      VDB is likely to play based on Frank's comments.

      Roll with what you have imho

  17. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Sels
    Gabriel timber myko konate* (munoz)
    Bowen palmer mbeumo kluivert (salah)
    Wood wissa (isak)

    Which ? 3 ft

    A) konate to RAN/gvardiol/dalot/milenkovic
    B) bowen to bruno, still play with 10
    C) isak to pedro/evanilson
    D) roll ft & keep the 4 non playing

  18. Bobkat
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Bruno or Kluivert for next two games?

  19. JIC
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Play 2 of 3:

    Gabriel
    Mykolenko
    Robinson

    1. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      G and R

  20. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Gabriel permanently in the scout picks until he scores a header is quite amusing.

  21. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    are many people playing Palmer this GW? and overall, what Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham players (a London trio as it were!) would you recommend?

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Sold Palmer for Bruno and don’t see any individual from any of the three clubs suitable FPL picks at the moment. Either no consistency, rotation, a lack of goals or clean sheets it’s hard to want any of them.

      1. how now brown cow
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I can see Palmer doing well v spurs, but agree there looks no promising picks elsewhere

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I am, not expecting much but not sure who’d I switch him for. Foden maybe.

      Sels
      RAN Myko Castagne Todibo
      Palmer Bruno Semenyo Nkunku
      Haaland Evanilson
      Fab Salah Isak Munoz

  22. abaalan
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Trying to get full team out for this week. WC 30/31

    A. Mateta + isak > haaland + wood. -4 (4-3-3)
    B. Isak > haaland (5-3-2)
    C. Isak + dango > wood + Bruno. -4 (5-3-2)

    Got no playing GK, so would need another hit....
    1. Don't worry about it
    2. Henderson > sa, kepa, areola (if getting haaland)
    3. Do C and then fodder > any GK

  23. Prinzhorn
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    no FT no $$$

    Sels
    Gabriel - Huijsen - Robinson - Greaves
    Palmer - Mbeumo - Bruno - Kluivert
    Wood - Evanilson

    Valdi, Salah, TAA, Isak

    I know no Haaland and an injured TAA on the bench doesn't look too promising, but in the end it's not that bad is it?

    until the whole City hauls.

    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Similar to my team, looks fine.

  24. KneejerkJoe
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Can I improve this WC? Got 0,4 itb

    Sa
    Kerkez RAN Williams
    Palmer Bruno Kluivert Muntesi
    Haaland Wood Evanilson
    *Henderson *Salah *Burn *Munoz

    Got 2FT next week, plan is:
    Gw30: Bruno+Wood to Sarr+Isak
    Gw31: Save
    Gw32: Muntesi to Murphy
    Fh 33 og 34

  25. T88MYE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Have a rope 10 starting;

    Pickford
    Gab, RAN, Myk, Faes
    Trossard, Palmer, Kluivert, Bowen
    Wissa,

    Fab, TAA, Isak, Salah, Cunha.

    Q. Thoughts on TAA & Cunha (-4) -> Gvardiol & Wood?

    Pickford
    Gab, RAN, Myk, Gvardiol
    Trossard, Palmer, Kluivert, Bowen
    Wissa, Wood

    Fab, Salah, Isak, Faes

  26. yanky
    • 15 Years
    3 mins ago

    HELP PLEASE
    which transfer is better for free??

    a) Cunha, Palmer, TAA > Haaland (c), Kluivert, Kerkez (starting Dango)

    b) Cunha, Dango, TAA > Wood, Kluivert, Gvardiol (starting Palmer). In this option i’d captain either bruno or wood

    1. KneejerkJoe
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Difficult. What is rest of team and how many frees?

  27. UnitednationsXI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Hey folks, debating whether to get rid of Palmer or Salah for Haaland with a WC31 in hand. Which combo would you prefer for next two gw's only

    A: Gvardiol (BHA + LEI), Palmer (ars, TOT) and buy salah on wc31 for 0.6 more
    B: Neco (ips, MUN) + Castagne (TOT) + Salah (EVE)

    The 0.6m less team value means getting Sarr over Eze on WC31 or Semenyo over Kluivert

  28. Big W
    • 6 Years
    just now

    I dont get the Bruno hype, awful run after this GW, someone tell me?

