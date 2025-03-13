5
Scout Squad March 13

The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 29

5 Comments
Despite a smaller pool of players to choose from in Blank Gameweek 29, there are only seven consensus picks in this week’s Scout Squad.

Our in-house panel of Marc, Sam, Neale and Tom explain their key nominations and omissions below.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Scout Gameweek 28 Squad

In this article series, our team discuss who they think the best players are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation. In other words, there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are likelier to make Friday’s Scout Picks.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 29 PICKS

5 Comments Post a Comment
  1. JoeSoap
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Any preference? Will play WC GW31

    A. Haaland/Gvardiol/Semenyo (-4)
    B. Haaland/Aina/Bruno (-4)
    C. Gvardiol & Bowen/CHO (Palmer to play)
    D. Bruno/Gvardiol & Bowen/CHO (-4)

    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I do like B but Im holding Palmer for now as already on -4.

  2. F4L
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Bruno 2 goals, Spurs and United doing the business as it stands. Palmer subbed on at HT

  3. Slot it in
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Bruno captain locked in

  4. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Save something for the weekend Bruno

