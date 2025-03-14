411
411 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Taken a -4 fpr this team. Anything worth another hit with 0.7mitb? Thanks

    Pickford
    Gabriel mykoleko castagne (taa greaves)
    Mbeumo semenyo kluivert dango (salah)
    Haaland Marmoush wissa

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      just now

      No, I would leave it at that.

      Open Controls
  2. Sid07
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    which one to get for short term, already have kluviert
    1) elanga
    2) semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Of the two I'd bring in Elanga, although I think Munetsi is worth considering too.

      Open Controls
  3. ABCDEFC
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which duo?
    A) Ait Nouri + Beto
    B) N.Williams + Evanilson

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      just now

      For 1 week only, A. Longer term, B.

      Open Controls
  4. myteamissheeeeeeeet
    • 15 Years
    5 mins ago

    Thoughts please all.
    A 4 point hit lets me play with 9 potentially 10 if Greaves plays or just FH?
    Changes would be TAA, Rogers & Cunha out for Williams, Mbuemo & Marmoush

    Open Controls
  5. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Would you play Dango, or -4 to CHO?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd play Dango - not because he's a better option but in order to avoid taking a hit.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty Whites
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Udogie-style
      • 1 Year
      just now

      -4

      Open Controls
  6. PulseB7
      4 mins ago

      Play Mykolenko/Robinson or Palmer?

      Open Controls
      1. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Palmer as he has the potential for a higher upside.

        Open Controls
    • Little Frank
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Who to bring in for Trent:

      a. Kerkez or
      b. Milenkovic

      I have Mbuemo and Wissa so not ideal playing Kerkez against Brentford this GW but I do prefer Bournemouth's next few fixtures.

      Not sure when I'll be WC-ing so looking at possibly keeping for the next few GWs.

      Open Controls
      1. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Milenkovic

        Open Controls
    • RogueBlood
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      3 FT 0.9ITB aim to WC in upcoming weeks what changes would you make here?

      Raya,
      Gabriel, Mykolenko, Zabarnyi, Gvardiol
      Salah, Palmer, Kluivert, Mbuemo
      Wisssa, Wood

      Fab, Isak, Rogers, Konate

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.