866
866 Comments Post a Comment
  1. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Captain fail. (Should not have captained Wood)

    Should've gotten Elanga, Milenkovic & Haaland. Should not have picked Gvardiol. Probably should've picked Bruno. Bad decisions all around.

    See you on April 1st. (Do not believe any unverified team news on that Day)

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      11 mins ago

      Got those 3 this week, Happy April Fools in advance!

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Should’ve got all the players that scored points and none that blanked. Good advice that.

      Open Controls
      1. villa_til_i_die
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        Open Controls
      2. CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        It's not advice, it's hindsight. (My team)

        Open Controls
      3. villa_til_i_die
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Lol, brilliant!

        Open Controls
  2. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Lovely goal that

    Open Controls
  3. EWH2020
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Didn't want that Areola clean sheet anyway

    Open Controls
  4. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Ipswich 2nd

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Hirst G

      Open Controls
  5. Reddonkeyham 42
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Ipswich goal 4-2

    Open Controls
  6. The Night Trunker.
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    They think it's all over.
    It Hirst now.

    Open Controls
  7. F4L
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Neco W1ll1ams 😥

    Open Controls
  8. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Any reason elanga was subbed early?
    Rest/injury?

    Open Controls
  9. The Red Devil
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Geoffrey hurst thumping headed goal

    Open Controls
  10. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Everton nearly another

    Open Controls
  11. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Captain fail!

    Open Controls
  12. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Sels, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri all crap

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Pickford, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri, Williams, Muntesi, Wood, Beto all crap

      Open Controls
  13. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Dodged a bullet not getting sels for a hit.

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Ok

      Open Controls
  14. Shultan
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Milenkvic gone from 18 to 11 points

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      tbf milenkovic done well to hold onto 1 bonus

      Open Controls
      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yep. Happy for that. Forest defence EO anyway 100 so not much lost actually overal.

        Open Controls
  15. Reddonkeyham 42
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Roll on Brentford Bournemouth

    Open Controls
  16. Differentiator
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Cho + (C) Wood all crap

    Open Controls
  17. F4L
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    haaland gets 7

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sure they'll find a way to bump him up to 2 bps.

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        would be nice 🙂

        think gundo set up a big chance late on, oh well

        Open Controls
  18. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Salah cap next week

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Or Marmoush?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Hey Loon. Probably not the ideal time for this during the games, but are you going to play IPL fantasy this season? Starting up an ML but it's just me & Holmes at the moment. Will try to drum up a few more entrants here

        Open Controls
        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Hey. Would love to. Please post the league code. And let's gather a few more.

          Open Controls
  19. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    My combined back 4 have an eo of 67 percent. Lol.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      About 100 for me, lucky one is Milenković

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Nice

        Open Controls
  20. putana
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    is haaland even worth keeping for the double? Going to be tough keeping him on a 31 WC

    Open Controls
  21. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    RAN's attacking returns have really dried up. None in 10 now

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      To be fair someone on here told me a while back his attacking stats have been shocking for some time so the info is there

      Open Controls
  22. ididnt
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Gvardiol is without fail a disappointing addition to my team.

    Open Controls
  23. Weeb Kakashi
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    RAN injured?

    Open Controls
  24. boc610
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Marmoush transferred in and captained at 1:29. I'm a genius.

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I did the same, desktop site was playing up too, had to do it in landscape

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same. Although I am mediocre at best.

      Open Controls
  25. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    It was all going so well at HT then the wheels came off. Not surprised it's been a dreadful season.

    Haaland (c), Elanga, Estupiñanm, Aina, Sa owner.

    Open Controls
  26. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    FFS Forest! Milenkovic 18 down to 11.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      His defender mates from 6 to 1.

      Open Controls
  27. F4L
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    badly need something more than 1 or 2 from Semenyo this gw

    Open Controls
    1. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yep. Not having Bruno is going to hurt tomorrow

      Open Controls
  28. WVA
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Went from 40 to 20 points real quick!

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      20 isn't 30+

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        You’re right, once Marmoush baps added it’ll be 35

        Open Controls
      2. WVA
        • 8 Years
        just now

        But currently on 29 😉

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          just now

          which isn't 20.

          Open Controls
  29. Baron Penguin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Having not done a -4 to Elanga from Dango as ‘not worth a hit’, he’s got some serious work to do from the bench!

    Open Controls
  30. dabber7
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    In this match I have:

    Kepa (3% EO)
    Senenyo (11% EO)
    Kluivert (76% EO)
    Mbeumo (67% EO)
    Wissa (22% EO)

    Do I want a Bournemouth clean sheet?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Bou defence is around 50 EO

      Rather a Wissa haul.

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Wissa will haul

        Open Controls
    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.