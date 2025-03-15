With no early kick-off, Blank Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with four matches at 3pm GMT.

Many captains will be in play, with Manchester City and Nottingham Forest among the clubs in action:

And both of the leaders in our Gameweek 29 captain poll, Erling Haaland and Chris Wood, start this afternoon.

Haaland is joined in the Manchester City XI starting by Omar Marmoush, who returns to the side after his benching last weekend.

Pep Guardiola also brings in Rico Lewis, Ilkay Gundogan and Stefan Ortega.

Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden drop to the bench, while Ederson misses out. The Brazilian goalkeeper pulled out of his national team squad in the last 24 hours.

The visitors to the Etihad, Brighton and Hove Albion, make one alteration as Diego Gomez ousts Yasin Ayari from the line-up.

Nottingham Forest are unchanged from last week’s win over the Cityzens.

Opponents Ipswich Town meanwhile make just one change from Gameweek 28: Omari Hutchinson replaces Jack Clarke.

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Vitor Pereira names the same team from last Saturday as he prepares to face Southampton.

Two of Saints’ three changes are enforced as Jan Bednarek and Will Smallbone are injured.

Armel Bella-Kotchap, Yukinari Sugawara and Joe Aribo are recalled, while Albert Gronbaek drops to the bench.

Carlos Alcaraz comes in for Jesper Lindstrom in David Moyes’ only change at Goodison Park.

Armando Broja returns from an ankle injury and is named as a substitute for the Toffees.

West Ham boss Graham Potter meanwhile responds to Monday’s defeat to Newcastle United by making three alterations.

Lucas Paqueta, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Emerson Palmieri come in as Aaron Cresswell, Oli Scarles and Edson Alvarez drop out.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Alcaraz, Doucouré, Harrison, Beto.

Subs: Virgínia, Patterson, Keane, Young, Coleman, Lindstrøm, Iroegbunam, Chermiti, Broja.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Mavropanos, Emerson, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen.

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Scarles, Soler, Álvarez, Rodríguez, Guilherme, Ings, Ferguson.

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, Nico, Gundogan, Savinho, Marmoush, Doku, Haaland.

Substitutes: Carson, Kovacic, Grealish, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Reis, Nunes, Foden, McAtee.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Hinshelwood, van Hecke, Webster, Estupiñán, Baleba, Gomez, Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma, Pedro.

Subs: Rushworth, Cashin, Slater, Gruda, Ayari, Wieffer, Knight, Adingra, Welbeck.

Ipswich Town XI: Palmer, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis, Phillips, Cajuste, Philogene, Enciso, Hutchinson, Delap.

Subs: Walton, Burgess, Johnson, Townsend, Morsy, Taylor, Hirst, Broadhead, Clarke.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Murillo, Milenković, Williams, Domínguez, Anderson, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Subs: Hennessey, Morato, Boly, Sangaré, Moreno, Yates, Danilo, Awoniyi, Silva.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Harwood-Bellis, Manning, Ugochukwu, Aribo, Sugawara, Dibling, Mateus Fernandes, Sulemana.

Subs: McCarthy, Stephens, Wood, Welington, Downes, Lallana, Grønbæk, Archer, Onuachu.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Doherty, Agbadou, Toti, Semedo, Joao Gomes, Andre, Ait-Nouri, Munetsi, Bellegarde, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Bentley, Bueno, Djiga, Doyle, Sarabia, Hee-chan, Gomes, Forbs, Guedes.

