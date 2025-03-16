75
75 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Deulofail
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Badiashille push in the penalty area checked and cleared. Not allowed to do that mind…

  2. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    Feels like a preseason friendly

    1. Pariße
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Chelsea look so rattled about it though.

  3. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    Did Palmer to Nwaneri.

    Think my boy will come on and put the icing on the cake 😎

  4. JBG
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Arsenal lucky

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Raya trying not to be outshone by Chelsea GKers(in mistakes).

      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        It looks like he got a "save" point for that fumble

        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Lol

        2. Deulofail
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Of course…

  5. el polako
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Palmer off?
    Hopefully practicing penalties.

  6. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Gabriel fancies a goal as well

  7. Releasebreaks
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    I did palmer to Elanga so I can fund (c)Halland
    feels great

    1. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Put the brakes back on!

    2. Tazah
      • 7 Years
      just now

      This has to be the best transfer of the week... Legit deserves a prize

  8. Make United Great Again
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    Palmer Wissa > Sarr & Haaland (C) next GW. -4

    I THINK SO

  9. DeSelby
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    I hope Fofana can figure out which part of his body hurts.

  10. x.jim.x
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    This is the first time that James, Fofana, Colwill and Cucurella have started a game. Mad.

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      Expect at least one to get a red card before it ends.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Injured, injured, red, goal in that order

  11. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Sums up my season with Chelsea that Palmer has a man flu on blank gw. I also got Colwill and Jackson in for the first Soton game only to watch both of them on the bench. 😀

    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      shocking season

