Three Premier League matches take place on Sunday with a double-header up first at 13:30 GMT.

Arsenal host Chelsea in north London, while Fulham meet Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage.

The headline team news is that there is no Cole Palmer for Chelsea.

The Blues’ line-up shows six changes from the midweek victory over FC Kobenhavn.

Filip Jorgensen, Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall drop to the bench, while Palmer misses out altogether.

In come Robert Sanchez, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Reece James and Christopher Nkunku.

Mikel Arteta also makes six alterations, with Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard replacing Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jorginho, Raheem Sterling and Kiernan Tierney.

Ethan Nwaneri is named among the substitutes.

In west London, Fulham make just one change from Gameweek 28: Willian comes in for Issa Diop, with Marco Silva presumably shifting to a back four formation.

Tottenham, meanwhile, make seven alterations from the team that beat AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

Ange Postecoglou brings in Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, Archie Gray, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Brennan Johnson and Mathys Tel.

Micky van de Ven, Pedro Porro, Lucas Bergvall, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Wilson Odobert and Son Heung-min make way.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Odegaard, Rice, Martinelli, Trossard, Merino

Subs: Neto, Tierney, White, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Calafiori, Butler-Oyedeji, Nwaneri

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Fofana, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Sancho, Enzo, Nkunku, Neto

Subs: Jorgensen, Bettinelli, Tosin, Chalobah, Gusto, Acheampong, Lavia, Dewsbury-Hall, George

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Pereira, Berge, Iwobi, Smith Rowe, Willian, Jimenez

Subs: Benda, Cuenca, Reed, Cairney, King, Sessegnon, Muniz, Traore, Godo

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Spence, Romero, Davies, Udogie, Gray, Bentancur, Bissouma, Johnson, Tel, Solanke

Subs: Kinsky, van de Ven, Porro, Maddison, Bergvall, Sarr, Scarlett, Son, Odobert

