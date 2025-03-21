32
Other Fantasy games to play during the international break

A chunk of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers seem relieved at this two-and-a-half-week break before Gameweek 30. However, many others are eager to keep playing Fantasy games.

For the latter, here are a few to take part in.

ELITESERIEN

1

This Norwegian season runs from late March until the final day of November and its Fantasy game has near-identical rules to FPL. Points scoring, 15-man squads and free transfers are all the same – the main difference is chips.

Scout user The Mentaculus kindly provided an excellent preview article on Tuesday, saying that several Double Gameweeks are taking place early on. Bodø/Glimt are champions from four of the last five seasons and are about to face Lazio in the Europa League quarter-finals.

CHECK OUT ELITESERIEN

FANTASY EFL

Fantasy Football Scout teams up with Fantasy EFL

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to be teaming up with the official English Football League (EFL) game in its debut season.

Each Gameweek, we provide regular Scout Notes, Scout Picks, team reveals and captaincy articles for a game that has different rules. Here, managers select seven players and two clubs for each separate Gameweek, not needing transfers from the previous round.

No Championship matches are happening during this international break. But there’ll be 19 contests from Leagues One and Two, with it being Double Gameweek 33 for Barrow, Carlisle United, MK Dons and Port Vale.

CHECK OUT FANTASY EFL

FANTASY WSL

Fantasy games to play during the international break

The Women’s Super League (WSL) also has a Fantasy game that’s familiar to the FPL community. There’s a £100m budget, a squad of 15 players, captaincy, bonus points and chips (called ‘power-ups’).

Furthermore, there are Visionary Points that reward managers who have successfully picked differentials with under two per cent ownership.

CHECK OUT FANTASY WSL

MLS FANTASY

Fantasy games to play during the international break 1

Across the Atlantic Ocean, the Major League Soccer (MLS) Fantasy game began four rounds ago.

Managers have $100m to pick a 15-man squad from a huge 30 competing teams. Captaincy exists, with extra points awarded for underlying stats such as shots on goal, passing accuracy and being fouled often.

Though points are lost for committing too many fouls, Fantasy doesn’t remove them for making transfers. That’s because managers can make unlimited purchases between rounds, replacing the need for chips.

Another rule that could be popular is allowing substitutions to take place right up until that player’s match.

CHECK OUT MLS FANTASY

EVEN SOME CRICKET…. FANTASY IPL

Finally, away from football, the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 18th edition gets underway on 22 March. Lasting just two months, it’s of the Twenty20 format but taking part may require a VPN.

The Mentaculus has set up a mini-league in our comments section with code 23X0101@1.

CHECK OUT FANTASY IPL

