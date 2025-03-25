42
Spot the Differential March 25

FPL Gameweek 30 differentials: Barnes, Trippier + Solanke

With the March international break almost over and none of our selections in FA Cup action this weekend, it’s time for an early edition of our Spot the Differential column for Gameweek 30.

At the time of writing, these three players all have an ownership of 5.0% or less in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

HARVEY BARNES

  • FPL ownership: 1.0%
  • Price: £5.9m
  • GW30-32 fixtures: BRE | lei | MUN + CRY

Harvey Barnes (£5.9m) has recently stepped up for Newcastle United, starting against West Ham United and Liverpool in the EFL Cup final due to Anthony Gordon’s (£7.4m) suspension.

The 27-year-old produced the assist for Bruno Guimaraes’ (£6.1m) winner at the London Stadium in Gameweek 28, racking up four shots, the most of any player.

Barnes also played a key role at Wembley, with his direct running down the flank causing real problems for Liverpool’s backline.

Now, with Gordon still suspended in Gameweek 30 – and potentially out for longer with the hip issue he sustained on international duty – Barnes could quickly become a serious FPL option. That’s because he has been directly involved in 15 goals in 14 starts and 30 sub appearances since the start of last season, averaging a goal or assist every 114 minutes of action.

Furthermore, his 3.04 shots per 90 minutes in 2024/25 is only bettered by Alexander Isak (£9.3m) at Newcastle. There is assist potential, too, with two crosses and two chances created against West Ham in Gameweek 28.

A direct runner who is always looking to beat his defender, Barnes often cuts inside, shifting onto his stronger right foot before trying his luck. Given that Eddie Howe’s side have a tendency to attack down the flanks, it could be a potent combination against Brentford in Gameweek 30.

Thomas Frank’s side are admittedly in fine form on the road. Unbeaten in six, they have won five away matches in a row, conceding only two goals, yet the quality of the opposition should, of course, be factored in (bou/lei/whu/cry/sou/bha).

It’s also worth noting the last team to stop Newcastle from scoring at home was West Ham in Gameweek 12. Since then, they’ve plundered 19 goals in seven matches in front of their fans.

It suggests Barnes, who can create and score in equal measure, can be an effective differential in Gameweek 30, which could potentially extend to a longer period, perhaps even the Magpies’ upcoming ‘double’ if Gordon is indeed ruled out.

KIERAN TRIPPIER

  • FPL ownership: 3.4%
  • Price: £5.6m
  • GW30-32 fixtures: BRE | lei | MUN + CRY

Something of an old favourite in these parts, Kieran Trippier (£5.6m) is our second Newcastle selection after the defender returned to the starting XI in Gameweek 28.

The 34-year-old, who started off the season at £6.0m, has had a tough campaign so far, having lost his place to Tino Livramento (£4.5m). It coincided with a dip in form, leading some to suggest his age was simply catching up with him.

However, with Lewis Hall (£4.8m) injured and out for the season, Trippier started and impressed against West Ham in Gameweek 28. Back on set plays, he created a couple of chances (one of them a ‘big’ one) and claimed eight points, illustrating his ability to hoover up the bonus points.

He was superb in the EFL Cup final, too, assisting Newcastle’s opener when his lofted ball was headed in by Dan Burn (£4.4m).

The visit of Brentford to St James’ Park may not initially appear that kind, given the Bees’ aforementioned away form. Still, it’s worth noting Thomas Frank’s side are bottom for key passes conceded from the left flank since the turn of the year.

Second-worst is Leicester City, who Newcastle face in Gameweek 31.

So given his crossing ability from the right, and with the lure of two matches in Gameweek 32, the 3.4%-owned Trippier offers plenty of points potential over the next few Gameweeks.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are currently sixth, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand. Fifth place is almost certain to be enough for Champions League qualification, too, so it’s all to play for.

DOMINIC SOLANKE

  • FPL ownership: 4.7%
  • Price: £7.3m
  • GW30-32 fixtures: che | SOU | wol

While he has failed to deliver any attacking returns since returning from injury in Gameweek 28, we feel that Dominic Solanke (£7.3m) shouldn’t be overlooked as an option for our frontlines.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward totalled an impressive four shots in the box and two big chances against Fulham last time out, and has to be backed against a Southampton side that have conceded the second-most goals on the road this season (31).

Prior to that, Spurs face Chelsea in a fixture that has served up plenty of entertainment over the years, with 20 goals scored across their previous five encounters.

Clean sheets have also been an issue for Enzo Maresca’s men this season, particularly at Stamford Bridge, with two of the three shut-outs they have kept at home coming against strugglers Leicester and Southampton.

It suggests we could see the goals flow for both sides in Gameweek 30.

As for Solanke, his first season has been interrupted by a series of injuries, which have restricted him to 20 Premier League starts.

Still, he’s produced seven goals and five assists, with 0.61 attacking returns per 90 minutes. He also ranks among the top three forwards for StatsBomb’s non-penalty xG per shot metric, a further indication of his ability to get into good goalscoring positions in the box.

So for those in need of a mid-price forward, Solanke could provide a short-term option, and present us with an intriguing differential, given that he’s owned by just 4.7% of FPL bosses.

  1. tbos83
    • 4 Years
    8 hours, 12 mins ago

    Do these new fixture amendments change anything?

  2. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    8 hours, 12 mins ago

    Wow the site's knackered

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      8 hours ago

      There ought to be an investigation as Geoff Toovey once said!

    2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 40 mins ago

      The current crop of FFS higher management gave up trying a long time ago. They don't even try to look like they are trying any more.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Sadly can confirm this is absolutely the case

    3. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 33 mins ago

      What's this 'permalink' thingy do? Where's the upvote/flagging system gone?

    4. Mumfie
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 46 mins ago

      Top LH and RH widgets not working on iOS.

      Could only login by clicking on login to reply on a comment. When signed in the top options work.
      A few glitches today.

  3. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    8 hours, 5 mins ago

    Subway Socceroos 2 - Communist China 0

  4. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    8 hours, 5 mins ago

    Subway Socceroos 2 - Communist China 0

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      8 hours, 4 mins ago

      I only posted this once! Honest! Site’s knackered!

      1. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        7 hours, 52 mins ago

        Site's knackered

  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 55 mins ago

    The controls have been opened. Head to the gates at once!

  6. Men in green tights
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 52 mins ago

    Watch out they are coming.
    Run away !!!!

  7. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 49 mins ago

    Permakink

  8. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 46 mins ago

    Someone at FFS been atweaking where they shouldna been tweaking.

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 59 mins ago

      (Apologies to Nancy Sinatra)

  9. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 34 mins ago

    Couldn't imagine paying to use this site 🙁

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 5 mins ago

      Fantasy Marie Celeste.

  10. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    6 hours, 7 mins ago

    Gotta start actually working on my WC. I just transferred in all the players going up in price last Saturday and then forgot about it while on holiday.

    GKs: I think Areola is locked on my WC. Cheap and usable for BB. The other keeper is going to depend quite a lot on who makes it through in the cup. Considering Verbruggen, Kepa, Henderson and Raya.

    Newcastle: I think it's easy. You go Burn, Murphy, Isak.

    Palace: Munoz and Sarr are pretty much locked unless injured. I'm thinking Mateta as the third choice, but Marmoush is very tempting esp if they double in 33. Henderson is also an option. Might consider if I decide to go Marmoush as 3rd fwd.

    City: I want Haaland. Plum fixture this week and good run-in. Might go for Marmoush as well. I was planning to try and fit Gvardiol in but the injury has ruined that plan and I don't like the City defense for CSs so will probably avoid now.

    So...

    XX Areola
    Gabriel Munoz Burn XX XX
    Salah Sarr Murphy XX XX
    Haaland Isak XX

    Current draft is:

    Raya Areola
    Gabriel Munoz Burn Williams Agbadou
    Salah Sarr Murphy Kluivert Bruno
    Haaland Isak Mateta

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      You've missed nothing apart from injuries while on your hols. Started my w/c squad on Saturday taking into account possible risers/fallers. Zip all of any note happened since. Sarr/Kluivert looking closest to a rise but not imminently.

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      WC30 or 31, mate?

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        WC30. I committed to it in GW29 by going for Bruno over Haaland which has already gained me a bunch of points.

    3. Snoopydog
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        Have similar, though currently risking Saka on WC rather than Bruno. That may change. Two West Ham for BB GW33.

        Raya Areola
        Munoz Kerkez Williams Burn Wan-Bissaka
        Salah Saka Kluivert Sarr Murphy
        Haaland Isak Mateta

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          I think the defense is a bit too light just to afford Saka. Gabriel offers real security because you just forget that slot and double up with Raya.

          But otherwise, I like the draft. It's nice. And I like that it leverages high TV. I've not been the best with TV this year but I'm still better than most and you have even more than me.

          1. Snoopydog
              just now

              Yes, defence does feel a bit light - and Saka possibly too much of a gamble. Will probably switcheroo in coming days.

        2. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          I would suggest 3 x Palace is too much - Munoz and Mateta or Sarr for me - their fixtures aren't great even in the double.
          Also no Palmer could be an issue as they play Ipswich at home in week 32 and I'd personally want him for that game as a minimum (even more so now with the amount of Managers that have sold him).
          Just my rambling thoughts

          1. Qaiss
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 30 mins ago

            Palace could have back to back DGW’s if they win in the cup, so three makes sense

            1. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 23 mins ago

              "Could" is the key word - no guarantees. If they do get back to back doubles then it's worth considering.
              However, personally I'd only have 2 and I would stand by that - I'm also not a great believer in having 3 players from any one team.
              As an example I have 2 free transfers this week and could easily bring in Sarr and Mateta to go with Munoz who I already own, but I think it's very unlikely I'd do that.
              I also know Mateta has been declared fit but it'll be interesting to see how he plays in the cup game at the weekend.

              1. Qaiss
                • 9 Years
                6 mins ago

                There is extreme likelihood of that if they beat Fulham in the cup, because Arsenal are still in CL

          2. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            No interest in Palmer atm. It's Saka I want if he comes back fit and ready to go.

        3. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          Just not sold on City having solved anything. They were dreadful again last time out.

      • Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        Still can't get over the fact I picked a Wolves defensive midfielder on my free hit. He was like my 3rd highest scorer, mind.

        1. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 5 mins ago

          I took a -8 bringing in a Wolves defender and had Wout Faes in my team

          Doubled my rank to 25k. Annoyed, want the deadline to hurry up

          1. Qaiss
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 41 mins ago

            Also on wildcard though, so tinkering to be done

      • Boom XhakaLacaSaka
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        Hows this looking for a first WC draft. 0.8itb plan to AM Glasner 31

        Kepa Areola
        Burn Gabriel Konsa Andersen Munoz
        Salah Minteh Bowen Murphy Kluivert
        Isak Haaland Mateta

        1. Silecro
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          Its really tough to proclaim any WC draft being good or bad before we know full picture of the doubles. For example, Minteh will be useless unless BHA gets their double

          1. TheBiffas
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            I don't think he's useless in any case

        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          I'd have Sarr for sure over Kluivert.

          But otherwise, I don't mind it. Minteh and Bowen are interesting and I wouldn't say they're any worse than other mid-price options.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            He can't have Sarr cos he's doing Glasner AM

      • Hangman Page
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        I think it’s time this site closed.

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Why?

        2. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          22 mins ago

          Never

