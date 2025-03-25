FPL Gameweek 30 differentials: Barnes, Trippier + Solanke

With the March international break almost over and none of our selections in FA Cup action this weekend, it’s time for an early edition of our Spot the Differential column for Gameweek 30.

At the time of writing, these three players all have an ownership of 5.0% or less in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

HARVEY BARNES

FPL ownership: 1.0%

1.0% Price: £5.9m

£5.9m GW30-32 fixtures: BRE | lei | MUN + CRY

Harvey Barnes (£5.9m) has recently stepped up for Newcastle United, starting against West Ham United and Liverpool in the EFL Cup final due to Anthony Gordon’s (£7.4m) suspension.

The 27-year-old produced the assist for Bruno Guimaraes’ (£6.1m) winner at the London Stadium in Gameweek 28, racking up four shots, the most of any player.

Barnes also played a key role at Wembley, with his direct running down the flank causing real problems for Liverpool’s backline.

Now, with Gordon still suspended in Gameweek 30 – and potentially out for longer with the hip issue he sustained on international duty – Barnes could quickly become a serious FPL option. That’s because he has been directly involved in 15 goals in 14 starts and 30 sub appearances since the start of last season, averaging a goal or assist every 114 minutes of action.

Furthermore, his 3.04 shots per 90 minutes in 2024/25 is only bettered by Alexander Isak (£9.3m) at Newcastle. There is assist potential, too, with two crosses and two chances created against West Ham in Gameweek 28.

A direct runner who is always looking to beat his defender, Barnes often cuts inside, shifting onto his stronger right foot before trying his luck. Given that Eddie Howe’s side have a tendency to attack down the flanks, it could be a potent combination against Brentford in Gameweek 30.

Thomas Frank’s side are admittedly in fine form on the road. Unbeaten in six, they have won five away matches in a row, conceding only two goals, yet the quality of the opposition should, of course, be factored in (bou/lei/whu/cry/sou/bha).

It’s also worth noting the last team to stop Newcastle from scoring at home was West Ham in Gameweek 12. Since then, they’ve plundered 19 goals in seven matches in front of their fans.

It suggests Barnes, who can create and score in equal measure, can be an effective differential in Gameweek 30, which could potentially extend to a longer period, perhaps even the Magpies’ upcoming ‘double’ if Gordon is indeed ruled out.

KIERAN TRIPPIER

FPL ownership: 3.4%

3.4% Price: £5.6m

£5.6m GW30-32 fixtures: BRE | lei | MUN + CRY

Something of an old favourite in these parts, Kieran Trippier (£5.6m) is our second Newcastle selection after the defender returned to the starting XI in Gameweek 28.

The 34-year-old, who started off the season at £6.0m, has had a tough campaign so far, having lost his place to Tino Livramento (£4.5m). It coincided with a dip in form, leading some to suggest his age was simply catching up with him.

However, with Lewis Hall (£4.8m) injured and out for the season, Trippier started and impressed against West Ham in Gameweek 28. Back on set plays, he created a couple of chances (one of them a ‘big’ one) and claimed eight points, illustrating his ability to hoover up the bonus points.

He was superb in the EFL Cup final, too, assisting Newcastle’s opener when his lofted ball was headed in by Dan Burn (£4.4m).

The visit of Brentford to St James’ Park may not initially appear that kind, given the Bees’ aforementioned away form. Still, it’s worth noting Thomas Frank’s side are bottom for key passes conceded from the left flank since the turn of the year.

Second-worst is Leicester City, who Newcastle face in Gameweek 31.

So given his crossing ability from the right, and with the lure of two matches in Gameweek 32, the 3.4%-owned Trippier offers plenty of points potential over the next few Gameweeks.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are currently sixth, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand. Fifth place is almost certain to be enough for Champions League qualification, too, so it’s all to play for.

DOMINIC SOLANKE

FPL ownership: 4.7%

4.7% Price: £7.3m

£7.3m GW30-32 fixtures: che | SOU | wol

While he has failed to deliver any attacking returns since returning from injury in Gameweek 28, we feel that Dominic Solanke (£7.3m) shouldn’t be overlooked as an option for our frontlines.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward totalled an impressive four shots in the box and two big chances against Fulham last time out, and has to be backed against a Southampton side that have conceded the second-most goals on the road this season (31).

Prior to that, Spurs face Chelsea in a fixture that has served up plenty of entertainment over the years, with 20 goals scored across their previous five encounters.

Clean sheets have also been an issue for Enzo Maresca’s men this season, particularly at Stamford Bridge, with two of the three shut-outs they have kept at home coming against strugglers Leicester and Southampton.

It suggests we could see the goals flow for both sides in Gameweek 30.

As for Solanke, his first season has been interrupted by a series of injuries, which have restricted him to 20 Premier League starts.

Still, he’s produced seven goals and five assists, with 0.61 attacking returns per 90 minutes. He also ranks among the top three forwards for StatsBomb’s non-penalty xG per shot metric, a further indication of his ability to get into good goalscoring positions in the box.

So for those in need of a mid-price forward, Solanke could provide a short-term option, and present us with an intriguing differential, given that he’s owned by just 4.7% of FPL bosses.



