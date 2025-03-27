Sarr, Minteh + more: FPL price change predictions for March 28

We’ve a new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

The best price change predictor of February is…@LiveFPLnet and @fpl_statistics

with one 1st and 2nd place each. Performance is still way down from December and January. Let’s see if the predictors can pick it back up in March. pic.twitter.com/60scsUxPbW — What The FPL (@WhatTheF__PL) February 28, 2025

And here is who is close to doing so at 01:30 GMT on Friday 28 March…

*Please note that price changes are typically slow to happen during the middle of an international break

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: MARCH 28

Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight I.Sarr CRY 5.6m 104.0% Very Likely Minteh BHA 5.0m 97.3% Maybe Cucurella CHE 5.2m 83.8% Unlikely Semenyo BOU 5.7m 83.9% Unlikely Isak NEW 9.3m 77.8% Unlikely Wissa BRE 6.5m 80.9% Unlikely Schade BRE 5.1m 79.1% Unlikely Kerkez BOU 5.2m 74.2% Unlikely Pickford EVE 5.1m 70.5% Unlikely N.Williams NFO 4.4m 67.1% Unlikely Verbruggen BHA 4.5m 66.1% Unlikely Milenković NFO 4.9m 64.6% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.4m 64.6% Unlikely Elanga NFO 5.3m 62.9% Unlikely Collins BRE 4.5m 63.1% Unlikely Saliba ARS 6.2m 60.9% Unlikely Delap IPS 5.6m 61.3% Unlikely Merino ARS 6.0m 60.1% Unlikely Son TOT 9.7m 59.1% Unlikely Flekken BRE 4.4m 58.7% Unlikely Nkunku CHE 5.7m 58.6% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 4.5m 56.2% Unlikely Gvardiol MCI 6.0m 54.6% Unlikely Branthwaite EVE 4.8m 54.5% Unlikely Konaté LIV 5.2m 52.7% Unlikely Mykolenko EVE 4.4m 48.9% Unlikely Enzo CHE 4.7m 46.6% Unlikely Thomas LEI 3.9m 45.7% Unlikely Maddison TOT 7.4m 44.4% Unlikely Castagne FUL 4.2m 43.3% Unlikely Nketiah CRY 5.9m 42.7% Unlikely Cresswell WHU 3.9m 42.7% Unlikely Aït-Nouri WOL 4.8m 41.9% Unlikely James CHE 4.8m 41.6% Unlikely Nwaneri ARS 4.6m 40.8% Unlikely Colwill CHE 4.4m 39.1% Unlikely Jørgensen CHE 4.2m 39.2% Unlikely Marmoush MCI 7.3m 37.7% Unlikely Van Hecke BHA 4.5m 37.9% Unlikely Mitchell CRY 4.8m 35.7% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Player Team Price Progress Tonight Tel TOT 6.0m 103.4% Very Likely B.Soumaré LEI 4.4m 100.3% Very Likely Hughes CRY 4.9m 100.2% Very Likely Jaros LIV 4.0m 100.1% Very Likely Emerson WHU 4.4m 100.0% Very Likely Calvert-Lewin EVE 5.4m 99.8% Maybe Steele BHA 4.1m 99.7% Maybe McAteer LEI 4.7m 99.7% Maybe Dawson WOL 4.3m 99.7% Maybe Neto CHE 6.3m 99.5% Maybe Konsa AVL 4.4m 99.5% Maybe Ward CRY 4.3m 99.4% Maybe Burns IPS 4.8m 99.3% Maybe Mangala EVE 5.0m 98.6% Maybe O.Dango BOU 5.1m 96.7% Maybe Chiwome WOL 4.5m 97.1% Maybe McConnell LIV 4.4m 97.6% Maybe Keane EVE 3.9m 96.4% Maybe Kelleher LIV 4.0m 96.2% Maybe Janelt BRE 4.9m 94.5% Unlikely Gordon NEW 7.4m 94.2% Unlikely Longstaff NEW 4.5m 91.5% Unlikely Luis Díaz LIV 7.5m 90.6% Unlikely Buonanotte LEI 4.6m 89.1% Unlikely Diop FUL 4.4m 89.0% Unlikely Vitor Reis MCI 4.5m 88.5% Unlikely Grealish MCI 6.4m 88.4% Unlikely Digne AVL 4.5m 88.1% Unlikely Rogers AVL 5.5m 88.2% Unlikely Jorginho ARS 4.7m 86.9% Unlikely Johnstone WOL 4.2m 86.6% Unlikely Malen AVL 5.4m 86.5% Unlikely Evans MUN 4.4m 83.7% Unlikely Foderingham WHU 4.3m 83.3% Unlikely Antonio WHU 5.3m 81.8% Unlikely Casemiro MUN 4.7m 79.5% Unlikely Onana MUN 5.0m 78.1% Unlikely Endo LIV 4.6m 77.5% Unlikely Luongo IPS 4.4m 76.2% Unlikely Kiwior ARS 4.8m 75.8% Unlikely 1 2 3 4

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.