Team News March 27

Wood + Mateta injury latest ahead of the FA Cup quarter-finals

Chris Wood (£7.3m) will miss Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup quarter-final tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Wood picked up a hip injury while away with New Zealand over the international break.

The 47.9%-owned forward has had a scan to determine the length of his absence, with Forest still awaiting the results.

Wood’s manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, was facing the media on Thursday, ahead of that clash with the Seagulls.

“He went for a scan today. We are still waiting. He went to a specialist to do the scan, so we wait on information and see. He’s not going to be available for this game.

“It was [after] a kick, he fell really hard on his hip. There is pain there, so we have to wait.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Chris Wood

Nuno said he was still assessing the rest of his squad, with goalkeeper Carlos Miguel (£4.1m) the only known absentee.

“We have to assess, many of them just arrived today. We still are waiting for Sosa tomorrow, then we are going to assess all of them.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on his returning internationals

Elsewhere on forward watch, all is looking good for a Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) return this weekend.

WHAT’S NEXT

The managers of the other six Premier League clubs who are still in the cup, including Mateta’s boss Oliver Glasner, should face the media on Friday.

And we’ll hear from at least 18 Premier League head coaches on Monday and Tuesday before the Gameweek 30 action commences.

The Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur press conferences might arrive after the FPL deadline, however.

76 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    Nuno looks different on that photo

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      You can do your Wood article now. 😀

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        Oh wait lol!

        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 48 mins ago

          LOL who is his doppleganger

          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 42 mins ago

            JF.

            1. Jimmy B
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 10 mins ago

              My sources tell me Mr JF is Julio Figueroa who it appears was also Nuno's right hand man at Wolves but not Spurs curiously.

              1. Merlin the Wraith
                • 8 Years
                4 hours, 7 mins ago

                Top digging fella! Well impressed!... You can fill the hole back in now 🙂

    2. Pusey Patrol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Haha.

      He finally got his beard trimmed properly. Nice.

      And not that he needed an optician, but the style professor did a good job.

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    What's going on with Nuno? We actually got some proper injury news and not the usual "assessing, assessing, assessing" 😯

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      Only for Wood. The rest of the squad is being....

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    It would actually be nice to know how many minutes the players in my FPL team played during the international break but I can't face the breakdancing flashing of the previous article.

    1. Pusey Patrol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Is that enough?

      I would like to see how many minutes each player was warming-up, sleeping, showering, eating, updating social media accounts, setting up Signal group chats, etc.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        It would actually be quite useful to know about the altitude of the games as it is actually a very significant factor.

        1. Pusey Patrol
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 17 mins ago

          Sure.

          Same for time zones, especially when there are just 8 days left for readjusting to the grey and cold British weather at sea level.

  4. ProfessorM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    Is Haaland worth the cost if he doesn't get a DGW (unlikely I know, but could happen)?

    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Probably not worth the cost even if he gets one in truth, maybe if you'd use TC on him in his double it could be different. But the cost is a bit irrelevant this season with the way things have panned out with the premium assets and there are a lot of very capable budget options too to make it happen. Using TC on him in a double rather than Isak if you've got it left could be interesting too, could really put the cat amongst the pigeons.

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Probably not. I got primarily for GW29, GW30, and potential DGWs 33 & 36 captaincy but even if BOU knock City out of the Cup they will still DGW at some point if Villa beat Preston.

      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        They will and one of those doubles would be Villa at the Etihaad and Villa are very leaky on the road

    3. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Partly depends on your team value I guess.

      I can make a fairly decent BB squad with him included.

      If your TV is only 102 or 103m it gets more difficult without sacrificing the rest of the team.

    4. The Over Tinker
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        I think there are enough budget options to go Haaland and Salah without too many sacrifices. Depending on TV could be difficult to get Saka back if you want him as well. I am going with Haaland on WC, seems a good option despite price.

        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          Easily enough options in every position pretty much. Some of them are arguably better than more expensive alternatives too. Forest defenders still probably better options than Arsenal, Liverpool etc Munoz is an absolute gift at his price. Kluivert probably better than a lot of midfielders more money than him. None of those are even punts just obviously good picks at low prices.

    5. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      If The Mentaculus had felt valued and was still here, he would have fought against this monstrosity on our behalf:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/03/27/minutes-played-late-returns-every-fpl-player-on-international-duty-3

      He would have been shouting against a Pink Floyd style brick wall but still

    6. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Uh-oh... Live FPL showing internal server error on it's price predictor.

      1. Pusey Patrol
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 3 mins ago

        That might ruin my season. ;(

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          small violin.

          1. Pusey Patrol
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            Look, I ordered price updated, alright? And we been here a long f*cking time, and she's only filled my cup three times. I mean, when I order price updates, I want it filled six times.

    7. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Just my opinion, but feels like Wood won't make it to GW30.

      Open Controls
      1. Pusey Patrol
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        A blue pill repeat prescription might help.

      2. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Nuno says definitely not available for Saturday, so is it likely he trains on Sunday? Perhaps not

        The game is on Tuesday. So yeah, feels like he could miss this one

    8. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      How does this look? 1.5 ITB for Howe AM in 31

      Raya
      Munoz Milenkovic Lewis
      Salah Asensio Kluivert Sarr
      Haaland Isak Mateta

      Sa Elanga Cresswell Burn

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        It's Huijsen in place of Lewis*

      2. CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Looks decent enough.

        You might want to consider Williams over Milenkovic and use the change to upgrade Cresswell.

        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          Yes. Thanks. Probably Lewis, with Gvardiol possibly injured?

          1. CONNERS
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 19 mins ago

            Maybe. I'm not sure i'd want to risk him on a BB though.

            If Akanji returns from injury, Pep could play him at LB and Nunes at RB.

      3. The Over Tinker
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          Asensio minutes risk. Not sure on villa midfielders because of that. Agree on cresswell upgrade. Depends if you have BB.

      4. The Over Tinker
          4 hours, 9 mins ago

          Seen a few people talking about getting in Minteh, any reason to go for him over Georginino? Similar price but not seeing him mentioned. Am I missing something?

        • wulfrunian
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Best pick to replace Wood up to 7.4 except Marmoush only for gw30?

          a)Nketiah
          b)Evanilson
          c)Nunez
          d)someone else

          1. The Over Tinker
              2 hours, 54 mins ago

              Shame you can't stretch to Mateta 7.5. if you can't though I would say Evanilson.

            • waltzingmatildas
              • 14 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              B

            • wulfrunian
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 16 mins ago

              cheers both

          2. Runnerboy31
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            Would people rather sacrifice Isak, Watkins or Mateta to get Haaland?

            This is with a plan to AM31-33, dead end 34 and WC35.

            I have 4FT, so the transfer would also involve sacrificing Palmer to Sarr / Minteh etc and upgrading defence

            Or is Haaland not a must have over those 3, would clearly WC Haaland in in 35.

            1. Qaiss
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              Question. Why are you not wildcarding now but instead in 35?

              1. Qaiss
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 32 mins ago

                Ah, I assume you’ve used the free hit

                Losing Watkins is probably best of those

                1. Pusey Patrol
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 28 mins ago

                  Agree. Watkins out.

              2. Runnerboy31
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                Because I don’t need to and because I think the fixture swing around GW35 has gone underreported.

                Got 91 points on FH29 and it’s surprised me quite a bit that working through 29 and WC30/31 has been so popular. Clearly it’s viable, I’m not sure it’ll prove optimal.

                1. ebb2sparky
                  • 14 Years
                  2 hours, 16 mins ago

                  The optimal strategy will be team dependent though. I “worked through” gw29 scoring 82 points and rolled a transfer.

                  1. Qaiss
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 11 mins ago

                    Yeah this

                  2. Runnerboy31
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 2 mins ago

                    I agree and disagree, be great score last week!

                    I made the decision to follow this strategy in about GW22, so I deliberately built I squad I’d have to free hit.

                    So I sort of disagree that it’s team dependant, as if planning ahead the team should be strategy dependant. Of course injuries etc might then in the meantime force you to course correct.

          3. Saka White Rice
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 45 mins ago

            Do we think Palmeranian will play?

          4. waltzingmatildas
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            Looking good for WC30?
            Will be going AM31-33, Glasner. Got FH and BB as well.
            Raya Areola
            Gabriel Munoz Burn Williams Agbadou
            Salah Bowen Kluivert Murphy Enzo
            Haaland Isak Mateta
            0.9itb

            1. CONNERS
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              It's mostly good/template. I'm not keen on Enzo though.

              Assume the 0.9m is for AM?

              If so, I think I'd forego the double Arsenal defence by downgrading Raya to Kepa or Verbruggen and get Sarr for Enzo.

              1. waltzingmatildas
                • 14 Years
                53 mins ago

                Cheers. Can't go Sarr if I want Glasner.

                1. CONNERS
                  • 6 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  Ah of course, completely slipped my mind about the third Palace place.

                  Tricky thing this AM.

                2. Boxwoods
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Howe 31-32 for the points; possible move to Arteta / other in 33.

            2. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              4 mins ago

              Not interested in Bruno? Raya and Gabriel really worth it? I'm also considering WC30, and see a lot of people doing the ARS double up on defense.

          5. BobB
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            Wood to Mateta...yea or nay?

            1. waltzingmatildas
              • 14 Years
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              Yeah I would

            2. KeanosMagic
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              I'm considering. Got exact cash.

              Hoping neither changes before Saturday. What happens if Mateta gets a red card or injured? I've then wasted a transfer. But if he's not, and prices change, I need to find other funds!

          6. Qaiss
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            Kind of glad I wildcarded now. Munoz price rise and Wood/Palmer uncertainties, with cup games still to go

          7. JY84
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Just to understand… Why do most prefer Burn to Livra esp when is on 8 yellow cards and face a huge risk of missing out on double gameweek 32 esp if he gets 2 more bookings? N how do those who are wildcarding in GW30 planning to get in Saka assuming he does well when he returns? Would you all sacrifice Haaland or just use multiple transfers to raise funds?

            1. Runnerboy31
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              Id presume its basically people are planning bench boosts and need every 0.1m they can find.

            2. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              This is a really good point actually

            3. Udogie-style
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Will sell Haaland. To be honest I was never very enthusiastic about buying him anyway - just a keep for the LEI fixture then sell IMO. City aren't very good right now and he's getting man-marked out of most games. Even if he scores every match, that's not worth the price tag IMO.

          8. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            WC this week, or use FT and wait until next gw?

            1 FR, 0 in the bank, so limited options

            Raya
            Robinson, Aina, Kerkez
            Kluivert, Dango, Mbeumo, Salah
            Haaland, Wood, Isak

            Fabianski, Bergvall, Mykolenko, TAA,

            1. Runnerboy31
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Personally would pull the trigger given theres a chance you wouldn’t get 11 on the field. Particularly if the teams in Europe gets the GW34 blanks the schedule should be predictable enough even if not announced

          9.  
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Bruno + Wood*/Wissa ->
            Sarr + Isak for a hit?

            Henderson (Pickford)
            Gvardiol Muñoz Robinson* (Mykolenko* Hall*)
            Salah Bruno Mbeumo Bowen Kluivert
            Haaland Wood* (Wissa)

            1FT, 0ITB
            Only have AM left to play

          10. KeanosMagic
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Is it looking likely that either wood drops or Mateta rises before Saturday?

            1. NotsoSpursy
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              100%

          11. NotsoSpursy
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            The consensus here seems to be Murphy over Elanga. How comes?

            1. Jimmy B
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              29 mins ago

              Guarenteed double (and hes served his blank already so its an extra fixture). Still has 2 of the fodder to come vs 1 for Forest

            2. NotsoSpursy
              • 8 Years
              just now

              I see thank you

          12. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Use FT or WC?

            A Wood > Mateta/Marmoush

            B Palmer > Sarr

            C Myko > NewC/City

            Raya,
            Huijsen, Milenkovic, Munoz
            Kluivert, Mbeumo, Bruno, Salah
            #Wood, Evanilson, Isak

            Fabs , #Palmer, Nouri, #Myko,

            4.2

            1. waltzingmatildas
              • 14 Years
              36 mins ago

              A

              1. g40steve
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Thx

          13. waltzingmatildas
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Anyone on WC 30/31 not going for Haaland? I'm not convinced....

          14. Udogie-style
            • 1 Year
            30 mins ago

            Current WC looking good? Plan is to do Haaland to Isak and Sarr to Saka GW31 and activate AM on Glasner.

            Raya (Pope)
            Munoz, Kerkez, Milenkovic (Timber, Lewis)
            Salah, Kluivert, Bowen, Sarr (Gordon)
            Haaland, Mateta, Evanilson

