Wood + Mateta injury latest ahead of the FA Cup quarter-finals

Chris Wood (£7.3m) will miss Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup quarter-final tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Wood picked up a hip injury while away with New Zealand over the international break.

The 47.9%-owned forward has had a scan to determine the length of his absence, with Forest still awaiting the results.

Wood’s manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, was facing the media on Thursday, ahead of that clash with the Seagulls.

“He went for a scan today. We are still waiting. He went to a specialist to do the scan, so we wait on information and see. He’s not going to be available for this game. “It was [after] a kick, he fell really hard on his hip. There is pain there, so we have to wait.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Chris Wood

Nuno said he was still assessing the rest of his squad, with goalkeeper Carlos Miguel (£4.1m) the only known absentee.

“We have to assess, many of them just arrived today. We still are waiting for Sosa tomorrow, then we are going to assess all of them.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on his returning internationals

Elsewhere on forward watch, all is looking good for a Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) return this weekend.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been given the green light to play in Crystal Palace's FA Cup quarter final against Fulham. pic.twitter.com/mFjh3niqZA — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 27, 2025

WHAT’S NEXT

The managers of the other six Premier League clubs who are still in the cup, including Mateta’s boss Oliver Glasner, should face the media on Friday.

And we’ll hear from at least 18 Premier League head coaches on Monday and Tuesday before the Gameweek 30 action commences.

The Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur press conferences might arrive after the FPL deadline, however.



