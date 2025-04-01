618
Pro Pundits April 1

FPL General’s Gameweek 30 Wildcard team reveal

618 Comments
Share

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost upon us, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General talks through his Gameweek 30 Wildcard.

FPL General reveals his first draft for 2024/25 1

LATEST WILDCARD DRAFT

618 Comments Post a Comment
  1. it lies in the proles
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Isaak or Mateta?

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      Isak and it isn’t even close

      Open Controls
      1. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Agree

        Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      Both surely?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    3. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Both, but decided Mateta priority this week for fixture/upside

      Open Controls
  2. Jafooli
    • 13 Years
    51 mins ago

    Is Rico Lewis worth consideration? If so many Man City defs out?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 13 Years
        26 mins ago

        Cheers Tony….

        Open Controls
  3. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Start saka or gab?

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      Saka for the lols…

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        Cheers ha, have raya

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 13 Years
          25 mins ago

          Yep I’ve benched Gabriel for:

          Gvardiol (LEI) - Munoz (sou) - Kerkez (IPS)

          Open Controls
          1. Gizzachance
            • 10 Years
            24 mins ago

            Same 3 def! Have raya, punting on saka minutes

            Open Controls
            1. Jafooli
              • 13 Years
              23 mins ago

              Yep also playing Raya to cover…

              Open Controls
  4. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    Start Kerkez or Murphy?

    Open Controls
    1. Punned It
        1 min ago

        Depends. Would want someone to get attacking returns v Ipswich, but if you haven't anyone else, play Kerkez.

        Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      Bench 1. Raya in goals.

      A. Gabriel.
      B. Kerkez
      C. Munoz
      D. Gvardiol

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Cheers and GL

        Open Controls
      4. Yank Revolution
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      Guys Plz is Timber Nailed to Play ?

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
      2. SouthCoastSaint
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Available - back from illness see no reason why he won’t start

        Open Controls
    4. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      Trippier or Livra if money no issue?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Straightforward answer if funds aren't an issue

        Open Controls
      2. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        Livra

        Open Controls
      3. SouthCoastSaint
        • 13 Years
        20 mins ago

        Tripps. Livra boring and poor assist return

        Open Controls
        1. Belli2007
          • 14 Years
          just now

          and on set pieces

          Open Controls
      4. Yank Revolution
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        Trippier

        Open Controls
      5. Scoop77
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        Trippier is a nostalgia pick

        Open Controls
    5. Bayern Swine Flu
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      Help please! Thought it was Saturday deadline so rushed transfers Sarr and Haaland in for -4…

      A) Haaland > Marmoush (-8)
      B) WC

      Sels (Fabianski)
      Kerkez Gvardiol Munoz (Gabriel, Myko)
      Salah, Bowen, Sarr, Kluivert (Nanweri)
      Isak, Haaland, Evanilson

      Still have BB, TC & FH

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        I’m on -12 and happy, so I would if you still own Haaland

        Open Controls
        1. Bayern Swine Flu
          • 10 Years
          just now

          WC would be

          Sels > Raya
          Kluivert > Saka
          Myko > Livra
          Nanweri > Murphy
          Haaland > Marmoush
          Evanilson > Mateta

          Open Controls
      2. jonnybhoy
        • 12 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    6. squ1rrel
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      Start Saka or Murphy?

      Open Controls
      1. MikeS
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Sak

        Open Controls
    7. Hits Central
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      Anything worth a change to this W/C here lads and bench look right? £00.00 ITB. Thanks

      Raya
      Gabriel - Gvardiol - Munoz
      Saka - Salah©️- Savinho - Eze
      Isak - Marmoush - Mateta

      Martinez - Tripps - Murphy - Digne

      Open Controls
    8. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      49 mins ago

      Feel like captaining Mateta. Anyone else with me?

      Open Controls
      1. Yank Revolution
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Crickets

        Open Controls
    9. El Copo
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      Is Trippier worth it over Livramento? Don’t like that it leaves me nothing in the bank.

      Open Controls
      1. Glasner Ball
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not for me, I went with Livra

        Open Controls
      2. MikeS
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I think he is id you don't need the cash, I should just about have the exact funds to do isak and Murphy to Rogers and Watkins for the double

        Open Controls
      3. SouthCoastSaint
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Surely with Haaland out people have bags of cash

        Open Controls
    10. tabby98
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      G2G?

      Raya
      Gvardiol, Munoz, Gabriel
      Salah (C), Sarr, Saka, Murphy
      Marmoush, Isak, Mateta

      Areola | Rogers, Burn, Konsa

      Open Controls
      Open Controls
    12. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      Marmoush most transferred in this week.... just saying..

      Open Controls
    13. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      Few yellows - am I safe?
      0 FT, 1.0 ITB.

      Pickford
      Gabriel, Gvardiol, Aina
      Salah, Palmer*, Mbeumo, Bowen, Kluivert*
      Isak, Marmoush

      (Fabianski, Wood*, Robinson, Faes)

      Open Controls
      1. Belli2007
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Think Palmer plays.....Kluivert possibly not and Wood wont come off the bench so your cover is likely Robinson

        Open Controls
    14. irontyron
      • 13 Years
      47 mins ago

      whats the best strategy if still have all chips?
      gw30 wildcard
      gw31-33 manager
      gw 34 free hit
      gw 36 bench boost
      any other gw triple captain

      other suggestions? thanks!

      Open Controls
    15. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      On wildcard any changes? O itb

      Raya-martinez
      Gabriel - munoz- trippier- gvardiol - milenkovic
      Salah-saka-foden-sarr-murphy
      Marmoush-mateta-isak

      Open Controls
    16. tabby98
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      Start Rogers or Murphy?

      Open Controls
      1. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Jacob Murphy

        Open Controls
    17. Reddonkeyham 42
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Pickford
      Alt nouri, Hujisen, gvar
      Salah, Palmer, Kluvert, Nwaneri, Mbembo
      Isak, Marmoush

      fab, Wood, Robinson, Johnson

      Saving WC, £5m in the bank and no ideas what so ever. Appreciate any advice

      Open Controls
    18. Whazza
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      Do u know what would be a good April fools by fpl towers? Leaving the game open after deadline has pas... oh wait

      Open Controls
    19. The Red Devil
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      Pick a combo for WC
      Basically is savinho to foden worth the downgrade in city Newcastle villa West Ham defences?

      Foden + khusanov + livramento+ konsa+ areola
      Vs
      Savinho + Gvardiol+ trippier + AWB+ Martinez

      Open Controls
      1. Redranger
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I’d go for the second option

        Open Controls
    20. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      42 mins ago

      Anyone leaked yet?

      Open Controls
    21. niaz1982
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      Left wood to mateta too long now he is £0.1 to much for me to do.

      Do I do Kluivert or Palmer to Sarr?

      WC next week and this is going to be -4 as it is doing this.

      Open Controls
    22. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      34 mins ago

      my wildcard
      thoughts

      GW 30 - WC
      0.5 Bank

      Raya-Pope
      Gabriel-Digne-Kerkez-Muñoz-Aina
      Salah-Palmer-Eze-Kluivert-Savinho
      Isak-Mateta-Marmoush

      Open Controls
    23. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      Would u prefer to have Areola as a playing GW or get one with 3.9
      A- Areola Cresswell
      B- 3.9 Disasi

      Open Controls
    24. Tripleh123
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      a. foden/eze
      b. sarr/saka

      Open Controls
    25. it lies in the proles
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Wissa to Mateta or Johnson to Sarr?

      Open Controls
    26. ⭐ ABHISHEK - THE CURIOUS …
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      Error: Server Error
      The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request.
      Please try again in 30 seconds.

      Open Controls
    27. GCHILD2K16
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      To all you game week 30 premature ejac wild carder driving prices up on city and arsenal assets I hope your punts flop so us 31 or 32 WC can profit from seeing the other players who are performing who you ain't bought. All the best.

      Open Controls
      1. Cold Palms
          just now

          WC team now!!

          Open Controls

