347
FPL April 1

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 30

347 Comments
Share

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 30.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 30 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:15 BST on Tuesday 1 April.

HAALAND + WOOD INJURIES

FPL notes: Haaland injury, Dango hope + Watkins returns

It’s been two and a half weeks since the last FPL deadline and, predictably, a few things have happened.

Plenty bought Erling Haaland (£14.8m) just beforehand but his FA Cup injury will keep him sidelined for numerous Gameweeks.

“They told me, the doctors between five and seven weeks, so hopefully the end of the season and the World Cup he’ll be ready.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

To rub salt into wounds, Chris Wood (£7.2m) – the only forward with more points – picked up a hip problem on New Zealand duty. Although his manager’s initial “not good” verdict has softened slightly.

“He’s improving, he’s improving. He’s getting better day by day. We have to assess him day by day, it’s all about him being pain-free and then getting back to fitness.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

This has caused Haaland’s Manchester City team-mate Omar Marmoush (£7.4m) to shoot up in popularity. He’s a unanimous Scout Squad pick, also backed as a handy one-week punt by Lateriser.

KLUIVERT DOUBT

1

What may trigger even more Gameweek 30 Wildcards is this afternoon’s news that Justin Kluivert (£6.3m) is also in trouble.

“Probably Justin [Kluivert] is the one that we’re more in doubt [about] because he finished with some issues. We have to check today if he is ready to go again or at least he can help us for some minutes.” – Andoni Iraola

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s (£7.3m) ankle injury will keep him out for a spell. And our well-renowned collection of international minutes touches on slight doubts regarding Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.4m) and Alisson Becker (£5.6m).

SAKA + MATETA SHOULD BE FINE

FPL Gameweek 7: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats 16

However, some rays of sunshine have emerged. We saw Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m) return to Crystal Palace’s line-up in their FA Cup quarter-final, wearing protective headgear.

Not only that, but Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) sounds ready to start for Arsenal.

“Bukayo [Saka] is ready to go. All the careful things he’s already done, so now it’s about putting him on the grass in the right moments. But he’s pushing because he really wants it. We have respected the timeframe, we have done everything and we have had to hold him back even, so he’s ready to go.” – Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are on 17 fewer goals than at this stage last season, influenced by Saka’s three-month absence. But it’s this same length that has Zophar cautious about buying him straight away.

We won’t hear about Cole Palmer (£10.8m) from Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca before the deadline. He missed Gameweek 29 but has been seen in training, just like forward Nicolas Jackson (£7.7m). Perhaps the return of Jackson can spring Palmer back into form, especially as upcoming opponents Tottenham Hotspur have little to play for and are focusing on the Europa League.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 34 TAKING SHAPE

Lateriser's FPL Gameweek 30 thoughts + current draft 1

The weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final results have finally taken place, painting a clearer picture of the upcoming schedule. Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Man City look set to blank in Gameweek 34, though the lack of official confirmation is what’s keeping some managers from activating their Wildcard.

Palace should get consecutive Double Gameweeks, as they and Newcastle United play twice in Gameweek 32.

We’ve therefore looked at the best times to Wildcard and Bench Boost. Daniel Munoz (£5.1m) is one of the most attacking defenders around and Eberechi Eze (£6.7m) has the second-most attempts (23) of any midfielder’s last six outings. Yet cheaper colleague Ismaila Sarr (£5.7m) beats the latter when it comes to meaningful shots. Both scored in Saturday’s cup win.

As for Newcastle, the Carabao Cup winners top our Season Ticker for the remaining weeks and Alexander Isak (£9.4m) is their star player.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 30 CAPTAIN

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

Fresh from breaking FPL’s all-time points record with two months remaining, five of The Great and The Good sold Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) for Blank Gameweek 29. His quietness in recent Champions League and Carabao Cup matches even had some asking if he’s still an essential pick.

Well, he’s the recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

In second place, they back Alexander Isak and Cole Palmer respectively, with Omar Marmoush and Phil Foden (£9.2m) getting third.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – triples up on both Man City and Crystal Palace.

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 30 2

Although he’s been one of this season’s biggest disappointments, Kieran Trippier (£5.6m) is named in the trio of differential picks.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Check out our match previews, too!

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 30!

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

347 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    HOLY GRAIL

    GW 30 - WC
    0.5 Bank

    Raya-Pope
    Gabriel-Digne-Kerkez-Muñoz-Aina
    Salah-Palmer-Eze-Kluivert-Savinho
    Isak-Mateta-Marmoush

    Open Controls
  2. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/03/31/fpl-gameweek-30-team-news-saka-more-live-injury-updates?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27126310

    Subscribe to my patreon for more tips and tricks

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Will only subscribe after seeing whether Timber starts or not 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Haha, I unfortunately didn’t have inside info about White missing out and the club are being vague about why

        Open Controls
  3. Greg F
    • 15 Years
    10 mins ago

    The fury when there's no DGW33... off the charts!

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Meh. I'll just pivot to BB32

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yep

        Open Controls
  4. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Saka benching confirmed. I thought I learned my lesson with Arteta after the Raya debacle earlier this season…

    Open Controls
  5. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Buying Saka now is just crazy for this GW

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      He'll get some game time. I'm guessing he comes on around the 60 mins mark.

      Open Controls
  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Both Nwaneri and Robinson start! Bench cover for any no shows

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27131154

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Great! Sold Nwaneri and kept Dango(1st on bench).

      Did you WC?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        No (see link above)

        Open Controls
        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Pickford, Mbeumo and Kluivert the ones not popular on WC30.

          Let's see how 10 games worth of info pans out.

          Open Controls
  7. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Fpl is such a wild game..points anticipation aside here I am eagerly waiting for the game to get updated to check if my last min transfers went through or not.

    Open Controls
  8. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Man, I reaaaally hope Kluivert does in fact miss out... or plays and blanks!

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Brace guaranteed. For Mbeumo and Bruno as well.

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        All good fixture proof assets. Wouldnt surprise me in the slightest

        Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same. I ended up transferring him out for Bruno on WC.

      He was 84% owned at my rank last GW. A haul would not be good!

      Open Controls
  9. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Got sucked into starting Saka. Though you could also argue 25 minutes of Saka > Rogers vs Brighton.

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      And I fell into the Foden trap, again!

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This game is truly a trap at every turn, man.

        Open Controls
  10. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    lewis skelly was the one to get it seems

    Open Controls
  11. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Just want to thank leakers for leaking Saka benching AFTER the deadline. Thanks. Cheers. Thanks mate. Lovely. Beautiful. Gracias

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Hope it kicks back

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Probably has it behind a paywall for early info.

      Open Controls
  12. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Who else got Bowen in their WC ?

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Brought in and started Saka. Seems we never learn, man.

      Open Controls
  13. Slot it in
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Was on Palmer, Gordon, Savinho all week. Switched to Saka, Foden, Murphy last minute

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.