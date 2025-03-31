FPL Gameweek 30 Wildcard: Three no-Haaland drafts to consider

Two weeks ago, we published a Wildcard article for Gameweek 30, which included three potential drafts for different Fantasy Premier League (FPL) scenarios.

It’s fair to say quite a bit has changed since then, however, with Erling Haaland (£14.8m) set for a spell out and Chris Wood (£7.3m) an ongoing injury concern.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to rewrite and republish this piece to react to the weekend’s events.

Don’t forget that you can get your Wildcard team rated via our Rate My Team tool or the Plan FPL planner!

PROS + CONS

Before diving into a few draft ideas, it’s worth taking a moment to look at our article that weighs up the benefits of using an immediate Wildcard compared to waiting until Gameweek 31.

Gameweek 30 v 31 Wildcard: The pros + cons after Haaland injury

For example, after the weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final results, we have a good idea of which teams are set to blank in Gameweek 34.

We might not have final confirmation of where those rearranged fixtures are moved to by the Gameweek 30 deadline, but there’s a decent chance there will be a Double Gameweek 33 for Aston Villa, Manchester City, Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Still, it may be safer to wait until we know exactly which matches will be moved where.

GAMEWEEK 30 WILDCARD IDEAS

Gameweek 33 Bench Boost, Gameweek 34 Free Hit

This draft includes six players from Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, allowing you to attack Gameweek 32 with the maximum quota of ‘doublers’.

With the use of a few free transfers, it also sets up a pretty tasty Gameweek 33 Bench Boost, assuming Villa, Man City, Arsenal and Palace play twice.

You could choose to transfer out Cole Palmer (£10.8m) – who we have included in our initial draft on the assumption he is fit – and Jacob Murphy (£5.0m) ahead of Gameweek 33, for example, replacing them with Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) and an Aston Villa midfielder.

It’d leave you with a nice combination of ‘doublers’ and appealing single Gameweek options, such as Alphonse Areola (£4.2m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.5m) at home to Southampton, plus Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) and Alexander Isak (£9.3m) against Leicester City and Aston Villa respectively.

This draft doesn’t need to worry about Blank Gameweek 34, either, with a planned Free Hit occurring then.

Gameweek 32 Bench Boost, Gameweek 34 Free Hit





