FPL Gameweek 30 Wildcard: Three no-Haaland drafts to consider

Two weeks ago, we published a Wildcard article for Gameweek 30, which included three potential drafts for different Fantasy Premier League (FPL) scenarios.

It’s fair to say quite a bit has changed since then, however, with Erling Haaland (£14.8m) set for a spell out and Chris Wood (£7.3m) an ongoing injury concern.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to rewrite and republish this piece to react to the weekend’s events.

PROS + CONS

Before diving into a few draft ideas, it’s worth taking a moment to look at our article that weighs up the benefits of using an immediate Wildcard compared to waiting until Gameweek 31.

Gameweek 30 v 31 Wildcard: The pros + cons after Haaland injury

For example, after the weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final results, we have a good idea of which teams are set to blank in Gameweek 34.

We might not have final confirmation of where those rearranged fixtures are moved to by the Gameweek 30 deadline, but there’s a decent chance there will be a Double Gameweek 33 for Aston Villa, Manchester City, Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Still, it may be safer to wait until we know exactly which matches will be moved where.

GAMEWEEK 30 WILDCARD IDEAS

Gameweek 33 Bench Boost, Gameweek 34 Free Hit

Gameweek Wildcard 30

This draft includes six players from Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, allowing you to attack Gameweek 32 with the maximum quota of ‘doublers’.

With the use of a few free transfers, it also sets up a pretty tasty Gameweek 33 Bench Boost, assuming Villa, Man City, Arsenal and Palace play twice.

You could choose to transfer out Cole Palmer (£10.8m) – who we have included in our initial draft on the assumption he is fit – and Jacob Murphy (£5.0m) ahead of Gameweek 33, for example, replacing them with Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) and an Aston Villa midfielder.

It’d leave you with a nice combination of ‘doublers’ and appealing single Gameweek options, such as Alphonse Areola (£4.2m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.5m) at home to Southampton, plus Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) and Alexander Isak (£9.3m) against Leicester City and Aston Villa respectively.

This draft doesn’t need to worry about Blank Gameweek 34, either, with a planned Free Hit occurring then.

Gameweek 32 Bench Boost, Gameweek 34 Free Hit

 

1



  1. Manani
    • 13 Years
    46 mins ago

    was planning on WC31, but with Haaland out, should I WC now? I can still field a decent starting 11 (with 1 FT)

    Sels
    Robinson Gabriel Kerkez
    Bowen Semeyno Kluviert Salah Bruno
    Marmoush Wissa
    (Haaland Bedarek Hall)

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Probably Save FT or sell Haaland and WC31 for confirmed DGW fixtures

      Open Controls
    2. Yozzer
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Absolutely not. Good team

      Open Controls
  2. L S P
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    Which on WC:

    A) Kluivert + Mateta + 1.6m ITB
    B) Eze + Evanilson + 2.9m ITB

    Will do AM31-33 (need to hold 1.5m for this)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    2. Glasner Ball
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  3. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Why are so many including useless Palmer on WC?
    Is it too early for Saka?
    Scared of being trolled by Bruno lol.

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Palmer vs Ipswich in 32 and then to Saka in 33 who also have Ipswich. Attacking those games I guess

      Open Controls
  4. Yes Ndidi
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    WC30 draft for picking holes in

    Raya
    Munoz Gvardiol Kerkez
    Salah Palmer Kluivert Sarr
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    Verbruggen Gordon Milenkovic Schar
    2.0 ITB

    Means a huge benching headache in defence this week, thanks to Haaland, but aiming for BB32, FH33 (just coz I prefer to FH a DGW), and get to 11 or 12 for 34 with FTs.
    Would like info on where Forest & Brentford end up ideally, but a NFO defender isn't a bad option whatever. Palmer v Saka still up in the air.

    Open Controls
  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    38 mins ago

    GW15 had some interesting scores in the reverse fixtures!

    - Mbeumo G+A vs. Newcastle (13 points)
    - Bruno G vs. Forest (9 points)
    - Palmer 2G, 1A vs. Spurs (18 points)
    - Bowen G+A vs. Wolves (12 points)
    - Dango G+A vs. Ipswich (12 points)
    - MGW G+A vs. Man Utd (13 points)
    - Saliba G vs. Fulham (9 points, blank for Gabriel)

    Open Controls
  6. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Any chance Dango starts?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Small chance - based on current info I think Iraola will stick with Semenyo, Evanilson and Brooks as the front 3.

      Open Controls
  7. Count Olaf
      32 mins ago

      5th defender on a WC? (The other 4 are Gabriel-Gvardiol-Munoz-Burn)
      A) Aina
      B) Huijsen

      Also, who would you pick out of
      1) Palmer
      2) Saka
      3) Foden

      Open Controls
      1. Mata of opinion
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Kerkez?

        Open Controls
        1. Count Olaf
            1 min ago

            Could be an option, but seems too much money for a player that will be on the bench most weeks.

            Open Controls
        2. Mata of opinion
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Saka for 2nd question

          Open Controls
        3. Glasner Ball
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          B) Huijsen (unless you can get Kerkez instead)

          Not keen on any of those 3 for WC GW30 tbh, maybe 2)Saka if you think he will at least play GW31. I would be looking at him for 31/32 for sure.

          Open Controls
          1. Count Olaf
              1 min ago

              Yes, Saka is one of the reasons I liked WC 31 more than 30, but I want to play AM next week, so I have to do it now.

              Open Controls
        4. Manani
          • 13 Years
          32 mins ago

          for this week only:
          A. Isak + Robinson
          B. Munoz + Wissa

          Open Controls
        5. gryffsonofarthur
          • 6 Years
          31 mins ago

          What time are the price changes?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            2:30am BST

            Open Controls
            1. gryffsonofarthur
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Thanks

              Open Controls
        6. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          31 mins ago

          What would be the advantage of holding off on WC for another week?
          Thanks guys

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            23 mins ago

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/03/31/gameweek-30-v-31-wildcard-the-pros-cons-after-haaland-injury

            Open Controls
          2. JBG
            • 6 Years
            22 mins ago

            You'll get a kiss from the FPL Virgin

            Open Controls
          3. Gianluca Busio's Hair …
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            21 mins ago

            The Pros & Cons part of the article above is helpful.

            Open Controls
        7. The Tonberry
          • 1 Year
          30 mins ago

          How does this strategy and team look?

          Raya
          Gabriel Munoz Gvardiol
          Salah Saka Kluivert Sarr
          Isak Marmoush Mateta

          Areola Livramento Rogers Digne (3.5itb)

          WC30, BB33, FH34.

          5 x DGW in GW32
          10 x DGW in BB33 with 3 transfers rolled over

          Open Controls
          1. Meta12345
              8 mins ago

              You cant have 3.5 itb you idiot

              Open Controls
              1. _Ninja_
                • 14 Years
                3 mins ago

                Why?, i just made that same team and have 3.6m ITB

                Open Controls
              2. The Tonberry
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Lol you sure about that? Looks like you're the idiot!

                Open Controls
          2. Mata of opinion
            • 5 Years
            28 mins ago

            Keep posting on the wrong article. Apologies for repeat posts.

            On WC. Pretty template. Any changes? TC 32 BB 33 FH 34

            Raya
            Kerkez Munoz Gvardiol
            Salah Sarr Kluivert Bruno
            Mateta Isak Marmoush
            Areola Saka Gab Livra

            Open Controls
            1. The Tonberry
              • 1 Year
              5 mins ago

              Template but it's a good team.

              Probably better off moving Kerkez to a Villa defender for BB33 and starting Gabriel or Livramento this week.

              Open Controls
              1. Mata of opinion
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                That's a good idea, thanks. Who would you recommend especially with UCL rotation. Konsa?

                Open Controls
            2. Gianluca Busio's Hair …
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              2 mins ago

              that team is 4.0 over my budget, so I guess that's a good team (or I suck)

              Open Controls
          3. Alli
            • 7 Years
            27 mins ago

            A. Wood > Mateta
            B. Wood > Marmoush
            C. Palmer, Wood > Sarr, Marmoush (-4)

            Pickford
            Gvardiol - Aina - Munoz
            Mbuemo - Salah - Kluivert - Bruno
            Pedro - Isak - Wood*

            Fabianski - Palmer* - Myko* - Harwood*

            Open Controls
          4. gryffsonofarthur
            • 6 Years
            25 mins ago

            Have both Wood and Haaland.
            2 free transfers.
            Would you bring in Mateta. Marmoush or Isak?
            Or just wildcard lol

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Probably WC as you can roll those 2FTs to 31

              Open Controls
          5. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
            • 9 Years
            23 mins ago

            Verbruggen
            Gabriel-Cucurella-Williams
            Salah-Palmer-Kluivert-Fernandes
            Isak-Wood-Evanilson
            (Fab; Mbeumo, Robinson, Myko)

            Only 1FT and 0.3

            Decided not to WC until next week so…
            A) Wood>Marmoush
            B) Wood + Robinson > Mateta + Guehi (-4, bench Williams)
            C) Wood + Cucu > Mateta + Munoz (-4)

            Really appreciate any feedback.


            C) Wood + Cucu >

            Open Controls
          6. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 14 Years
            22 mins ago

            "Bukayo Saka impressed in an internal friendly game at Arsenal's training ground over the international break. Before that, he completed 6 straight full training sessions with the team. Arteta confident #AFC star is ready to return after 3 months out"

            https://x.com/MrDomSmith/status/1906821578718933050

            Open Controls
            1. DA Minnion (Former great)
              • 12 Years
              10 mins ago

              Could start

              Open Controls
            2. _Ninja_
              • 14 Years
              8 mins ago

              Triple arsenal including Saka here, let's go!

              Arsenal 0 - Fulham 1 FT (Smith-Rowe)

              Open Controls
            3. JBG
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              He can Sakan deez

              Open Controls
            4. The Night Trunker.
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Will never be the same man again.
              Arsenal a poorer team with him in it.
              Was a great man in his prime but now forgotten.
              RIP ...

              Open Controls
          7. DA Minnion (Former great)
            • 12 Years
            21 mins ago

            Lads my back 5 is shocking.
            Have Kerkez Cucu Robinson
            Trent injured
            Faes terrible.
            Would you take a hit and for whom?

            Open Controls
            1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Munoz

              Open Controls
          8. Lucas8406
            • 5 Years
            20 mins ago

            Mbeumo to Sarr a good move?

            Open Controls
          9. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            16 mins ago

            Start Semedo or Semenyo?

            Open Controls
            1. _Ninja_
              • 14 Years
              just now

              Semenyo

              Open Controls
          10. Ange Ball
            • 10 Years
            14 mins ago

            Has the rules changed with transfers. I transferred in Munoz with my free transfer. Now decided to WC because news on Haaland and Wood. Will I have 2 transfers for gw32 normal you lose it because I played WC.

            Anyone know?

            Open Controls
            1. Ange Ball
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              Gw31 mean not 32

              Open Controls
            2. _Ninja_
              • 14 Years
              5 mins ago

              Yes saved transfers will carry over

              Open Controls
              1. _Ninja_
                • 14 Years
                4 mins ago

                Using WC is like using a FT though.

                Open Controls
                1. Ange Ball
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  My point. I recall it all the seasons before like this. Someone mentioned to me before they changed the way transfers used. Just trying to get clarification

                  Open Controls
          11. Kane Train
            • 10 Years
            12 mins ago

            Whats the best gameweek to use Bench Boost

            Open Controls
            1. _Ninja_
              • 14 Years
              8 mins ago

              When your bench looks like it will score the most points. So really depends on your team.

              Open Controls
            2. The Night Trunker.
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              G/W 1.

              Many zHur.......Ghuruls do it.

              Open Controls
              1. Kane Train
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Always one clown that wasnt raised properly

                Open Controls
          12. Ange Ball
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            Do I play Saka over Munoz/Murphy?

            Open Controls
            1. _Ninja_
              • 14 Years
              7 mins ago

              Yes, i'd bench Murphy

              Open Controls
              1. Ange Ball
                • 10 Years
                5 mins ago

                Would you play Saka over Munoz seeing he may not start?

                Open Controls
                1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Arsenal first game of the week - a leak re Saka is very possible.

                  Open Controls
          13. Casp123
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            Someone reassure me...if I have 2 FT but play a wildcard now will I have 2 FT starting in gw31?

            Open Controls
            1. _Ninja_
              • 14 Years
              3 mins ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
              1. Casp123
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Thanks. I have no FH so I'm going balls out - WC tonight to max out on dgws and then 5 transfers on gw34 to rescue the blank as best I can.

                Open Controls
          14. SuperDan
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            Whats the best week to use AM now?

            Open Controls
            1. Ange Ball
              • 10 Years
              just now

              I'm going gw35

              Open Controls
          15. Purse83
            • 6 Years
            8 mins ago

            A) Kerkez and Saka

            B) Gabriel and Kluivert

            Open Controls
          16. Meta12345
              4 mins ago

              Would you rather triple captain isak double gw 32 or saka double gw 33?

              Open Controls
              1. Casp123
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                I'm going Isak and then bench boost 33

                Open Controls
            • Sam (Team Sam)
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              2 mins ago

              Mateta or Marmoush?

              No wildcard left, so would be keeping for a while.

              Open Controls
            • Letsgo!
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Will u capt isak or marmoush this week?

              Open Controls
            • Elijah's Wood
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Bruno G in anyone's considerations?

              Should I play it safe with Burns/Livra, or gamble on Schar/Trippier?

              Open Controls

