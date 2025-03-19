73
  bitm2007
    10 Years
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 38 mins ago

    No mention of Valentín Barco. A popular bench option on here GW1 and owned by over 2 million overall but never played a minute.

    I had him, Quansah, and Solanke in my initial squad selection.

    Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      7 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      Good shout! Forgotten about probably because he's no longer selectable in the game but you're right, there was so much pre-season giddiness about him. I was stuck with him until a GW12 Wildcard!

    FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      As Neale says, great shout! Was definitely up for inclusion given his own Quansah-esque downfall, just decided to stick with players who are still around.

  theplayer
    11 Years
    6 hours, 21 mins ago

    This is bringing back the horror memories of Barco, Quansah and Nkunku all in my GW1 squad.

  Nightcrawler
    5 Years
    6 hours, 16 mins ago

    Yeah Eze has been a major disappointment, esp owning him first two months was very bad

    And if matetas not confimed fit I'll be going back for more punishment jeez

    FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Sarr looks better than Eze if you need a palace player

  im1974
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    5 hours, 57 mins ago

    Should it not just be a UTD XI?

    FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      😆

  Muller Reus Corner
    4 Years
    5 hours, 56 mins ago

    Please RMWCT 1st draft with 0.1 ITB

    Raya, Sels
    Gabriel, Gvardiol, Kerkez, Munoz, Burn
    Salah, Bruno, Kluivert, Sarr, Gordon
    Isak, Marmoush, Mateta

    I will have 4 FTs for GW33 to play my BB.

    PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Too much on keepers and defenders for me

    Sandy Ravage
      9 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Like that a lot

  JohnnyRev7
    14 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Great article @ FPL SCOOP.

    I'm sure we've all dipped our toes into the above posioned water at some time this season.

    But it was not to be.

    We move on...

    FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Thanks, Johnny!

      Indeed - I started out with Bailey and Solanke, nearly Maatsen as well. Also held onto Lewis for way too long…

  Kier Eagan
    15 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Partick Dorgu might be this for me this season...

  Meta12345
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      So if palace beat fulham in the fa , arsenal will have a double gw in gw 33? Who others might get a double and what are the if’s?

      Meta12345
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Never mind , I have just seen Ben crellin’s spreadsheet

      estheblessed
        10 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        So I've got WC, BB and AM left to play.

        What is the best strategy. Baring in mind I have Hall, Gakpo, Dango and Mateta. I'm thinking I need to WC asap!

        estheblessed
          10 Years
          3 hours, 41 mins ago

          And Palmer. I'd like to ditch him too

        Philosopher's Stones
          4 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          See news on Mateta. Sell Hall. Hold out WC till 31 if possible.

          estheblessed
            10 Years
            3 hours, 37 mins ago

            Thanks. Sounds like a plan.

        Nightcrawler
          5 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          Just use the WC right now. Fixtures are great to attack. Get players from the teams that are likely to double from the fa cup results

          We'll have the DGW fixtures dates before 31 most likely. Then u can decide when to BB and AM

          Nightcrawler
            5 Years
            3 hours, 24 mins ago

            If u wait another gw for WC u lose the opportunity to AM 31-33 if the fixtures pan out in a way making AM 31-33 the best strategy. Don't limit yourself u already have flags in the team

            Runnerboy31
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              But if he doesn’t have free hit he can AM 32-34

        LarryDuff
          9 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Gakpo back in straight away when fully fit as Diaz has been piss poor. Also you'll want Mateta back and probably soon

      Stranger Mings
        4 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        W31 so please pick
        1) wissa to marmoush (play robinson)
        2)Hall to munoz (bench robinson)
        3) palmer & wissa to kluivert & haaland

        FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          All for free?

          Stranger Mings
            4 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Oh sorry 3) is -4

            FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              8 Years
              2 hours, 17 mins ago

              2 for me.

              Stranger Mings
                4 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                Cheers again yeh most sensible given can't see fulham cleansheet

                FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  8 Years
                  2 hours, 12 mins ago

                  Marmoush struggles against a low block so may be on the bench again.

                  The Knights Template
                    11 Years
                    2 hours, 7 mins ago

                    We should do some more predictions!

                  Stranger Mings
                    4 Years
                    1 hour, 14 mins ago

                    OK, thanks just worried haaland could haul

        Warby84
          9 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          2

          Stranger Mings
            4 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Thanks

      FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        OMG.

        Eze has a 2.4% goal conversion rate this season. 😯

        Hard avoid.

        LarryDuff
          9 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Shocking all season, definitely a dgw fever pick

      royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        15 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        When would you WC this team - in GW30 or GW32

        Sels Flekken

        Gvardiol Gabriel RAN Mykolenko Porro

        Salah Palmer Sarr Mitoma Kluivert

        Wood Isak Wissa

        1FT 0.6 ITB

        WC, TC, BB and FH remaining

        Any ideas would be appreciated

      LarryDuff
        9 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Don't know about Quansah. Was a cheap route into Liverpool defense but I doubt many thought he'd be a regular starter

        FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          After Liverpool's final preseason game, lots of people thought just that.

          LarryDuff
            9 Years
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            Was Konate lacking minutes? I can't recall but a pool fan I was never convinced

            FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              8 Years
              2 hours, 18 mins ago

              Nah. Quansah was just preferred over him until half time in the first game against Ipswich.

              LarryDuff
                9 Years
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                Ohhh yeah good memory. He was never pushing Konate out of the team long term

                FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  8 Years
                  2 hours, 11 mins ago

                  Liverpool fan myself and I avoided him, too.

                  But he fooled some big names in FPL thou ... Mark and FPL Salah come to mind.

      FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        12 returns in 20 starts. Should Solanke be on this list?

        LarryDuff
          9 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          After the season he had with Bournemouth and the amount of goals Spurs put up last season he was super hyped

          FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            8 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            22 returns in 37 starts in that Bournemouth season so pretty much the same rate of return.

            LarryDuff
              9 Years
              2 hours, 16 mins ago

              With the supply he was "supposed" to get his hype was strong. Granted Bournemouth have proved they're a quality attacking side that wasn't solely reliant on Solanke

      Sandy Ravage
        9 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Mbeumo + Wood > I.Sarr + Mateta + Howe (-4)

        Snoopydog
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Without seeing the rest of the team, I'd say yes.

        Stranger Mings
          4 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Bench 1 of my elite defenders please a) bednarek CRY b) greaves bou 3) Robinson ars

          FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            8 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            Greaves. Good chance he gets benched.

            Stranger Mings
              4 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Cheers agree and can see bournemouth scoring 2 or 3

              FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                8 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                Greaves had a shocker in the last game and was hooked at half time. Might have lost his place.

          Snoopydog
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              Greaves

          Snoopydog
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              WC for GW30:

              Raya
              Konate Muñoz Williams
              Salah Saka Kluivert Sarr
              Haaland Isak Mateta

              Subs: Areola Murphy/Huijsen/Burn

              Predictably heavy Newcastle and Palace, plus Haaland. Saka as a differential with Murphy or Huijsen off the bench if he doesn't return till GW31.

              What do you think?

              FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                8 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                Problem with Saka is that Arteta could string you along for numerous gameweeks saying he is close to coming back.

                Snoopydog
                    2 hours, 6 mins ago

                    All too likely

                    FPL Virgin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      8 Years
                      1 hour, 57 mins ago

                      Still a really clever wildcard pick, though. Might be worth the risk. Because he is such a high profile player for Arsenal, journalists will squeeze Arteta for information and you might get something more concrete.

                      Snoopydog
                          1 hour, 54 mins ago

                          I'm tempted to stick with him just for entertainment's sake. Or masochism. One or the other.

                  LarryDuff
                    9 Years
                    55 mins ago

                    Pretty sick team congrats especially if you still have fts. Absolutely despise Sarr as a pick but understand the hype

                    Snoopydog
                        51 mins ago

                        Not had Sarr this season. He seems to blow hot and cold - but
                        made sense (I think) for DGW.

                    TheBiffas
                      4 Years
                      48 mins ago

                      I can only dream of having this on wildcard, my TV is crap

                      Snoopydog
                          37 mins ago

                          Think it was 107-something before the sales. Now somewhat less, after taking "profit" on TAA and Boomo. Sad to lose Boomo - and suspect will regret. Had him from GW1.

                    Silecro
                      7 Years
                      1 hour, 53 mins ago

                      Just to confirm regarding free transfers - if I hit my WC in gameweek 31 while having 2 free transfers, I will still have 2 of them at the start of GW32?

                      g40steve
                        7 Years
                        1 hour, 52 mins ago

                        Yes

                      Snoopydog
                          1 hour, 51 mins ago

                          Yep

                      g40steve
                        7 Years
                        1 hour, 50 mins ago

                        Who goes for Gvardiol & Sarr?

                        Huijsen, Milenkovic, Munoz, Nouri, Myko,
                        Kluivert, Mbeumo, Bruno, Salah, Palmer,

                        Sandy Ravage
                          9 Years
                          1 hour, 6 mins ago

                          Myko + Palmer?

                      Sandy Ravage
                        9 Years
                        1 hour, 43 mins ago

                        Alisson + Wood > Sa + Mateta + Glasner (-4)

                        LarryDuff
                          9 Years
                          1 hour, 7 mins ago

                          Hold the trigger. Good moves tho

                      LarryDuff
                        9 Years
                        54 mins ago

                        Is there anyone else out there without a wildcard? No idea how to approach the next few gws

                      FDMS All Starz
                        9 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        Early thoughts, roll FT or make a transfer? Still have FH,WC,BB,TC & 3FTs

                        Current team:

                        Henderson
                        Munoz Gabriel Milenkovic
                        Salah Mbuemo Kluivert Bowen
                        Isak Wissa Haaland

                        Sa Dango Castagne Mykolenko

                      KostaK
                        3 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        Tripper coming in GW31 wildcard

