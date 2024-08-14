166
166 Comments Post a Comment
  1. King Kun Ta
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kulusevski or Gordon? Otherwise no Spurs and i got Isak....Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Gordon easy

      Open Controls
  2. UKG
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Solanke & Garnacho

    Or

    Bruno F & J Pedro

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.