  1. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Evanilson or wissa?

    Letsgo!
    Sebastes
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Evanilson for me

      Sebastes
    Ballito
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Wissa - Villa got a very poor away record! Got pumped 4-1 at Palace recently!

      Ballito
    BLUEARMY83
        12 mins ago

        100% play wissa

        BLUEARMY83
      The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Wissa.

        The Iceman
    pjomara
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Start Wood or Nwaneri?

      pjomara
      The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Wood.

        The Iceman
    5. Vardi Gras
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Bench one:
        1) Mbeumo
        2) Bowen
        3) Kluivert

        Vardi Gras
        1. Vardi Gras
            5 mins ago

            Raya
            Munoz TAA Robinson (Hijusen THB)
            Salah (c) Palmer (vc) Mbeumo Bowen Kluivert
            Wood Isak Beto

            3-4-3 means .. need to bench one Mid
            3-5-2 means .. need to bench Beto/Wood

            Vardi Gras
            Jimmy B
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              I'd bench Beto over any of the mids

              Jimmy B
            Sebastes
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              I'd play all three and bench Beto

              Sebastes
        Bigbars
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I’d like to part with Amad, have 0.7 itb, but unsure whether to take a punt on Harvey Elliott or Curtis Jones vs Southampton or focus on finding someone that plays in Blank 29. Thoughts pls

          Bigbars
          Vardi Gras
              13 mins ago

              find someone that plays in Blank 29
              Like Elanga

              Vardi Gras
            Funkyav
              • 15 Years
              12 mins ago

              neither elliott or jones are nailed to start and both dont play 29

              Funkyav
              Bigbars
                • 14 Years
                just now

                Thanks… chasing so was just thinking maybe a one week hail Mary punt then find a gw29 person, didn’t fancy forest this week for any points.

                Bigbars
            Sebastes
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Nkunku potentially? Tasty fixture this week, plays next and good run up until 32. Also like the Elanga shout.

              Sebastes
          Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            My prediction on Liverpool starting 11:

            Alisson
            TAA VVD Quansah Tsimikas
            Endo Jones
            Salah Elliott Diaz
            Nunez

            - Early subs for TAA and Salah
            - Gakpo to get mins from the bench if in the squad

            Tonyawesome69
            Black Knights
              • 13 Years
              21 mins ago

              Yeah feels a good bet, that. Quansah can only cover for Trent or Konate and the latter probably needs it more.

              Black Knights
              Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                The team probably lacks a bit of creativity without TAA and midfield 3 of Endo/Jones/Elliott

                Tonyawesome69
            Sebastes
              • 9 Years
              8 mins ago

              No love at all for Gakpo? Know he had a small set back but they did bring him to Paris so can't have been too bad

              Sebastes
              The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Didn't train yesterday

                The Mentaculus
                Sebastes
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers. Saw the quote posted below just after I posted 🙂

                  Sebastes
          BLUEARMY83
              56 mins ago

              Help, I need to bench 1 of the following..

              Bowen
              Palmer
              Szoboszlai
              Kluivert
              Wood
              Isak
              Wissa

              BLUEARMY83
              Sebastes
                • 9 Years
                8 mins ago

                I think I'd bench Szobo as Slot will ikely rotate. Don't think he'll start.

                Sebastes
              Hairy Potter
                • 9 Years
                5 mins ago

                Probably between Isak and Szob, and depends on what minutes you think either gets this GW.

                Hairy Potter
            JY84
              • 9 Years
              55 mins ago

              Seems that Wissa is a popular replacement for Cunha! However, Bournemouth plays Brentford in week 29! Since I have 3 Bournemouth players and Mbeumo in my squad already, should I still get Wissa in and hence, putting my wk 29 fate on just Bournemouth vs Brentford or get in another player like eg Beto/Marmoush instead?

              JY84
              Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Wood is the best transfer for the next 3 gws

                Crunchie
            The Mighty Whites
              • 10 Years
              55 mins ago

              Best way to fund Haaland next week? Will have 3FT, 1.3 ITB:

              *Pickford - Vadimarsson
              TAA - *Gabriel - *Colwill - *N. Williams - *Bednarek
              Salah - *Palmer - *Mbuemo - Rogers - *Dango
              Isak - *Wood - Cunha

              A: TAA, Isak & Cunha ➡️ Doherty, Haaland & Beto (4-4-2)
              B: Palmer, Rogers & Cunha ➡️ Minteh, Nwaneri & Haaland (5-3-2)
              C: Other / get Marmoush instead

              The Mighty Whites
              Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                B although it WC dependant WC 32 Rogers plays Southampton Palmer plays Ipswich I don't know when Saka is back?

                Do you genuine question

                . Beto good for two games.

                Marmoush is still a good option imo. As Haaland is a natural 9 and Marmoush is a natural 10. In the old school no.1p. Haaland dropped deep against Newcastle winning headers and Marmoush was running off his flick one.

                If they do that this weekend, Marmoush could be the better pick

                I am doing Trent and Palmer and Isak to Gvardiol or Forest defender or both as I have Hall and Palmer to a minteh or elanga or Bowen and Isak to Haaland.

                If Marmoush impresses this weekend and runs off Haaland again I will keep Palmer

                Crunchie
              Sebastes
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Don't love either A or B tbh, but don't really have any good alternative and not sure Marmoush will cover. His underlying numbers/minutes aren't that good...

                Sebastes
            Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              54 mins ago

              Gapko latest this morning from Slot. Looking unlikely. Bench at best, my optimism is fading

              https://x.com/BeanymanSports/status/1897964015856357712?s=19

              Crunchie
              The Iceman
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Agreed - don't think he'll be risked.

                The Iceman
            Captain Mal
                53 mins ago

                Playing the AM chip in 31 doesn't look that great of a plan anymore. Are you keeping it for the end of the season or is anyone playing it in 28?

                Captain Mal
                The Iceman
                  • 2 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  I will play it by ear instead of planning for it. End of season could be good when table bonus etc becomes a bit clearer.

                  The Iceman
                Crunchie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  No I may still. I may FH 29 but may take a hit or two.

                  If I take a hit or too , I don't need to WC.

                  I could FH gw 33 or 34 and BB32 or AM Glasner through 31 could be bonus against Brighton and away at Man City and Newcastle.

                  If the double 33 I won't move it. I think Palace will beat Fulham but it is close and move it then FH 34 BB36.

                  I am still open to both plans.

                  I will get Henderson or Eze as my third Palace Gordon and Isak gw32 if I don't AM as I have Mateta and Munoz hall Isak and 3 Liverpool ATM. But Gapko still hasn't trained Thursday.

                  We may get a leak or I move him to wood

                  Crunchie
                Bullet Eder
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Why does it not look like a great plan anymore?

                  Bullet Eder
              Atimis
                • 8 Years
                53 mins ago

                Is RAN preferred replacement for Hall?
                If not, who would be your pick playing in BGW29 as well?

                Atimis
                Atimis
                  • 8 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Gvardiol? Tho with TAA and Gab seems a lot in def.

                  Atimis
                  Sebastes
                    • 9 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    I like RAN, but with Cunha out I think Wolves will suffer massively, even in defense. if you can stretch to Gvardiol he's a very good choice, but depends on rest of team and structure I guess...

                    Aina, Kerkez could be other options, although their resp fixtures this week isn't favourable I guess.

                    Sebastes
                    Atimis
                      • 8 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Gvardiol would most likely mean no Haaland plan.

                      Atimis
                      Sebastes
                        • 9 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Not ideal, but while Haaland is an awesome pick and captaincy option short term (if not long), I'm not loving all the back breaking I see people do to get him in. So I guess it depends on if it's worth him anyway.

                        If you're set on Haaland RAN is decent. I'd probably go Kerkez I think

                        Sebastes
                Crunchie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Forest defender with Ipswich Man Utd home to tired villa and a possible GW33 double. Has to be nailed. CB imo

                  Crunchie
              Gudjohnsen
                • 8 Years
                53 mins ago

                A. Bench Mateta and start Dango
                B. Get rid of Mateta and bench Dango

                Gudjohnsen
                The Iceman
                  • 2 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  B as long as your replacement is good.

                  The Iceman
                Crunchie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Team news dependant.

                  Does evanilson play or is he benched again returning from a bone injury

                  Crunchie
              FITZ-G
                • 3 Years
                51 mins ago

                Hey all,
                Recommendations please for next 3
                Cunha ——> A) B) or C)

                A) Beto (WOL A, WHU H, LIV A)
                B) Strand (EVE H, SOU A, WHU H)
                C)Wissa ( AVL H, BOU A, NEW A)

                Thanks in advance.

                FITZ-G
                Sebastes
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Wissa or maybe Evanilson imo

                  Sebastes
              Sebastes
                • 9 Years
                51 mins ago

                After looking at all different scenarios I'm suddenly liking bench boost for this week, instead of any potential doubles. Might be foolish, but I think I'm pretty decided on it. With that in mind. What options do you prefer between now and 32, with priority to this week.

                Chelsea mid
                a) Nkunku
                b) Neto

                Palace player in addition to Henderson & Sarr
                1) Muñoz
                2) Eze

                Striker punt
                x) Gakpo
                y) Darwin
                z) Marmoush

                Sebastes
                The Iceman
                  • 2 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  B1Y

                  The Iceman
                  Sebastes
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Cheers. Just saw the Gakpo news, which was who I've had my eye on for awhile now 🙁

                    Sebastes
                The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 3 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  B2Y

                  The Mentaculus
                  Sebastes
                    • 9 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Cheers. I think I prefer Eze because reluctant to have double Palace defense in 32, but finding him hard to fit in.

                    Would you rather go Eze and Evanilson or Neto and Darwin as a punt?

                    Sebastes
                    The Mentaculus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Oh yeah that makes sense actually. I was probably putting a bit too much emphasis on this week. But I think Neto & Darwin, while punty, looks a good way to climb rank

                      The Mentaculus
                Atimis
                  • 8 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  Chelsea being a lottery imo, Palace thing really depends if you could have better options for these spots tho maybe still Munoz, and Marmoush from the strikers

                  Atimis
                  Sebastes
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    I guess the sound thing to do would be to just keep Dango. But I've been just going back and forth in rank for a long time and leading my cash ml comfortably so basically just want to make an aggressive move and see if I can move up the ranks.

                    On Chelsea it might just turn out to be a coin flip. Eze would be instead of a Chelsea mid, while no Muñoz would probably mean Konaté and no Liverpool attacker bar Salah.

                    Decisions decisions

                    Sebastes
                Crunchie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Are you FH 29.

                  If yes. Neto, Munoz Nketiah/Darwin or Munoz and Marmoush if not

                  Crunchie
                  Crunchie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Eze V Munoz is close. You are getting CS potential and an assist or goal.

                    Palace are 3rd in the table since GW13. As we only won two games both at home. Our third home win still didn't come until villa.

                    Crunchie
                    Sebastes
                      • 9 Years
                      1 min ago

                      I prefer Munoz in the really short term, but as I'll be holding Palace over 32 I'm not quite happy with a defensive double up away to City and Newcastle

                      Sebastes
                  Sebastes
                    • 9 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Yes I am. Thinking BB now, FH next week and then likely Isak TC in 32. Wildcard is basically wait and see what happens with the doubles and blanks.

                    Team will be

                    Henderson, Pickford
                    Gabriel, Trent, Mykolenko, Cucurella, XX
                    Salah, Palmer, Bowen, Sarr, YY
                    Isak, Raul, ZZ

                    where
                    XX = Munoz or Konate
                    YY = Nkunku, Neto or Eze
                    ZZ = Darwin, Marmoush or Evanilson

                    Eze in midfield would force Evanilson and Konaté.

                    Sebastes
              Hairy Potter
                • 9 Years
                48 mins ago

                No Liverpool differentials for GW28 when they play Southampton?

                Hairy Potter
                The Iceman
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  I like Elliott or Darwin - think both will be rewarded with a start.

                  The Iceman
              Radulfo28773
                • 3 Years
                48 mins ago

                A- Marmoush & Nwaneri

                or

                B- Bowen & Larsen

                Radulfo28773
                The Iceman
                  • 2 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  A

                  The Iceman
                The Mighty Whites
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  A

                  The Mighty Whites
              Gudjohnsen
                • 8 Years
                45 mins ago

                Any news on Mateta?

                Gudjohnsen
                Crunchie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Should be fine for Fulham in the cup. Nketiah tomorrow

                  Crunchie
              SomeoneKnows
                • 8 Years
                42 mins ago

                2FT + 1.6itb and plan to navigate GW29 without FH

                A) Gakpo > Beto
                B) Start Gakpo

                Sels
                TAA, Timber, Kerkez
                Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Kluivert
                Gakpo, Isak, Wood

                (Fabianski, Rogers, Robinson, HB)

                SomeoneKnows
                The Iceman
                  • 2 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  A or B is good. Rogers to start over Gakpo and save another FT maybe?

                  The Iceman
                Sebastes
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Don't like either. Start Rogers and wait a week to learn more or get Wissa or Evanilson (minutes punt) imo.

                  I think starting Rogers now and getting Evanilson in 29 if he's starting now or you get news he's back to full match fitness is the play

                  Sebastes
              jimmyharte
                • 7 Years
                42 mins ago

                Should I start Nwaneri over Gakpo? Hes being a sick note once again.. i'm already starting both dango and Kluivert.

                Cheers!

                jimmyharte
                The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 3 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Yes

                  The Mentaculus
                Sebastes
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Start Nwaneri without a doubt after Slot's comments on Gakpo

                  Sebastes
              Revival
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                41 mins ago

                That Beto price rise was annoying. Plan was Gakpo/Isak and TAA > Haaland/Beto and Doherty with 3 FT next week, but am not 0.1 short. Will probably have to just get Cresswell instead of Doherty now.

                Revival
                The Iceman
                  • 2 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  May be a blessing in disgusie.

                  The Iceman
                  Revival
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Hold on it says here Beto rose in price last night to 5.1m but he is still showing as 5.0m on FPL if I want to transfer in. Something is off.

                    Revival
                    Tonyawesome69
                      • 6 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Refresh the transfer page...

                      Tonyawesome69
                    The Mentaculus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      5.1 is what I'm seeing on FPL transfers page

                      The Mentaculus
                Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Another option is Agbadou 4.0m def at Wolves, he's back in training

                  Tonyawesome69
                  Revival
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Thanks, or a punt on Justin for attacking threat against Utd in GW29

                    Revival
              Kodap
                • 7 Years
                38 mins ago

                Hi guys,

                This is my current team, the Hall and Mateta red flags are a bit of a pain as I brought in Nkunku with my FT earlier in the week (yes, did the typical thing of making a change before games ended in the FA cup). Can I get away with not taking a -4 here and just relying on one sub?

                Flekken
                Gabriel - Munoz - Taa
                Nkunku - Bowen - Salah (c) - Palmer - Nwaneri
                Isak - Wood

                Sels - Robinson - Hall - Mateta

                Kodap
                The Iceman
                  • 2 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  GTG for this week.

                  The Iceman
                Sebastes
                  • 9 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Yeah you're good for this week

                  Sebastes
                Crunchie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Great team for this week. What you doing next week?

                  Crunchie
              Drizzle
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                37 mins ago

                Play one of these:

                A) Dango (tot)
                B) J Pedro (FUL)

                Drizzle
                The Iceman
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  B and it's not close.

                  The Iceman
              -GK22-
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                34 mins ago

                GTG or errors? £1m in the bank 0FT
                Won’t FH next week

                Pickford
                TAA, Saliba, Robinson
                Salah, Palmer, Bowen, Kluivert
                Wood, Wissa, Isak

                Fab, Dango, Aina, Davis

                -GK22-
              MShalkz
                • 4 Years
                28 mins ago

                How nailed is Cresswell do we think?

                MShalkz
                Crunchie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Nailed it west ham play back 5. First to go if not

                  Crunchie
              Dubem_FC
                • 9 Years
                25 mins ago

                Though a small sample, what's Larsen's attacking stats with Cunha and without.

                Dubem_FC
              Stranger Mings
                • 4 Years
                24 mins ago

                Based on slot comments worth selling gakpo for wissa?

                Stranger Mings
                The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 3 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Yeah I'd sell

                  The Mentaculus
                  Stranger Mings
                    • 4 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Cheers agree as at best sub and gets 20 mins

                    Stranger Mings
              Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Raya (fabs)
                Trent Munoz Huijsen (Hall Myko)
                Salah Palmer Mbeumo kluivert Dango.
                Gakpo Isak (Mateta)

                2ft 0.4 itb

                Gakpo to
                A Wood
                B Wissa

                Play
                1. Huijsen
                2. Myko

                FH next week or take a -8

                Hall to forest defender
                Trent to Gvardiol
                Palmer to Minteh Elanga Nwaneri
                Isak to Haaland

                Crunchie

