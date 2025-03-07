Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arsenal and Chelsea attackers are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 28.

At the time of writing, these three players all have an ownership of 5.0% or less in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

JORGEN STRAND LARSEN

FPL ownership: 1.2%

1.2% Price: £5.2m

£5.2m GW28-32 fixtures: EVE | sou | WHU | ips | TOT

Matheus Cunha’s (£7.0m) suspension has impacted many Fantasy managers’ squads, with the Brazilian unavailable for the next three league matches.

Wolves’ fixtures are the best in the division over the next six Gameweeks (at least according to our Season Ticker), hence Cunha’s popularity.

However, teammate Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.2m) might be worth a look in his absence.

Having just returned from injury, his place in the Wolves starting XI looks even more secure now, with upcoming away matches at Southampton and Ipswich Town adding to his appeal.

Strand Larsen also has clashes with Everton, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux, where he has scored five goals and provided one assist across 11 starts in 2024/25.

No Wolves player has recorded more big chances over the season, either.

Above: Jorgen Strand Larsen’s shot map in 2024/25

The 6ft 4in Norwegian’s ability in the air could also be an advantage in Blank Gameweek 29.

Strand Larsen has recorded more headed goal attempts than any other Wolves player this season. Southampton, meanwhile, have conceded more chances from set plays than all Premier League teams in 2024/25.

At just £5.2m, Strand Larsen could therefore be a decent budget investment for the coming weeks.

“It’s frustrating because we always miss something. We were good in some things today, but in set pieces we were terrible.” – Ivan Juric reflecting on Southampton’s recent 4-0 defeat to Chelsea

ETHAN NWANERI

FPL ownership: 4.2%

4.2% Price: £4.6m

£4.6m GW28-32 fixtures: mun | CHE | FUL | eve | BRE

Following an impressive individual display in Arsenal’s 7-1 win over PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, we’ve opted to include Ethan Nwaneri (£4.6m) among our trio of differentials.

The 17-year-old was a constant threat in the UEFA Champions League, drifting into different positions from the right flank.

He scored, helped set up captain Martin Odegaard (£8.2m) and ended the match with four shots, the most of any player on the pitch.

Above: Ethan Nwaneri’s touch heatmap v PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, via Sofascore

“I don’t think that he needs any pushing! You see him every time he has the ball what the intention is, so if he comes, he comes, and it’s great and really impressive again the way he behaved, the way he played tonight. It’s about consistency now, doing it again three days later in another big stadium.” – Mikel Arteta on Ethan Nwaneri closing in on a record (for most goals before turning 18)

Nwaneri’s minutes-per-shot average (30.8) in the last three Gameweeks is the best among Arsenal players, too.

So, given his undoubted potential, Nwaneri looks like a great value option at just £4.6m.

Gameweek 28 opponents Manchester United have conceded 10 goals in their last six matches as they struggle to get to grips with Ruben Amorim’s tactical demands.

It’s also worth noting that Arsenal have three home matches in the four Gameweeks that follow – one of which is in Blank Gameweek 29.

CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU

FPL ownership: 2.7%

2.7% Price: £5.6m

£5.6m GW28-32 fixtures: LEI | ars | TOT | bre | IPS

With a goal and an assist last time out and a plum home fixture against Leicester City – Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku (£5.6m) offers plenty of upside for Fantasy managers seeking a midfield differential.

The Frenchman registered four shots in Gameweek 27, with three of those efforts inside the box and two on target.

He also created a reasonable two chances, with Enzo Maresca’s decision to play him off the left, where he looked much more comfortable, instantly paying off.

Sunday’s clash against Leicester looks particularly appealing given that Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side are without a clean sheet since Gameweek 7. They have also shipped the joint-highest number of goals (12) in the last four matches.

Nkunku’s ability to find pockets of space and link play could therefore be key, especially given the shaky nature of right-back James Justin’s (£4.1m) performances over the season.

There are reasons to be positive, then, with Nkunku undoubtedly capable of goals and assists.

Beyond Sunday, Chelsea have a guaranteed fixture in Blank Gameweek 29 – albeit against Arsenal – before the Blues take on Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford and Ipswich Town.