It’s Bournemouth v Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea in the 2pm slot this Sunday.

Bournemouth started the season with a point after a late goal at Nottingham Forest, while Newcastle opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over newly-promoted Southampton.

They played more than an hour of the match with 10 men after Fabian Schar was sent off. He misses out today through suspension, with Emil Krafth replacing him.

Lloyd Kelly also starts in place of Lewis Hall, who drops to the bench.

The Cherries, meanwhile, make five changes.

Record signing Evanilson makes his debut, with Marcos Senesi, Julian Araujo, Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert joining him in the starting XI.

They replace Dean Huijsen, Adam Smith, Alex Scott, Dango Ouattara and Luis Sinisterra.

Chelsea travel to the west Midlands looking to give new head coach Enzo Maresca a win in his second Premier League game in charge.

They make two changes from the team that lost to Manchester City in Gameweek 1.

Mykhailo Mudryk starts over Christopher Nkunku, who drops to the bench, while Noni Madueke comes in for Romeo Lavia, who is not in the squad.

Pedro Neto and Joao Felix are both named among the substitutes.

As for Wolves, Gary O’Neil makes one alteration, as Matheus Cunha replaces Rodrigo Gomes.

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Araujo, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Evanilson

Subs: Travers, Huijsen, Ouattara, Scott, Smith, Sinisterra, Jebbison, Hill, Anthony

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Kelly, B Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, J Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Ruddy, Trippier, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Hall, Almiron, Willock, A Murphy

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Doherty, Mosquera, Toti, Ait-Nouri, J Gomes, Lemina, Hwang, Bellegarde, Cunha, Larsen

Subs: Bentley, S Bueno, Traore, Podence, Dawson, R Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Guedes

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Neto, Felix, Nkunku, Dewsbury-Hall, Guiu, Veiga

