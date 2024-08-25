1205
  1. The Mandalorian
    • 12 Years
    1 hour ago

    Nkunku playing as the 9.

    Chelsea still experimenting with positions.

    He could potentially start as the 9, he's a better player than Jackson.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Jackson has been more effective for us. Especially off the ball too.

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Jackson deceives good hold up & team player

    3. HurriKane
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      Nahh. Nkunku is starting 2nd leg europa qualifying midweek.

      All points towards sane team as today against palace.

      Sell before price drop for likes of ESR Rogers who are the next bandwagons who are game breakers at their price

    4. Mirror Man
        27 mins ago

        Average player. Jackson suits them better.

    5. R.C.
      • 6 Years
      59 mins ago

      Low xG for Chelsea

    6. Modest Bob
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      There is no such thing as a 'good' or ' bad' weekend. This is simply a thought, nothing but the minds stories. What is real is what is experienced through the five senses. This is all you could ever want in life...but a thought will tell you otherwise. Much love my brothers and sisters

      Bob

      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 5 Years
        44 mins ago

        The 5 senses are but a mere and limited filter of what is "real", the true nature of which can only be accessed through higher consiousness

    7. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      Someone please talk me out of Isak & Gordon > Jackson & Palmer -8?

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        51 mins ago

        starts with S and ends in purs defence 😉

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          Flol, Bournemouth & Southampton didn’t go to plan, Gordon spawny goal cancelled out Palmer hurt!

      2. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 5 Years
        48 mins ago

        Jackson is crap

    8. Thomas Magnum
      • 8 Years
      57 mins ago

      Got Munoz, Kamada and injured Solanke stinking up the squad, and an itch for Palmer with no route to bring him in besides selling Son off a brace. Gonna be a fun week of tinkering

      1. HurriKane
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Son will run riot against that Newcastle defense. Easy keep

        You just cant have all. Pick and chose and hope lucks on your side

        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Totally, just have to hope Son stays more central and doesn’t go back to playing wide left again

          1. HurriKane
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Yeah Son striker makes a huge difference. Maybe if solanke injury is long term Son is great

    9. F4L
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      Lets go Robbo + TAA, like its 2019

    10. Art Vandelay
      • 13 Years
      56 mins ago

      Palmer with an XA of 0.18 today 😆

      1. thegaffer82
        • 13 Years
        54 mins ago

        That’s a load of crap.
        He played Madueke in a few times for what were basically 1v1’s with the keeper. How can that come out at such a low xA

        1. Art Vandelay
          • 13 Years
          51 mins ago

          I agree, my comment was more a question on the validity of Xa. It was actually 0.15 rather than 0.18 too.

          1. thegaffer82
            • 13 Years
            48 mins ago

            My ire wasn’t directed at you 🙂

    11. thegaffer82
      • 13 Years
      56 mins ago

      Actually interested to know who is Madueke’s competition for that RW spot?
      Am I right in saying that it’s pretty much just Palmer and nobody else?
      I think Palmer just nailed down the CAM spot after that masterclass today. So Madueke should be looking good for the next few games - especially on the back of that hatty today

      1. BIGREDDOG
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Yeah I think so too. He’s probably got that spot for now.

      2. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        I think that's exactly so.

      3. Silecro
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Well you can certainly bank on him starting next week vs Palace, but after that its anyone's guess

    12. FDMS All Starz
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      Would you roll the FT next week?already have 2FTs.
      Starting XI for next week:

      Henderson
      VVD Saliba Robinson
      Jota Gordon ESR Eze
      Haaland Isak Havertz

    13. BIGREDDOG
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      Nkunku to Rogers done. Thought about Gibbs White but I think Rogers is exciting to watch. I have 3 mil in the bank right now tho so that feels a bit weird

      1. HurriKane
        • 12 Years
        54 mins ago

        Dont sleep on Rogers

        People are just finding out how good of a player he is. Watch his goals and passws towards last season end and you will know how composed this guy is. More to come

      2. thegaffer82
        • 13 Years
        53 mins ago

        Good pick, but I’d still want him as my 8th attacker and not need to rely on him every game

    14. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      54 mins ago

      Welbeck or j Pedro on wc?

      1. HurriKane
        • 12 Years
        52 mins ago

        JP is more of a Hurzeler player. Can play upfront or number 10 plus pens means he has the edge

        Welbeck has started well but i think JP is more nailed with Hurzeler talking hom up a lot

      2. thegaffer82
        • 13 Years
        52 mins ago

        Pedro by a mile

      3. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        52 mins ago

        Pedro fav but Welbz has the points

    15. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      53 mins ago

      From 315k to 515k …CHE and useless Isak.

      1. I Must Break You
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        44 mins ago

        Just noise. It's early

    16. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      Madeuke or palmer?

      1. thegaffer82
        • 13 Years
        52 mins ago

        Are we just ignoring the 4 million? 😉

        1. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          43 mins ago

          Wanted to get watkins thsts why can only afford madeuke

      2. HurriKane
        • 12 Years
        52 mins ago

        Palmer. Madueke is a punt but a very good punt given his form

        1. HurriKane
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          Palmer money no objection

        2. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Mad has great form thru the preseason. Was by far their best attacker.
          How he missed GW1 was on the gaffer

    17. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 4 Years
      51 mins ago

      Hundred up if Jota scores

      1. HurriKane
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nice. Keep smashing

    18. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Madeuke watkins
      Or palmer wissa

