We pick out the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) taking points from Monday’s action, including a ban for Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers (£5.5m).

Covered in this article are Aston Villa 2-2 Brighton and Hove Albion, Ipswich Town 2-0 Chelsea and Manchester United 0-2 Newcastle United.

ROGERS BANNED

Morgan Rogers caused Brighton’s defence all sorts of problems on Monday. The England international had been threatening throughout the first half and played a pivotal role in the equaliser, going down to win a penalty.

After the restart, he scored himself with a clinical finish into the bottom left corner.

Rogers will be banned for Gameweek 20, however.

Booked in the first half for a foul on Carlos Baleba (£5.0m), it was his fifth caution of 2024/25.

A draw was just about a fair result at Villa Park and there were positives to take for Unai Emery.

Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) has been the forgotten man recently but with Jhon Duran (£5.8m) suspended, he returned to the starting XI with a penalty goal and an assist for Rogers.

The Birthday boy racked up six shots in total, all inside the box, with a second successive start against Leicester City on Saturday assured.

Pau Torres (£4.3m) probably won’t be involved, however. The Spaniard left Villa Park on crutches after suffering a foot injury.

“I think it’s not a big injury but I think he maybe broke his metatarsal, maybe. We have players to replace him but he is very important. Tomorrow will confirm the injury he has.” – Unai Emery on Pau Torres

As for Brighton, Joao Pedro (£5.7m) played a crucial role, assisting both goals to total nine points. In a further boost, he completed 90 minutes for the fourth successive match.

Pervis Estupinan (£5.1m) missed out through illness, meanwhile.

IN-FORM ISAK

Newcastle ran riot at Old Trafford on Monday, with Alexander Isak (£9.2m) and Joelinton (£6.0m) on the scoresheet.

It could have been more, too, with Isak having a goal ruled out for offside and Sandro Tonali (£5.5m) striking a post.

In fact, nine of Newcastle’s outfield players either had a shot or created a chance:

As for Isak, he is in a rich vein of form, with more Premier League goals (eight) than any other player in December.

But like Isak, others are stepping up too, with Lewis Hall (£4.7m) claiming a Fantasy assist after his cross took a deflection on its way to Isak.

Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) also got in on the act with his sixth attacking return in seven games, when Joelinton powered home his delivery.

The only downside to a productive night: Fabian Schar (£5.4m) picked up his fifth booking of the season and will therefore miss Saturday’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

“[Isak] is getting to his best. For his goal he was where he needs to be, right in the middle of the six-yard box. I am pleased that he is finding himself in the place it matters most and he is affecting the game in a way that only he can. We believe in him, we believe in his talent, he can really make the difference for us. “We are moving in the right direction defensively. It has not always been easy, particularly chopping and changing earlier on in the season, but we look to have a solid, settled back line and that has made a difference for us. We will have to shuffle things with Fabian’s [Schar] suspension but I am hoping that we will still find a way to defend well.” – Eddie Howe

AMORIM’S POOR START

The result leaves Manchester United in disarray. There was something of a response in the second half, but the ease at which Newcastle played through them bordered on embarrassing.

With Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m) suspended, the hosts were completely overrun in central midfield, with Casemiro (£4.8m) and Christian Eriksen (£5.3m) unable to maintain control.

Joshua Zirkzee (£6.5m), who played a little deeper as one of the No 10s, fared even worse and was hooked on 32 minutes.

With more Premier League defeats (five) than any other side in December, Ruben Amorim clearly has plenty to work on.

A reminder that up next for United is Liverpool away in Gameweek 20.

“It’s really hard. It’s one of the worst moments in the history of our club. You have to accept another loss in front of our supporters and Newcastle were better. We suffer two goals and, in this moment, it’s hard to turn around the result. It’s a very difficult moment for everyone, so we have to continue to do our job. There is no other way. “I think it’s a possibility [relegation]. We have to be clear with our fans. We have to change something and this season will be really hard on everybody. It can make us stronger and we have to fight. I’m really concerned. If you see the league, it’s really tough and every team has the possibility to win games. We have to be honest with our supporters and, especially, our players. We will fight for our lives.” – Ruben Amorim

CHELSEA ROTATION BACKFIRES

Enzo Maresca made five changes to his starting XI for the trip to Portman Road, with Robert Sanchez (£4.8m) and Nicolas Jackson (£8.2m) the highest-profile casualties.

It’s safe to say he paid the price for that heavy rotation.

The Blues were second-best for large periods and having slumped to a 2-0 defeat, have now taken just one point from their last three matches.

Cole Palmer (£11.4m) was naturally Chelsea’s best player, hitting the woodwork twice. He was also denied an assist for Joao Felix’s (£6.0m) offside goal.

Enzo Fernandez (£5.1m) tried to make things happen, with several penetrating passes, but it was one of those nights where very little came off.

As for Jackson, he was sent on just before the hour mark.

He failed to make an impact, returning just one point for his 26.9% ownership, but he did at least avoid a fifth booking of the season. He’s now in the clear as a result, at least for a while.

Elsewhere, Reece James (£4.8m) was back in the matchday squad.

“We made four [outfield] changes from the last game because they all deserve to play. Now we’ve finished the first part of the season, no one expected us to be where we are. We are in a good position but we can do many things better. It’s a long race. We had chances with Joao [Felix] and Noni [Madueke] so it’s not about the striker. Sometimes you create chances and it doesn’t go for you.” – Enzo Maresca

TALSIMAN DELAP/MCKENNA ON BURGESS + GREAVES

Ipswich were good value for the win, with Liam Delap (£5.6m) the star of the show.

The former Manchester City man set the tone for his team and looked dangerous throughout, with his goal and assist resulting in a double-digit haul.

Delap has now been directly involved in nine of Ipswich’s 18 Premier League goals this season.

Omari Hutchinson (£5.2m) also found the net against his former club to help secure Ipswich’s first home win of 2024/25.

“It was an outstanding team performance, there were so many outstanding individual performances in there, but Liam was fantastic tonight, there’s no doubt about that. I’ve been saying it to people around the club, he’s improving. He’s a different beast now to what he was in July and when you see that rate of improvement from a 21-year-old, showing the increased maturity that he is, the desire he’s showing to improve, that’s a really positive sign at 21. He’s done a great job tonight and all season really.” – Kieran McKenna on Liam Delap

The change of goalkeeper, with Christian Walton (£4.3m) coming in for Arijanet Muric (£4.4m), was inspired, with Kieran McKenna reserving special praise for his backline after full-time.

“Christian was excellent. Christian deserved it. He’s been training really, really well, I have to say. He’s been so professional in the group, so supportive in the group. He’s a very good goalkeeper, he played well when he had his opportunity at the start of the season and he’s knuckled down and he’s kept himself ready. Part of it was him deserving his opportunity, to be honest, to come into the team and show what he can do. He’s probably deserved that opportunity for quite a while, even last season, to be honest. Aro [Muric] has a small issue in his thigh anyway, that he’s been playing through in the last couple of weeks that’s been limiting him a little bit with his kicking. That and a few other factors meant it was a good time for him to get a break tonight and for Christian to get his opportunity to come in and he did a fantastic job.” – Kieran McKenna

“A good decision, to be honest. Of course, Cameron has done really well and is an important player for us, but a good decision in terms of wanting to have good players competing and Cameron is showing that he can step up to the level, has shown great leadership. Jacob Greaves started the season really well, is working his way back from injury. We think he’s a top prospect at his age and is a left-sided centre-half. Having two players like that competing for a spot in the way they are, that’s only a positive.” – Kieran McKenna when asked if it was a tough decision to leave out Cameron Burgess



