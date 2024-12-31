254
254 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    When are people looking to play the Assitant Manager chip?

    Potentially for liverpools dgw in 24 / 25..... salah and trent and no obvious 3rd asset...so maybe slot

    Give slot the dgw and then keep the chip on him or move it to someone else....thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      Yeah, probably around that time. Feels optimal to save up a few transfers and jump between managers over the 3 weeks to maximise fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        44 mins ago

        The hard luck stories could be peak FPL. Example of targetting that bonus malarky and jumping from one losing manager to another, probably while your last manager wins their next game and you think what might have been if you'd just stuck with them.

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 9 Years
          43 mins ago

          The chip is pure nonsense and going to skew things for some people

          Open Controls
          1. Jimmy B
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            40 mins ago

            I'll probably pick Slot and stick with him but not planning it, will be when I can afford him for starters. Still have TC for the double. Boring but at least I'm not getting into mental gymnastics over the fixtures and the league table. The swings are going to be crazy on this one.

            Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      Have to TC Salah in thr DGW

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I'll have triple Liverpool so not Slot. I'll be targeting a run by the likes of Wolves or Palace playing beatable higher placed sides.

        Open Controls
    3. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Looking to play it either GW 35 or 36 - I predict teams on the beach vs relegation/European challengers and so there might be a few surprises.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Plus, DGW 36.

        Open Controls
    4. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I am saving mine in case Moyes comes back.

      Open Controls
    5. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Weeks 31-33 possibly to catch week 33 double. Playing Salah TC in 24/25

      Open Controls
  2. Gooner Kebab
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Should i keep my FT or move Cunha for Wood? or get Hall or Munoz?

    Raya
    Gvardiol, Robinson, Aina, Colwill
    Foden, Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo
    Isak, JP
    (Harwood-B, Rogers, Cunha, Fabs)

    Open Controls
    1. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I would keep.
      My question below.

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Keep in my book

      Open Controls
  3. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Play Colwill or Hall?

    Open Controls
    1. Gooner Kebab
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Easily Hall.
      Colwill is CB - almost zero attacking threat. If not for his fixtures, i'd swap for Munoz last GW.

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Hall

      Open Controls
    3. Bagpuss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      29 mins ago

      Hall

      Open Controls
      1. Fuddled FC
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Hall isn't exactly ideal against an attack minded Spurs

        Open Controls
  4. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Bench correct keep going backwards & forwards ?

    Raya,
    Robinson, Milenko, Trent, Timber
    Palmer, Salah, Diaz, Sarr,
    Isak, Jesus

    Fabs, Pedro, Enzo, Munoz,

    3.7

    Open Controls
    1. Gooner Kebab
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      Munoz 1st bench or even ahead of Jesus

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        44 mins ago

        Thx

        Open Controls
  5. Count Olaf
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Raya
      Trent Gabriel Robinson Aina
      Palmer Salah Semenyo
      Jackson Isak Pedro

      Bentley Enzo Amad Greaves

      A) Play 4 at the back
      B) Play one of Enzo/Amad (Who do I bench?)
      C) Sell one of Enzo/Amad (Who do I buy and who do I bench?)

      1 free transfer and 3.3 in the bank.

      Open Controls
      1. ct mariner
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
        1. Count Olaf
            1 min ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
        2. Il Capitano
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          A

          Open Controls
      2. Cheeky Onion
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        4 FT & 0.1m ITB

        Sanchez
        TAA - Gabriel - Konsa - Hall
        Salah - Palmer - Mbuemo - Semenyo
        Jackson - Isak

        Fabianski - Winks - Keans - Cunha

        Might hold Mbuemo for the Southampton fixture then ship for Rogers after his suspension

        Semenyo's also been disappointing - could upgrade his to Diaz or Gordon (would result in 3 LIV/NEW players) or to someone cheaper and upgrade Konsa

        Think I'll keep Cunha on the bench for his 1 match suspension

        Was considering shipping Jackson but might hold for a couple more weeks after his benching - should've shipped him this week tbf

        Thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. Count Olaf
            14 mins ago

            Not much to do unless you downgrade one of Mbeumo or Jackson. I'd keep both of them for now and roll.

            Open Controls
          • Athletic Nasherbo
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            I’d move Konsa on. To upgrade to Munoz, I’d downgrade Semenyo to Elanga.

            Open Controls
        2. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Second Pool pick:

          1) Gakpo now
          2) Diaz in two weeks

          Open Controls
          1. Count Olaf
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Both are due to lose minutes to Jota once he comes back, just Trent and Salah for me.

              Open Controls
          2. FootballRookie
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Thoughts please ..

            N.Jackson >>>
            A) Watkins
            B) Wood
            C) Wissa
            D) Someone else (I have R.Jiminez and Isak

            Bowen >>>>>
            A) Iwobi (I have Robinson and Raul also from Fulham)
            B) Mbeumbo
            C) Johnson
            D) Gordon
            E) Eze

            Open Controls
            1. ct mariner
              • 6 Years
              50 mins ago

              B and D

              Open Controls
            2. dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Gordon but what’s wrong with Jackson?Chelsea still have good fixtures and Jackson won’t get rested again soon after poor performance by Nkunku. Wood a consideration in week 22 when Forest play Southampton, after they play Liverpool in 21

              Open Controls
          3. ct mariner
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            1 FT and 0.7 IB (OR 24k)

            Hendo
            Gabriel - Robinson - Kerkez - Hall - Digne
            Salah - Palmer - Sarr
            Jackson - Isak
            Fab - Enzo - Rodgers - Cuhna

            1. Cunha to Wood (bench Digne)

            2. WC:
            Sels
            Gabriel - Robinson - TAA
            Salah - Palmer - Gordon - Sarr
            Watkins - Isak - Wood
            Sa - Hall - Myko - Rodgers

            Open Controls
            1. ct mariner
              • 6 Years
              12 mins ago

              ooops should be 5.9 IB

              Open Controls
            2. Deer-in-headlights
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              1. Save WC

              Open Controls
              1. ct mariner
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Yeah - seems a bit early and chasing points as went from 12k to 24k after a good run of weeks

                Open Controls
            3. Count Olaf
                2 mins ago

                No reason to play your WC. I'd consider keeping Cunha.

                Open Controls
            4. gooberman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Rogers banned and then comes back for Everton and Arsenal away. I won't be using him for a while then and he could even be a sell.

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • 12 Years
                21 mins ago

                Rotates well with Enzo for me so happy to keep. Had him all season

                Open Controls
                1. putana
                  • 6 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  what are your thoughts on Enzo? The blanks are getting annoying. Planning on benching this week over Robinson and Timber

                  Open Controls
                  1. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    There is no better 8th attacker at 4.9 imo or close. I think he is decent enough to be 1st on the bench. Elanga is the new Amad though(?) I would have upgraded him to Gordon, but was 0.1 short off. Team dependant.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    I don't whether to start him or Rico Lewis. Whu didn't look good and now they are away without Bowen. MCI just might be able to keep CS, whish 4 pts, A from Enzo is only 3.

                    Open Controls
              2. Athletic Nasherbo
                • 7 Years
                13 mins ago

                Wouldn’t worry too much about the fixtures.

                Open Controls
            5. Il Capitano
              • 4 Years
              58 mins ago

              1FT 1.2m ITB

              Pickford
              TAA Gabriel Robinson
              Salah Palmer Mbeumo Sarr
              Isak Jackson Wood

              Fab* - Rogers* Greaves Faes

              Roll FT?

              Open Controls
            6. corderz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              57 mins ago

              Pickford Fabianski
              TAA Gabriel Colwill Robinson Greaves
              Salah Palmer Jota Semenyo Rogers
              Isak Watkins Cunha

              A) Cunha > Wood
              B) Roll

              Open Controls
              1. Pep's Money Laundry
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                Roll

                Open Controls
              2. Deer-in-headlights
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                A. Wolves fixtures brutal until GW29

                Open Controls
            7. AD105
              • 8 Years
              57 mins ago

              1 FT and 0.6 ITB, I thinking Bruno>Gordon might be the best play?

              Raya
              TAA Robinson Konsa Gabriel
              Bruno Salah Palmer Amad
              Wood Cunha Isak

              4.0 Greaves Cunha Rogers

              Open Controls
              1. AD105
                • 8 Years
                10 mins ago

                The Cunha in the starting11 should be Isak…

                Open Controls
                1. AD105
                  • 8 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Or even ignore the Cunha in the starting 11 altogether, shouldn’t be there at all… lol

                  Open Controls
                2. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Two Isaks... 😉

                  Open Controls
            8. DavvaMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              48 mins ago

              Who to bench?

              A. Munoz
              B. Kerkez

              Thanks

              Open Controls
              1. Mother Farke
                  1 min ago

                  Munoz for me. Both are attacking, but Chelsea pose a much bigger threat than Everton.

                  Open Controls
                  1. DavvaMC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Thanks.

                    Open Controls
              2. Athletic Nasherbo
                • 7 Years
                44 mins ago

                Think I’ll just do Cunha > Wissa. 3FT’s.

                Leno
                TAA Gvardiol Hall RAN
                Salah(C) Palmer Mbeumo
                Jackson Wood Wissa

                Fabianski* Damsgaard Gusto Rogers*

                Open Controls
                1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                  • 8 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Can't see many goals for him in the upcoming games, but who knows. Good luck.

                  Open Controls
                2. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Isak would be my priority.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Traction Engine Foot
                    • 6 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Agree

                    Open Controls
              3. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                34 mins ago

                Henderson
                Gabreil, VVD, Aina, Espu
                Salah, Bruno. Palmer, Sarr
                Isak, Wissa

                Valdimarsson, Greaves, CUNHA, ROGERS

                2.1m ITB, 1FT

                Rogers suspension, Espu illness. & Cunha be suspended for just one GW have left me with in an unexpected situation this GW.

                What my best option
                A) Save and play Espu v ARS (if fit)
                B) Espu to Robinson
                C) Cunha to Watkins (got for 6.6 so will lose 0.1 or 0.2m TV and an FT getting him back)
                D) Wissa & Espu to Watkins & Castagne for a hit.

                Open Controls
                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 7 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  C

                  Open Controls
                2. Traction Engine Foot
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
                3. Bobby Digital
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Don't think you'll need Cunha in a while

                  Open Controls
              4. Bobby Digital
                • 7 Years
                32 mins ago

                What about this one?

                Raya
                Robinson Gabriel TAA
                Salah Palmer Gordon Eze
                Raul Isak Wood

                Solarcyk Munoz Hall Rogers

                0.3m itb

                Open Controls
                1. Traction Engine Foot
                  • 6 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  WC? Very nice.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bobby Digital
                    • 7 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Yeah WC

                    Open Controls
                    1. bitm2007
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      Still looks good. Eze is the questionable one for me but he is as good a punt as anybody at price point or lower.

                      Open Controls
                2. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Looks good save.

                  Open Controls
              5. Traction Engine Foot
                • 6 Years
                32 mins ago

                Is either of Pedro to Gakpo or Amad to Diaz worth a -4 here with £2.4m in the bank? It would mean benching Timber or Hall.

                Sels
                TAA Gabriel Timber Hall
                Salah Palmer Sarr Gordon
                Isak Wood
                Stolarczyk Pedro RAN Amad

                Open Controls
                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 7 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Play Timber and roll transfer

                  Open Controls
                  1. Traction Engine Foot
                    • 6 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Thanks, that is sensible, just think it could be a total bloodbath at Anfield.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bobby Digital
                      • 7 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      You have TAA and Salah already, that should do...

                      Open Controls
                    2. Baps hunter
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      It could, but Timber may also return. Diaz certainly has brace potential, but what if he blanks and Timber gets CS + attacking return? Hall I could bench. On the other hand Amad has to go and taking -4 may save you a transfer later in the game. Depends on whether you like to play this game for fun also(?)

                      Open Controls
                2. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  I wouldn't take a hit for a player who is not nailed.

                  Open Controls
              6. Maresca Ball
                  29 mins ago

                  I have Bowen at £7.4.

                  Who do I replace him with?

                  a). Gordon (£7.4) {TOT A}
                  b). Mbeumo (£7.6) {SOU A}

                  Open Controls
                  1. Maresca Ball
                      18 mins ago

                      Got Isak already.

                      Open Controls
                    • Bobby Digital
                      • 7 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      a) long term, b) if you want a one week punt

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 6 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        Why can't Mbeumo be a long term pick?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bobby Digital
                          • 7 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          I don't fancy his fixtures and not the fact he's out wide when Schade and Wissa play

                          Open Controls
                        2. Men in green tights
                          • 6 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          Got some poor fixtures better options available

                          Open Controls
                          1. Tonyawesome69
                            • 6 Years
                            just now

                            Liverpool is the only tough fixture. Nailed 90 mins and on pens, good long term pick imo

                            Open Controls
                    • dunas_dog
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Gordon- just owning Isak not enough to gain from points

                      Open Controls
                  2. FPLFrontline
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    29 mins ago

                    GTG?

                    Raya, Fab
                    TAA, Gabriel, Robbo, Hall, Aina
                    Salah, Palmer, Diaz, Mbeumo, Rogers
                    Isak, Wissa. Wood

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bobby Digital
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Looks good

                      Open Controls
                  3. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    I just realised that I could get Haaland for -8, but the cost would be Jesus + Solanke to 4.4 injured fwd and Trent to Castagne. Hammers and tractor boys are nice fixtures, Bre away not so much. Low upside, high risk I believe 😉 Not going there now, but gw29 might be possible entry point for Haaland.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bobby Digital
                      • 7 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      Way too much money for me

                      Open Controls
                    2. Men in green tights
                      • 6 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      Not a bad shout gwk 29 ,would of used BB by then so stream lining team down so should fit in nicely if they start playing well again.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Baps hunter
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        No need to panic about the situation yet and BB out of the way before even seriously considering Haaland is certainly good idea. A lot depends also on Saka situation. TAA gets injuries sometimes. Just noticed that the transfer cost of getting Haaland isn't "enormous" for me, at least. Just something to think about. Saving free transfers from now on might be worth it.

                        Open Controls
                  4. Pornchef
                    • 1 Year
                    20 mins ago

                    Watkins or Gapko the better pick for Cunha replacement

                    Open Controls
                    1. how now brown cow
                      • 10 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Reckon Watkins will keep his spot when Duran returns?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Baps hunter
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Doubt it. And Jota will reduce Gakpo's minutes imo.

                        Open Controls
                  5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • 8 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    WC active. No Arsenal players.

                    Sels Valdimarsson
                    TAA Aina Robinson Munoz Hall
                    Salah Palmer Diaz Gordon Rogers
                    Isak Watkins Wood

                    Prepared for points on the bench many GW's.
                    What do you think? 0.1ITB

                    Open Controls
                    1. how now brown cow
                      • 10 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Well, apart from the fact it has no Arsenal players it looks good.

                      3rd striker spot is so tricky. Could downgrade Watkins and use money for Arsenal def, but looks like you've made that decision.

                      Diaz comes with the obvious risk. I'd be tempted to go Gakpo up front - but same issue really.

                      Open Controls
                    2. George James
                      • 10 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Benching headaches every week. Couldn’t be doing with that.

                      Gabriel in for me

                      Open Controls
                    3. Bobby Digital
                      • 7 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Yeah you either go two Arsenal defenders or none at all. Looks good though

                      Open Controls
                    4. Men in green tights
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      Guess same as most BB gwk 22

                      Open Controls
                  6. George James
                    • 10 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    So many ways to go this week.

                    What would you do here?

                    A) Nothing and Roll

                    B) Bruno >> Gordon

                    C) Larsen + Gvardiol >> Wood + Hall / Munoz

                    D) Something else 2 FT 0.1m ITB

                    Flekken
                    TAA • Gabriel • Gvardiol • Robinson
                    Salah• Palmer • Bruno
                    Isak • Solanke • Larsen

                    Vlad / Amad / Rogers* / Greaves

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bobby Digital
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      B

                      Open Controls
                  7. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Good evening all!!

                    Best option for 3rd Pool player slot???

                    Have Salah and TAA

                    A- Gakpo
                    Or
                    B- Diaz

                    Cheers everyone!!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bobby Digital
                      • 7 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      B

                      Open Controls
                    2. Men in green tights
                      • 6 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Personally keeping away from TAA but it's a toss up between Gakpo and Diaz I've gone Diaz totally expecting minutes to be managed but playing all games hopefully in some shape or form .

                      Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.