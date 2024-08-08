106
  pilgrimchris
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Wait and see on Chelsea players for me including Palmer given his late return after the Euros. I fear we are about to find out exactly what a good job Pochettino was really doing...

    sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Palmer as close to essential as it gets to me

  3 A
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Settled with Virgil . Cant afford Trent. Virgil same price with most of Arsenal defenders too. Easy swap.

    luk46
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      as much as I rate him, you’re basically relying on a bullet header and idk if pool keep more cs than arsenal early on

      3 A
        • 8 Years
        41 mins ago

        Can I borrow 0.5 million from you?

        luk46
          • 6 Years
          23 mins ago

          depends where I’m going, will let you know mate

    Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      my argument with other Pool defenders is that if the Liverpool defence is doing well ie 13-17+ CS then the odds are that makes Trent a 7m behemoth. His attacking potential is not in doubt, but to reach his past wonder FPL days he's going to need a healthy does of CSs

      3 A
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Good point. Last season Pool among top 3 or 4 best defence in my book but yeah still far from good old days.

  luk46
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    if you knew both would start first 3 games, who would you rather have? trent or jota?

    GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      Jota.

    Jaycert1
        40 mins ago

        In my opinion Jota. Liverpools defense isn't proven yet (something you'd wait to see after gameweek 2) Jota is clinical and he's playing against some of the easier defences in the league

      Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        39 mins ago

        Has to be Jota - classified as a midfielder in FPL and playing CF in the scenario that he starts first 3 games

      Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        Jota

      luk46
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        leaning jota too, currently owning him thinking he should start and if he does well we might get a few more starts

    Manumana
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      Why cant I see - Yankuba Minteh - in FPL ? Thanks

      Mother Farke
          29 mins ago

          He's on Brighton's second page.

        Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          29 mins ago

          There's a page 2 for the Brighton squad.

        Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          25 mins ago

          There is a search function in FPL...

          Manumana
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Thanks

      nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        52 mins ago

        Why no love for Rashford? Summer off/cheap price could he not be a bargain?

        MagicMessi
          • 12 Years
          29 mins ago

          Have him but can switch to Eze or other 5.5 mid

          nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            27 mins ago

            Eze a good alternate to be fair

            MagicMessi
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              Plan is to start with Rash vs Fulham then decide

      sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        52 mins ago

        I am on the no-Haaland camp, so Foden was my ideal route to City attack. With the late return, what would you do? KDB? Book a transfer? Take it on the chin?

        nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          29 mins ago

          Thinking the same cup final may clear up the issue

          Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            23 mins ago

            Foden is expected back around the 10th so highly unlikely to get any mins in the CS.

        MagicMessi
          • 12 Years
          25 mins ago

          Get Haaland

        Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          23 mins ago

          Bobb

        Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          21 mins ago

          Taking GW2 on the chin. If Foden gets minutes in GW1, Son > Foden (C) in GW2. If he doesn't, hold Son vs Everton and cap Salah at home to Brentford

          Or lose Havertz Son/Foden Trent + 1.0 for Haaland Nkunku Robinson

      MagicMessi
        • 12 Years
        49 mins ago

        Jota or Elliot? Also have Salah

        nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          41 mins ago

          Jota

          luk46
            • 6 Years
            21 mins ago

            not even close that

        No Professionals
          • 7 Years
          35 mins ago

          I wouldn't double up on Liverpool's attack, especially on a significant rotation risk.

          luk46
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            one of the best attacks in the league and that certainly wont change, also a great fixture run to start with

        nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          24 mins ago

          Salah enough imo

      FISSH
        • 11 Years
        42 mins ago

        A) Haaland and Nkunku

        B) Havertz and Palmer

        No Professionals
          • 7 Years
          34 mins ago

          A to start with.

      El_Matador
        • 12 Years
        40 mins ago

        Going without Salah has me a little nervous but I keep coming back to this:

        Raya
        Gvardiol Livramento Murillo
        Saka Eze Mbeumo Nkunku
        Watkins Haaland Isak(c)

        Fabianski Barco Faes Winks

        Any advice welcome, tia

        No Professionals
          • 7 Years
          30 mins ago

          the issue with Salah is that, at 12.5m, you need to have plans to captain him IMO. If you have Isak and Haaland, you probably won't captain him in the first 4.

          Isak (SOU)
          Haaland (IPS)
          Haaland (whu)
          Haaland (BRE)

          El_Matador
            • 12 Years
            28 mins ago

            Thanks

            Did you know Bruce Lee isn't really dead?

            No Professionals
              • 7 Years
              25 mins ago

              not interested, I'm already making s*** load in computers

              El_Matador
                • 12 Years
                just now

                You have inspired me to re-watch that scene later on haha

        nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          28 mins ago

          Nice team! Love the Livra pick if he's nailed

          El_Matador
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Cheers, that's flexible tbh, depending on signings and news in the next few days

      Salah_Fingers
        • 10 Years
        38 mins ago

        I own haaland, and leaning towards not having Salah as well, which option below :

        A - Saka and Bruno fernandes
        B - Salah and CHO

        El_Matador
          • 12 Years
          31 mins ago

          A

          nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            14 mins ago

            Agree with above

        No Professionals
          • 7 Years
          28 mins ago

          I think comfortably A. It could also be Odegard and Son.

        Salah_Fingers
          • 10 Years
          25 mins ago

          Cheers guys, I'd not considered Son, that's a good suggestion

      nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        35 mins ago

        Is this draft madness? 0.5ITB
        Henderson
        Saliba Shaw Gvardiol
        Saka Foden Bruno Rashford
        Watkins Isak Havertz
        (Mykelenko-Andersen-Sangere)

        No Professionals
          • 7 Years
          26 mins ago

          someone supports Man Utd...

          nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            haha guilty as charged, too biased? Risky going without mo and haaland?

            x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              9 mins ago

              I've no idea how you can be a United fan and think that getting any of our players, never mind THREE, is a good idea

              nico05
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                7 mins ago

                Haha you're probably right, any you would keep?

                x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  No

                  nico05
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Thanks

            Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              United attacking double up and no Salah and Haaland, must love getting punished

              nico05
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Yeah I'll scrap that draft Tony ha

        ManUtdForLife
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          26 mins ago

          Like it

          No Professionals
            • 7 Years
            25 mins ago

            someone else supports Man Utd...

        luk46
          • 6 Years
          23 mins ago

          kinda troll init

      Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        settled on this backline:

        White | Gvardiol | Barco (Robinson | Greaves)

        any improvements? Don't like Mykolenko. Newcastle 4.5 doubts over Hall

        Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          oh and Palace I'm not sure on, but then Guehi didn't play much since Glasner took over...

        luk46
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          depends if you think gvardiol starts first 4 and if you wanna bench white in 2 or 4 as I think theres a good chance they concede in those games

        Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Find 0.5m and upgrade 4.0m def to improve 3rd def rotation with Robinson, maybe Forest defender

      Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        A) Lavia or b) winks
        1) trent or b) havertz
        Cheers

        No Professionals
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          winks - go for the player from the team that you are unlikely to ever need 3 spots from.

          Trent

      CHICKENDINNER3000
          27 mins ago

          A) Salah + 5.5 MD (Andreas?)
          B) Saka + Gordon

          El_Matador
            • 12 Years
            just now

            B

        Sparkys Barmy Army
          • 10 Years
          27 mins ago

          First draft team, let me know any glaring mistakes haha

          Raya
          Munoz - Burn - Mykolenko
          Salah - Son - Nkunku - Elliott
          Haaland - Isak - Muniz

          Valdimarsson - HB - Barco - Winks

          cheers

          El_Matador
            • 12 Years
            just now

            I've been put off Mykolenko. Saw a lengthy post on here the other day about it from an Everton fan and their fixtures are not great either.

            My team above, I'm going with Murillo for the first 3 then can change it up if needed. The pool of 4.5 defs is great for chopping and changing imo

          El_Matador
            • 12 Years
            just now

            I like the Muniz pick, week 2 and 3 in mind

        RohanVaswani
          • 13 Years
          27 mins ago

          A) Havertz Salah Kulus Gibbs Virgil

          Or

          B) Gakpo Jota Son Saka Mylo?

        Bourbon Boy Utd
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          24 mins ago

          OKAY, FROM A QUIET down under IN oztralia....INTESTESD IN WHAT YOU GUYS THINK IN THE nORTHERN hEMPISPHERE

          RAYA/TURNER

          GVARDIOL/SALIBA/QUANSAH
          SALAH (V/C) /JOTA(C) / rASHFORD / BOBB
          WOOD/ HAALAND/ ISAK

          on the bench.... WINKS/ BARCO / FAES

        RUUD!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          21 mins ago

          Jota in a 352 or Havertz in a 343? Really can’t decide

          FISSH
            • 11 Years
            14 mins ago

            Havertz for minutes

          luk46
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            if we can assume jota starts gw1 I like the punt a lot

        Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          19 mins ago

          Which team would you prefer from these (changes are BOLD)?

          A) AREOLA 4.0
          GVARDIOL MUNOZ myko robinson bellis
          salah eze nkunku GORDON WINKS
          haaland isak muniz

          B) HENDERSON 4.0
          TAA KONSA myko robinson bellis
          salah eze nkunku MGW ROGERS
          haaland isak muniz

          Leaning for A atm...

        R.C.
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          Which option irrespective of the difference in cost?

          1. Rogers + Isak
          2. Watkins + Gordon

          RUUD!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            7 mins ago

            B by a country mile

          Haa-lala-land
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            Which do you prefer?

          Sandy Ravage
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            Depends if Rogers is starting, but I'd want Isak.

          Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Irrespective of cost, I'd go with Isak and Gordon 🙂

        No Professionals
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          Flekken
          Trent Mykolenko Barco
          Bruno Nkunku Eze Son
          Haaland Isak Muniz

          Valdi Robinson Konsa Raki-Sakyi
          1.0m itb

          thoughts?

          NJ MetroStars
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            as a united fan, im avoiding them like the plague

            No Professionals
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              Bruno could be Odegaard or Gordon (if Gordon, a defender can become Guardiol).

              NJ MetroStars
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                3 mins ago

                thats a good move. id go gordon

          RUUD!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            4 mins ago

            Oh, gone off Dawn now have ya?

        FISSH
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          RMT

          I know my defence is awful..

          Henderson
          Maatsen, Robinson, Mykolenko
          Palmer, Son, Saka, Rogers
          Wood, Haaland, Isak

          (Ward, Rak-Sakyi, Barco, Harwood-Bellis)

          No Professionals
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            your defence is awful, and your bench is horrible. With players like Maatsen and Rogers, you need decent bench options IMO.

          NJ MetroStars
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            midfield feels bloated on cost. id probably downgrade one of palm, son or saka for a value pick and beef up the D a little

          Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            i wouldn't mind the defense but I'd change Maatsen for Munoz (more established and better fixtures) and upgrade one of the 4.0 defender for a 4.5 (a newcastle, NFO or Villa for example).

        NJ MetroStars
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          a) pickford/saliba
          b) raya/porro

          No Professionals
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            b

        Flynny
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          How would you fill in the gaps here? Thanks

          Areola 4m
          Gvardiol munoz xxx xxx barco
          Salah eze xxxx nkunku winks
          Haaland isak muniz

          A....mykolenko robinson Gordon

          B...taa faes hudson-odoi

          NJ MetroStars
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            probably A but close. im in a similar position with having salah. I do get the upside of double liverpool but it also feels a little much given the new manager.

            Flynny
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              It's very close isn't it.

          luk46
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            A with either a forest or a newcastle defender over mykolenko

        Sandy Ravage
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          With a front 3 of Haaland, Isak & Havertz, it'll be interesting timing when & whom to switch for the likes of Watkins & Mateta, or whether injuries will force it.

        R.C.
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Newcastle fans will Gordon start GW1?

          Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Would love to know that too

        Silecro
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          A) Bruno & Havertz
          Or
          B) Saka & Muniz?

          Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Bruno and Muniz

          Funkyav
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            well saka surely outscores bruno but muniz will do well to score as many as Havertz

            its v close so id go with the saka option i think

        TanN
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Quite settled on this Haaland draft...

          Flekken
          Gvardiol Gabriel Porro Mykolenko
          Saka Nkunku Gordon Eze
          Haaland (C) Watkins

          Henderson Barco Rogers Ui-Jo

          0.5itb

          However, going for no Haaland frees up a lot of cash...

          Alisson
          Gvardiol Gabriel Andersen
          KDB Saka Son Jota Nkunku
          Isak Watkins

          Virginia Mykolenko Barco Ui-Jo

          0.0 itb

          Which team scores more points...(the FFS app says xp of 51 for the Haaland draft, and 56 for the no Haaland draft)

        Kane Train
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Which one ?

          A) Haaland, Konsa, Gibbs-White
          B) Watkins, TAA, Son

