Our 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team previews continue apace with Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca has been chosen as the man to replace Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout, but can he make an instant impact at Stamford Bridge?

In these team guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each club for the upcoming campaign. We’ll also take a stab at predicted line-ups for Gameweek 1, review pre-season and more.

The data and graphics in this article come from either our Premium Members Area or Statsbomb, with whom we are partnering in 2024/25.

Fantasy managers can get access to the wealth of Statsbomb numbers, as well as the usual Opta stats, exclusive articles, transfer planner, tools and app, with a 40% discounted Premium Membership today.

CHELSEA: REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

There are reasons to be optimistic.

Chelsea have an interesting new head coach in Enzo Maresca, who is set to implement a new, slower, possession-based style.

The Italian has used a fluid 4-3-3 in pre-season, as they did on occasion under Mauricio Pochettino. So the Blues already have the personnel capable of playing in that formation, which should help speed up the process.

There is talent in this Chelsea squad, too.

In Cole Palmer (£10.5m) and Christopher Nkunku (£6.5m), the Blues have real quality in attack.

In addition, Romeo Lavia (£4.5m) has shown pre-season promise, while Marc Cucurella (£5.0m) had an excellent Euro 2024.

Given the improvements under Pochettino since the turn of the year, there is some hope that Chelsea can start quickly.

Above: Clubs sorted by NPxG difference in 2024, via Statsbomb

CHELSEA: REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

More upheaval.

Pochettino appeared to steady the ship in 2024 but there is a real fear that Chelsea could be back to square one again.

Defensive issues have been apparent in the club’s pre-season tour of the US, with half the 12 goals conceded caused by mistakes playing out from the back. The high defensive line has been repeatedly exposed, too.

It is still early days for Maresca, of course, but defensive frailties are a major concern, especially with Manchester City up first.

“One of my first meetings with the squad was about the number of goals we conceded last year with the defensive line being very high. It is something that we are trying to work on. The problem has been defensively and when I say defensively, I don’t just mean the defensive line. All of the players. “We are not working on playing with the defensive line higher. It is a habit from last year or from years ago. I don’t know. But we are trying to drop the defensive line by four or five metres so we have the advantage and don’t concede the balls in behind. Last season we conceded many goals with this problem and hopefully we can solve this problem very soon.” – Enzo Maresca

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



