  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Top post...top 4m defenders please ? Thank you

    1. Pariße
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      They did it already.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Neale did this just a few hours after the game launched. Unbelievable really.
        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/07/17/best-4-0m-defenders-for-fpl-2024-25

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Faes HarwoodB Greaves

    3. Forza Napoli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      You don’t want any at this stage imo

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        I might need 2...

        1. NorCal Villan
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Then you might need to redo your team 😎

      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        One is fine.

  2. F4L
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    If your main objective going into the season was to limit hits, what would you prioritise doing?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Plan ahead?

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        will try. got unlucky with injuries last season so considering going with a viable 8th attacker even though i know its not the best way to play the game

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Yeah a lot of good options at 5.0m midfielders and 4.5m benchable defenders...

    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Map your team to the first 5 gw's

      Hopefully save up transfers to take adavantage of fixture swings

      OR

      WC with more information than you had before gw1

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        cheers. gonna try and build FTs asap

        want to wc gw3-4 tbh, think there might be a bit too much transfer activity after the season has started to be happy for a long time with gw1 squad. but like you say that would be more information

        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Yep, I see where you're coming from. My strategy may be too patient and may not take advantage of early trends and therefore increases in team value. It's something I'm aware of and something I intend to monitor.

          Somehow though, WC gw 3-4 seems to early for me personally. Small timeframe for judgement calls?

          1. F4L
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            yeah likely too small a timeframe

            just find now with the amount of informed semi-casual players its more important to try and get ahead. once the template forms after 8-10 GWs its tough to find an advantage, albeit not impossible.

            1. Pep bites Kun
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Yes, can't fault your thinking, with so much information out there. The analysis of collated information is the value we should be able to exploit, better and sooner.

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Others try to limit hits, others try to get points and raise TV early in the season.

    4. Brehmeren
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Keep calm, don't chase points and use subs to save FTs

    5. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      thanks all

  3. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Who do we reckon starts in goal for nottingham forest? Sels or Miguel?

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Miguel.

      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Suthern thnks it'll be Sels.
        I'm hoping they get Ramsdale

        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          At 4.5 for Rams, that would be nice

          1. Ser Davos
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            he would change the GK landscape

            Atm I'm on Pope or Raya

    2. ManUtdForLife
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      It’ll be Sels but likely to change to Miguel at some point

  4. 3 A
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Will Jota start as a first choice? And not Darwin...

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Lol see post below haha

    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      I'd also like to know the answer to this question 🙂 Will we solidly know before gw1?

    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      I hope so.

    4. XX SMICER XX
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      I’m gambling on Jota - Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo only just back from internationals.

      I think he starts GW1

  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Haven't seen many teams with Darwin . Not tempted by the opening fixtures and the managers comments he might be the main man up front ?

    1. Elmoelite
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        Any news with the chair throwing?

      • F4L
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        just waiting to see if he is used in pre-season match before season starts. they got 2 this weekend

        very much on radar. if slot uses him as an out and out forward likie you say and doesnt make him come deep, i can see him bagging 30+ g/a this season.

        dont really care if he misses a few, you get that volume of chances you're automatically a better fpl pick than 90% of other forwards

        1. 3 A
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          He'll not miss a few...

          he'll miss ... a lot.... 🙂

      • Pennywise
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        I've got him in my fwds. I have a suspicion he'll come good this season.

    2. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Do we really need Gvardiol or TAA? This is top heavy but 5 full backs
      That attack

      Henderson (4.0)
      Maatsen Munoz Myko/Castagne Barco
      Salah Son Nkunku CHO/Winks
      Haaland Isak Muniz

      1. NorCal Villan
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Just my take, but not sold on Nkunku, CHO/Winks, & Muniz. The rest of your attack is fine

    3. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      watching the Arsenal highlights...

      how was Odegaard?

      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Well you're the one watching them. Tell us please!

        1. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          only the highlights; looking for a Gunner who watched the full 90

    4. Van_de_Fart
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      I've seen a lot of people mention Barco in defence, but can't find him on FPL. Which team does he play for?

      1. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Brighton

      2. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Brighton

    5. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      J Pedro has just unlocked Raya, Trent, Gvadiol, Salah, Isak & Haaland.

      Think I’ve found my team by accident.

      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Guessing the midfield is Salah, Nkunku and 3 x 5.5 or below?

        I'm tempted by something similar but I think I want a stronger midfield. Three only way is to ditch Haaland though

        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Salah, Eze, Nkunku, ESR

          That was my midfield anyway.

          1. Pennywise
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            ESR?

            1. _Freddo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              2 hours, 18 mins ago

              Smith Rowe

              1. Pennywise
                • 14 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                Cheers

      2. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        J Pedro looks a superb pick for the price.

        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          I don’t really like the fixs but he unlocks the rest so right now, it feels right.

          1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            I think he’s on pens too, can’t complain about that.

            1. Pennywise
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Def not, who's the team?

              1. space mercenary
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 52 mins ago

                Brighton, but Arsenal reportedly interested. Which could mean bench warming if it happens.

      3. F4L
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Unal is coming

        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Who’s Unai?

          Arsenal will not be buying him, don’t know where that story came from.

          1. F4L
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            sorry Unal the Bournemouth striker. got a knock atm but if Solanke leaves will be a starter surely at 5.5, stats were very good last season, albeit limited sample size. should be good to go come GW4. reckon he'll be the 5.5 to own for most this season, but Pedro looks decent also

    6. nickybwild
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      A) Saka and Dunk/Davies or B) Odegaard and Gvardiol?

      1. Pennywise
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        B for me

    7. theshazly
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Raya (Fabianski)
      Gvardi Porro Andersn (Harwood/Barco)
      Nkunku Salah CHO ESR (Rogers)
      Haaland Isaak Havertz

      Rate this draft please.
      0.0 ITB

      1. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        I was on this draft as well but dont you tbink the midfield is quite weak?

    8. Pennywise
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      RMT Please

      Pickford
      Burn, TAA, Mykolenko
      Winks, Nkunku, Salah, Eze
      Haaland, Isak, Darwin

      1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        You’re playing Winks? I hope not.

        1. Pennywise
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          No I've just canned him tbh

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        No. You scared the crap out of me as a kid.

        1. Pennywise
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Same here

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            Tim Curry, man. What a performance.

            1. Pennywise
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              Totally agree

    9. I Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      For the first few GWs:

      A) Haaland, Rashford, Bobb
      B) M.Salah, B.Fernandes, Wood

      1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        B

    10. rozzo
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Pickford
      Gvardiol Saliba Mylolenko
      Palmer Gordon Eze Diaz
      Haaland Isak Havertz

      Virginia Barco Bells Winks

      Midfield too weak?

      1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Diaz and Gordon want-away? Minds might be elsewhere?

    11. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      There are 7 players who scored over 200 points last season:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/07/30/can-members-of-last-seasons-200-points-club-do-it-again

      If you don't have Haaland and Salah, you can comfortably get 5 of them plus Isak.

      What would you rather have?

      5 players who score over 200 points or...

      2 players who score over 200 points?

      1. ManUtdForLife
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        I would like the players scoring this season’s points

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Well that's exactly what that link is all about.

          1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            I think all of Taylor Swift’s songs sound the same.

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 52 mins ago

              Reply fail?

              1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 48 mins ago

                No, just reflecting on Madonna and Taylor Swift.

                1. ManUtdForLife
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 45 mins ago

                  I actually like a couple of her recent releases - 'Peter' and 'Who's afraid of little old me' are pretty decent

                  1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 32 mins ago

                    I didn’t know people were afraid of Taylor Swift!

                    Open Controls
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 29 mins ago

                      The circus life made her mean!

          2. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            i.e. Who can do it again this season.

          3. ManUtdForLife
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            What’s your opinion of Taylor Swift?

      2. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Have you joined the Hall of Shame Tourney? I’m hearing there is likely to be a fine imaginary prize for highest ranked virgin!

      3. F4L
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        much bigger difference between 280 and 210, than 220 and 180 though 😉

        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          oops, *210 and 180

      4. 3 A
        • 8 Years
        38 mins ago

        its amazing what u can do without Haaland. https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26663625

    12. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      a) Raya Hall Nkunku/6.5mid

      b) Pope Gabriel 5.5 mid

    13. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Pedro esr
      Or rogers muniz?

      1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Hello!

        1. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Hey hey! Which is better?

      2. ManUtdForLife
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Vamos!

    14. Shoplifters United
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      For the opening run:

      A. Gibbs-White + Porro
      B. CHO + TAA

      Another…

      A. Gibbs-White + Rogers
      B. CHO + Bailey

      Thanks

    15. R.C.
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Why didn’t Watkins start?

      1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Vamos got the nod!

    16. Jessbek
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Keep tinkering but I think I might end up on this with an early-ish wildcard (probably after international gameweek). I have kept bouncing between Salah or Trent + additional cash, but I love the value of Hudson-Odoi/Muniz early on. Would love to have Rogers instead of the 4.5mid as those three seem to have decent rotation but just short. Thoughts?

      Henderson (4.0m)
      Porro - Mykolenko - Livramento (Robinson - Barco)
      Salah - Saka - Nkunku - Hudson-Odoi (4.5m)
      Haaland - Isak - Muniz

    17. Ohh1454
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Thoughts on this new draft ?
      Flekken (4m)
      Saliba Hall/Liv Mykolenko (Robinson Barco)
      Salah Eze Gordon Nkunku (Rogers)
      Isak Haaland Muniz

    18. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      Any suggestions here folks? Alison > raya in a few gws.

      Alison
      Gvardiol porro burn
      Salah bruno kulu cho esr
      Haaland isak

      4.0 barco bellis Fraser

      1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
        • 10 Years
        28 mins ago

        You’ve booked a transfer?

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          Called planning

          1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Fair enough.

    19. Zoostation
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Andreas or ESR? (No room for Muniz in a 3-5-2)

      1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Andreas for me.

        1. Zoostation
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Just wish we knew who was on penalties lol.

          Assuming Andreas but don't think there is any real indication

      2. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Switched to 3-5-2 as well. Andreas esr are 0.5m cheaper and not sure on Muniz game time with Jiminez around. Currently have esr, could change before deadline.

        1. Zoostation
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Exact same boat I'm in

    20. Zoostation
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      A: Raya and Virgil (Robertson if healthy)

      B: Henderson and TAA

      Option A is my only way to get in Arsenal at the back

    21. 360_No_Pope
        1 min ago

        Eze in a 352 or Fullkrug in a 343 cos he’s a shiny new toy?

        Flekken
        Gvardiol/Munoz/Mykolenko
        Salah/Saka/Son/Nkunku
        Watkins/Isak/Fullkrug

        4/Barco/Winks/Harwood B

        1. Zoostation
          • 10 Years
          just now

          1000% Eze

          Have to wait to see how Fulkrug settles and the fixtures change

