We return to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price list analysis with a look at the best £6.0m-£7.0m midfielders.

EBERECHI EZE

Eberechi Eze has risen from £6.0m at the start of last season to £7.0m, but it’s a justified hike.

The England international scored six goals and provided three assists in 11 matches under Oliver Glasner, with his 35 shots and 21 chances created both team-leading totals.

In fact, among FPL midfielders with at least 600 minutes to their names after the Austrian’s arrival, Eze was fifth for minutes per shot (25.3), only behind Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), Cole Palmer (£10.5m), Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) and Phil Foden (£9.5m).

Expectation levels are higher than usual for Crystal Palace this season.

Since Glasner’s first match in charge, Palace have won 24 points in the Premier League, with only Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City winning more. They’ve also started to increase the number of chances they create, ranking seventh for expected goals (xG).

Michael Olise’s departure will make things more difficult, but Eze – who returned to pre-season training this week – still has plenty going for him, with set plays and potential penalties in his locker.

He also faces Brentford first, who have concerns in the full-back department.

LEON BAILEY

Leon Bailey (£6.5m) struggled to settle at Aston Villa initially but emerged as one of Unai Emery’s key men last season.

The Jamaican racked up double figures for both goals and assists, averaging 5.0 points per start, level with Anthony Gordon (£7.5m) and more than Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m).

Furthermore, only seven current FPL midfielders (minimum 600 minutes) could better his expected goal involvement (xGI) record of 0.58 per 90 minutes in 2023/24:

Name Price xGI p90 Salah £12.5m 1.01 Palmer £10.5m 0.91 Saka £10.0m 0.82 De Bruyne £9.5m 0.70 Mbeumo £7.0m 0.70 Eze £7.0m 0.64 Son £10.0m 0.63 Bailey £6.5m 0.58

Offering plenty of creativity as well as goal threat, Bailey’s improved output makes him a solid differential pick (4.6% ownership).

Villa’s first six matches in 2024/25 are the fifth-best according to our Season Ticker, with Arsenal in Gameweek 2 the biggest early test.

BRYAN MBEUMO

