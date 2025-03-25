38
Is Salah essential for the final FPL Gameweeks?

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community can often be ruthless.

In early March, Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) emphatically broke the game’s all-time points record, but a couple of quiet performances in other competitions, plus the reemergence of Erling Haaland (£14.8m), have managers wondering if the Egyptian King could actually be a calculated sacrifice.

Indeed, he’s already dropped in price since his last league outing.

Let’s look at both sides of this dilemma.

RECORD-BREAKER

On 306 points when no one else has yet reached 200, Gameweek 28 saw Salah break his own FPL record with nine matches still to play.

A jaw-dropping 27 goals and 17 assists are in the bag, meaning he’s delivered 17 double-digit hauls in 29 outings. Last season, nobody had more than 10 of them, or 11 in the two before that. Only four Salah occasions have ended with a blank.

Under the bonnet, we see that the 32-year-old is also the league’s best for shots (106), penalty area touches (313), creating big chances (21) and racking up expected goal involvement (xGI, 29.16).

The numbers are stunning.

ARE LIVERPOOL TIRED?

 

The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Questions for Zophar's Gameweek 30 Q&A article part one
    zøphar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Taking questions for part 1 of the Gameweek 30 Q&A. Part two after the FA Cup fixtures on the weekend. Send them in!

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      If you had no Crystal Palace or Newcastle players, would you wildcard now given the favourable entry point for both teams?

      Open Controls
  2. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Well, it's farewell from me as a mod. It's not just today's technical issues - that's just the tip of the iceberg. I wish I was able to improve things for you guys, but unfortunately I feel like I have no scope to do so.

    It's been a weird experience. Since joining I haven't received any kind of welcome/induction, been invited to any groups, given any guidelines on what to do or how/where to report different kinds of issues. I have tried to make a go of it as a lone ranger but am completed ignored by the staff, with a couple of notable exceptions. I do want to thank Neale and the editorial team for their work, and Will (TopMarx). But aside from them, I can't help but conclude that the majority of the staff/management don't really care about improving this site. Perhaps I misunderstood the scope of the role, but it is just such a frustrating experience being unable to help with any of the multitude of issue being raised in the comments here beyond referring you to the support email addresss when I know they hardly ever respond in a reasonable timeframe if at all, or asking questions of an uncaring management team. None of the suggestions I've passed on from you guys are ever acted on, and I know no one will come here to apologise for or explain issues like today's.

    I will still be around as a poster and continue to contribute what I can in the Eliteserien section and so on, but as a representative of FFS, that's it for me.

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Always appreciated your efforts Mentaculus, I could tell you went above and beyond to try and help the site. Thank you for your service

      Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      You've always been helpful and kind, you seem like a very decent person. Thank you so very much.

      Open Controls
    3. NZREDS
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      All the best my man!

      Open Controls
    4. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Glad you've decided to hang around despite things not working out as you'd hoped.

      Thanks for giving it a go.

      Open Controls
    5. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      good luck for the future mentecalus,clearly a jolly good chap,thanks for your efforts.

      Open Controls
    6. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      A sad day but glad you're still going to be here posting etc.

      Open Controls
    7. Men in green tights
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Like you have stated , no support from the management in any shape or form , totally uncaring of it's staff and members so we don't blame you dropping being a mod will be better for your own sanity.
      Nice to hear that you will stay an active member on the site as this has been very valuable over last season.
      Your efforts are very much appreciated.
      Cheers mate

      Open Controls
    8. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Legend, can’t help but feel like a rat on a sinking ship

      Open Controls
    9. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Can I give you a list of people to ban before you lose your privileges 😉

      Open Controls
    10. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Wow that sounds really bad. Sorry to hear your plight. All the best

      Open Controls
    11. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Sad days!

      Open Controls
    12. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Thank you for giving up so much of your free time completely free of charge to keep the scout running, M.C.

      Open Controls
    13. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      That’s a real shame to hear such things like that

      Thank you for your efforts mate

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Good luck M on your future endeavours, great that you’ll still be around though. It sounds like a typical workplace in my experience. Obviously I’ve worked in some pretty s%#te environments 😀 take care pal…

        Open Controls
        1. Gazwaz80
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          You should be going Green with all the ‘upticks’ you’ve got 😀

          Open Controls
    14. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Sad to hear mate. You always answer my posts with helpful responses.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Many times he was the only person who would reply to someone asking for help with their FPL teams.

        Open Controls
    15. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      I know a little about websites. Even making simple changes to the functionality of a website can be complicated and very expensive, especially for a website like this which has been coded like spaghetti junction. Moreover, good web developers are like gold dust. There are no shortage of ideas on how to make things better, but they have to be triaged and accompanied by a strong business case to cover the costs.

      Open Controls
    16. Sam FPLFamily
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Good evening The Mentaculus, evening all,

      I was really sad to read this post.

      As a team we are always open to feedback and suggestions and wherever we can we have always tried to implement any possible changes that the community would like. This season the we have been really busy behind the scenes working on some really exciting tech changes and tools which, when launched for the new 25/26 season, will create a far superior user experience, as well as adding even more benefits for the members.

      With regard to the support emails, I know that the staff who man that reply to every email, it is check multiple times every day and they regularly ask the appropriate staff if they are unsure of the best response.

      We also read through the comments section and a lot of the things that we have been working on are based on suggestions that have come from the members so I am sorry that you don't feel you have been listened to. You can always email me if you have things that you want to suggest and if it is something that we can do we will ALWAYS try. The last couple of seasons we have been hampered by a lack of tech support, however that has changed now and the tech team is growing to broaden our capabilities and improve the site.

      As a team we are sorry to lose you as a Mod, but we are glad you will be staying onsite. Hopefully you will love the incoming changes as much as I do.

      Any suggestions or comments are always welcome - either via email or in the end of the season questionnaire we will send out to members. Please feel free to suggest things. Everything that we do here is about making the user experience better and providing the tools and resources for the best FPL seasons possible. If there are things you need/want that aren't part of the FFS offering then feel free to get in touch.

      Sam x

      Open Controls
  3. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Should I WC the following lot?

    Kepa / Flekken
    Gabriel, Gvardiol, Kerkez / Neco, Faes,
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Semenyo / Hudson-Odoi
    Isak, Wood, Wissa

    WC31 we'll have more information, but I still have to use my chips, having used only TC. Might as well WC now and AM Glasner 31. What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Bear in mind that AM Glasner isn't just for 31. It blocks out 32 & 33 as well, so you'll be bound to FH34 and BB in a possible double that you don't yet know about and won't know about until at last 5 weeks after WC.

      Were I in your shoes, I'd WC31, BB & FH either 32 & 33 or 33 & 34 depending on cup results, & AM35-37 or 36-38, where there might possibly be at least one more DGW.

      Your team isn't that much of a disaster that couldn't wait until 31 to pull the trigger.

      Open Controls
  4. Jarnathan
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Anyone joining any better run sites?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Reddit is my go to now, I used to enjoy the charm of an old school forum like this but it's gone so far downhill

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        31 mins ago

        Yeah the FantasyPL sub is great - been asking for something like their dedicated Rate My Team thread here for ages.

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Can't be that hard to implement something like that

          Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Nah. Scout is still the daddy.

      They just need to offer Mark the big bucks to tempt him back and to run things.

      Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      58 mins ago

      Don’t think there are better ones. Been here for years so got used to it

      Would be nice to be part of a WhatsApp group of some sort, but don’t know anyone here personally

      Open Controls
  5. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Has Haaland actually re-emerged or are people a) looking at Citys fixtures and/or potential double b) had enough of Palmer?

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Mainly fixtures for me, specifically 30, 35 & 36 for captaincy.

      Open Controls
  6. Yes Ndidi
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Is Salah essential, now that he won't blank in the PL, & won't be rotated for the European games? Hmmm.

    Even if the PL is sewn up with 4 or 5 to go, there is no sense in Slot not playing him.

    Open Controls
  7. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    5 players flagged! Hello wildcard my old friend.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      I've come to talk with you again
      Because a vision softly creeping
      Left its seeds while I was sleeping

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in

        Open Controls
  8. Dream Killers 2.0
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is it worth wildcarding this lot...?

    Pickford
    Gabriel Kerkez Greaves Mazraoui
    Palmer Kluivert Dango Mbuemo
    Haaland Wood

    Fabianksi TAA, I Saar, Ndiaye

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      50/50.

      Open Controls

