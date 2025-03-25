Is Salah essential for the final FPL Gameweeks?

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) community can often be ruthless.

In early March, Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) emphatically broke the game’s all-time points record, but a couple of quiet performances in other competitions, plus the reemergence of Erling Haaland (£14.8m), have managers wondering if the Egyptian King could actually be a calculated sacrifice.

Indeed, he’s already dropped in price since his last league outing.

Let’s look at both sides of this dilemma.

RECORD-BREAKER

On 306 points when no one else has yet reached 200, Gameweek 28 saw Salah break his own FPL record with nine matches still to play.

A jaw-dropping 27 goals and 17 assists are in the bag, meaning he’s delivered 17 double-digit hauls in 29 outings. Last season, nobody had more than 10 of them, or 11 in the two before that. Only four Salah occasions have ended with a blank.

Under the bonnet, we see that the 32-year-old is also the league’s best for shots (106), penalty area touches (313), creating big chances (21) and racking up expected goal involvement (xGI, 29.16).

The numbers are stunning.

ARE LIVERPOOL TIRED?