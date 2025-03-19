46
46 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    10 hours, 50 mins ago

    Fans of the international break 'who's playing when' - it's coming today! Cancel your evening plans to learn when Franco Umeh-Chibueze is on duty with the Republic of Ireland under-21s.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 hours, 37 mins ago

      What about the 'team news trustworthiness of managers' article we've been promised for several months?

      Surely this 2 weeks of excruciating downtime is the perfect opportunity to write it.

      Open Controls
    2. LarryDuff
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      "fans of" and "international break" feels so weird in the same sentence

      Open Controls
  2. dshv
    • 7 Years
    10 hours, 27 mins ago

    Pickford
    Munoz Gvardiol Huijusen Robinson Greaves
    Salah Palmer Foden Dango Nwaeri
    Isak Wood Marmoush

    got lost dropped from 2k to 100k in past 3 weeks..
    What to do? I am planning AM 31-33 as well, have all the chips except TC.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 hours, 13 mins ago

      How many free transfers?

      Open Controls
      1. dshv
        • 7 Years
        10 hours, 9 mins ago

        nothing, planning to go with WC35.. but my team just collapsed

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          9 hours, 56 mins ago

          I'd wait for the FA Cup quarter finals to finish and then (a) wildcard and (b) finalise your chip strategy.

          Open Controls
  3. Nuka Girl
    • 8 Years
    10 hours, 8 mins ago

    Need to replace TTA
    Looking for the 6 weeks.
    What do you think?
    A) Gvardiol
    B) Newcastle defender
    C) some other

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 hours, 55 mins ago

      B. Trippier.

      Open Controls
      1. Nuka Girl
        • 8 Years
        9 hours, 4 mins ago

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
  4. MrMartini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    10 hours ago

    Strategy question WC, TC, FH used.

    Thoughts on either
    A- AM- GW30- 32 (Pep, Table boost, Howe or Glasner)
    Bench boost 33

    Or

    B- AM GW31- 33 (Table boost, Howe or Glasner, Doubling manager)
    Bench boost likely 36.

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 hours, 51 mins ago

    Not sure why Marc keeps pushing Murphy.

    Barnes's recent form and Gordon coming back is making him less nailed.

    Open Controls
    1. Gommy
      • 15 Years
      9 hours, 7 mins ago

      Tied 7th in the Premier League for assists (8) and all them are > Isak. Nobody has assisted him more.

      By contrast, Gordon is tied 22nd with 6 total assists.

      That's without the eye test of Murphy being just as direct a goal scoring option also.

      You may have a different opinion, but that should help support the answer to your question.

      Open Controls
      1. Gommy
        • 15 Years
        9 hours, 6 mins ago

        5* not 6 for Gordon.

        Open Controls
  6. Solly The Seagull
    • 7 Years
    9 hours, 47 mins ago

    Would you Bench Boost this team?

    Raya
    Gvardiol Munoz Huijsen
    Bowen Semenyo Kluivert Sarr
    Haaland Isak Wood

    Areola Bruno Gabriel Timber

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      9 hours, 27 mins ago

      I guess it boils down to whether you think Arsenal keep a CS against Fulham. That will make or break your BB.

      I think I'd go for it.

      Open Controls
    2. RoyaleBlue
      • 13 Years
      8 hours, 5 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  7. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 hours, 54 mins ago

    Worth holding and roll. Maybe WC in 32?

    Pickford
    RAN, Saliba, Aina
    Salah, Bruno, Bowen, Palmer, Kluivert
    Wood, Isak

    Fab, Wissa, Robinson, Davis

    Open Controls
  8. adrianh2024
    • 1 Year
    8 hours, 44 mins ago

    Weighing up AM 31-33 and BB33. Whats an average DGW BB likely to be?

    I'm leaning towards AM but dont want to get burnt as im leading the MLs im in

    Open Controls
    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 13 Years
      8 hours, 34 mins ago

      You can’t BB 33 if your AM is active. No other chips can be used during AM

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        8 hours, 28 mins ago

        Think OP's not suggesting he does both but deciding which one to do

        Open Controls
        1. RoyaleBlue
          • 13 Years
          8 hours, 20 mins ago

          Ahhhh yes. Sorry, I read it as weighing up the idea of that as a strategy. Not a comparison between the two.

          Sort of depends how you’re able to set up for BB. Figure out what team you can get out and what bench you can make first.

          If CPL neat Fulham in the cup they could have:
          GW 31: Bri (H) (Chance it’s a table bonus)
          GW 32: Mci (a) + New (a) (Both table bonus)
          GW 33: Bou(H) + Ars (a) (At least one table bonus, possibly 2)

          Glasner becomes an immense AM option with that many bites at table bonus and 5 games in 3

          Open Controls
  9. AzzaroMax99
    • 8 Years
    8 hours, 34 mins ago

    Early thoughts - would you get:

    A) Eze
    Or
    B) Sarr

    And who would you sell:

    1) Trossard
    2) Bowen
    3) Kluivert

    Open Controls
    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 13 Years
      8 hours, 7 mins ago

      Sarr. To answer second question, Need more context with your overall chip strategy and await the FA cup results

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 45 mins ago

      B1

      Trossard's minutes could become unpredictable once Saka returns if Martinelli becomes the preferred option on the left.

      Open Controls
  10. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    8 hours, 29 mins ago

    WC draft - 1.5itb for Howe 31-33

    Raya, Ward

    Gvardiol, Kerkez, Muñoz, Neco, Agbadou

    Salah, Kluivert, Murphy, Elanga, Sarr

    Haaland, Isak, Wood

    Open Controls
  11. RoyaleBlue
    • 13 Years
    8 hours, 5 mins ago

    If City lose to Bournemouth in FA Cup. Surely WC 31 becomes better than WC 30. I have Haaland, wouldn’t dream of dropping for Lei(H), but perfectly happy to go without from 31 on. By WC’ing 31 you can actively use those funds without massive hits

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 58 mins ago

      Starting to feel like WC31>30 irrespective of anything.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 38 mins ago

        It’s team dependent

        Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 51 mins ago

      If you own Haaland, Munoz, Sarr, etc, then waiting 'til 31 is probably the best bet.

      A lot of those WCing in 30 don't own any of them.

      Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 40 mins ago

      Doesn’t matter if Villa beat Preston

      Man City will double in 33 anyway won’t they?

      Open Controls
      1. RoyaleBlue
        • 13 Years
        7 hours, 39 mins ago

        Ah yes, good catch. I’m planning FH 33 anyways so can bring in the Viking regardless

        Open Controls
      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 32 mins ago

        They would still have a DGW v Villa to come probably in GW33, but the possibility of doubling for a second time in GW36 would then be reliant on BOU making the Cup Final,

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          7 hours, 24 mins ago

          It very likely will be in 33, because Villa are still in CL and they can’t wait too long to reschedule the games

          Wolves in 35 and Southampton in 36

          Haaland will be in our teams

          Open Controls
    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 40 mins ago

      Yes, I got Haaland last GW with GW29, 30, and future DGWs in mind. Without the later he will be ditched on GW31 WC.

      Open Controls
  12. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 50 mins ago

    Fun time racking up them hits (-16) so far. It's a boring 2 weeks & the transfer market's slow but tinkering taking the edge off it. 😀

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 44 mins ago

      Will you be wildcarding the hits away before deadline?

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 39 mins ago

        Monitoring the market & possibly got another 4 transfers to take me to -32 (more if injuries) with my alarm already set for Apr 1 (of all days) to hit the button.

        Open Controls
        1. CONNERS
          • 6 Years
          7 hours, 33 mins ago

          I'm still on the fence regarding whether to WC or not.

          I'm looking at either a -8 to get Haaland Munoz and Sarr for Trent, Palmer and Wood, versus playing my WC and replacing 5 additional players.

          Open Controls
          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            7 hours, 23 mins ago

            Palmer swung it for me. I just couldn't stand a player whose value was sinking like a stone stinking up my squad. So he went for Sarr freeing up oodles of cash. My only regret over this wc would be losing Mbeumo for Saka should he be passed fit. I know Brentford's fixtures stiffening but losing 0.5 in value in doing so will be a sad momentary blow.

            Open Controls
            1. Qaiss
              • 9 Years
              7 hours, 18 mins ago

              Think Saka will be in hibernation until the Madrid games

              Won’t be sharp before that

              Open Controls
              1. Merlin the Wraith
                • 8 Years
                7 hours, 7 mins ago

                Will be one to monitor though Arteta's updates will be worthless.

                Open Controls
            2. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              6 hours, 57 mins ago

              Saka is still probably best holding off for a while, Arsenal may well be prioritising the Champions League being realistic come April.

              Rotation could be quite big in the league around gw32, I know they've got a potential chance to catch Liverpool but it's not likely.

              Open Controls
    2. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 36 mins ago

      -8 so far

      Open Controls
  13. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    Much needed article with the necessary ingredients. Thanks @fplmarc

    Open Controls
  14. LarryDuff
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Any chance Mateta plays next gw?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.