  1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 5 Years
    9 hours, 25 mins ago

    Best time to use AM?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 43 mins ago

      Gw30-32 for 4 games on Howe and save transfers.

      This does push to a gw33 wildcard and later BB.

      Or TC32 for those holding that chip instead ...

    2. TwoTon Ted
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 6 mins ago

      I think the words ship and sailed spring to mind.
      I would now wait until last 3 weeks so as not to interfere with other chips .

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        7 hours, 44 mins ago

        Not necessarily, still some good bonus fixtures coming up now & the doubles. Depends whether it gets in the way of other chips though I guess, which it would help if OP gave details of...

    3. Sandy Ravage
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 29 mins ago

      AM30-32 Glasner or Howe is my plan

    4. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      just now

      31-33 Glasner for optimum table bonus potential

  2. Willesden Mariner
    • 7 Years
    9 hours, 17 mins ago

    I have 2 FTs. WC in 31. No Palace. Mini-league rivals have Munoz or Henderson.

    A) Roll

    B) Robinson to Munoz

    C) Pickford to Henderson

    D) B+C

    E) Wood to Mateta

    F) B+E

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      9 hours, 1 min ago

      If no City, then WC in 30.

      Otherwise, take the upside. B+E

      1. Willesden Mariner
        • 7 Years
        8 hours, 53 mins ago

        Thanks. I have Haaland (c), so B+E

  3. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 hours, 16 mins ago

    The main cohort of FPL players wildcarding in GW30 are those with the assistant manager chip left to play. This article neglects to mention a single draft to coincide with that strategy. Not good enough.

    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 5 Years
      9 hours ago

      also have AM left and on WC30

    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 58 mins ago

      and then u get the anti spoon-feed brigade...just can't win

      1. Bullet Eder
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 hours, 50 mins ago

        You win by creating relevant content for all FPL managers - not by tailoring every article to a specific sub-set of players that already used their AM chip in GW24.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 hours, 37 mins ago

          Tbf it doesn't mention TC either but that's easy enough.

          You might be better holding wildcard till gw33 and playing AM30-32 on Howe or Glasnor for 4 matches. Save transfers.

          Tbh I think the wildcard is most pertinent to BB chip usage/week.

    3. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      Just seen this after posting a similar comment, so yeah agreed.

  4. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 hours, 54 mins ago

    Metata latest from the independant.

    Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta said his ear was “destroyed” following a challenge from Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts and could have suffered an even more serious head injury had he not turned his head at the last moment.

    The Frenchman required 25 stitches in his ear after Roberts came off his line and caught Mateta in the face with a high foot. The 27-year-old could return to action for Palace’s FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham at the end of the month after his ear was saved by surgery.

    He told L’Équipe: “I was afraid I’d have broken bones or blood in my brain but in fact, my ear was just destroyed. At the last moment, I had the reflex to turn my face. I was lucky because if I hadn’t, I would have taken his foot right in the head, and it would have been much worse.”

    Mateta has accepted an apology from Roberts, who was sent off for the challenge and has been banned for six games by the FA. “I told him, ‘Don’t worry, it’s not that serious,’” Mateta said. “He could have avoided doing that, but these things happen.”

    Mateta will need to wear a mask to protect his ear when he returns to the pitch and he said he was spared the full details of his gruesome injury.

    “A plastic surgery specialist came and took pictures of my ear, which he refused to show me, so as not to let them stay in my head,” he added. “Obviously, it didn’t look like an ear any more.

    “At the beginning of the operation, the surgeon had a lot of trouble, but afterwards, as he explained to me, he found a way to save my ear. He did a hell of a job.

    “I have to be careful to prevent it from getting infected, I have to wash it every time I sweat.

    “Next week, I should be able to participate in training matches, but for that, I’ll need a mask while my ear finishes healing.

    “I’ve been sent several models, and I’ll have to choose between those that just cover the ear and others that cover the whole face.”

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 44 mins ago

      It's a good thing we have the fa cup game first and a couple of pressers before the Southampton match

      Have to decide between getting him or Isak this gw. On Isak right now

    2. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      8 hours, 18 mins ago

      Even if he's back, he mightn't be at his best

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        8 hours, 15 mins ago

        Yeah, sounds awful & hard for it not to play on your mind. Will probably hold off for a bit

      2. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 hours, 14 mins ago

        Whisper it quietly but he might even miss Southampton if they get taken to extra time in the cup or even if he cant manage the quick turnaround. Big local game (lol) with Brighton to round off that week they'll want him for.

  5. adrianh2024
    • 1 Year
    8 hours, 7 mins ago

    I've decided to WC as i still have am, bb, fh to somehow fit in.

    So the plan now is either AM 31-33 for probably 5 games or hold and BB 33. A dilema!

    1. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I have same chips and I’m probably going to WC30, AM31-33, FH34 and BB at some point over the last 4 GWs when I have a decent bench

  6. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 52 mins ago

    I haven't really given AM much thought tbh, but since I only have FH(34) & AM left to play, it probably makes sense to get it on now or 31 right? I'm definitely targeting bonus fixtures & quite like the prospect of Brentford v new & CHE, then maybe Palace's DGW32. Or Frank 31, Glasner 32 & 3. Squad is in great shape & have 3 FTs, probably just doing Wood - Isak for 30.

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 38 mins ago

      How come my reply got removed?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        7 hours, 32 mins ago

        Hmm not sure, let me check if it got filtered

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          7 hours, 29 mins ago

          Oh no it's probably my fault since I reposted the comment to fix a typo sorry (was only a few secs and reply hadn't shown up for me yet)

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            7 hours, 27 mins ago

            Guess I should've maybe just posted an amendment reply rather than doing that

          2. Nightcrawler
            • 5 Years
            7 hours, 25 mins ago

            Ok no worries

            1. Men in green tights
              • 6 Years
              6 hours, 48 mins ago

              It's finally happened the power has got to you 🙂

              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 3 Years
                6 hours, 3 mins ago

                😆

    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 29 mins ago

      Hi Mate - I've probably given it too much thought and am still undecided!! I have the same chips left as you and it's either 31 - 33 for me to catch 5 games (hopefully) or leave it to 36 - 38.
      Ideally I'd choose 31 to 33 but the FH is probably best used for me in 33 to get loads of doublers and navigate 34 with transfers.
      Therefore I still have no clue LOL

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        7 hours, 21 mins ago

        36-8 was kind of my original plan but I think with relegation all wrapped up it's lost some of it's appeal

    3. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 14 mins ago

      I'm looking at 31-33 to capture multiple DGWs (and needed WC for 30 to set it up, including freeing AM funds). Will FH 34 and likely use BB in 36 (hopefully at least some doubles that week).

  7. Sandy Ravage
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 19 mins ago

    A - I.Sarr
    B - Mateta (-4)

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      A.

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 53 mins ago

      A

  8. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    I feel like the number one reason to wildcard this week is to play AM31-33. Bit of a strange omission here

  9. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    Barnes's form has me worried about Murphy when Gordon is back.

