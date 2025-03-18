Chip season is very much underway in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) – and some will be considering Wildcard usage for Gameweek 30.

These unlimited free transfers are a chance to fix all mistakes and start planning for the future. It’s ideal for the unlucky managers who find themselves plagued by injuries and suspensions.

PROS + CONS

Before jumping into a few draft ideas, it’s worth referring to our article that weighs up the advantages of an immediate Wildcard compared to waiting for a Gameweek 31 activation.

For example, this current two-and-a-half-week break between deadlines gives plenty of time to tinker and can react to the FA Cup results, where at least three Gameweek 34 matches are being rearranged.

However, the precise place these will go mightn’t be known until Gameweek 31. That also looks smoother for fixture swings and is closer to popular Bench Boost weeks, allowing more accurate predictions of which players will start.

GAMEWEEK 30 WILDCARD IDEAS

GAMEWEEK 32 BENCH BOOST, GAMEWEEK 33 FREE HIT

This aims for players that have both a nice-looking Gameweek 32 and a guaranteed Gameweek 34 – we’ll be in a great position to answer this by the upcoming deadline. It can safely pick Liverpool, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers assets, while also assuming that Manchester City v Aston Villa won’t occur on its original day.

Annoyingly, both Brentford and West Ham United have tricky Gameweek 32 away trips, so there’s no Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m), Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) or Alphonse Areola (£4.2m).

Instead, there are a lot of cheap midfielders to begin proceedings, with at least £3.0m in the bank. One of these is Enzo Fernandez (£4.7m), rather than the more expensive and out-of-form colleague Cole Palmer (£10.8m) who may also be injured. The Argentina international has three attacking returns in six matches.

Like all these drafts, there’s a solid base of Mohamed Salah (£13.7m), Alexander Isak (£9.3m), Erling Haaland (£14.8m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m) and Daniel Munoz (£5.1m). One of the low-priced enablers is Axel Disasi (£4.2m) – a potentially cheap way to cover Aston Villa’s trip to Southampton in Gameweek 32.

GAMEWEEK 33 BENCH BOOST, GAMEWEEK 34 FREE HIT





