Best Newcastle players to buy before Gameweek 32

Fresh from gloriously ending football’s most famous remaining trophy drought last Sunday, Newcastle United will try to build momentum and secure a Champions League spot.

For Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, the EFL Cup final caused their clash with Crystal Palace to be rescheduled, forming a Double Gameweek 32. Not only that, both sides have attractive fixtures beforehand.

This makes a triple-up of Newcastle’s now immortal players strongly worth considering.

Alexander Isak (£9.3m)

By sweeping home the second at Wembley so soon after having one disallowed, Isak reminded 6.4 million owners that he’s essential for the run of Brentford, Leicester City and Double Gameweek 32.

While two recent price drops have coincided with Erling Haaland‘s (£14.8m) popularity, his last 19 league appearances have brought in a superb 18 goals and four assists.

Ranking fourth for overall big chances (26), Isak’s Gameweek 29 non-participation pushed him down to third place amongst FPL forwards. He’s played several matches fewer than Haaland and Chris Wood (£7.3m), though.

In fact, of all top-flight players who’ve been named in at least four lineups, only Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) has a better points-per-start rate (6.8, see above). And the Egyptian is the sole notable name ahead of him for minutes-per-goal (107.3).

Our Rate My Team tool predicts this penalty-taker will accumulate the third-most points between now and Gameweek 36 (44.34).

Anthony Gordon (£7.4m)

This is potentially someone for Gameweek 31 onwards because his suspension lasts one more match. His fitness will need to be monitored, too, having picked up a hip injury while on international duty with England.

If fit, left-sided attacker Gordon will be determined to make amends for missing out on the cup final.

The 24-year-old is actually Newcastle’s number one for chances created (49) and joint-11th overall. Isak is the one Magpie with more attempts (54), shots on target (17) and big chances (17), as a slightly under-par campaign peaked when Gordon registered a return in all eight starts between Gameweeks 13 and 21.

Mid-priced midfielders Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) have nasty-looking trips to Arsenal and Liverpool during Gordon’s Double Gameweek 32. So expect those transfers to soon be popular.

Especially when managers notice that four of Newcastle’s next six are at St James’ Park. Last season, Gordon was FPL’s best for home attacking returns (22) and joint-second for home points (133).

Should Gordon be out, the FPL appeal of Harvey Barnes (£5.9m) would increase considerably. He provided an assist at West Ham United last time out and over the season, is averaging a shot every 29.6 minutes, the fastest rate of any Newcastle midfielder and level with Isak.

Jacob Murphy (£5.0m)

Alternatively, for less money is a winger on 15 consecutive league starts that isn’t banned for the next one. Murphy has grabbed an impressive five goals and six assists in that time, also setting up Isak’s Wembley winner.

Over the campaign, he even beats Gordon for big chances created (10 v 6, see below) and minutes-per-goal rate (337.6 v 350.3). Perhaps it needs noting that his 13 attacking returns are a hefty overachievement on his 7.55 expected goal involvement (xGI).

The January sale of Miguel Almiron reduces the 30-year-old’s chances of rotation, which is ideal. At a similar price point to Morgan Rogers (£5.5m), Enzo Fernandez (£4.7m), Ethan Nwaneri (£4.6m) and numerous well-owned Bournemouth midfielders, Murphy has huge appeal in these immediate Gameweeks.

Dan Burn (£4.4m)

He’s from Blyth, you’ll never ever beat Dan Burn. That’s what the chant says, though he’s played every minute of all but one league match in a frustrating Newcastle backline that often does get beaten.

Outside of their December-to-January spell of five clean sheets in six successive wins, shut-outs have been hard to come by. But one came in Gameweek 28 and they almost kept Liverpool silent. Gameweek 31 opponents Leicester City have not scored in a staggering 11 of 14 recent matches, meanwhile.

Picking a Newcastle defender is less straightforward now that Lewis Hall‘s (£4.8m) season is over. Managers could turn to local hero and set-piece target Burn, despite the cup final goal being his season’s first.

Maybe there’s a slight chance that Sven Botman (£4.4m) could take the left centre-back place when fit. But the Dutchman will be treated carefully and, regardless, Burn is tough to dislodge right now.

Tino Livramento (£4.5m)

In fairness, only four teams have allowed fewer big chances than Newcastle (61). They also have the fifth-best expected goals conceded (xGC) tally of 35.99.

Livramento has moved from right to left in Hall’s absence but this full-back isn’t necessarily more attacking than Burn. The fellow England call-up is without any attacking returns in 27 appearances, though his two big chances created have both come in his latest five starts. Additionally, he provided the cross that led to Isak’s goal.

Gameweek 32 Bench Boost users will seek cheap defensive assets with good fixtures, which Newcastle offer. And those not fancying a Gameweek 34 Free Hit will be pleased to see them have a guaranteed match in that big blank, at home to Ipswich Town.