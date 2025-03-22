33
FPL March 22

Best Newcastle players to buy before Gameweek 32

33 Comments
Fresh from gloriously ending football’s most famous remaining trophy drought last Sunday, Newcastle United will try to build momentum and secure a Champions League spot.

For Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, the EFL Cup final caused their clash with Crystal Palace to be rescheduled, forming a Double Gameweek 32. Not only that, both sides have attractive fixtures beforehand.

This makes a triple-up of Newcastle’s now immortal players strongly worth considering.

Alexander Isak (£9.3m)

Which Newcastle assets to buy before Double Gameweek 32?

By sweeping home the second at Wembley so soon after having one disallowed, Isak reminded 6.4 million owners that he’s essential for the run of Brentford, Leicester City and Double Gameweek 32.

While two recent price drops have coincided with Erling Haaland‘s (£14.8m) popularity, his last 19 league appearances have brought in a superb 18 goals and four assists.

Ranking fourth for overall big chances (26), Isak’s Gameweek 29 non-participation pushed him down to third place amongst FPL forwards. He’s played several matches fewer than Haaland and Chris Wood (£7.3m), though.

Which Newcastle assets to buy before Double Gameweek 32? 4

In fact, of all top-flight players who’ve been named in at least four lineups, only Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) has a better points-per-start rate (6.8, see above). And the Egyptian is the sole notable name ahead of him for minutes-per-goal (107.3).

Our Rate My Team tool predicts this penalty-taker will accumulate the third-most points between now and Gameweek 36 (44.34).

Anthony Gordon (£7.4m)

Blank Gameweek 29 confirmed for Newcastle + Palace

This is potentially someone for Gameweek 31 onwards because his suspension lasts one more match. His fitness will need to be monitored, too, having picked up a hip injury while on international duty with England.

If fit, left-sided attacker Gordon will be determined to make amends for missing out on the cup final.

The 24-year-old is actually Newcastle’s number one for chances created (49) and joint-11th overall. Isak is the one Magpie with more attempts (54), shots on target (17) and big chances (17), as a slightly under-par campaign peaked when Gordon registered a return in all eight starts between Gameweeks 13 and 21.

Mid-priced midfielders Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) have nasty-looking trips to Arsenal and Liverpool during Gordon’s Double Gameweek 32. So expect those transfers to soon be popular.

Especially when managers notice that four of Newcastle’s next six are at St James’ Park. Last season, Gordon was FPL’s best for home attacking returns (22) and joint-second for home points (133).

Should Gordon be out, the FPL appeal of Harvey Barnes (£5.9m) would increase considerably. He provided an assist at West Ham United last time out and over the season, is averaging a shot every 29.6 minutes, the fastest rate of any Newcastle midfielder and level with Isak.

Jacob Murphy (£5.0m)

Which Newcastle assets to buy before Double Gameweek 32? 1

Alternatively, for less money is a winger on 15 consecutive league starts that isn’t banned for the next one. Murphy has grabbed an impressive five goals and six assists in that time, also setting up Isak’s Wembley winner.

Over the campaign, he even beats Gordon for big chances created (10 v 6, see below) and minutes-per-goal rate (337.6 v 350.3). Perhaps it needs noting that his 13 attacking returns are a hefty overachievement on his 7.55 expected goal involvement (xGI).

The January sale of Miguel Almiron reduces the 30-year-old’s chances of rotation, which is ideal. At a similar price point to Morgan Rogers (£5.5m), Enzo Fernandez (£4.7m), Ethan Nwaneri (£4.6m) and numerous well-owned Bournemouth midfielders, Murphy has huge appeal in these immediate Gameweeks.

Dan Burn (£4.4m)

Which Newcastle assets to buy before Double Gameweek 32? 2

He’s from Blyth, you’ll never ever beat Dan Burn. That’s what the chant says, though he’s played every minute of all but one league match in a frustrating Newcastle backline that often does get beaten.

Outside of their December-to-January spell of five clean sheets in six successive wins, shut-outs have been hard to come by. But one came in Gameweek 28 and they almost kept Liverpool silent. Gameweek 31 opponents Leicester City have not scored in a staggering 11 of 14 recent matches, meanwhile.

Picking a Newcastle defender is less straightforward now that Lewis Hall‘s (£4.8m) season is over. Managers could turn to local hero and set-piece target Burn, despite the cup final goal being his season’s first.

Maybe there’s a slight chance that Sven Botman (£4.4m) could take the left centre-back place when fit. But the Dutchman will be treated carefully and, regardless, Burn is tough to dislodge right now.

Tino Livramento (£4.5m)

Which Newcastle assets to buy before Double Gameweek 32? 3

In fairness, only four teams have allowed fewer big chances than Newcastle (61). They also have the fifth-best expected goals conceded (xGC) tally of 35.99.

Livramento has moved from right to left in Hall’s absence but this full-back isn’t necessarily more attacking than Burn. The fellow England call-up is without any attacking returns in 27 appearances, though his two big chances created have both come in his latest five starts. Additionally, he provided the cross that led to Isak’s goal.

Gameweek 32 Bench Boost users will seek cheap defensive assets with good fixtures, which Newcastle offer. And those not fancying a Gameweek 34 Free Hit will be pleased to see them have a guaranteed match in that big blank, at home to Ipswich Town.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

33 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    After selling Isak last gameweek, I have zero Newcastle and Palace players (although I do admittedly have 3 FTs).

    Is anyone thinking about wildcarding this gameweek and bringing in triple Newcastle and triple crystal palace for the double?

    This gameweek seems like a good entry point for them and it is very easy to retain Haaland for the captaincy against Leicester.

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Might spend some of 93 points last GW to add to Munoz.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Stay humble as Erlin Haaland once said.

    2. Garybaldbee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Yes. I don't have any Newcastle, Man City or Palace and the potential gains of WC30 to bring them all in could outweigh the advantage of waiting for fixture confirmations. As a pessimistic Brentford supporter long used to trekking up to SJP only to be on the wrong end of a thrashing Newcastle look particularly juicy.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Brentford's away form has been very good recently. I wouldn't be surprised if Frank conjured up some clever tactics to spoil the party up in the North East.

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    I didn't realise how well written this was until just now
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/03/18/eliteserien-fantasy-2025-preview

    Why isn't Mentaculus being earmarked to write more FPL content on here rather than paying freelancers?

    1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Yeah, but how many times has he won the Indian FPL League?

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    "Murphy has huge appeal in these immediate Gameweeks."

    Zero chances created in the last 6.

    Taking exactly 1 shot every 80+ minutes.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      *85 minutes to be exact.

      Darren Fletcher used to shoot more.

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    Tino Livramento is creating a chance every 150 minutes (less than 1 a game) and taking a shot every 652 minutes.

    Don't count on many attacking returns in the double. He's had just 3 shots all season.

  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    Give it a rest, Virgin.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      I'm so bored 🙁

  6. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    4 hours ago

    Odd not to mention Trippier?

    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Yeah, I'd almost forgotten about him tbh.

      Clearly a better pick than Livra or Burn if you have the spare funds.

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Good point. The article appears to have been rushed out.

    3. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      And pope

    4. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I thought Burn being a booking away from a two match ban might merit a mention.

      1. Lord.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Two actually.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Another good point that's been overlooked. Looks like Marc was in a rush to get down the pub on a Saturday afternoon and sink a few NBAs.

    5. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      Trippier quite rotation prone these days

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Not since the Hall injury

    6. la boneza
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      I'm holding Schar, benching vs Brentford (Gabriel Gvardiol Kerkez)..

      May swap to Burn on WC31 but may not, surely Schar is tops for def goal threat, no?

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Aye. 21 goal attempts this season for Schar compared to Burn's 14. Four fewer starts, too.

  7.  
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Need some inspiration
    Only have the AM chip left. Thinking of using it on Glasner or Howe in the upcoming doubles. Want to get more Newcastle players in too.

    Henderson
    Gvardiol Muñoz Robinson
    Salah Bruno Mbeumo Bowen Kluivert
    Haaland Wood

    Pickford Wissa Mykolenko Hall*
    1FT, 0ITB

    Any ideas?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Looks good .

  8. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Thinking about getting rid of Pickford. Is Pope a good punt or go safe with Sels?

    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      I got pope in as well as Pickford for future BBoost…

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        No WC

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Pope's first choice at the moment but not nailed.

      I've gone Areola and Fab and taken all the money out of the position.

  9. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Save FT?

    Pickford
    Gabriel | Gvardiol | Robinson
    Salah | Bruno | Mbeumo | Kluivert | Rogers
    Haaland | Marmoush

    Stola | Mykolenko | Greaves | Jebbison

    Thank

    1. PastaFasul
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      That is a proper trash bench. Assuming you used your BB already.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Sexy forward line, thou.

