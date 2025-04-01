251
Rate My Team April 1

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

251 Comments
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

FOLLOW TUESDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Elanga or sarr better?

    
    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Is this a trick question?

      
    2. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Sarr. because he has back - to - back double game weeks.

      
  2. niaz1982
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Current team for this week

    Henderson
    Gabriel Huijsen Munoz
    Salah Palmer* Bruno Kluivert
    Woods* Isak Evanilson

    Sub: Sa, TAA*, Burn, Enzo

    Already used my FT this week but thinking of -4 to move Woods to Mateta although doing a WC next week so very annoying.
    Should i roll as is or take the hit?

    
    1. Tazah
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Enzo v tott isn't that bad that it's worth a hit

      
      1. niaz1982
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        More thinking I'll miss out on mateta points this eek! Everytime I play Enzo he never does much!

        
  3. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Is the below team GTG and save WC for next week?

    Henderson
    Gvardiol / Gabriel / Cucurella
    Salah / Kluivert / Bowen / Mbuemo
    Marmoush / Wood / Evanilson

    Fabianksi / Dango / Davis / Robinson

    
    1. aapoman
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      yeah you can roll with that but I'd expect you to lose points compared to those who WC this week and then how likely are you going to get them back if you just WC to similar team next week

      
      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        mmmm fair point.

        I just think next week allows me to go for a say gordon, Trippier etc. who aren't particularly popular this week. This week threats would be mateta, isak and Munoz based on the template

        
      2. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        The argument for waiting is more info on fixtures, so maybe could plan a better BB etc

        If you could manage something like wood > Mateta I think I'd roll

        
  4. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Who is the best keeper to rotate with Raya if plan is to AM31-33 FH34 BB35/36?

    
    1. FPL_Devil
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I’m on same strategy and I wouldn’t bring in a second keeper yet. You need all the money for the AM.

      
      1. Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        It's silly to transfer someone in later when on a WC. I personally can afford AM and a 4.5 keeper

        
    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Sels if money no object.

      
  5. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Once again, appreciate your thoughts!
    AM31 FH34 BB36

    1) Alisson Sels Livra Konsa (open for Arteta AM DGW33)
    2) Raya Sels Livra Konsa
    3) Raya Areola Livra Milenkovic
    4) Raya Areola Trippier Konsa

    
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Like 1) as gives flexibility and not fully sold on Arsenal double def, 2) gives me Forrest player for possible DGW36, 3) lacks AV for DGW33, on the other hand 4) lacks Forrest

      
  6. AD105
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Howe or Glasner AM 31-33?

    
    1. Steve McCroskey
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Million dollar question. If you find a reasoned answer let me know.

      
      1. Tazah
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        The answer is in the question

        
  7. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    On AM 31-33, FH 34 and BB 36 - I need a backup GK and defender - who are the teams to target for BB36??

    
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Forrest?

      
      1. The Mighty Whites
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers - would you rather:
        A - Sels, Konsa & Burn
        B - Martinez, N. Williams & Livramento

        
        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Burn 2yc away from being banned but overall tough to call it, Sels, Liva, Konsa?

          
          1. The Mighty Whites
            • 10 Years
            just now

            0.1 short to leave 0.8 ITB for AM

            
  8. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Best Kluivert replacement?

    A) Rogers
    B) Savinho
    C) Asensio

    
    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Think I'm going Savinho, but it's a real risk.

      
    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Keep

      
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I mean is he injured?

        
        1. leo_messi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Doubt for GW30

          
  9. Snoopydog
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Updated WC30 draft (no Haaland, no Kluivert, grrr)

      Raya
      Gabriel Gvardiol Munoz
      Salah Saka Palmer Sarr
      Isak Mateta Marmoush

      Areola Burn Murphy Konsa

      
      1. aapoman
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        What is your team value? I'm like 5m off from that...

        
        1. Snoopydog
            just now

            Pre-WC sales was 107.3m (I think). It's now 105.8m.

            
      2. aapoman
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        think it's done. Super template but the team just picks itself and can't see any decent differentials anywhere. WC30, BB32, TC33, FH34

        Raya
        Gabriel Gvardiol Munoz
        Salah Palmer Sarr Murphy
        Isak Marmoush Mateta

        Verbruggen; Rogers, Livramento, N.Williams

        
        1. Snoopydog
            9 mins ago

            Nice. And options vanishing everywhere!

            
            1. Snoopydog
                just now

                And like Neco. Better than Konsa.

                
          • Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Boring dilemma - first sub

            Nwaneri 20-30 mins v FUL (H)
            Robinson 80-90 mins v ars (A)

            The one with the lowest ownership or highest xMins? Probably both 1-pointers if Fulham concede 2 goals

            
            1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
              • 13 Years
              46 mins ago

              Attacker imo. Maybe he even starts and does 60 mins before saka comes on

              
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                43 mins ago

                Probably Trossard, Merino and Martinelli front 3

                
          • Gohn
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Hi there! Please choose one:

              a) Palmer + Raúl
              b) Bruno + Mateta
              c) Gordon + Mateta
              d) Sarr + Mateta

              
              1. Eric Banternaaa
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                C

                
            • trafalgarlaw
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Play Mbeumo or Bruno ?

              
            • NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Is Wood to Mateta worth -4 if I'll WC next week anyway? Already have Marmoush.

              Got other doubts on Palmer and now Kluivert. Dango and RAN on bench if I need cover

              
            • Punned It
                59 mins ago

                Bah, Kluivert out? What exactly did Iraola say? I'm fancying Kluivert and Mateta > Eze and Evanilson now. Thoughts?

                
                1. Flynny
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  It's either this

                  Or kluivert to savinho?

                  
              • royals forever
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                56 mins ago

                On a WC30 BB32

                What is the best combo for this team out of

                Munoz & Evanilson/Pedro (which one?????)
                Livramento & Mateta

                Raya Verbuggen

                Gabriel Gvardiol Cucurella Konsa xxxxxxxx

                Salah Eze Murphy Sarr Foden

                Isak Marmoush xxxxxxxxx

                Any ideas would be welcomed

                
                1. Eric Banternaaa
                  • 11 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Evanilson

                  
              • Flynny
                • 10 Years
                51 mins ago

                Kluivert a doubt!

                On wildcard will replace him with eze

                So need a new striker instead of mateta....who is best - both are bbable in 32

                A....evanilson
                B....pedro

                Thanks

                
                1. Eastman
                  • 7 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Pedro

                  
                2. Eric Banternaaa
                  • 11 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  A

                  
                  1. Flynny
                    • 10 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Might jist do a straight kluivert to savinho instead....

                    
              • Eric Banternaaa
                • 11 Years
                38 mins ago

                Hi all,

                Is the below team GTG and save WC for next week?

                Henderson
                Gvardiol Gabriel Mazraoui
                Salah Palmer Bruno Gibbs-White
                Isak Wissa Evanlison

                Fabianski Dango Robinson HB

                Plan to pull trigger on WC tonight to capture price rises/ drops.

                
              • Test Eagles
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                20 mins ago

                How likely is it that Wood misses out??

                
              • Punk as Fuchs
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                Currently on:

                Sels
                Gabriel - Gvardiol - RAN
                Salah - Mbuemo - Elanga - Kluivert - Bruno
                JP - Isak

                Fab - TAA* - Wood* - Mykolenko*

                1FT, 2.5ITB, plan to WC in GW31

                Going to do TAA to Munoz, but also considering:

                a) Wood > Mateta for a -4
                b) Wood > Marmoush for a -4
                c) Elanga > Sarr for -4

                What do we think? Ta!

                

