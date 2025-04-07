Leicester v Newcastle team news: Isak + Trippier start, no Gordon

This evening’s match at the King Power Stadium rounds off Gameweek 31 – and there’s plenty of interest from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

Leicester City v Newcastle United gets underway at 20:00 BST.

There’s been some back-and-forth speculation about Newcastle’s teamsheet on social media and elsewhere on Monday, with many would-be ‘in the knows’ outing themselves as ‘do not knows’.

In the end, it’s nice and simple: the Magpies are unchanged from Gameweek 30.

So Alexander Isak is fit, Kieran Trippier is fit and Joelinton is fit.

Anthony Gordon is not, failing to make even the bench in Leicester. Eddie Howe had revealed he was a significant doubt in his pre-match presser.

The Foxes themselves are as they were for the defeat to Manchester City. Ruud van Nistelrooy has, in fact, named the same team for the fourth Gameweek running.

Isak captainers will be hoping to buck the trend of the most-captained ‘active’ players of Gameweek 31 with a return or two tonight:

Player Captained by Pts Salah 5,258,599 2 Isak 1,269,412 ? Palmer 490,166 1 Marmoush 256,549 2 Watkins 204,493 2

The Magpies won 4-0 in the reverse fixture, with Isak returning a double-digit haul at St James’ Park.

LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Coady, Kristiansen, Thomas, Ndidi, Soumare, Daka, El Khannouss, Vardy.

Subs: Stolarczyk, Okoli, Mavididi, De Cordova-Reid, Ayew, Pereira, Skipp, Buonanotte, Monga.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Joelinton, Tonali, Guimaraes, Barnes, Murphy, Isak.

Subs: Dubravka, Ruddy, Wilson, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Miley, Longstaff, Neave.



