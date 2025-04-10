58
Scout Squad April 10

The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 32

58 Comments
The Scout Squad panel have unsurprisingly gone big on ‘doublers’ Crystal Palace and Newcastle United in Gameweek 32 – but there’s plenty of debate elsewhere with shifting priorities, midweek distractions and rotation influencing some Premier League clubs’ teamsheets.

Our in-house team of Marc, Sam, Neale and Tom explain their key nominations below.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Scout Gameweek 32 Squad

In this article series, our team discuss who they think the best players are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation. In other words, there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are likelier to make our Scout Picks.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 32 PICKS

NEALETOMSAMMARC
GKEmiliano MartinezBart VerbruggenBart VerbruggenBart Verbruggen
Robert SanchezEmiliano MartinezMatz SelsMatz Sels
David RayaJose SaDavid RayaDavid Raya
DEFTino LivramentoTino LivramentoPervis EstupinanPervis Estupinan
Daniel MunozDaniel MunozTino LivramentoTino Livramento
Pervis EstupinanPervis EstupinanDaniel MunozDaniel Munoz
Virgil van DijkConor BradleyPedro PorroMarc Cucurella
Neco WilliamsMarc CucurellaWilliam SalibaAndres Garcia
MIDHarvey BarnesEberechi EzeCole PalmerCole Palmer
Ismaila SarrJacob MurphyEberechi EzeEberechi Eze
Mohamed SalahMohamed SalahJacob MurphyJacob Murphy
Kaoru MitomaCole PalmerMorgan RogersDonyell Malen
Marco AsensioDonyell MalenKarou MitomaMohamed Salah
FWDAlexander IsakAlexander IsakAlexander IsakAlexander Isak
Jean-Philippe MatetaJean-Philippe MatetaJean-Philippe MatetaJean-Philippe Mateta
Ollie WatkinsOllie WatkinsOllie WatkinsOllie Watkins
Jorgen Strand LarsenDanny WelbeckLiam DelapDanny Welbeck
Danny WelbeckJorgen Strand LarsenMatheus CunhaMatheus Cunha

Most popular picks: Tino Livramento, Daniel Munoz, Pervis Estupinan, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Alexander Isak, Ollie Watkins (four), Bart Verbruggen, David Raya, Eberechi Eze, Jacob Murphy, Cole Palmer, Mohamed Salah, Danny Welbeck (three)

MARC SAID…

Forest v Villa team news: Duran starts, Watkins a sub

The teams about to play twice in Gameweek 32 are obvious triple-ups: Newcastle and Crystal Palace. Confidence is high at the Magpies and both these matches will be at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe made suspiciously positive post-match comments about Alexander Isak being “100% fit”, allowing him to recover from the blank at Leicester and become a good Triple Captain choice.

I was delighted to receive Jacob Murphy and Tino Livramento’s double-digit hauls on Monday night. The cheap midfielder has racked up FPL’s third-most returns since Gameweek 15, while Livramento is filling in brilliantly for Lewis Hall at left-back. Newcastle aren’t in any other tournament, so there won’t be any rotation.

Palace is a tough fixture for them, though. The Eagles have won 11 of their last 14 matches in all competitions, a run that has brought eight clean sheets. In addition to this, wing-back Daniel Munoz scored yet again in Gameweek 31 and feels essential, despite it being two tricky away trips.

I think I now prefer Eberechi Eze to Ismaila Sarr, as the latter hasn’t achieved a shot in two matches while set-piece taker Eze had four alongside a couple of assists. Jean-Philippe Mateta put them ahead against Brighton before Danny Welbeck equalised and I’ve picked both up front.

While it was the 34-year-old’s first league start since Gameweek 25, it’s hard to resist Fabian Hurzeler’s side at home to Leicester. Especially when the Foxes have only scored in three of their last 16 encounters, making a defensive double-up very appealing. Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has helped Brighton be the third-best at restricting shots on target (114) and Pervis Estupinan is one of the league’s most successful crossers, on top of his Gameweek 29 free-kick goal versus Manchester City.

Meanwhile, my fourth triple-up is the fun, exciting game of guessing Aston Villa’s lineup. If they weren’t against already-relegated Southampton, it wouldn’t be worth attempting. But they are. Neither midfielder Donyell Malen nor defender Andres Garcia are registered in their Champions League squad, so I think they start on the south coast. January arrival Malen netted in Gameweeks 30 and 31, though Garcia is a riskier punt. Colleague Ollie Watkins has started just one of their last four matches and even that one didn’t exceed 61 minutes, so this could be his turn.

Continuing the trend of backing against the bottom three, Chelsea get to host Ipswich on the back of some contrasting form: they’ve picked up a paltry three points from eight away matches, yet have five successive home wins. Ipswich won December’s clash, but I think Marc Cucurella can help the Blues collect a fifth clean sheet in six. Furthermore, he recently netted versus Southampton and Leicester at Stamford Bridge, so let him complete the trio.

I perhaps foolishly think Cole Palmer is about to end his goalless run, mind, and am still loyal to Mohamed Salah when he’s at home to West Ham.

Arsenal are in the middle of eliminating Real Madrid from the Champions League, making Saturday rotation likely. I therefore think David Raya is the Gunners’ safest defensive shout, as fellow stopper Matz Sels aims to repeat Gameweek 19’s clean sheet against Everton. It would be Nottingham Forest’s 14th overall.

Finally, Matheus Cunha is back from his extended suspension and ready to fire Wolves to a fourth consecutive win.

SAM SAID…

Newcastle v West Ham team news: Livramento fit, Trippier out

It’s Double Gameweek time and that can only mean one thing: the never-ending struggle of trying to juggle those who play twice with those who have one outstanding fixture.

In goal, I have opted for Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen. Right now, there isn’t a better fixture for goalkeepers and defenders than Leicester City. The Foxes have failed to score in eight consecutive Premier League matches, with their last goal coming back in January. With Leicester’s awful goalscoring form continuing, I have also opted for Pervis Estupinan. When I read that 22 different defenders have delivered attacking returns against the Foxes this season, including Estupinan himself in the reverse fixture, it blew my mind. As such, and after the haul Tino Livramento brought me last week at the King Power Stadium, the double-up could rake in the points.

I have also picked the ever-reliable Matz Sels and David Raya between the sticks. Despite neither player collecting a clean sheet in Gameweek 31, both have attractive fixtures this Saturday and the potential upside of save points. There’s no doubling goalkeeper in here but I am not sure of clean sheets for either Palace or Newcastle in Gameweek 32, so I have instead opted for the potential upside of attacking returns from the defenders of those teams instead.

Enter Livramento and Daniel Munoz. Both registered an attacking return in Gameweek 31, while only Fulham’s Antonee Robinson has more attacking returns than Munoz this season among FPL defenders.

I have also opted for one member of the defences from both sides of north London. Pedro Porro had a breathe in the league recently and so I am not expecting him to be rested around the Europa League fixture on Thursday evening. Porro has seven attacking returns this season and outside of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, he has had more attempts on goal than any other defender. Likewise with the injury to Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba is likely to be a key threat from Arsenal’s set pieces and has a good opportunity for a clean sheet against Brentford, too.

Cole Palmer should be the easiest pick ever here given the excellent fixture he has this weekend. However, I weirdly pondered for ages on his selection. Since Gameweek 22, Palmer only has two Premier League assists to his name and his underlying numbers have dipped. When comparing Palmer’s ‘per 90 minutes’ averages from Gameweek 1-21 to 22-31, for instance, hix xG is down from 0.6 to 0.4. All this being said, it’s a great fixture and hopefully we should see the return of the Palmer we know and love in FPL.

I had a 50/50 decision to make on my Wildcard between Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr. Last week I came out on the right side of that conundrum but every week it still feels like it could go either way. I’m sticking with Eze on the back of his Gameweek 31 numbers in comparison to Sarr, who had no returns, no shots and created no chances. I am very aware that this 50/50 could swing the other way across the Double Gameweek! Jacob Murphy was another Wildcard hero for me and feels, dare I say it, essential for the double.

Morgan Rogers scored again against PSG in the Champions League and with a mountain to climb in the second leg, Villa will now need to refocus on the league and try to secure Champions League football again for the new season. I think Rogers is too important for Unai Emery to drop him – but Marco Asensio or Donyell Malen might be better minutes picks for the weekend.

The final midfielder slot weirdly sees Mohamed Salah left out. Instead, I am opting for Kaoru Mitoma. Leicester’s attack has been impotent in recent weeks, while their defence has sprung leaks that I think Brighton and Mitoma in particular will exploit.

Up top, there’s not much to be really said about Alexander Isak and Jean-Philippe Mateta; they choose themselves. There are plenty of options for the other three slots, however.

Ollie Watkins didn’t start again in the UEFA Champions League so I am expecting him to get the nod up top for Aston Villa against now-relegated Southampton. Meanwhile, Matheus Cunha returns from suspension against my team, who regularly concede.

Old favourite Liam Delap is my final forward selection. Chelsea’s defensive record has improved significantly recently with back-to-back clean sheets against Brentford and Spurs and four clean sheets in the last five. However, Delap has now scored in his last two matches and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him put one past the Blues, who may have one eye (or both) on their UEFA Conference League progression.

TOM SAID…

Auto Draft 92

Newcastle and Palace, the only two ‘doublers’ in Gameweek 32, predictably supply six of my 18-man squad.

I reckon we will end up with four attackers from those two teams in Friday’s Scout Picks, with a defender apiece also included, which is reflected in my selections here.

Starting at St James’ Park, Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy, who is on a 17-match starting run, are obvious choices. I’ve also gone with Tino Livramento, who has been superb since switching to left-back. His ability to drive forward with and without the ball could potentially be key against Man Utd and Palace’s back three/five formations.

I’ve gone with Daniel MunozEberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta for Palace.

Munoz has already recorded attacking returns against both of his upcoming opponents this season, amassing 18 points across those two matches, while Eze is fundamental to Palace’s attack. These clashes arguably suit team-mate Ismaila Sarr more, given his ability to get in behind opposition defences, but with set plays in his locker, Eze has an increased route to points.

If the Scout Picks is to include an Aston Villa attacker, which they almost certainly should do, I’d be happy with either Donyell Malen or Ollie Watkins. Both should at least start at St Mary’s, which let’s face it, is half the battle this week. However, I particularly like Malen’s matchup, having watched Ryan Manning struggle up against Brennan Johnson on Sunday, giving him far too much space. The Dutchman has also scored in back-to-back Gameweeks.

Elsewhere, Leicester are on an eight-match losing streak without scoring a single goal, so I’ve opted for Bart VerbruggenPervis Estupinan and Danny Welbeck. I especially like Estupinan’s attacking potential and would love to see him make Friday’s cut. He’s combined four shots and three key passes in the last three Gameweeks, while no defender has whipped in more successful crosses. Some of those from crosses were from corners, another string to his bow.

Finishing up, Conor Bradley made an instant impact after coming on against Fulham last week, and I expect Mohamed Salah’s attacking output to pick up again with him deployed behind. The Curtis Jones right-back experiment meant the Egyptian wasn’t anywhere near as effective, in my opinion.

NEALE SAID…

FPL notes: De Zerbi "not happy" with Estupinan + 2

Let’s kick things off with the players who are doubling in Gameweek 32.

I don’t need to waffle on too much about Jean-Philippe Mateta and Alexander Isak, the Premier League’s two leading forwards for goals in 2025. Daniel Munoz, meanwhile, is the top FPL defender for xG (StatsBomb) this season. If you’re looking for portents, he scored against both Newcastle and Man City in the reverse fixtures!

Jacob Murphy will be the fourth template pick in many Gameweek 32 teams, even more so after Monday’s brace. He’s in my own FPL squad and, as a medium-term investment, is the sanest selection from the Newcastle midfield.

Just to play devil’s advocate and to stop the Scout Squad being a complete echo chamber, however, I’ve opted for Harvey Barnes here. The huge caveat is that this is under the assumption that Eddie Howe gives us a negative update on Anthony Gordon on Friday. If the England international isn’t available, then Barnes could reap the rewards in Gameweek 32. He’s got that Darren Ambrose/Kevin Nolan knack of picking up goals and assists without actually looking all that good. Barnes has as many attacking returns (nine) as starts in 2024/25, averaging 5.8 points per match when he does make Howe’s line-up. Since Gordon dropped out of the team in Gameweek 28, Barnes has had twice as many shots (14) as any other Newcastle player – even Isak.

Tino Livramento meanwhile takes my final Newcastle slot. It’s a toss-up between him and Kieran Trippier, who has set pieces in his locker. I do think the current back four get all three matches in Gameweeks 32-33 but if there is to be someone who gets their minutes managed, it’s probably going to be 34-year-old Trippier. We’ve seen him come off late on in the last two Gameweeks, complaining of cramp in his groin in the first of those two fixtures. Livramento has also been mightily impressive since taking over at left-back, even outcreating Trippier (six to five) in that time.

I’m sticking to my guns in opting for Ismaila Sarr over Eberechi Eze, with the former getting the more clear-cut chances throughout the season, even if the overall attempts are less frequent. City and Newcastle away feel like counter-attacking games to me, where you’d be hoping for more gilt-edged breakaway chances than Eze’s bus-bypassing pot shots from 25 yards. There’s a lot of owner bias talking here, mind.

So, onto the single Gameweekers. As has been widely discussed, it’s an absolute minefield with rotation this week. I am writing this entry before Thursday’s Europa/Conference League ties, too, so obviously Cole Palmer firmly re-enters the thinking if there’s any hint that there won’t be a repeat of last Sunday’s benching.

We can look to the midweek teamsheets for clues elsewhere, however, notably that of Aston Villa. The Wednesday-Saturday-Tuesday turnaround, plus the fact that it’s relegated Southampton providing the opposition in Gameweek 32, does mean the threat of rotation looms large at Villa. Ollie Watkins and Marco Asensio were on the bench in Paris so should come into starting contention at St Mary’s, while you’d hope Emiliano Martinez is immune to the carnage we see outfield. Asensio averages 8.9 FPL points per 90 minutes this season, a mean that only Mohamed Salah can better among Fantasy midfielders who have started at least one game.

Let’s hope Simon Rusk doesn’t repeat the result from his last game as interim manager of Southampton when he held a much-changed Fulham to a goalless draw…

While Brighton and Hove Albion are not in Europe, there are question marks over their starting XI, too. Joao Pedro was surprisingly on the bench in Gameweek 31, although the strapping around his knee might have something to do with it. Danny Welbeck is a tentative selection, then, along with Pervis Estupinan and Kaoru Mitoma. The upside of a Seagulls pick or two is big: Leicester are goalless in their last eight matches and haven’t kept a clean sheet in 24 games. Even Saints have picked up more points in 2025. As mentioned repeatedly throughout the season, the Foxes concede an alarming number of goals from crosses/passes in James Justin’s position, so Albion’s left-sided pair could be the latest to profit.

David Raya and Robert Sanchez (who is benched in Europe on Thursday) should offer rotation-proof routes into their respective backlines, while amid the hurry to recruit doublers, everyone seems to have forgotten the league’s two best defences for clean sheets have good home fixtures this weekend. I’ve included Neco Williams and Virgil van Dijk, with the former now ahead of even Munoz for shots (albeit many of them lower quality) this season.

Finally, Jorgen Strand Larsen. On a run of four goals in three matches, he should be encountering Spurs at an opportune time, as the north Londoners have UEFA Europa League matches against Eintracht Frankfurt on either side of their trip to Molineux.

58 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Saka owners... Playing or benching? I've got Neco Williams on the bench and he's inevitably gonna haul if he stays there.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Benched

      Open Controls
    2. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Personally looking forward to Saka haul, followed by pages of posts whingeing about how the “casuals won again,”

      Open Controls
    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      Benching. I can’t see him starting and I’m happy to start Evanilson instead

      Open Controls
    4. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Playing him unless he's ruled out. No idea how much he plays but I didnt spend 10m odd on an 8th attacker

      Open Controls
      1. RealSocialDads
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Sunk cost fallacy...

        Open Controls
  2. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Is Barnes an better option than Murphy, obv dependant on how long Gordon is out for ?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      Nah. Nice differential though

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Yes I think so - more of a goal threat than Murphy

      Open Controls
      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        40 mins ago

        But then he might only get one game in the double if Gordons back......

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          35 mins ago

          If he's still not in team training by the Fri/Sat, I would pick Barnes as it's a Sun-Weds turnaround and assuming you don't need a Newcastle player beyond 32 (FH34)

          Open Controls
          1. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 6 Years
            20 mins ago

            FH33, might be worth it though...

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I would pick Murphy to cover BGW34 if on FH33

              Open Controls
  3. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Team and bench order G2G? Rolling FT and planning to BB33 (2FT) and FH34.

    Raya
    Munoz - Livra - Milenkovic
    Salah - Murphy - Sarr - Rogers
    Isak (TC) - Marmoush - Mateta

    Sels - Gvardiol - Saka - Konsa

    Open Controls
  4. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Would you bench Gvardiol this GW in favour of a solid CS option? Obviously will play him in 33.

    Open Controls
    1. RealSocialDads
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Depends who the option is. Don't think Gvardiol CS odds will be much worse than many others

      Open Controls
    2. duffnasty
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      i presently have neco, livramento and saliba starting with kerkez ahead of gvardiol on bench. mostly because i have mateta, sarr, glasner and hoping for a big palace result.

      Open Controls
  5. In sane in de bruyne
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Need to drop a palace player to go AM on Glasner. Also need to free up some funds for it.

    Henderson, Mbeumo/Bruno ->
    Raya, Barnes -4?

    Open to other suggestions

    Henderson
    Gvardiol Saliba Muñoz
    Salah Bruno Mbeumo Murphy
    Isak Mateta(C) Marmoush

    Pickford Saka Robinson Mykolenko

    Only have AM chip left

    Open Controls
    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Why not?

      Open Controls
  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Any of you watching The Masters? Not really into golf apart from this tournament, the course is something else.

    Open Controls
    1. Gazwaz80
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Now now Count, you know full well you’re not allowed to talk about anything else other than football 😀

      Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I like golf, but its so boring to watch, idk how people do it. In real life with a beer etc it would be nice in the sun, but not on tv.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Same with cricket, love playing it, detest watching it.

        Open Controls
  7. RealSocialDads
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Start one:

    A. Neco Williams (EVE)
    B. Konsa (sou)
    C. Saliba (BRE)

    Interestingly Neco has the best CS odds...

    Open Controls
    1. In sane in de bruyne
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Thats about right probably. Best defence (for CS) vs the worst attack outside the relegated trio

      Open Controls
      1. RealSocialDads
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        That does make sense tbf! Also think Neco has the best attacking threat out of those 3, not looked at the numbers in detail though

        Open Controls
        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          21 mins ago

          Oh yeah hes the most attacking of them by some margin. Everton have improved in attack under Moyes in terms of creating chances but its still the same players trying to finish them. Will be interesting to see over the coming weeks how much of a loss Aina is, more so because Forest have had the luxury of a settled back 5 for 95% of the season and now its unsettled.

          Open Controls
          1. RealSocialDads
            • 8 Years
            18 mins ago

            Yeah it will be an interesting one. Think I'm going to go with Neco! Thanks for talking it through

            Open Controls
  8. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 14 Years
    38 mins ago

    What does palmer starting today mean for the weekend if anything?

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      He is no longer a good FPL asset is my only takeaway.

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Maresca gambled by benching him last week.
      Given Chelsea are only in 4th place via goal difference, I can't see that happening again.

      Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Needs his confidence back..should start most games

      Open Controls
  9. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Best Gabriel replacement?

    A) Saliba
    B) VVD
    C) Bradley

    I have Raya, so Saliba would mean an Arsenal double up in defence.

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. RealSocialDads
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      A, defence looks good for the double

      Open Controls
    2. duffnasty
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      got to be saliba with the double in 33

      Open Controls
  10. the thinking one
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    Bradley or Konate?

    Open Controls
    1. In sane in de bruyne
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Bradley

      Open Controls
      1. the thinking one
        • 1 Year
        27 mins ago

        Is he really nailed?

        Open Controls
        1. Gazwaz80
          • 5 Years
          just now

          You did ask…

          Open Controls
  11. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Best 3rd Villa to own in GW32 & 33? (After Rogers & Konsa excluding Martinez)

    Open Controls
    1. RealSocialDads
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      I went for Asencio on WC as a bit of a differential

      Open Controls
  12. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    So Maresca rested most of his first eleven last gw just to not play them in Europe? Hmm

    Open Controls
  13. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    hi there--can I get an RMWCT for this? setting up for BB in GW 33

    Raya
    Munoz, Gvardiol, Livramento
    Murphy, Salah, Palmer, Rogers
    Isak (c), Mateta (v), Marmoush

    subs.: Areola; Bowen, Konate, N. Williams

    was going to have Saka, but can do Palmer --> Saka for the double in GW 33

    Open Controls
    1. RealSocialDads
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Looks good as long as you've got enough FTs to get to triple arsenal next week, their double is one of the best

      Open Controls
  14. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    GTG? Undecided on TC, tempted to wait for 36.

    Raya
    Munoz Burn Gvardiol
    Salah Saka Sarr Murphy
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    Martinez Bowen AWB Gabriel 1 FT 0.2 ITB

    Open Controls
  15. Phlajo
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Any reason not to do Gordon -> Murphy tonight?

    Gordon set to fall, and Murphy to rise

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I don't think you should be prioritising funds over information at this stage of the season. Premium options aren't exactly playing well st the moment either. I would suggest making the move after the Newcastle presser tomorrow

      Open Controls
  16. Reddonkeyham 42
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Has Palmer been subbed of yet

    Open Controls
  17. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Gabriel to

    A cucu
    B estu ( have vert already)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  18. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    is Konate or Bradley a better pick for the run in? especially for GW 33 (for BB) and 34 (when the 4 teams blank)

    Open Controls
  19. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Why did he bench Cucurella and Jackson vs Brentford if he wasn't even playing them tonight..

    Open Controls
  20. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Start Saka or Mbeumo?

    Open Controls
    1. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Mbeumo

      Open Controls
  21. Jullepuu
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Best one week punt for gw32?
    A) Saka
    B) Palmer
    C) Malen
    D) Jota/Diaz/Gakpo (which?)
    E) Mitoma

    Open Controls
    1. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Asensio

      Open Controls
  22. potatoace
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is Saka's status still "fine". Have we had any training photos to help at all?

    Open Controls
    1. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He’s very likely to be benched anyway

      Open Controls
  23. Prinzhorn
    • 4 Years
    just now

    In a template team would you

    A) start Foden
    B) start Saka
    C) sell Foden for Asensio

    Open Controls

