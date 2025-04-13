Newcastle v Man Utd team news: Gordon a sub, Onana dropped

Sunday’s fourth and final Premier League match sees Newcastle United take on Manchester United at St James’ Park.

This game, for many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, is perhaps the most eagerly anticipated fixture of the weekend, with the Magpies one of just two teams playing twice in Double Gameweek 32.

412,981 Fantasy bosses have thrown the Triple Captain armband on Alexander Isak, too.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

With Eddie Howe absent, having been admitted to hospital late on Friday, assistant managers Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will take charge of this match for Newcastle.

The Magpies are unchanged, but Anthony Gordon is fit enough to return to the bench after recovering from a hip issue.

Meanwhile, Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana has been dropped, having made two errors on Thursday as Ruben Amorim’s side were held to a 2-2 draw by Lyon.

He is replaced by Altay Bayindir.

Elsewhere, Harry Maguire, Casemiro, Patrick Dorgu and Rasmus Hojlund drop to the bench, with Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen, Harry Amass and Joshua Zirkzee coming into the starting XI.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Targett, Krafth, Miley, Longstaff, Gordon, Neave, Osula, Wilson

Manchester United XI: Bayindir, Mazraoui, Lindelof, Yoro, Dalot, Ugarte, Eriksen, Amass, Fernandes, Garnacho, Zirkzee

Subs: Heaton, Heaven, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Dorgu, Mainoo, Mount, Hojlund

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.