Dugout Discussion April 13

Newcastle v Man Utd team news: Gordon a sub, Onana dropped

Sunday’s fourth and final Premier League match sees Newcastle United take on Manchester United at St James’ Park.

This game, for many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, is perhaps the most eagerly anticipated fixture of the weekend, with the Magpies one of just two teams playing twice in Double Gameweek 32.

412,981 Fantasy bosses have thrown the Triple Captain armband on Alexander Isak, too.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

With Eddie Howe absent, having been admitted to hospital late on Friday, assistant managers Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will take charge of this match for Newcastle.

The Magpies are unchanged, but Anthony Gordon is fit enough to return to the bench after recovering from a hip issue.

Meanwhile, Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana has been dropped, having made two errors on Thursday as Ruben Amorim’s side were held to a 2-2 draw by Lyon.

He is replaced by Altay Bayindir.

Elsewhere, Harry Maguire, Casemiro, Patrick Dorgu and Rasmus Hojlund drop to the bench, with Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen, Harry Amass and Joshua Zirkzee coming into the starting XI.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Targett, Krafth, Miley, Longstaff, Gordon, Neave, Osula, Wilson

Manchester United XI: Bayindir, Mazraoui, Lindelof, Yoro, Dalot, Ugarte, Eriksen, Amass, Fernandes, Garnacho, Zirkzee

Subs: Heaton, Heaven, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Dorgu, Mainoo, Mount, Hojlund

Post a Comment
  1. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Trippier looked fine at the end there

  2. BazingtoN
      32 mins ago

      Very nice reap for me with Howe + Barnes after my Mateta captain disaster i will take it !!

      1. Zladan
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        As long as Isak doesn’t bang in the next gameweek, this has paid off very nicely!

        1. Zladan
          • 7 Years
          16 mins ago

          I mean next game in this same game week.

    • mookie
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      57 - Forest
      56 - Newcastle(1 game in hand)
      55 - City
      - - - - -
      54 - Chelsea
      54 - Villa

      Big week for Villa - Newcastle at home and City away.

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Chelsea throwing it away from their position is crazy

    • Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      Looks like it's all up to Kepa to save the gameweek

    • TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Howe AM has been good but going for Trippier over Murphy / Barnes has been a generational error

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Same here, I was blind not to consider mid over def

        1. TheBiffas
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          I considered Murphy a lot but I don't think anyone predicted he'd do this well, it's just typical

      2. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        i think with AM u have to prioirtise the attackers over def as the 3rd pick. clean sheets for defs almost certainly guarantee u at least 9 points on AM anyway (unless its a 0-0). that was my reasoning for murphy over def last week. easy to say in hindsight but im looking at this again for next gw now. will go ars attacker over def with 3rd spot

        1. _Ninja_
          • 14 Years
          12 mins ago

          If you're getting 3 Arsenal outfield players who's your AM next gw?

          1. Nightcrawler
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            im getting 2 arsenal players with arteta AM. i have none atm. the 3rd pick is b/w def and mid i think mid makes more sense

            1. _Ninja_
              • 14 Years
              6 mins ago

              Ah ok yeah i agree, Saka Merino maybe

    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Isak just an assist in a 4-1 win. Classic TC fail.

      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        It’s not done yet though. 10-15 points from it is fine

    • MikeS
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Murphy, trippier and foden to kdb, Rogers and Bradley/5mn defender for a hit worth it?

      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Considering similar

    • Atimis
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Learnt one thing this week while getting Milenkovic over Bradley, just play the immediate fixtures, was focused to much with all the fixtures until the end of season…

    • SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Has a manager ever been honest in an interview and just said the team he is managing is full of poor players?

      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        https://youtube.com/shorts/x9Ili_rgHlY?si=Q359xJnxcKDvf-dT

        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Haha excluding AI deepfakes

          1. DARE TO BISCAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Not a fake https://youtube.com/shorts/-6EpDCvp_zo?si=88zKjMiLhX1iE6Av

      2. mookie
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPCmrrkNajc

      3. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        https://youtu.be/QJHUbtR0yI8?si=OazZ7XZMObY4HsA0

    • F4L
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      how does Cunha just come off the bench and rack up 36 bps in 20 mins. hes a monster

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        I think the system just favours him for some reason, same with Palmer

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Not enough touches etc to make mistakes.

    • Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      TC Marmoush next week or will there be better opportunities?

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        If I had it I would play it GW38 on KdB

        1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Interesting.

      2. MikeS
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        I would

      3. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I like it. I think I'd go for it. 36 is too unknown. Haaland might not be fit, and who knows Marmoush could get injured by then. I'd use it now whilst there is a double and Marmoush is in form.

    • Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Isak to Watkins

      Y or N ?

      1. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes

    • ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Pretty template FH33. Anything you'd do different here?

      Raya
      Munoz Saliba Gvardiol
      Salah Saka KDB Eze Rogers
      Marmoush Watkins

    • waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      AM Glasner seems like a fail, but not using a transfer on him.

      Raya
      Gvardiol Munoz VVD
      Salah Saka Eze Rogers
      Marmoush Isak Evanilson
      (Sels Williams Murphy Livramento)

      A) Gabriel to VVD
      B) Gabriel to Ait-Nouri, Murphy to KDB

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 14 Years
        just now

        B is for a -4

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.