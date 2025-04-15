8
Tips April 15

UCL Fantasy Matchday 14: FPL Reactions’ team reveal

8 Comments
The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 14 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Ahead of the deadline, we’ve got a team reveal from Louis (FPL Reactions), our resident European football expert who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast.

GOALKEEPERS

Between the sticks, I still have just one playing goalkeeper, as the eliminated Alisson Becker continues to rot on the bench. My playing goalkeeper is Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel (€5.0m), though he has an unconvincing home fixture against Barcelona. Then again, if he doesn’t keep a clean sheet, he could rack up some save points, as I expect him to be plastered with shots.

DEFENDERS

UCL Fantasy Matchday 14: FPL Reactions’ team reveal 1

At the back, my Paris Saint-Germain double-up of Achraf Hakimi (€5.7m) and Nuno Mendes (€5.8m) remains strong, even with an away game at Aston Villa.

Currently, I have just one Inter defender, Benjamin Pavard (€5.0m). He should start again. Arguably, the most questionable part of my team is a Bayern pairing of Raphael Guerreiro (€4.7m) and Kim Min-jae (€5.2m).

MIDFIELDERS

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

8 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Thanks for the article, Mr. FPLreactions.

  2. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    UCL team locked in. We’re ready to unleash the madness later.

    Good luck!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good luck!

  3. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Palmer to Saka or Wood to Marmoush?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Marmoush

    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Marmoush

    3. aapoman
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Marmoush. Thinking about TC him

  4. aapoman
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Whopping 8 points on my BB. On to GW33 and TC. 1ft and 0.1itb.

    RAYA
    SALIBA GVARDIOL MUNOZ
    SARR ASENSIO Palmer Salah
    MARMOUSH MATETA Isak

    Verbruggen; Murphy, Burn, Neco

    A. Palmer -> Saka
    or
    B. Palmer + Isak -> Saka + Watkins (-4)

