UCL Fantasy Matchday 14: FPL Reactions’ team reveal

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 14 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Ahead of the deadline, we’ve got a team reveal from Louis (FPL Reactions), our resident European football expert who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast.

GOALKEEPERS

Between the sticks, I still have just one playing goalkeeper, as the eliminated Alisson Becker continues to rot on the bench. My playing goalkeeper is Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel (€5.0m), though he has an unconvincing home fixture against Barcelona. Then again, if he doesn’t keep a clean sheet, he could rack up some save points, as I expect him to be plastered with shots.

DEFENDERS

At the back, my Paris Saint-Germain double-up of Achraf Hakimi (€5.7m) and Nuno Mendes (€5.8m) remains strong, even with an away game at Aston Villa.

Currently, I have just one Inter defender, Benjamin Pavard (€5.0m). He should start again. Arguably, the most questionable part of my team is a Bayern pairing of Raphael Guerreiro (€4.7m) and Kim Min-jae (€5.2m).

MIDFIELDERS