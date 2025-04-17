How ‘The Great and The Good’ did in Gameweek 32

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Gameweek 32 transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

The Great and The Good this season are the BlackBox pair of Mark Sutherns and Az, Scouts Joe Lepper and Tom Freeman, Scoutcaster Andy North, Pro Pundits FPL General, Pras, Zophar, FPL Harry and Lateriser, FPL “celebrities“ Ben Crellin, Luke Williams and FPL Fran, Hall of Famers Fabio Borges, Jan Kepski, Markku Olaja and Seb Wassell, and last year’s mini-league winner Geraint Owen.

“Murphy’s Law”

We love a double in FPL land. Normally reserved managers turn into crazed kids after too much chocolate around this time of year, searching for that elusive double hit.

And so it was in Gameweek 32 as chips were thrown in for what was basically one fixture on Wednesday between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace. However, if you had either Jacob Murphy (£5.2m) or Harvey Barnes (£5.9m), then you were left smiling with that sugar rush.

In other news, we also saw one of The Great and The Good bid his farewells as Mark wandered off into the sunset and joined the “dark side”, otherwise known as FPL Towers.

It’s been said before by many, but you will be much missed from the FPL content world and for the love of God, please sort out that Solly March goal that wasn’t given.

GAMEWEEK 32: OVERALL PERFORMANCE

A lot of Bench Boosts were played this week with varying degrees of success. Of the 12 that were boosted, the average gain was a meagre 13 points, with Seb Wassell the show off on 32 thanks to Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m) and Joao Pedro (£5.6m).

At the other end of the spectrum, we had FPL Fran, Geraint Owen and Fabio Borges (see he is fallible) only manage single-digit returns.

Interestingly, Andy North was the ‘maverick’ amongst this group as he was the only one to use the Triple Captain chip on Alexander Isak (£9.5m), which provided good if not great returns.

We had just two centurions this week as Markku Ojala and Seb scored triple-digits. As mentioned, it was the boost that helped the latter, but Markku benefitted from a Nick Pope (£4.9m) masterclass – if you discount his decision to charge off his line and give away a penalty, of course.

Ben Crellin goes top again as him, Pras and Harry continue to play musical chairs with the number one spot. They are the only three in the top 10k.

Speaking of Harry, he continued with his Assistant Manager chip, and even though Eddie Howe continues to be unwell, he did deliver another strong return of 23 points for our FPL wonderkid.

GAMEWEEK 32 TRANSFERS

For the most part, there was just a bit of light tidying this week, with Gabriel Maghaeles (£6.2m) moved on in droves with either a like-for-like Arsenal replacement or the cheap and definitely cheerful Conor Bradley (£4.7m) coming in.

Luke went full on and decided to take a hit for a couple of Brighton lads who definitely appear to be on the beach.

TEMPLATE

A murmur in the template with Gabriel moved on due to injury. Neco Williams (£4.4m) replaces him.

Raya (72.2%), Henderson (33.3%)

Gvardiol (94.4%), Saliba (72.2%), Livramento (55.6%), Munoz (44.4%), Williams (44.4%)

Sarr (88.9%), Salah (83.3%), Palmer (77.8%), Eze (61.1%), Murphy (55.6%)

Isak (100%)), Marmoush (94.4%), Mateta (66.7%)

CHIP CHOP

As we are in chip season, I thought a quick look at the progress so far might be of interest.

There are quite a few Triple Captains left to play, which I suspect will be this week or maybe a gamble in Double Gameweek 36. Fabio and Harry are still looking good on their Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) pick in Gameweek 24 when the majority went down the Assistant Manager route.

Fabio is the only one yet to play the Assistant Manager chip. Maybe he’ll use it in the last three weeks as a final hurrah?

CONCLUSION

With another Double on the way, what will this bring? I see a certain Kevin De Bruyne (£9.3m) has already teased us, but will any of The Great and The Good go for that final fling?

Anyway, that’s all from me for now and remember, don’t have FPL nightmares.

