Max Captain: Fantasy EFL Gameweek 37 v 38 v 39

Fantasy EFL has just three regular Gameweeks remaining:

Double Gameweek 37 – all 72 EFL sides play twice across the Easter weekend

Triple Gameweek 38 – six sides play twice, including Birmingham City, who have a Triple

Gameweek 39 – the final day of the season, all matches kick-off at 12:30 and 15:00

The debate remains: if you haven’t used your Max Captain chip yet, when is the best time to utilise it? Here, we break the weeks down, and look at the pros and cons of each. To start, however, let’s take a look at the Max Captain chip.

What is the Max Captain chip?

The Max Captain chip automatically makes the highest-scoring player in your team captain for that Gameweek, once all players in your team have played.

The Max Captain chip can only be activated before the start of the first fixture of the Gameweek.

You can play your Max Captain chip twice over the course of the season.

The first chip can be played up until 31 January 2025, the second from 1 February 2025 onwards.

Select the lightning bolt icon on the ‘My team’ tab, as seen in the image above, to activate it.

How effective can it be?

Similarly to FPL and the Triple Captain chip, we expect that the Max Captain will decide your ranking. The use of the chip cannot be underestimated. Take this team as an example:

In Triple Gameweek 21, many managers like this opted to play the chip, and were rewarded with a 74-point haul from Salford City’s Luke Garbutt (D). The number 29 scored a goal (+7), kept three consecutiuve clean sheets (+5), and made multiple defensive returns. However, if they had not captained Garbutt, they would’ve missed out on a mega-haul.

The beauty of this chip lies in its fail-safe captaincy. Unlike FPL’s potentially regretful Triple Captain if your pick blanks, this chip automatically defaults to your highest-scoring player, offering a stress-free experience… mostly!

Upside of playing it in Double Gameweek 37

Unlike the previous two Gameweeks, the upcoming round is a major event for Fantasy managers as all 72 EFL teams will play twice, making it the largest remaining Double Gameweek. This widespread doubling is expected to cause significant point swings due to the likely absence of a standard player template. Many high-performing teams across the Championship, League One, and League Two have favourable fixtures, as detailed in our dedicated article.

Beyond the top teams, this Double Gameweek also offers interesting options from clubs fighting relegation, who will be highly motivated for points. This unique situation even allows for the potential to build a team entirely of differential players – those with low ownership – a strategy that will be discussed further on the EFL’s website.

Ultimately, the sheer number of doubling teams and the variety of appealing players, both from strong and struggling sides, means Fantasy managers have a fantastic opportunity to build diverse and potentially high-scoring teams. We anticipate significant upside and strategic flexibility in this unprecedented Double Gameweek.

Concerns around Double Gameweek 37

Despite the excitement surrounding the Double Gameweek, a significant concern arises from the condensed schedule. While many teams are accustomed to playing twice within a 72-hour window due to the typical Saturday-Tuesday rhythm, the fact that all 72 sides face this demanding turnaround is noteworthy. With the season drawing to a close and so much at stake across all divisions, widespread rotation seems improbable. However, this is Fantasy EFL, where unexpected twists are commonplace! Given the high stakes, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some unlikely players emerge as top performers this Gameweek.

Moreover, as highlighted by Albion Analysis regarding the Championship, this week feels particularly unpredictable.

Therefore, the potential for volatility in key matches might be the only reason for some managers to approach this Double Gameweek with caution.

Upside of playing it in Triple Gameweek 38

The second-most anticipated Gameweek of the season, and certainly the most surprising, Birmingham City will be playing three times in the space of six days. We are thrilled at the prospect, and will be doing plenty of build-up when Double Gameweek 37 closes.

It is unquestionable that squad rotation will be prevalent over the coming period. Chris Davies’ unpredictability in team selection has presented challenges for numerous managers throughout the campaign. Nevertheless, Christoph Klarer (D), Ben Davies (D), Tomoki Iwata (M), Kieran Dowell (M), and Jay Stansfield (F) have established themselves as consistent weekly starters. All other players are subject to change and potential removal from line-ups. As a result, a definitive template for team composition is unlikely to emerge. Managers will adopt diverse strategies, with some focusing on defensive strength, others targeting attacking returns as the Blues close in on the points record, and still others seeking a balanced combination. The anticipation surrounding the game reset will undoubtedly be significant.

Moreover, there are five other teams who double: Burton Albion, Wigan Athletic, Blackpool, Mansfield Town and Peterborough United. From that list alone, there are so many top assets to select from, including Oliver Casey (D), Kwame Poku (M) and Albie Morgan (M), alongside plenty of differentials.

Concerns around Double Gameweek 38

The presence of six doubling clubs inherently restricts the available player pool, suggesting that “differential” options will become more pronounced. The contrasting fortunes of teams like free-scoring Peterborough United and relegation-threatened Burton Albion offer potential for astute selections, albeit constrained by the maximum of two players per club. Indeed, for some, the primary decision in Gameweek 38 may simply be which Birmingham City assets to prioritise.

Gameweek 39

The fact that the final Gameweek of the season is only two away feels quite significant. Given the universal kick-off times of 12:30 and 15:00, and with only this final Gameweek remaining, team selections will be made based on confirmed starting line-ups.

Yet, the final stretch is notorious for throwing up freak results, and as the Play-Offs, titles, and relegation are so often still in the balance, expect some end-of-season chaos. Here are a few instances:

League leaders Leicester City suffered a 0-2 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers on their title-winning day, as Rovers nailed survival

Bottom-of-the-table Rotherham United surprisingly defeated Cardiff City 5-2 at home, marking only their fifth victory of the Championship season.

Blackpool’s five-game winning streak and aspirations for the League One Play-Offs were dashed by a 3-2 away defeat to Reading, who finished 17th.

Despite being relegated to the National League, Forest Green secured a 2-0 home win over Notts County.

In some ways, targeting the teams chasing [in any capacity] is beneficial. It could be arguably the best week to utilise the chip, with very few managers choosing to utilise this at the final regular Gameweek of the season. You could absolutely see swings in the biggest capacity here, if one of your seven players hauls. However, with just 36 games, and no doubles, we don’t buy it.

CONCLUSION

Double Gameweek 37 is shaping up to be a pivotal moment in the Fantasy EFL season. It mirrors the significance of Triple Gameweek 21, sharing its status as the joint-second largest Gameweek of the entire campaign alongside Double Gameweek 11. The abundance of fixtures makes it feel like the optimal window to deploy the chip, offering a wealth of opportunities for gains. While the anticipation surrounding Gameweek 38 is understandable, particularly for managers eyeing early acquisitions of Blues assets amidst potential squad rotation, the sheer volume of compelling options available in Gameweek 37 makes it a far more attractive proposition for chip usage.

Indeed, the sheer number of clubs across the divisions who are still fiercely competing for promotion, relegation survival, or Play-Off spots in Gameweek 37 has fundamentally disrupted template. Even the very last Gameweek, which in some seasons might hold the promise of unexpected outcomes, seems less appealing in comparison to the concentrated potential of 37. With such a vast range of teams at both ends of their respective tables, all with tangible stakes, the established player selections feel entirely fractured, offering a landscape for chip deployment.

If you have it, Double Gameweek 37 is the priority. We’re confident it’ll be worth it.



